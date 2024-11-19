Last Call for 11.19.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Rep. Daniel Perez wasted little time after being sworn in as Speaker to make clear that under his leadership, the House will focus more on serving Floridians than corporate, financial and special interest groups.

He didn’t go into specifics. But generally, he said residents and small businesses want a government that keeps the state’s roads paved, manages its financial books cleanly and efficiently, and promotes freedom of choice while ensuring they’re not priced out of the American dream.

Moreover, he said, they demand that their elected leaders act in good faith.

Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel swore Perez in as Speaker early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to new and returning House members and their families, many others attended the occasion, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

It capped a nearly six-year effort by the 37-year-old Miami Republican to lead the House for the 2024-26 term. Perez locked up the post in June 2019, defeating Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson in a race for Speaker that cemented for him a growing position of power in the chamber.

In his remarks, Perez also said lawmakers have errantly invested hundreds of millions of dollars in failed information technology projects. To address that problem, Perez has created a new Information Technology Budget and Policy Subcommittee — one of several new panels he unveiled this month as part of a House restructuring to make the chamber “leaner” and more effective.

Quote of the Day

“In my experience, Floridians are realistic. They understand that there are trade-offs. They understand that in a state battered by hurricanes, insurance will be a challenge. But they need to know that our state’s insurance laws are not being written by and for the insurance companies.”

— Rep. Daniel Perez, in his speech following his swearing-in as House Speaker.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Newly minted House Speaker Daniel Perez gets an ice-cold pint of Standing O for saying exactly what Florida homeowners want to hear.

Another day, another big name backing Lara Trump for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat. With former Attorney General Pam Bondi now in her corner, her chances certainly have a Head of Steam.

It’s way too early to put stock in 2028 polling, but Gov. Ron DeSantis’ numbers aren’t looking so hot. Help him cope with his rank by ordering him a Fourth Regiment.

Tune In

Florida tries to remain unbeaten vs. FAMU

The Florida Gators try to remain unbeaten as they host Florida A&M in men’s basketball this evening (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Florida (4-0) has opened the season with wins over South Florida, Jacksonville, Grambling State, and Florida State. Tonight, they will look for a fourth win over an in-state opponent against the Rattlers (0-3).

The Gators’ 4-0 start is the best for the program since opening the 2021-22 season with six straight wins. Florida is ranked #21 in The Associated Press Top 25 this week., down a spot from a week ago despite remaining unbeaten.

Walter Clayton Jr. has led the Gators in scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game. He has scored 25 points or more twice this season, pouring in 29 vs. USF and 25 in the win at Florida State.

FAMU has never beaten Florida in men’s basketball, losing all 13 meetings, including last year’s 89-69 defeat in Gainesville.

Florida added more firepower to an offense averaging 88 points per game when Slovenian guard Urban Klavžar debuted against FSU. After a four-month battle through NCAA red tape, Klavžar stepped on the court for the first time as a Gator, scoring two points in five minutes of play.

___

