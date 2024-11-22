Florida pols react to Donald Trump picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump jumps from one Florida politician to another with the choice of Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Florida leaders know Bondi well after she spent eight years as Florida’s state Attorney General and provided opinions on the selection.

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott: “Ann and I are thrilled for our great friend and our next Attorney General Pam Bondi! For eight years, I worked alongside Pam to keep Florida safe, and I’m looking forward to working with her to keep our nation safe! President Trump continues to pick OUTSTANDING Floridians for top jobs!”

— U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Republican who withdrew his nomination on Thursday: “Pam Bondi is a stellar selection by President Trump for Attorney General. Pam and I worked closely together when she was Florida’s Attorney General and I chaired Criminal Justice in the state House. She’s a proven litigator, an inspiring leader, and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the needed reforms to DOJ.”

— U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez: “Amazing decision by President Trump to nominate Florida’s beloved former AG Pam Bondi as our nation’s next Attorney General! Pam Bondi is tough and has always upheld the rule of law. She’ll make history as the FIRST REPUBLICAN WOMAN to ever serve as America’s Attorney General!”

— U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican: “Congratulations to Florida’s Pam Bondi on being tapped for the next Attorney General of the United States. Her dedication to fighting crime, tackling the opioid crisis, and protecting American families is unmatched. She is a true America First leader, highly qualified, and I’m confident she’ll restore justice and safety to our nation.”

— U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: “This is a good pick! Congrats to my friend Pam Bondi.”

— Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody: “Congratulations to my friend, Pam Bondi. Pam will be an excellent U.S. Attorney General.”

— Florida Chief Financial Officer: “I’m so happy for my dear friend Pam Bondi to be selected as our next US Attorney General by Donald Trump. She’s an incredible legal talent who served Florida well and also did great work defending the President when the Left was coming after him for Russia, Russia, Russia!”

— Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried: “Americans dodged a bullet with Gaetz’s withdrawal, but Trump’s second choice for Attorney General is no better. Don’t forget — Pam Bondi tried to take healthcare away from millions of Floridians. She was the ring leader in the attempt to sue the Affordable Care Act out of existence and overturn the pre-existing conditions rule. She filed the original suit and was the lead plaintiff on the case seeking to dismantle affordable care. When Donald Trump says he’s going to end the ACA, believe him now that he’s nominated Pam Bondi to finish the job.”