Epic Universe’s Harry Potter ride vehicle is first of its kind at Universal

Six months away from the official grand opening, Universal Orlando is teasing new details about Epic Universe’s Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride.

Bringing Harry Potter to Orlando was a game changer at Universal, and the company hopes the magic will continue when it opens Epic Universe, its third theme park, May 22. The Harry Potter-themed land at Epic Universe includes a new ride that Universal said has complex technology it’s never used before.

“The groundbreaking new attraction found within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic promises to be Universal’s most impressive ride to date — blending massive incredibly detailed environments, powerful storytelling, unprecedented ride technology and so much more to take guests on an action-packed adventure to witness the trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge,” Universal said in a press release Tuesday.

Guests will sit in 14-seat lifts that travel in multiple directions as the plot of the attraction is catching Umbridge as she tries to run from justice, Universal said.

“These lifts are unlike any ride vehicle ever created and will propel guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry — just like guests have seen in the films,” Universal said in a press release.

On the ride, the drama unfolds with attacking Death Eaters and other creatures.

“Guests will soar through in the British Ministry include the Magical Archives — a cavernous library filled with towering cabinets that hold centuries of Ministry archives and wizarding documents; the Department of Magical Creatures — where creatures have escaped and are running amuck; and the Time Room — which is overflowing with a variety of Time-Turners and unique timekeeping devices,” Universal said.

But before the ride starts, visitors will see plenty of Easter eggs and iconic spots from the franchise as the queue takes place in the Ministry of Magic’s grand atrium.

“Here, guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the breathtaking enchanted weather ceiling, an endless array of Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details for guests to discover while inside,” Universal added in the press release.

Visitors will also get a look at Umbridge’s old office that Universal described “as over-the-top as the woman herself with its pink hues and ornate gold carvings throughout.”

The ride’s details come as Universal Orlando prepares to open its third theme park gate May 22. The park will be located near the Orange County Convention Center and will feature five lands — including one devoted to the famous boy wizard. The other lands are Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe of Universal Monsters and Celestial Park.