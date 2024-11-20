Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.20.24

Good Wednesday morning.

The Moore Agency has released a new report highlighting the trends likely to have the most significant impact on marketing, business and society in 2025.

The top takeaway from the 2025 M.Cast Trends Report is that AI is here to stay and will continue to shake up industries ranging from health care and education to marketing and entertainment.

The Moore Agency refers to AI as a “megatrend” embedded into each of the seven trends identified in the report. The report aims to equip organizations with insights that will help them make the most of technology while maintaining a responsible, human-centric approach that fosters brand loyalty and drives business results.

“As generative AI continues to evolve, it presents incredible opportunities for organizations to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and deliver personalized customer experiences,” said Moore Agency President and COO Terrie Ard.

“However, the brands and leaders that will stand out are those who balance these advancements with transparency, authenticity and a commitment to fostering human connection.”

Check out the full report.

—@Redistrictl: New @CookPolitical: over 153.5M now counted, (Donald) Trump’s popular vote lead down to 1.68%: Trump 76,666,332 (49.93%) (Kamala) Harris 74,086,596 (48.25%)

—@RonDeSantis: This leftist judge would have been voted down and the seat on the important 11th circuit would have been filled by Donald Trump next year had Republicans showed up. Now, the leftist judge will have a lifetime appointment and the people of FL, AL and GA will suffer the consequences.

—@LivCaputo: .@senpizzo has a fun line about Lara Trump being considered for U.S. Senate: “At this point … she’s expressed interest, and if she doesn’t get it, then it’s like, you know, you didn’t give Corleone’s daughter [the seat]. Connie didn’t get the favor on the wedding day,” he jokes

—@Fineout: New Senate President @Sen_Albritton is asked by reporters this p.m. about open carry legislation & says he stands with law enforcement and notes they are opposed to it. @GovRonDeSantis — during an interview a few weeks ago on a radio program — had suggested he was open to it

—@JimRosicaFL: Another person notes — What we didn’t hear today in the FL Capitol, at least from the new legislative leadership: *The need for book bans and gay drag show bans *Umbrage over transgender issues *Bad influence of social media What we heard: “Meat & potatoes conservatism.”

—@jenna_persons: Hunter Powell Mulicka attended his father David Mulicka’s inauguration ceremony 137 years after his great-great-great-great-grandfather John Powell was sworn-in to serve on the first Lee County Board of County Commissioners in 1887 @LeeCountyFLBOCC

—@ChristinaOn3PR: Congratulations to Speaker @Paul_Renner on an incredible run. Look forward to what’s next. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the state of Florida. You’ve left it a much better place.

“Matt Gaetz may not be confirmed, Donald Trump admits. He’s pushing him and others anyway.” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — In his private conversations over the past few days, Trump has admitted that his besieged choice for Attorney General, Gaetz, has less than even odds of being confirmed by the Senate.

However, Trump has shown no sign of withdrawing the nomination, which speaks volumes about his mindset as he staffs his second administration. He is making calls on Gaetz’s behalf, and he remains confident that even if Gaetz does not make it, the standard for an acceptable candidate will have shifted so much that the Senate may simply approve his other nominees who have appalled much of Washington.

Trump’s choice to lead Health and Human Services has made baseless claims about vaccines.

His selection for Defense Secretary is a former Fox News host whose leadership experience has been questioned.

His national intelligence director nominee is a favorite of Russian state media.

“Donald Trump is a blunt-force instrument applying blunt-force trauma to the system,” said Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist who remains close to him and was recently released from federal prison for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Presidents do not normally approach Cabinet selections this way. Historically, they work with their teams to figure out in advance what the system will tolerate, eliminating the possibility that skeletons in the closet of a nominee might emerge during Senate hearings.

But this time, emboldened by victory and the Republican Party’s submission, Trump is innovating. He uses an approach discussed in the past for judicial nominees: Nominating so many extreme choices that they cannot all be blocked. The strategy has never been used for Cabinet picks.

Enough Republican Senators may be willing to risk their careers to oppose Gaetz, although it is unclear what the backup plan would be should Gaetz falter. Trump’s personal lawyer and pick for deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, is seen as a possibility.

“Trump defies the #MeToo movement with Cabinet picks facing accusations” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — When he takes the oath of office in January, Trump will make history as the first court-adjudicated sexual abuser to assume the presidency. But if he gets the team of his choice, he will not be the only one in the room whose conduct has been questioned. Trump, who was found liable in a civil trial last year of sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, has selected a defense secretary, an Attorney General, a Secretary of Health and Human Services and an efficiency czar, all of whom have been accused of variations of sexual misconduct and, like the President-elect, deny them. The rise of the accused to positions of power raises new questions about the future of the #MeToo movement that swept through the country and upended societal expectations in recent years. The kind of accusations that took down titans of Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Washington, the news media, sports and state capitals have proved no obstacle in Trump’s selection process.

“‘Hammer of Justice’: Elon Musk likens Matt Gaetz to Judge Dredd” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Matt Gaetz has three critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an ax to grind,” Musk said in a post on X. “He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.” Dredd had the unique ability to arrest criminals and put them to death, which goes beyond the traditional parameters of the Office of Attorney General. Musk also defended Gaetz against the ongoing accusations that he violated ethical or criminal codes. Those allegations ultimately did not lead to charges from the Justice Department. Still, they did provide material for a House Ethics Committee report that Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want to be released.

“Trump plans to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare” via Noah Weiland, Margot Sanger-Katz and Dani Blum of The New York Times — The selection of Oz, who lost to John Fetterman in 2022 in a race to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, was a surprise to many close watchers of the agency, even in a health department that could be led by another unconventional pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversee several of the country’s largest government programs, providing health coverage to more than 150 million Americans. They regulate health insurance and set policy that guides the prices that doctors, hospitals and drug companies are paid for many medical services. About a quarter of all federal spending runs through the centers. The centers are part of the Department of Health and Human Services, which also includes the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their presence among those high-profile divisions has sometimes led to their work being overshadowed, despite their enormous influence in the American health system.

“Trump chooses billionaire and key transition adviser Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary” via The Associated Press — Trump chose Lutnick, head of brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and a cryptocurrency enthusiast, as his nominee for Commerce Secretary, a position in which he’d have a key role in carrying out Trump’s plans to raise and enforce tariffs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social. Lutnick is a co-Chair of Trump’s transition team, along with Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who previously led Trump’s Small Business Administration. Both are tasked with putting forward candidates for key roles in the next administration. The nomination would put Lutnick in charge of a sprawling Cabinet agency.

“Trump names Linda McMahon as his pick for Education Secretary” via Kristen Holmes, Kaitlan Collins and John Towfighi of CNN — The decision took shape after it became clear that McMahon would be passed over for Commerce Secretary. Trump named his other transition co-Chair, Lutnick, as his pick to lead the Commerce Department earlier Tuesday after the Cantor Fitzgerald CEO had thrown his name into the mix for Treasury Secretary, sparking a battle with hedge fund manager Scott Bessent. “Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said in a statement.

“NFL makes decision regarding punishing players for doing Trump dance” via Kames Brizuela of Newsweek — The NFL is adamant about players making political statements during televised interviews. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was fined for doing so when he flashed a Trump “Make America Great Again” hat during a live interview. However, players have also been doing the “Donald Trump Dance” while celebrating plays. Though it would be believed that the league would somehow punish players for doing the dance, as other celebrations have also been punished, that will not be the case. The NFL has officially stated that it has no issues with players who want to engage in the dance during play celebrations. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on the league’s decision: “Since there has been speculation, Trump’s signature dance, which several NFL players have adopted in celebrations, is not an issue for the league. While the NFL has addressed celebrations in the past, my understanding is that they only take action against those deemed excessive or inappropriate. The Trump dance is good with the league office.”

“Pam Bondi backs ‘proven leader’ Lara Trump for Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While some speculate that Florida’s current Attorney General may be in Gov. DeSantis’ Senate appointment mix, a previous AG has a different idea. Bondi is advocating for Republican National Committee (RNC) co-Chair Trump to replace U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who will be Trump’s Secretary of State if the Senate confirms him. “I don’t know who the front-runner is, but I know who’s extremely qualified, and that’s Lara Trump,” Bondi said. “I know her very well. She is a proven leader. I worked with her and Mike Whatley on the RNC. They helped stop this voter fraud throughout the country. They got the vote out; they protected the vote.”

“Michelle Salzman makes it official, announces CD 1 bid to replace Gaetz” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — State Rep. Salzman would like to replace “state” in her title with “U.S.,” announcing her intent to run in a Special Election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Salzman, who had previously made it clear publicly that she intended to run, announced Tuesday that she had filed for the race. However, as of 1 p.m., her name had not yet appeared as a candidate on the Federal Election Commission or the state Division of Elections. “I’m making my intentions to run for Congress by filing today,” she posted to X. “I want to do what is best for our country and (help) President Trump with the Make America Great Again Agenda!” Salzman then tagged Trump in her post.

“New York prosecutors appear open to yearslong delay in Trump hush money case” via Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post — Manhattan prosecutors Tuesday said they will oppose a request by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss his 34-count felony conviction but suggested they were open to postponing proceedings in the case until after the President-elect’s second term in the White House. In a letter submitted to the court, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office acknowledged the significant change in circumstances due to Trump’s election win on Nov. 5. Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20 and serve until early 2029, had been scheduled for sentencing next week and faced up to four years in prison. Prosecutors asked for a pause in proceedings until after Dec. 9, when they said they would like to file their reply to Trump’s upcoming motion to dismiss the case. The case, in which a jury this year found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to an adult film actor, should not be dismissed, they said.

“U.S. is now calling Edmundo González the President-elect of Venezuela” via Eric Martin of Bloomberg — The Joe Biden administration is beginning to refer to González Urrutia as Venezuela’s President-elect, its strongest acknowledgment yet that the opposition candidate won July’s Presidential Election. An official said Secretary of State Antony Blinken told partners about the decision in a meeting yesterday at the Group of 20 meetings in Rio de Janeiro. While the U.S. and other countries have previously concluded that González had more votes than incumbent strongman Nicolás Maduro, the Biden administration hasn’t gone as far as using the term “President-elect” until now. That term was applied unsuccessfully to another opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, in a failed attempt to remove Maduro from power under the previous Trump administration. Venezuela Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil called Blinken’s comments “ridiculous” in a statement through the Information Ministry, saying the move creates a “2.0” version of Guaidó.

“Ron DeSantis knocks no-show Senators — including JD Vance, Marco Rubio — after ‘leftist’ judicial confirmation” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor who will fill Rubio’s vacant Senate seat is blasting that body for approving a “leftist” judicial nominee, and is blaming Republicans for not pushing back. The nominee brings diversity to the appellate bench, but DeSantis’ objections are ideological. “This leftist judge would have been voted down and the seat on the important 11th Circuit would have been filled by Donald Trump next year had Republicans showed up. Now, the leftist judge will have a lifetime appointment, and the people of FL, AL and GA will suffer the consequences,” DeSantis said in a post on X. Senators approved Embry Kidd on a 49-45 vote. But five Republicans missed the vote. That includes Rubio, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, and Vice President-elect Vance, who could be a DeSantis opponent in the 2028 Republican Presidential Primary.

“New legislative leaders surprise with focus on insurance, affordability” via Lawrence Mower and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — The new Republican leaders of the Florida Legislature surprised colleagues on both sides of the aisle on Tuesday with tough talk against insurance companies and a new focus on the state’s affordability crisis. On the first day of the next legislative term, House Speaker Daniel Perez criticized private equity companies buying up homes in Florida. Senate President Ben Albritton warned insurance companies about paying claims on time. “I want to make sure that impacted Floridians and insurance companies hear me loudly and clearly — we are watching,” Albritton said to a standing ovation. “I’m not going to sit idly by if legitimate claims get denied while rates continue to rise. Period.”

“Ben Albritton sworn-in as Florida Senate President, urges leadership guided by God” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Senate President Albritton delivered remarks Tuesday after he was unanimously elected and sworn-in as President of the Florida Senate for the 2024-2026 legislative term during Tuesday’s Organizational Session. The announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter in Florida’s legislative leadership, with Albritton vowing to continue the state’s strong economic and educational trajectory while addressing emerging challenges. Sen. Corey Simon nominated Albritton Tuesday and delivered heartfelt remarks about the Senator. “Ben’s greatest victories are not found in his own achievements, but in the quiet guidance and steady handy lens, without hesitation and with great humility,” Simon said.

“‘Rural Renaissance’: Albritton promises focus on strengthening agriculture” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Newly sworn-in Senate President Albritton promises a “Rural Renaissance” during the new legislative term. At an Organizational Session in Tallahassee, the Wauchula Republican formally took the gavel in the upper chamber of the Legislature. And while he made clear he will pursue a conservative mandate delivered by Florida voters on Nov. 5, the longtime citrus grower promised special attention on his Heartland home and similar regions of the state not customarily featured on postcards. “I’m a proud son of rural Florida, Florida’s Heartland, six generations deep,” Albritton said.

“Albritton tells insurance companies, ‘We are watching’” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — In his first speech after assuming the gavel as President of the Florida Senate, Albritton put property insurance companies on notice that he’ll be watching how well they treat policyholders who suffered property damage during the recent hurricanes. “Be assured, together, we are going to recover and we are going to rebuild. However, we know that when a family loses everything, the first place they’re going to look for help is not the government — it’s their insurance company,” said Albritton, a Republican from Bartow. “Floridians have been faithfully paying insurance premiums for years, sometimes decades, and now they expect their insurance company to keep up its end of the bargain.”

“Daniel Perez confirmed as House Speaker, vows to support Floridians over special interests” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Perez wasted little time after being sworn-in as Speaker to make clear that under his leadership, the House will focus more on serving Floridians than corporate, financial and special interest groups. He didn’t go into specifics. But generally, he said residents and small businesses want a government that keeps the state’s roads paved, manages its financial books cleanly and efficiently, and promotes freedom of choice while ensuring they’re not priced out of the American dream. Moreover, he said, they demand that their elected leaders act in good faith. “In my experience, Floridians are realistic. They understand that there are trade-offs. They understand that in a state battered by hurricanes, insurance will be a challenge. But they need to know that our state’s insurance laws are not being written by and for the insurance companies,” he said to a roaring round of applause.

“Perez says he isn’t playing the Tallahassee political ‘game’” via Christine Sexton of Florida Phoenix — Perez promised to usher in a new era in Tallahassee with less talk, more action. Also, leaner budgets. He said he wouldn’t disclose his priorities for the 2025 Session because doing so gives the news media an easy framework for their narrative. “It’s what’s expected. I make a speech, announce a priority, give it a fancy name, promise to spend a bunch of money, and then pat myself on the back when the bill passes, claiming that my speakership was a grand success,” Perez said in his acceptance speech. “Except when the dust settles, the new law doesn’t actually make a difference. It doesn’t really solve the problem I claimed I was worried about. It’s a game of labels and leverage for the purpose of ego and credit. I understand the game. I’m opting not to play.”

“Federal lawsuit could shield companies from Florida’s social media restrictions — for now” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida’s high-profile law restricting social media access for children goes into effect Jan. 1, but major tech firms might get an early reprieve. State Attorney General Ashley Moody agreed to delay enforcing the law for companies involved in a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s policies prohibiting children younger than 14 from using many platforms and demanding parental approval for those aged 15 and 16. That means, at the very least, many social media firms can avoid punishment until late February and possibly longer as the case continues.

“State-run Citizens insurance had worst rate of paying Floridians’ claims” via Lawrence Mower of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s state-run insurer paid homeowners’ claims less often than any other insurer in the state last year, with over half of claimants receiving nothing. Nearly 17,000 claims, or 50.4%, filed with Citizens Property Insurance were either denied for various reasons or didn’t meet the policyholder’s deductible. That’s more often than either State Farm or Allstate, whose Florida subsidiaries had the highest rate of closing claims without payment among private insurers last year at about 46%. “For them to be at the very top of the range is unforgivable,” said Martin D. Weiss, the founder of Weiss Ratings, which pulled the data from Citizens’ annual reports.

“As water rights court battle looms, environmental advocates diminish drinking water rights for environmental water rights” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — Months ago, activists at Captains for Clean Water attempted to downplay the importance of a federal legal challenge over water rights, calling it a “Big Sugar” lawsuit. But new concerns raised by leaders in Palm Beach County show there is much more at stake than what the bearded money-raisers previously let on: the status of drinking water for 6 million South Floridians. At a recent news conference in West Palm Beach, Mayor Keith James joined Palm Beach County Commissioners Mack Bernard and Bobby Powell to sound the alarm over the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ misinterpretation of a 2000 federal law, known as the “savings clause” that provided Lake Okeechobee water users with certainty to receive their state-permitted water supply.

“Man accused of putting Jared Moskowitz on hit list had drawings of Broward schools, weapons stockpile, prosecutors say” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A man accused of putting Congressman Moskowitz on a “hit list” had a clipboard full of ominous writings that included detailed drawings of local schools and parks in west Broward labeled with racial slurs and an entry that said “stalk Jewish parks,” prosecutors say. Those are only a few of the 42 separate items found in the apartment of John Lapinski Jr., 41, ahead of his arrest earlier this month. Also found were dozens of weapons, including an AR-15, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a Ghillie suit used to camouflage military snipers, prosecutors say. Lapinski is currently being held in Broward Main Jail.

“Mayor describes Broward as thriving destination: ‘The state of the county is strong’” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward County Mayor reeled off a list of accomplishments from the past year to paint a portrait of an economically thriving community: There has been the push for more affordable housing, the completion of large construction projects, a boost in airport traffic, and support for the arts. The Florida Panthers agreed to stay longer in Broward, and more cruise lines are calling Port Everglades their home base. These highlights were detailed by Nan Rich, the county’s outgoing Mayor, as she gave the annual “State of the County” address for 2024. “The state of the county is strong,” she declared.

“Broward School Board elects Chair unanimously; Miami-Dade chooses along party lines” via Amanda Rosa and Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade and Broward School Boards swore in new and current Board members and voted for their Chairs and Vice Chairs. In Miami-Dade Mari Tere Rojas of District 6 was re-elected Chair by the majority of School Board members. She has served as Chair of the Board since 2022. The nine-member Board is again composed of five Republican members, and four Democratic-leaning members. In Broward, the School Board has no DeSantis appointees after Daniel Foganholi and Torey Alston lost their races. The Board is now overwhelmingly Democratic, and members unanimously voted to name Debra Hixon as its Chair.

“Boat with 18 migrants landed in Pompano Beach, Border Patrol says” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A boat with 18 migrants from China and Ecuador arrived in Pompano Beach, officials say. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers responded to the migrant landing, according to a statement posted on X by Jeffrey Dinise, chief patrol agent of the Miami sector. Five of the migrants came from China, and 13 came from Ecuador. The statement included a picture of a small boat in a canal. The investigation is ongoing, Dinise said. The statement did not say whether any of the migrants were apprehended, if they came ashore, or where exactly the landing took place. A spokesperson for the CBP referred to the statement on X for comment.

“Under state reform law, Valencia College’s most popular course will not be so popular” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — In the latest fallout from Florida’s controversial 2023 higher-education reform law, Valencia College has overhauled its general education offerings — a move that will result in far fewer students taking the college’s most popular course and a looming loss of its teachers. In October, Valencia received a letter from the state declaring that its “New Student Experience” course, which offers students instruction on managing college demands, no longer qualified as a required general education credit. While the state letter didn’t explain why the course wouldn’t qualify, the reform legislation, SB 266, sought to establish “standards” for each subject in general education courses at Florida’s colleges and universities.

“Osceola labels plum development area ‘slum and blighted’ to create taxing district to fund roadwork” via Natalia Jaramillo of The Orlando Sentinel — A loophole in state law has allowed Osceola County to label an area “slum and blighted” so it can create a special taxing district to fund road projects even though it’s never had higher property values. County Commissioners unanimously and without discussion Monday voted to set aside 65,000 acres to create the Southeast Infrastructure Improvement Area. Osceola property appraiser records show the area has seen steady growth in property values over the last five years and will be home to some of the county’s most expensive master-planned communities.` The district comprises land south and east of Lake Tohopekaliga, north and south of U.S. 192, and the Royal St. Cloud Golf Links — advertised as the region’s premier “resort-style” golf course. The move allows the county to use tax increment financing to fund road improvement projects in that same area.

“Camping World, Kia Center upgrades get final OK” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners gave the final sign-off to an agreement with the city of Orlando that commits $626 million in future tourist-tax revenues to upgrading Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center. “We’ve been on a 20-year journey to complete the original idea and vision for Camping World Stadium’s competitiveness and hopefully we’re there,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said before the Board sealed the deal. He lauded pop star P!nk’s concert that drew 50,000 to the stadium Monday, about a week after the Electric Daisy Carnival techno-pop festival brought an estimated 300,000 revelers in and around the venue over several loud days.

“FDOT hires design contractor to develop major upgrades on I-75 in Central Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A 23-mile stretch of Interstate 75 running through Central Florida will soon undergo a significant overhaul. AtkinsRéalis, an engineering firm based in Montreal, Canada, has been awarded a design contract for the project. AtkinsRéalis is a subcontractor for Anderson Columbia Company Incorporated’s Design Build Team, which oversees the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) project. The specific project will run about two dozen miles from the area north of the I-75 interchange with the Florida Turnpike near Ocala, south through Central Florida, past The Villages to the area near Wildwood. The project will run through Sumter and Marion counties and is designed to add auxiliary lanes and several interchanges. “The design concepts were developed through a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study that evaluated alternatives to help reduce congestion and improve reliability on I-75,” an FDOT press release said.

“Pinellas Commission delays Rays stadium vote amid team’s call for new terms” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Two hours before a crucial vote Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays sent a stern letter to Pinellas County Commissioners informing them that the team can no longer move forward with a stadium deal under the current terms. However, the letter said that the team stands “ready to work on a new solution” in Tampa Bay. Written by Rays Presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman, the letter arrived before the Commission met Tuesday for what was supposed to be a final vote on bonds to finance its share of a $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg. The vote had been delayed after back-to-back hurricanes struck the region.

“Embry Kidd confirmed to 11th Circuit Court of Appeals” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The U.S. Senate confirmed Kidd to serve as a Judge in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, the second lame-duck confirmation in the waning days of the Biden administration. Embry, who has deep ties to Florida, will serve in the district covering Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Court locations include Jacksonville, Miami, Atlanta and Montgomery, Alabama. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor applauded the appointment and confirmation. “Judge Embry Kidd has served Florida and our nation with an unwavering commitment to justice and fairness,” Castor said. “From his time as a highly respected federal prosecutor to his service as a magistrate judge from Central Florida, he has earned a stellar reputation for his intellect, fairness and dedication to the law. His confirmation to the 11th Circuit is a win for the rule of law and for all those who seek justice in our courts.”

“‘Operation Safe Passage’ launches in Hillsborough to stamp out school zone speeders” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is launching Operation Safe Passage, a new initiative aimed at preventing speeding in school zones and keeping kids safe by utilizing camera technology. The program, developed in partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission and third-party vendor RedSpeed, uses camera technology to cite drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit within school zones. The program began Tuesday morning at Riverview High School. For the first 30 days of the program, drivers found speeding over 10 miles per hour above the posted school zone speed limit will receive a written warning. Beginning Jan. 21, 2025, violating drivers will receive a $100 fine. “Getting our children to and from school safely is a top priority for me as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Operation Safe Passage allows us to address dangerous driving in school zones while maintaining a consistent presence throughout our community.”







“City Council review finds Mayor Donna Deegan didn’t bill taxpayers for her own vacation” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — A City Council review of Deegan’s travel found she did not use any taxpayer money for a personal vacation she made in Italy after she represented the city in London on JAX Chamber’s annual trade mission. The Finance Committee asked the Council auditor’s office to review travel documents after City Council member Terrance Freeman said he had questions about whether Deegan used taxpayer money for the Italian trip. At the time, the Mayor’s office said all travel documents were public records and available for anyone to review; Deegan did not bill taxpayers for any part of her vacation in Italy.

“Clay County schools took 287 titles off shelves in ’23-’24, most in Northeast Florida” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Clay County has remained Northeast Florida’s focal point for book restrictions in public schools, according to a state report that says book removals last school year were nearly nonexistent in many counties. The Florida Department of Education’s 35-page report inventoried material that was “removed or discontinued” in 2023-24 under a state law letting residents object to pornographic material or “not suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend.” Released this month, the report listed 287 titles removed or discontinued from Clay County schools while identifying 44 county School Districts ― including Duval, Baker, Nassau and Putnam ― that it said didn’t pull anything from their shelves.

“Manatee County Commission welcomes new Board members in swearing-in ceremony” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Three newly elected officials and one returning Commissioner took the oath of office, marking the beginning of their four-year terms as Manatee County Commissioners. Surrounded by family, friends and county staff, Carol Ann Felts, Tal Siddique, Bob McCann and returning Commissioner George Kruse participated in a swearing-in ceremony at the Manatee County Administration Building. Existing Board members and those in attendance welcomed the elected officials. “Please join me in welcoming Commissioner Felts, Siddique, McCann and Kruse as they commence this term,” said County Attorney Pamela D’Agostino, who led the event. Following the brief ceremony, the three new Commissioners took a seat at the dais for the first time to pose for photos with the rest of the Commission.

“New Board members Tom Knight and Teresa Mast join Sarasota County Commission” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission swore in its two newest members. After the 2024 Election, the Board parted with its most and least senior members. Commissioner Teresa Mast was elected to represent District 1, which encompasses northeast Sarasota County, and Commissioner Tom Knight for District 3, including Venice and much of South County. Both newly elected officials took the oath of office before their first official meeting in front of their families and well-wishers. Commissioner Ron Cutsinger was also sworn-in for another term after he ran unopposed to represent District 5 (Englewood and eastern North Port). Cutsinger is likely to serve as the Board’s next Vice Chair.

“Marco Island City Council extends deadline to Friday for open Council seat applications” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council extended the deadline for the open seat created by Greg Folley’s resignation. The deadline extension to Friday at 5 p.m. wasn’t due to lack of interest — there were 16 applications as of Monday night — but because new Council member Bonita Schwan wants another lane to choose from in case the Council can’t agree. Schwan, elected Nov. 5, asked for the ability for Council members to nominate residents on the fly if they can’t agree on one of the applicants, “so we don’t have a deadlock like we did earlier in this meeting.” The Council took five votes to nominate a Chair and deadlocked 3-3 during each one.

“Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport CEO announces retirement after 30 years” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo announced his retirement after 30 years at SRQ. According to a press release, Piccolo is scheduled to retire on June 30, 2025, and will have an advisory role for six months after that date. In recent years, Piccolo has overseen dramatic growth at the airport in southern Manatee County. “As I enter my 30th year at the helm of SRQ, I have been blessed to work with so many outstanding professionals and have enjoyed tremendous support from distinguished Board members throughout my time here,” Piccolo said in the release. “I look forward to having more time to spend with my family.”

“How Trump can earn a place in history that he did not expect” via Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times — Does Trump’s return to the presidency herald the end of U.S. pressure on Israelis and Palestinians for a two-state solution? Not necessarily: It depends on which Trump occupies the White House. Will it be the Trump who just appointed Mike Huckabee, a supporter of Israeli annexation of the West Bank, as his new ambassador in Jerusalem? Or will it be the Trump who, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, crafted and released the most detailed plan for a two-state solution since Bill Clinton’s administration? You read that right: Trump was the rare American President who actually put out a detailed plan for coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. If that Trump revives that initiative in 2025, he could be remembered as the President who preserved Israel as a Jewish democracy and helped to birth a Palestinian state alongside it securely. But if he continues along the path signaled by the Huckabee nomination, he will most likely be remembered as the President who oversaw the end of Israel as a Jewish democracy and buried any hope of a Palestinian state.

“Making cowardly Senate Republicans pay a political price” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — As justifiably alarmed as Democrats are by Trump’s radical agenda and his nominations of unqualified candidates for Cabinet positions, these actions may be even more terrifying for Republican Senators up for re-election in 2026. The 2026 map is somewhat more favorable to Democrats than in 2024. For example, the re-election campaigns of Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina will be two of the most hotly contested races. While they hail from comfortably red states, less rabid Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas will also face the voters. That raises a host of questions. Will Collins, who said she was “shocked” at Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General, wind up voting to confirm him or, worse, voting to adjourn the Senate to hide from her constitutional obligations?

“Among Democrats, post-Kamala Harris recriminations heat up” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Democrats are angry about many things. But the three that have attracted some attention in the last few days are 1) the massive amount of money Harris spent and where it went, 2) the campaign role Harris gave to former Rep. Liz Cheney, and 3) the part the media played in Harris’ loss and Trump’s win. All have Democrats nearly gagging in disbelief and, in some cases, anger. And add one more factor. Some Democrats are becoming angrier and angrier at … the media. All the coverage biased toward Democrats, all the celebrations of Harris, and all the condemnations of Trump — that apparently wasn’t enough. The current idea in Democratic circles is that the liberal media establishment — The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, plus Hollywood, the music industry, and academia — was too timid in reporting on Trump’s liabilities.

“Ned Bowman: Florida retailers, consumers need FDA reform” via Florida Politics — Congress recently held another hearing to discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) role in regulating smoke-free products in the U.S. marketplace. One of the top concerns expressed by Committee members was the ongoing threat to consumers posed by illegal e-cigarette and vaping products. We share this concern. Responsible retailers understand that a well-functioning marketplace for Florida businesses and consumers is important, and that is why we are committed to working with state, local, and federal policymakers and regulators to combat the flood of illegal products entering our communities. Another issue that has recently arisen is youth uptake, which we take very seriously and work hard to prevent. Hopefully, this latest hearing will spur real reform at the FDA and CTP and clear the backlog keeping FDA-authorized products from reaching the market and onto retailers’ shelves.

“The new Publix Thanksgiving commercial is out. Could it be the ad we need this year?” via Gary T. Mills of The Florida Times-Union — “Hey Dad, can I sit at the grown-ups’ table this year?” It’s a familiar line many parents have heard before — and one they may remember asking their parents before a big holiday meal a generation ago. It’s the first line in Publix Super Market’s new 30-second Thanksgiving ad (“Thanksgiving: Grown Up Table”) released earlier this month, the first for the popular Florida-based grocer since 2022. In the ad, young Liam asks the question of his father as the two of them prepare a casserole (“no broccoli”) for Thanksgiving Day dinner. “We’ll see,” his father replies. As friends and family arrive, Liam sets out to prove himself. We see him taking their coats, taking rolls to the table, buttoning up his denim shirt, and retrieving an extra plate — all under his dad’s watchful eyes and approval.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Epic Universe’s Harry Potter ride vehicle is first of its kind at Universal” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Six months away from the official grand opening, Universal Orlando is teasing new details about Epic Universe’s Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride. Bringing Harry Potter to Orlando was a game changer at Universal, and the company hopes the magic will continue when it opens Epic Universe, its third theme park, on May 22. The Harry Potter-themed land at Epic Universe includes a new ride that Universal said has complex technology it’s never used before. “The groundbreaking new attraction found within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic promises to be Universal’s most impressive ride to date — blending massive incredibly detailed environments, powerful storytelling, unprecedented ride technology, and so much more to take guests on an action-packed adventure to witness the trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge,” Universal said in a press release Tuesday. Guests will sit in 14-seat lifts that travel in multiple directions. Universal said that the plot of the attraction is catching Umbridge as she tries to run from justice.

Happy birthday to Ella’s godfather, Anthony Pedicini, as well as Laila Aziz, Jon Coley, and one of St. Pete’s best, Sara Stonecipher.

