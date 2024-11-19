Pam Bondi backs ‘proven leader’ Lara Trump for Senate

While some speculate that Florida’s current Attorney General may be in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Senate appointment mix, a previous AG has a different idea.

Pam Bondi is advocating for Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump to be the replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who will be President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of State if he is confirmed by the Senate.

“I don’t know who the front-runner is, but I know who’s extremely qualified, and that’s Lara Trump,” Bondi said. “I know her very well. She is a proven leader. I worked with her and Mike Whatley on the RNC. They helped stop this voter fraud throughout the country. They got the vote out, they protected the vote. No one works as hard as Lara Trump.”

Bondi has been central to the Trump political operation since leaving office at the end of 2018. Regarding Lara Trump, Bondi added that she “can’t be objective because she’s also my friend.”

“She’s a mom, she’s a great wife and she would be a tremendous leader for the state of Florida and we’re blessed to have Lara in our state with us.”

DeSantis has said that he is vetting candidates with an eye toward an eventual selection before the second Donald Trump term begins in January.

It is unclear if DeSantis has talked to Lara Trump yet, but she has been very direct in saying she wants the appointment during appearances on Fox News.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said on Saturday.

Those comments came after another appearance on Fox last week, during which Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

Others linked to Trump World have advocated for the appointment, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Donald Trump Jr.