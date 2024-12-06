Delegation for 12.6.24: DODG-y — Defense — woke — KidCare — spaced out

DOGE style

President-elect Donald Trump named tech executives Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, whether it will become an actual agency — or simply an advisory board — remains to be seen.

Still, congressional Republicans in the similarly initiated Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus met with the executives on Thursday.

The new caucus’ leadership includes Sen. Rick Scott on the Senate side and Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, in the House. On social media, Bean called Thursday a “great day to cut, slash, and burn the bureaucracy.” Later, Bean said the meeting went well.

“Very productive meeting with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy today,” Bean posted on X. “It will take a lot of work to fix crazy town, but the House DOGE Caucus is ready to work with DOGE and the House GOP to make generational changes. Let’s go get ’em.”

Scott similarly characterized his time with Ramaswamy positively.

“Great seeing my friend Vivek Ramaswamy today to talk about DOGE and ways we can work together to make Washington work for you,” the Naples Republican posted on social media.

This week, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, announced he would be the first Democrat to join the caucus. But he told Florida Politics he was not invited to the meeting.

Other lawmakers from Florida’s congressional delegation are exploring other ways to reduce the size of government. For example, could Congress implement a federal commission allowing Trump to eliminate agency powers within his administration? Rep. Neal Dunn sees a way.

The Panama City Republican just filed the 10th Amendment Restoration Act, which would establish a Constitutional Government Review Commission and authorize the President to eliminate “unlawful powers” exercised by the federal government.

“President Trump was elected with a clear mandate to fight the ever-growing influence of the federal bureaucracy and hold federal agencies accountable for going beyond the scope of their power as outlined in the Constitution,” Dunn said.

“This bill will provide a clear process to rein in and, when necessary, eliminate federal agencies that abuse their power. The 10th Amendment Restoration Act will give the Trump administration congressional authorization to conduct its activities to reform the federal government and ensure that all federal agencies are operating within the bounds of the Constitution. This legislation will allow the Trump administration to begin evaluating government efficiency on the day he takes office and avoid any delay in implementing his reforms.”

On Defense

Trump appears to be considering Gov. Ron DeSantis for the next Defense Secretary position. However, Scott has made clear that he wants Trump’s first choice, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, to be confirmed by the Senate instead.

Scott met with Hegseth on Thursday and remained fully supportive of elevating the former Army National Guardsman to run the Pentagon.

“I’ve been talking to Pete since his nomination, and I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a decorated combat veteran and a great pick to run the Department of Defense,” Scott said.

“I am really appreciative of anyone that’s willing to put on the uniform and risk their life to defend our freedoms. Pete understands the mission and what is needed to advance President Trump’s agenda and reform the DOD to make America’s military the world’s most lethal fighting force. He understands the sacrifice our military and their families make because he’s been to war, led his fellow servicemen and women in combat, and knows individuals who have lost their lives or been gravely injured defending our nation. Pete knows how to hold people accountable, make sure we promote based on meritocracy and get rid of the broken, woke policies implemented by the Biden administration.”

Scott signaled “full support” for Hegseth, but the nominee may otherwise face trouble in the upper chamber. Sources within Fox News told NBC News that the Fox & Friends host had been caught drunk at work. He also continues to be dogged by a past allegation of sexual assault.

Hegseth’s troubled nomination adds credibility to assertions that Trump may be ready to switch to DeSantis, a former Navy JAG officer stationed at the terrorist detention center at Guantánamo Bay and advised U.S. Navy Seal commanders in Iraq.

As of Friday morning, DeSantis led the field of prospects for Defense Secretary on Polymarket, with a “Yes” share valued at 40 cents. According to those investing in the market, his chances are higher than Hegseth’s, priced at 29 cents. That’s despite Trump publicly backing Hegseth once again on Friday.

Confirming confirmation

Sen. Marco Rubio has served in the Senate for nearly 14 years; nevertheless, he has started to make rounds with colleagues to discuss his confirmation as Secretary of State.

The Miami Republican shared photos on social media this week following interviews with Sens. Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, and Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican. He said the two meetings on Tuesday marked the first meeting about his confirmation.

Of course, the Senate typically confirms its members to Cabinet posts. To date, Rubio has faced far less skepticism from chamber members than Trump’s other picks. Hegseth faces controversy now, but so do former Democrats Robert Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

Probing wokeness

This week, the Bean-chaired House Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee held a meeting to probe “the importance of (a) curriculum that presents accurate instruction and promotes civic virtue in a self-governing society.”

“In schools across the nation, our children are being indoctrinated with inappropriate material like Critical Race theory and transgender ideology,” Bean said ahead of the meeting. “We must refocus our education system so that our children have the knowledge and skills to be successful.”

Bean, who represents Florida’s 4th Congressional District, described “limited time” teachers have to instruct children, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic.

Pride in champions

Last month, the Orlando Pride won the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) national championship over the Washington Spirits. Now, Rep. Maxwell Frost has brought the celebration from the pitch to the House floor.

“This incredible team not only secured the NWSL championship but also claimed the NWSL Shield, the first time since 2019 a team has completed both accomplishments,” the Orlando Democrat said. “Now they are the first professional sports team from Orlando to win a major league trophy, making history for my hometown and my district.”

He said the victory would further establish Central Florida as a sports destination.

Legislative push

As this Congress winds down, Rep. Gus Bilirakis said there is still time to pass the Major Richard Star Act (HR 1282), which would provide expanded benefits for veterans with 20 years of service.

Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, and Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat, sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urging a vote to be scheduled soon.

“This bill would repeal the unfair offset of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) retirement benefits and VA disability compensation and provide full concurrent receipt for these veterans who retired with less than 20 years of service,” the letter reads.

“Congress has enacted legislation to progressively provide relief for this unfair offset between military retired pay and disability compensation, including in 2004, when Congress implemented concurrent receipt for veterans who served over 20 years and had at least a 50% disability rating. However, many veterans remain penalized under the status quo. … The Major Richard Star Act has the momentum and support necessary to carry it quickly through both chambers in Congress and to the President to be signed into law.”

Bilirakis’ Office noted the bill has not been held back by a lack of bipartisan support; the House legislation has 326 co-sponsors, while a Senate companion has 73.

KidCare crushed

Rep. Kathy Castor slammed DeSantis for again rejecting federal approval to expand Florida KidCare, a health care program backed by the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“It’s cruel and shortsighted for Gov. DeSantis to deprive Florida children of the doctor visits and health services they need to stay healthy as intended by a bipartisan initiative of the Florida Legislature,” the Tampa Democrat said of the state decision.

“Earlier this week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s plan to expand eligibility for the children’s health care program (‘CHIP’ or ‘KidCare’). More working families in Florida are now just one step away from being able to access affordable health coverage for their children, as a unanimous Florida Legislature intended. All that stands between allowing 165,000 more Florida kids access to high-quality health coverage is a signature from Gov. DeSantis.”

However, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration requested a 30-day extension of the federal stipulations for expansion, saying it was granted under President Joe Biden and that the Trump administration will likely review the move.

Notably, the Florida Chamber of Commerce issued a release supporting the program’s expansion, and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has sought federal support since last year.

“The plan to expand KidCare to children up to 300% of the federal poverty threshold was passed unanimously by state lawmakers in early 2023. Despite the bipartisan support in the state, Gov. DeSantis failed to implement the expansion and instead dragged his feet by throwing up roadblocks and wasteful lawsuits for almost a year and a half,” Castor said.

“It is now solely in his hands to allow this important expansion to go forward, but once again, he is acting like Ebenezer Scrooge. I urge Gov. DeSantis to do the right thing for Florida families, be fiscally responsible, and follow the law so that Florida kids can access the health care they need and deserve.”

Whale tracking

A new species of baleen whales was discovered off Florida’s coasts in 2021. Now, Rep. Vern Buchanan wants more research into the travel patterns and habitats of the massive sea creatures.

The Longboat Key Republican just co-introduced the Whale Conservation Habitat Analysis, Research, and Technical Strategies (Whale CHARTS) Act, which would offer legal protections and fund research into feeding and calving grounds and into migration routes for baleen and sperm whales. The bill aims to direct the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to forecast whale movements and draft predictive maps detailing the response of whale pods to environmental conditions.

“With a thriving global maritime industry, it’s critical that vessels can travel alongside whale populations without risking dangerous collisions,” Buchanan said. “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce the Whale CHARTS Act, which requires NOAA to update and improve mapping of baleen and sperm whale habitats — protecting both marine wildlife and recreational and commercial boaters.”

He co-introduced the bill with Reps. Jared Huffman and Doris Matsui, both California Democrats, and Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican.

Buchanan’s Office also noted he co-chairs the Florida congressional delegation and has worked for years on legislation benefiting Florida waterways. That has included investments in red tide, which could impact waterways where baleen whales travel.

Relief at last

Congress passed a tax relief package sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube to help people recover from disasters.

The Sarasota Republican cheered the bill’s final passage. The bill will allow taxpayers impacted by federally declared natural disasters to receive tax relief on certain losses. He predicted Biden would sign the measure.

“I promised to fight for full hurricane recovery for my district as long as it takes. Today, Congress delivered on my promise,” Steube said. “I applaud the Senate for putting this relief within arms’ reach for Floridians — we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in Floridians’ pockets thanks to my legislation. I expect President Biden will recognize the great impact my legislation will have on America’s families and sign my legislation into law.”

The Senate passed the Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act (HR 5863) on a voice vote late Wednesday. Scott championed the legislation in the Senate. The Naples Republican touted the bipartisan approval of the bill.

“After years of fighting, I am incredibly proud to see the passage of meaningful tax relief for families who faced devastation and loss from Hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene, Milton and other disasters in recent years,” he said.

Retiring the fleet

NOAA still conducts much of its hurricane tracking the same way it has since 1943, by sending Hurricane Hunter planes directly into the storms. Pilots currently fly in planes that have been in service for almost 50 years each, but agency officials say it’s time to improve on that technology and announced plans in October to replace the fleet.

Reps. Scott Franklin and Debbie Wasserman Schultz led a letter to House and Senate leadership encouraging Congress to include all necessary funding to modernize the aircraft.

“The funding would help address the imminent need to replace NOAA’s aging WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter planes, which are expected to retire by 2030 after decades of service,” the lawmakers wrote. “Without these replacements, NOAA risks losing its ability to perform lifesaving data collection and forecasting for hurricanes and other extreme weather events.”

A former pilot, Franklin joined crews earlier this year during storm tracking.

“NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter fleet is critical to delivering real-time data to improve the accuracy of forecasts and inform emergency management efforts,” the Lakeland Republican said. “During Hurricane Milton, I joined the crew of NOAA 42 and saw firsthand the importance of this lifesaving weather tracking technology. Congress must fund the modernization of NOAA’s aging planes to help protect our communities.”

Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, said the work by hurricane hunters is more important than ever.

“With increasingly severe hurricane seasons, communities across the nation are relying more than ever on NOAA’s lifesaving storm tracking and forecasting capabilities,” the Weston Democrat said. “By investing in new Hurricane Hunter aircraft now, we ensure that NOAA can continue to protect lives, property, and entire communities from the growing threats of extreme weather.”

The letter bears the signatures of 11 members of the delegation.

Fishing for aid

More storm relief for fisheries also cleared the House, this time through a bill sponsored by Rep. Byron Donalds.

The Naples Republican successfully carried The Bipartisan Fishery Improvement to Streamline (untimely regulatory) Hurdles post Emergency Situation Act (FISHES) Act (HR 5103), which would expedite the distribution of federal disaster relief following official fishery disaster declarations, support Florida’s state government requested following seven disasters in the last 14 years.

That included after a 2022 storm that ravaged Donalds’ Southwest Florida district.

“Following Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida’s seafood industry incurred catastrophic devastation and its impact still persists,” Donalds said. “Waterways are the lifeblood of our economy and our community. It has always been my commitment to advocate for the vitality of water — which ultimately benefits countless families, businesses and the overall development of the Sunshine State.”

The bill passed in the House on a voice vote and had 48 House co-sponsors, 17 of those from Florida (three of those Democrats)

“I am proud to receive the broad, bipartisan support of my colleagues on this critical proposal and look forward to its successful passage on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Scott sponsored the Senate version.

Trademarks enforced

New copyright protections aimed at curbing intellectual property theft by Cuba are now law.

Biden signed legislation co-sponsored by Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican.

The No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America Act (HR 1505) will prohibit any recognition on U.S. soil of any trademarks stolen by businesses connected to Cuba’s community government.

“Our most fundamental responsibility is protecting Americans from being victimized by our adversaries. This means standing up to foreign malign actors who take advantage of loopholes in our laws to profit from stolen trademarks,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“I’ve heard Cuban American constituents recount how their families were stripped of hard-earned wealth, expropriated by autocratic regimes. I’m grateful to President Biden for signing our bill into law and demonstrating the United States’ continuing commitment to combating intellectual property theft.”

Rubio had championed the legislation in the Senate.

SpaceX to NASA

Trump nominated commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead the nation’s space agency. He flew to space in 2022 with Musk’s SpaceX on its first all-civilian spaceflight.

“I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology and exploration,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Isaacman will succeed current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who previously represented Florida in the Senate. Biden named Nelson to the post. Nelson also was an astronaut, having flown into orbit on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986 while he served in Congress.

Isaacman’s selection could signal a greater focus on commercializing space exploration. He also promised to focus on manned space flight.

“I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch,” Isaacman posted.

On this day

Dec. 6, 1865 — “Thirteenth Amendment ratified, officially ending institution of slavery” via History.com — The ratification came eight months after the Civil War ended but represented the culmination of the struggle against slavery. When the war began, some in the North were against fighting what they saw as a crusade to end slavery. Although many northern Democrats and conservative Republicans were opposed to slavery’s expansion, they were ambivalent about outlawing the institution entirely. The war’s escalation after the First Battle of Bull Run, Virginia, in July 1861 caused many to rethink the role slavery played in creating the conflict. President Abraham Lincoln realized it was folly to wage a bloody war without plans to eliminate slavery.

Dec. 6, 1947 — “Everglades deemed a national treasure” via the Miami Herald — President Harry Truman traveled to Everglades City from his Winter White House in Key West to dedicate the National Park. In his address that day, having gazed at the scenic vistas of sawgrass, mangroves, waterways and wildlife, he noted, “Here are no lofty peaks seeking the sky, no mighty glaciers or rushing streams wearing away the uplifted land. “Here is land, tranquil in its quiet beauty. … To its natural abundance, we owe the spectacular plant and animal life that distinguishes this place from all others in the country.”

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski.