November 20, 2024
Retail group names Tallahassee detective officer of the year

Drew DixonNovember 20, 2024

retailers illinois ap
The 5-year veteran cop in Tallahassee was honored for her role in driving down retail crime.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) has named a Tallahassee Police Department detective “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.”

It’s the 50th year of FRF honoring top cops in Florida. The group presented this year’s award to Detective Autumn Moore at an FRF dinner in Tampa.

“Detective Moore is the prime example of law enforcement officers who give their all to battle retail crime,” said Dan Doyle, senior retail executive and FRF executive committee member. “She goes above and beyond, not just responding to crime, but working to prevent it. And in doing so, Detective Moore has created a safer environment in our capital city.”

Moore is a five-year veteran member of the Tallahassee Police Department. She was honored for her work in the Criminal Investigation Division and Property Crimes Unit in the past year. She handled a high volume of cases, specifically targeting retail theft.

Moore’s own co-workers and fellow cops acknowledged her ability to build partnerships while helping to drive down organized retail crime.

She’s also a member of the Property Crimes Business Network Group as she “proactively communicates with retail leaders throughout the region to provide updates on cases and trends in the industry. This collaboration has led to several significant recovery efforts for businesses. In one case, her quick response approach resulted in 11 arrests in one weekend,” an FRF news release said.

Moore has also enhanced law enforcement efforts to reduce retail crimes by employing new technology.

“The Florida Retail Federation is grateful for all of the men and women on the front lines battling against organized retail crime,” said Scott Shalley, FRF President and CEO. “(Her) tireless work keeps consumers, team members and businesses safe from this growing threat so that retailers can focus on serving their customers and managing their businesses.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Miller was the runner-up for the award, while Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent David Alexander and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Detective Gordon “Trey” Titcomb were also finalists.

A new award regarding retail theft was introduced this year by FRF and that is Retail Partner of the Year which went to Mandy Aguilar and Kelli Flynn of Lowe’s. Trent Peebles of Walmart and Jeff Newcomb of Publix were named finalists.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

