Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.24

—”A word of caution to Ron DeSantis: Don’t accept Donald Trump’s nomination” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

—”16 takeaways from Richard Corcoran’s new book, ‘Storming the Ivory Tower’” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

True love prevails — JR Kennelly and Kailee Kennelly married Nov. 23 in Sarasota at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Sarasota Yacht Club. The two met on DeSantis‘ 2018 gubernatorial campaign and have been together ever since. Kailee is a political strategist at HSP Direct (political fundraising); JR is the director of Strategic Partnerships at Koch Industries i360 and recently assumed the role of head of the political campaign team. Attendees included Sen. Joe and Sydney Gruters, Alex Blair (Chief of Staff, Rep. Greg Steube), Lindsey Blair (Communications and Outreach Manager at Women In Government), Jack Brill (Chair, Republican Party of Sarasota), Vickie Brill (Gruters’ Chief of Staff) and Jaclyn Schwinghamer (DeSantis EOG /Trump). JR has been named one of Florida Politics’ “30 Under 30” rising stars and an “America Rising 30 Under 30 Republican Operative.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— TOP STORY —

“A former Democratic megadonor just raised $1 million for a top Florida Republican” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Records show that about 100 attorneys at Morgan & Morgan have collectively written more than $600,000 worth of checks over the past 10 days to “Friends of Ben Albritton.” That’s a fundraising committee controlled by the new Senate President, one of the state government’s three most influential people. An assortment of people and businesses that work with personal injury firms — including chiropractors, spinal surgery centers, auto accident injury clinics, private investigators and jury consultants — bundled roughly $400,000 more to Albritton over the same period. John Morgan — who was once one of Florida’s most prominent Democratic Party fundraisers — called the donations the “best way” to buy a seat at the decision-making table in Tallahassee, where Republicans control all three branches of government and wield a supermajority in the state Legislature. “In Tallahassee, it’s important to be able to sit down and explain your position,” he said.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmaker files bill to prohibit golf courses, hotels on state parks” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Three months after Florida was rocked by a controversy over state environmental officials planning to build golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels on state park land, a new bill filed Wednesday by a Republican lawmaker suggests the revolt against those proposals is not over. Sen. Gayle Harrell, representing the district that includes Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, is sponsoring the legislation. Harrell’s bill, entitled the “State Park Preservation Act,” would prohibit sporting amenities “such as golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, ball fields and other similar facilities” on state park lands. Instead, the parks would have to be managed in ways that prioritize “conservation-based” activities, including fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing and horseback riding.

“Christine Hunschofsky heads to D.C. for White House meeting on gun violence” by Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Hunschofsky will be in Washington, D.C., Thursday for a closed-door meeting with the White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention. The trip is part of an ongoing effort by Legislators for Safer Communities, which Hunschofsky co-chairs. Christyna Thompson, state and regional Press Secretary for the gun safety group Giffords, said the discussion is the first of “multiple conversations” on how policymakers can continue gun safety efforts “as transfers of power take place in state legislatures and beyond.” Hunschofsky, who was elected this year to lead House Democrats during the 2026-28 term, was Mayor of Parkland in 2018 when a shooter killed 17 people and injured 14 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She’s since pushed for stronger state and federal gun violence prevention measures.

“2026 Florida Senate race in Volusia, Brevard begins to take shape, with two contenders” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Even if voters squint, they probably can’t see it. But for some politicians with their eye on the future, the deadline clock for the 2026 Election has already begun ticking. Because Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, will have reached the end of his two-term limit, he won’t be able to seek re-election in Senate District 8. That presents an opportunity, and two Republican contenders have already emerged. Former Florida House member Elizabeth Fetterhoff of DeLand filed paperwork Nov. 19 to run in SD 8. Then, Volusia County Council member Jake Johansson of Port Orange announced on social media he, too, intends to run.

— SPECIALS —

“Mike Johnson endorses Jimmy Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “I am proud to endorse Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis for Florida’s 1st District,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “No one is better to represent Florida’s Panhandle than Jimmy, who will bring his experience in business and as CFO to help us fix our economy, secure the border, restore peace through strength, and fight for President Trump’s America First agenda. I look forward to working with Jimmy to help defend our House majority and deliver for the American people.” Patronis welcomed the support from the Louisiana Republican. “Thank You, Speaker Johnson!” Patronis posted on X.

“Patronis endorses Joe Gruters as his preferred successor as Chief Financial Officer” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Patronis wants state Sen. Gruters to succeed him in his statewide office. “I fully endorse Joe Gruters as my replacement for CFO,” Patronis posted on X. “Joe has worked very closely with my office on a number of consumer protection initiatives, including reining in annoying telemarketing calls. He knows insurance and he’s experienced in storm recovery. Most importantly, he’s a CPA, so he’s going to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud, waste and abuse.” Patronis said that, as a former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters’ conservative credentials “are tried and true.” “I want to see this office continue its progress in supporting Florida’s economy, putting policyholders first and supporting our firefighters,” Patronis said. “Joe’s the right man for the job.”

“Brevard School Board member Matt Susin files for House District 32 seat” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Republican Susin, a Brevard School Board member and former Chair, officially filed for the House District 32 seat Wednesday. He recently won re-election for School Board and was previously endorsed by DeSantis. Susin, along with other Republicans Brian Hodgers and Bob White, announced they are running for the House District 32 seat. This comes after current Rep. Debbie Mayfield announced her intention to run for state Sen. Randy Fine’s seat. A Special Election is expected after Fine announced his candidacy for Congress.

—“Brian Hodgers will run to succeed Debbie Mayfield in HD 32” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

— TRANSITION —

“Trump claims Chad Chronister didn’t ‘pull out,’ says he ‘pulled him out’” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Trump, the day after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister removed himself as Trump’s nominee for Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator, says he’s the one who nixed Chronister, not the other way around. On Sunday, Trump announced that he had selected Chronister to head the DEA and Chronister responded that the nomination was “the honor of a lifetime.” By Tuesday, Chronister maintained that his nomination was an honor but said he was removing himself from consideration in favor of continuing work with the Sheriff’s office. Now, Trump says that’s not the case, arguing in a post to his Truth Social that he was the one who axed Chronister from the DEA post. The post reacted to a Wall Street Journal headline in which Trump took a particular issue.

“At Pentagon, DeSantis could attempt plans on lethal border force and domestic deployments” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — DeSantis repeatedly vowed during his campaign to send troops to the U.S. southern border, authorize lethal force against migrants attempting to cross between ports of entry, and even consider firing missiles into Mexico — an extraordinary use of U.S. military power that Trump has since endorsed. DeSantis may have a chance to fulfill that promise, among other controversial proposals, should Trump ask him to lead the Pentagon. DeSantis is said to be in discussions with Trump and his transition team about replacing Pete Hegseth, a Fox News television personality plagued by sex and drinking scandals, as his nominee for Defense Secretary.

“Some Trump allies chafe at potential DeSantis appointment” via Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — The idea of making DeSantis Secretary of Defense isn’t going over well with everyone at Mar-a-Lago. While those close to Trump have stressed that the decision is ultimately the President-elect’s, some people in Trump’s orbit are chafing at the news that Trump is considering DeSantis for the job. They cite the barbs DeSantis directed at Trump during the Primary and his treatment of onetime confidant Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming chief of staff. “It’s a little awkward because of all the things DeSantis has said about Trump, especially on foreign policy, during the Primary,” said a person close to Trump. And, they added, “There’s a lot of people … who feel a loyalty to Susie. But at the end of the day, it’s Trump’s decision to make, but he should know the full breadth of what DeSantis has said in the past about him.”

—”Who is Jeanette Núñez? The first in line to replace DeSantis as Governor” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald

“Trump hires Peter Navarro as White House adviser as he continues building administration” of The Associated Press — Trump is bringing Navarro, a former adviser who served prison time related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, back to the White House for his second administration. Navarro will serve as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Trump announced on Truth Social, his social media website. Trump wrote that the position “leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills.” Navarro, a trade adviser during Trump’s first term, was held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House Committee that investigated Jan. 6. Sentenced to four months in prison, he described his conviction as the “partisan weaponization of the judicial system.”

“Trump picks Jared Isaacman, an entrepreneur and private astronaut, to lead NASA” via Kenneth Chang of The New York Times — Trump will nominate Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who led two private missions to orbit on SpaceX rockets, as the next NASA Administrator. Isaacman, the chief executive of the payment processing company Shift4 Payments, is a close associate of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and, if confirmed to the post by the Senate, would bring the perspective of an outsider to the space agency and its $25 billion budget. “Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology and exploration,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Trump picks Daniel Driscoll as Secretary of Army” via Filip Timotija of The Hill — Trump has tapped business owner and Army veteran Driscoll to be his Secretary of the Army. “As a former Soldier, Investor and Political Adviser, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disrupter and change agent,” Trump said in the announcement on Truth Social. Driscoll is a senior adviser to Trump’s vice-presidential pick, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican. He served in the Army for three and a half years and was deployed to Iraq in 2009, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. Returning to the U.S., he attended Yale Law School, where he met Vance.

—”Trump taps former aide Navarro as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing” via Ari Hawkins of POLITICO

—”Former SEC Commissioner Atkins picked to lead Wall Street regulator” via Declan Harty of POLITICO

—”Trump taps Army, NASA chiefs” via Paul McLeary and Sam Skove of POLITICO

“Is Kristi Noem ready to run FEMA? South Dakota flood victims doubt it.” via Peter Jamison and Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post — Trump has picked Noem, a Republican and one of his most ardent supporters, to lead the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, she would oversee not only immigration enforcement, but also an agency that has become increasingly important in a nation battered by frequent fires and floods: the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That alarms victims of one of the most serious disasters to affect Noem’s state during her nearly six years as Governor. In North Sioux City, whose 3,000 residents live across the Big Sioux River from Iowa, many fault Noem for overseeing a response to the catastrophic June floods that they describe as disorganized, delayed and often simply nonexistent. Although she urged people in a development several miles away to move to safety, Noem did not order or even suggest that residents of McCook Lake evacuate their homes, leaving people to scramble for their lives as the Big Sioux overflowed its banks and tore through their neighborhood.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Pardon backlash reflects fraught breakup between Democrats and Joe Biden” via Annie Karni of The New York Times — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the typically chatty New York Democrat and Majority Leader, often resorts to repeating a single terse phrase when he doesn’t want to answer a question. “I’m with Joe” was his mantra for two long weeks in July as he was barraged with questions about whether President Biden needed to withdraw from the presidential race after his devastating debate performance. Schumer took the same approach as he tried to avoid passing judgment on the fraught subject of Biden’s full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter. “I’ve got nothing for you on that,” he told reporters at a news conference, repeating the statement thrice.

“Biden White House is discussing preemptive pardons for those in Trump’s crosshairs” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO — Biden’s senior aides are conducting a vigorous internal debate over whether to issue preemptive pardons to a range of current and former public officials who could be targeted with Trump’s return to the White House. Biden’s aides are deeply concerned about a range of current and former officials who could find themselves facing inquiries and even indictments, a sense of alarm that has only accelerated since Trump announced the appointment of Kash Patel to lead the FBI last weekend. Patel has publicly vowed to pursue Trump’s critics. The White House officials, however, are carefully weighing the extraordinary step of handing out blanket pardons to those who’ve committed no crimes, both because it could suggest impropriety, only fueling Trump’s criticisms, and because those offered preemptive pardons may reject them.

“Pete Buttigieg on passenger protections and flying coach” via Christine Chung of The New York Times — Buttigieg discussed what he believes he has accomplished for airline passengers during his tenure, his experiences flying with his husband and their children and what might be next. “I’ll leave it to others to grade my performance, but we’ve been able to deliver the most transformative set of infrastructure investments in my lifetime. One way of thinking about it is, if I were to visit one project that we funded every day for the rest of my life, I would not live long enough to see even half of them.” Delta’s chief executive, Ed Bastian, recently called the past four years “an overreach.” What’s your response? “I think anyone who says that the last few years are an overreach is out of touch with his customers, because the public response to this work has been overwhelmingly positive. I would add it’s been perfectly consistent with good business outcomes at an airline like Delta, which is plenty profitable, even as we require them to take better care of passengers.”

“Mike Johnson’s newest headache: The smallest House majority in history” via Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — Johnson’s small majority just got even smaller. The final House race was called after U.S. Rep. John Duarte of California, a first-term Republican, conceded to Democrat Adam Gray, cementing a 220-215 majority for Republicans in a margin even slimmer than they have now, at 220-213. Those margins will erode even further in January when U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Mike Waltz of Florida resign to take jobs in the Trump administration. Former U.S. Rep. Gaetz of Florida has also given notice that he will not return. Republicans will then be down to a 217-215 majority, on par with the narrowest controlling margin in House history.

”Election complaint filed by Republican Rocky Rochford, who lost to Kathy Castor in CD-14 race” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Since Trump’s victory, there haven’t been as many complaints about a “rigged election” as there was this time in 2020. That doesn’t mean that every Republican in Florida believes everything was on the up and up when counting all the votes. Take Robert “Rocky” Rochford, a U.S. Navy veteran who was the GOP candidate in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. He lost decisively on Nov. 5 to Democratic incumbent Castor, who won her 10th term in office by more than 15 points. The district encompasses parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas County. But Rochford doesn’t believe the election was fairly adjudicated and filed a lawsuit last week citing “substantial” irregularities “sufficient enough to change” the election results. The case, filed in Leon County Circuit Court, seeks an independent investigation into the administration of vote-by-mail ballots. Rochford also wants the court to nullify the election certification and order a new election.

— STATEWIDE —

“PSC sides with TECO on key issues ahead of rate hike vote” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — The Public Service Commission sided with Tampa Electric Co. this week in rejecting several staff recommendations to slash a revenue request as part of an upcoming rate hike vote. PSC staff had recommended cutting TECO’s three-year, $445-million rate hike request by nearly half. However, Commissioners on Tuesday argued that some of the utility’s more costly projects would help diversify Florida’s fuel supply as required by state law. The Commission reversed a staff recommendation to deny a proposed new backup power plant in Tampa on land donated by MacDill Air Force Base, home of the U.S. Central Command. The $167.2-million project would power the base during rare national emergencies.

“UF governing Board’s private meetings violated Sunshine Law” via Gabriel Velasquez Neira of WLFT — The University of Florida Board of Trustees, the political appointees who govern the state’s flagship university, has repeatedly met since 2018 in private settings where the public was not permitted to attend. Those meetings include a two-day retreat earlier this Fall when they discussed UF’s budget, which it expects to approve this month formally. Florida’s Sunshine Law says all government bodies must meet openly to take official actions – and allow the public to attend. The university confirmed that the public cannot participate in the Board’s private retreats. It initially said the law didn’t apply to those because Board members don’t vote or take official actions in those sessions. However, the law also requires meetings to be public when Board members deal with issues that require what is considered a “foreseeable action” in the future.

“A gambling underworld: Federal COVID-19 aid went to illegal Florida casinos” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Like thousands of businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, a small Florida company called 25Midway LLC obtained a federal loan to help pay employees. Unlike most other businesses, the company was later raided. State and local law enforcement officers seized 93 slot machines from the company’s Fort Pierce storefront in a series of simultaneous raids last year on alleged illegal casinos in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Delray Beach. Company officers were charged with racketeering, illegal gambling and money laundering. They pleaded not guilty. The cases are pending. 25Midway operated a slot-machine arcade, one of hundreds of illicit gambling parlors that can be found in Florida storefronts and strip malls.

“Space Florida, Israel Innovation Authority invite companies to apply for $2M in research funding” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — To increase the aerospace ecosystem in the state, Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority are offering $2 million to boost research efforts. The agencies made the joint announcement in the 12th call for project proposals in the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership. The partnership has already tapped about $22 million in funding for innovative research in previous years. To be considered for funding, companies need to demonstrate they can develop commercial and economic benefits from aerospace projects that will help Florida and Israel. The program is also designed to augment the relationship between the two nations, as companies from Florida and Israel will be eligible if they can incorporate joint research and results in a partnership between the two companies.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump’s win may sink Miami-Dade County’s quest for a modern trash incinerator” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Trump’s second presidential win may have blown up Miami-Dade County’s quest to build a modern incinerator. On Tuesday, when County Commissioners were set to vote on Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s recommendation to build a trash-burning facility in Doral, the Board voted to delay a decision until February so that other options could be studied. Trump’s name was never mentioned. But the change in plans came days after Eric Trump, son of the President-elect, held a round of calls and meetings with Levine Cava, a Democrat and Republican Commissioners, objecting to the county building an incinerator in Doral, home to a Trump golf resort.

“How much does Miami owe Alex Díaz de la Portilla now that criminal charges are dropped?” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Following an announcement from Broward prosecutors last month that they are dropping a flurry of criminal corruption charges against Díaz de la Portilla, the former Miami City Commissioner is now entitled to a payday from his former employer. That’s because Díaz de la Portilla lost out on two months’ pay after being suspended from office by DeSantis the day after his Sept. 14, 2023, arrest. The suspension meant he was removed from his City Hall job, and his paychecks were also halted. However, under Florida law, if an elected official is cleared of the criminal charges that led to their suspension, the official “shall be entitled to and be paid full back pay,” including salary and other benefits.

“Alix Desulme earns full term as North Miami Mayor with commanding runoff win” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — North Miami Mayor Desulme is sticking around. He won a runoff race with nearly 68% of the vote, outpacing opponent Héctor Medina by 2,010 votes to keep the job his City Council colleagues appointed him to two years ago. Desulme told Florida Politics he was “overwhelmed” by the support he received this cycle, including a 90% share of District 4 voters he represented on the Council from 2015 to 2022, who cast ballots for him Tuesday. “It shows my campaign’s message and everything we were saying about our vision for the city’s future really resonated with the voters,” he said.

“North Miami’s Mayor was appointed two years ago. He just won the runoff election” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — Alix Desulme retained his position as Mayor of North Miami, besting challenger Héctor Medina during the city’s runoff election. Desulme received 68% of the vote while Medina received 32%, according to preliminary results posted by the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections website. Desulme was appointed Mayor in 2022 after then-Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime resigned to run for the Miami-Dade County Commission seat in District 2 in 2022. Desulme’s election win comes after he and other City Council members faced criticism for moving elections from May 2022 to November 2024 to align with federal elections. Medina sued the city over the move.

“Indian River County School Superintendent David Moore named Florida Superintendent of the Year” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Moore has been named the Florida Superintendent of the Year. Moore, who has been Indian River County Superintendent since 2019, was recognized at the joint meeting of the Florida Association of District Schools Superintendent and Florida School Boards Association in Tampa. He is the first Indian River Superintendent to achieve the award. “I am deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected,” Moore said. “It is a privilege to be chosen from a class of outstanding and dedicated Superintendents in the state who are fiercely committed to ensuring academic excellence and opportunities for all students.”

“Gretchen Day-Bryant named next executive editor of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Day-Bryant, who started at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel as a copy editor close to 40 years ago and rose to become managing editor in 2022, was announced Wednesday as the next executive editor of the media company. She is set to replace Julie Anderson as editor-in-chief when she retires on Dec. 13. Anderson announced the change during a staff-wide meeting Wednesday afternoon. The two have worked closely together over the last two years and expect the transition to be seamless for the paper. “I’m honored and excited to take on this new role at a news organization and community I’ve loved serving for 35 years,” Day-Bryant said in a statement. “Pursuing excellent local journalism is as vital as it’s ever been, and I’m inspired every day by the dedicated reporters, photographers and editors I have the privilege of working with.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Halloween and Hurricane Milton helped fill up hotel rooms in Orlando” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Halloween is a big moneymaker in Orlando. Spooky season celebrations are plentiful in Central Florida, from the big theme parks down to smaller attractions like gory haunted houses or more kid-friendly trick-or-treating. But how lucrative was this year’s October? Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced that the tourist development tax generated about $29.5 million in revenue in October. The bed tax is often a good indicator of how strong the tourism industry is in Central Florida. “Although this amount is less than the record-setting October 2022 collection amount, it is still $68,100 more than last October’s collections,” Diamond said in a press release. “This represents a 0.2% increase from the previous year. This is a good start to the new collection year that began on October 1st.”

“Port Orange swears in new Mayor, Council members as Lance Green continues to face DUI charges” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — City Hall was packed as residents and city officials witnessed the swearing-in of newly elected Council members. Almost 100 people watched former Vice Mayor and now Mayor Scott Stiltner, Council members Shawn Goepfert and Lance Green, who is facing DUI-related charges stemming from a September arrest, take their oaths of office before their first official City Council meeting. The new Mayor and the Board also took time to recognize now-former Mayor Don Burnette and former Council member Drew Bastian for their years of service to the city. “I know how passionate you have been about your city,” Stiltner told Brunette.

“Roger Simmons named Orlando Sentinel’s executive editor” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Simmons will become the Orlando Sentinel executive editor, the news organization announced Wednesday, replacing Julie Anderson, who will retire this month. “I’m just very humbled,” said Simmons, a Florida native and University of Central Florida graduate who grew up reading the Sentinel. “I’ve been in awe through the years of all the great reporting this newspaper has done.” Anderson disclosed the news during an afternoon staff meeting. Simmons, 59, will move into his new role on Dec. 14, the day after Anderson steps down. “He’s a good leader,” Anderson said. “He loves our community. He loves the Sentinel. And I’m very happy that he’s going to continue what we started here, in terms of strong local journalism.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa City Council has no rezoning authority, judge says” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A Hillsborough County judge has issued a verbal ruling against the city of Tampa that strips City Council of its rezoning authority — a landmark decision that has the potential to upend land-use laws and procedures throughout Florida. Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe on Tuesday granted Liberty Group’s motion for summary judgment, which sought to void Tampa City Council’s denial of Liberty’s plans to develop a boutique hotel on Harbour Island. The Tampa-based developer made the motion after Moe’s July decision that challenged the city’s authority to make land-use decisions. Moe affirmed her opinion that Tampa’s charter doesn’t grant quasi-judicial authority to the City Council, quashing its ability to rezone any land under the current process. The judge has not yet ruled on whether the city must pay Liberty Group’s legal fees.

“Tampa collects enough hurricane debris to fill Rivergate tower four times” via Sierra Rains of the WFLA — The City of Tampa has collected enough debris from Hurricanes Helene and Milton to fill the Rivergate tower nearly four times. Officials said Wednesday crews had removed almost 1.3 million cubic yards of storm debris from city streets and neighborhoods. “The volume of debris removed thus far is staggering,” city officials said in a press release. Tampa’s Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management and over 300 contracted haulers have been behind the cleanup, working around the clock to haul off the tree limbs and other objects left scattered by the two hurricanes.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Rep. Allison Tant joins Board of Florida State Parks Foundation” via James Call of USA Today Network — On Wednesday, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced that state Rep. Tant has joined its Board of Directors. Board President Kathleen Brennan said Tant’s appointment is effective immediately: “She has an incredible track record of caring for and supporting our amazing state parks.” Tant was named the “Florida State Parks Foundation Legislative Champion” three years ago for co-sponsoring the bill that created the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate. Motorists pay an additional $25 for a water-colored wildlife-and-tree-theme plate featuring a sun-lit inlet with turtles, birds and manatees to raise money for parks programs. Since its introduction in 2022, the plate has raised more than $424,000.

“For first time in 22 years, Leon Schools declares impasse on salary talks with teachers” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Negotiations between the Leon County School Board and its educators have hit a dead end after Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the Board would not add to its $4 million salary package offer. “I declared impasse on the issue of compensation with the Leon Classroom Teachers Association,” Hanna told the Tallahassee Democrat Wednesday. The Superintendent has been sitting at the bargaining table during recent negotiations with hopes of easing tensions between the two sides. Hanna announced the stalemate during a bargaining session on Tuesday. Now, a special magistrate appointed by the Public Employees Relations Commission will intervene. “This is very unfortunate,” Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur said. “We surveyed the bargaining unit, we asked them what is most important to you, and they have overwhelmingly said salary is most important and it’s not enough.”

“St. Augustine Distillery wins Distillery of the Year award from national group” via Lucia Viti of the St. Augustine Record — The St. Augustine Distillery recently received the Bubble Cap Award for Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute for excellence in quality, innovation, transparency, authenticity, growth and community involvement. Recognized globally, the institute’s highest accolade was given to distillery founders Philip McDaniel and Mike Díaz and Ric deMontmolli, the distillery’s vice president of production, for having “raised the bar of the craft distilling industry through world-class spirits,” along with changing legislation to “positively affect the industry.” Qualifications for the award include independent ownership, producing less than 100,000 proof gallons per year, and the independent distilling of its own products.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Carmine Marceno inquiry: Grand jury convenes, his lawyer ‘confident he will be cleared’” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — A Tampa-based federal grand jury convened in an investigation that involves Lee County Sheriff Marceno. A sign outside a room at the U.S. District Courthouse in Tampa — the same room as was noted on a Nov. 16 grand jury subpoena involving Marceno — urged visitors to stand back so as not to disturb the grand jury proceedings. When asked if Marceno or his lawyer, Naples criminal defense attorney Donald Day, had been contacted by the FBI or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or received subpoenas regarding this grand jury, Day said in an email it “would not be proper to comment while a grand jury is reviewing.”

“City of Naples supervisor fired after embezzlement probe, city officials say” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A city of Naples employee faces a criminal investigation after officials say they completed an administrative investigation concerning embezzlement and referred the probe to law enforcement. Two months ago, an anonymous letter penned to the city kicked off the probe. The letter accused the employee of using city credit cards that were not issued to him to buy tools, which the letter said he sold. Monique Barnhart-Tiberio, spokesperson for the city, said their human resources administrative investigation into Jovan Stojisavljevic, 35, supervisor of stormwater operations, resulted in Stojisavljevic’s termination, “effective immediately.” Documents provided to the Naples Daily News indicate Stojisavljevic was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 15 and terminated on Nov. 25.

— TOP OPINION —

“Pete Hegseth: I’ve faced fire before. I won’t back down” via The Wall Street Journal — I’ve been through a lot: combat tours, job changes, divorces and family challenges. (Yes, I love my mom very much, and she loves me.) I have always led with honesty, integrity and passion. Tragically, many veterans never find the purpose for their next chapter and succumb to the bottle, depression, or, worst of all, suicide. I understand what they are facing — because I’ve lived it. But by the grace of God, I took another path.

The press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story; all meant to smear me and tear me down. It’s a textbook manufactured media takedown. They provide no evidence, no names, and they ignore the legions of people who speak on my behalf. They need to create a bogeyman because they believe I threaten their institutional insanity. That is the only thing they are right about.

Talk to those who served with me in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, Afghanistan or the National Guard. They support me, and I’m honored by that. I have never backed down from a fight and won’t back down from this one. I am grateful President-elect Trump chose me to lead the Defense Department, and I look forward to an honest confirmation hearing with our distinguished senators — not a show trial in the press.

— OPINIONS —

“The damage Biden has done” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The immediate problem will end on Jan. 20, 2025, when Biden leaves office. But the United States, and the Democratic Party, will be dealing with the damage Biden leaves behind for years. There is a reason voters, for 40 years, were never interested in electing the openly ambitious Biden President of the U.S. — until the bizarre circumstances of the 2020 Election. They knew for decades that he would not be a good President. And he has proved them right. Leave the damage Biden has done to the U.S. — the massive migrant influx, the decline in the standard of living for millions of people, and the chaos abroad — for another day. Right now, a new analysis shows the damage Biden has done to his party, and it is immense. Exit polls show that in the 2024 Presidential Election, 35% of voters identified as Republicans, while 34% identified as independents, and 31% as Democrats. In addition to a big jump in the number of self-identified independents, the news is that in 2024, Democrats slipped to third place in party ID.

“Florida condo crisis needs to be addressed by lawmakers. Here’s a starting point” via Gary M. Mars of the Miami Herald — The recent news in the Miami Herald on the lack of support by Florida’s legislative leaders for a Special Session before year’s end to address the condominium affordability crisis was met with exasperation by many condo owners across the state. Their hopes for a reprieve from the Dec. 31 deadline for structural integrity inspections and reserve studies had been buoyed by DeSantis expressing support for such a Session. While it is now clear that no such action will be taken before the deadline, condominium associations and their unit owners should be reassured by statements from lawmakers about the Legislative Session that starts in March.

“Stupidity brings the Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal to the brink of collapse” via Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times — For years, the Tampa Bay Rays have made it pretty clear they needed a new stadium for the team, which has been consigned to play in a dump called Tropicana Field. The Trop is the major league equivalent of having to play their games in a box down by the river. Over the many years of trying to figure out where the team might find a new home, there have been many grand announcements of plans for new stadiums in St. Petersburg and Tampa. None of them have panned out for a multitude of reasons. Now the city and the county are going all “Hummina, hummina, hummina” over the stadium agreement, balking at approving the bonds to finance their end of a deal everyone had already agreed to. And that, gentle reader, is stupid.

“‘Wicked’ named best film, Daniel Craig best actor by National Board of Review” via The Associated Press — The National Board of Review put its full support behind Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,” naming the lavish musical the best film of the year, Chu best director and awarding its stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, a prize for their collaboration, in awards announced Wednesday. Already a box-office force, “Wicked” is also embarking on an awards campaign that is expected to make it a major Academy Awards contender. The National Board of Review, a long-running New York-based organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics founded in 1909, does not correlate with the film academy. But the win hands “Wicked” some early momentum ahead of Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, where it should perform well. “Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences,” said Annie Schulhof, NBR president. “Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional, and the music is second-to-none — together, it adds up to a transporting experience like no other.”

