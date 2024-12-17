Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.17.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has teamed up with Santa Claus to offer personalized Certificates of Clearance, officially confirming that Santa and his reindeer are cleared to enter Florida and deliver gifts to good boys and girls.

“We are pleased to offer these special keepsakes to let children across Florida know that Santa and his reindeer are officially cleared to enter Florida and deliver gifts to your home with a little help from Florida’s agriculture industry,” Simpson said. “Christmas reminds us of the importance of family, tradition and faith. It is an honor to do my part in preserving this special season for Floridians.”

The certificates serve as a keepsake for children and add a touch of magic to their holiday season. Each certificate is personalized with the child’s name and signed by Simpson, making it an exciting way to highlight Santa’s special visit to their home.

In an impressive feat, Simpson’s comms team got Santa on record regarding the certs: “The people of Florida have been so kind to me and my reindeer over the years, and I’m thrilled to work with Commissioner Simpson to make this season extra special. Rudolph and the team are excited to fly over Florida homes fueled by the finest Florida-grown treats!”

Parents and guardians can create their child’s custom certificate by visiting christmas.fdacs.gov.



___

Happening tonight:

___

A former District Secretary to Rep. Alex Andrade is joining Oak Strategies’ lobbying team, bringing extensive experience in state politics, legislative affairs and campaign management to the firm.

Sydney Fowler, after working for Andrade in House District 2, also served as Legislative Aide to Rep. Jayer Williamson in House District 3. During her time in the Legislature as a staffer, Fowler gained a broad understanding of the legislative process and developed strong relationships with lawmakers and critical stakeholders in The Process.

In addition to her legislative work, Fowler also worked in various roles in political operations, including as the Campaign Manager for Danny Alvarez in House District 69. Through her work, Alvarez secured victory and flipped the seat red.

“Sydney Fowler is the ultimate hire for anyone who is lucky enough to land her,” Alvarez said of his former Campaign Manager. “She is that extremely hard-to-find mix of unquestionable ethics and drive with an indomitable will to succeed. Folks like her rarely come by anymore. If you want to figure out a path to be successful in politics at any level, my advice … be like Sydney.”

In the 2024 campaign cycle, Fowler served as the Member Liaison for the Florida House Campaigns team, led by House Speaker Daniel Perez. Fowler coordinated with candidates and grassroots teams in that role to maintain and expand the Republican supermajority.

In her new role at Oak Strategies, Fowler will work on advancing client interests at the state level through strategic counsel, advocating policy and navigating appropriation requests through the budget process.

___

Senthil Kandampalayam has joined Deloitte Consulting LLP as a managing director of Deloitte’s Government and Public Services (GPS) practice. He will support the State, Local and Higher Education sector, particularly health and human services clients.

“We’re excited to have Senthil Kandampalayam join our team, supporting our clients in Florida and other states,” said David Friedman, principal of Deloitte Consulting LLP and the leader of Deloitte’s work with the State of Florida. “Senthil is a trusted partner with decades of experience in child welfare and cloud consulting who will most certainly strengthen our local team of policy and technology professionals.”

Over the past 20 years, Senthil has delivered IT services for various technology firms, providing strategic direction, redefining business processes, and championing key technology and business process innovations with mobile, cloud computing, cognitive analytics and generative AI.

Senthil’s hiring reflects Deloitte’s strategic expansion of its Florida leadership team and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to its clients and our community.

___

Gunster has announced a significant expansion of its government affairs and public policy practice through a strategic partnership with Anfield Consulting. This collaboration will officially launch as Arrow Group on Jan. 7, 2025, just ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session.

Arrow Group, based in Tallahassee with a statewide reach, aims to be an innovative, relationship-rich alternative in Florida’s advocacy space. The group will leverage extensive connections and a nothing-is-impossible mindset to produce tailored strategies and results with lasting impact. The newly combined team will work with clients across all regulated industries, including energy and utilities, health care, land use, transportation, environmental, water, banking and finance and telecommunications.

Albert Balido, the former head of Anfield Consulting, will lead Arrow Group, with Ron Brisé serving as Senior Policy Advisor. Balido brings over three decades of advocacy experience, tackling some of Florida consumers’ most contentious legal issues.

Brisé, a former state legislator and Chair of the Public Service Commission, has over 20 years of experience helping clients navigate the telecom, energy, utilities, government and business arenas. Their powerful relationships with key decision-makers will be instrumental in servicing their clients effectively.

Gunster Managing Shareholder Bill Perry expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The addition of this talented team will significantly expand our statewide presence in public policy consulting while preserving Gunster’s commitment to serving our clients’ diverse needs through our deep subject matter expertise across all levels of government.”

___

Port Tampa Bay has promoted Greg Lovelace to senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development and Jorge Torres to senior director of Security and Safety Compliance, as President and CEO Paul Anderson announced.

Lovelace has held a number of roles within the port’s business development department for the past 28 years, including most recently as vice president of Business Development. In his new leadership role, Lovelace will oversee both the business development and marketing teams.

He’ll also focus on attracting new businesses while supporting the growth and development of existing companies. In addition, Lovelace will continue outreach efforts to beneficial cargo owners. He’ll also oversee cargo activity at the port and cruise lines.

Torres served 14 years on active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard and in 2009, transitioned to reserves. He retired from the military in 2019 as a Senior Chief after 24 years of service. Before joining Port Tampa Bay, Torres was a facility security manager and was designated facility security officer at the Port of Houston Authority.

In his new role, Torres will be responsible for developing, directing and enforcing port regulatory compliance mandates and port security rules. He will also manage port security grant projects and development programs and facilitate training for port staff on matters related to security and safety.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Matt_Rice: (Donald) Trump, when asked if he thinks his daughter-in-law Lara Trump will get the nod from (Ron) DeSantis to fill out the rest of (Marco) Rubio’s term: “No, I don’t — I probably don’t.”

—@SContorno: New: FL Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, is a top contender to lead FEMA for Donald Trump, sources tell me and @KristenhCNN. Moskowitz previously served as the director of Emergency Management for Florida Gov. DeSantis, where he helped lead the state’s COVID response.

—@MetzGov: Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee. Unclear why.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JeffSchweers: Fla Senate President Ben Albritton today said he’d consider an eventual phaseout of out-of-state tuition waiver for undocumented college students. “There’s likely folks that fit this criteria that are making their way through college right now,” he told reporters.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 3; College Football Playoff begins – 3; ‘What If …?’ season three premieres — 5; Squid Game’ season two premieres – 9; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 15; Orange Bowl – 23; House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 38; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 38; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 42; DNC Chair election — 46; Super Bowl LIX — 54; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 55; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 61; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 66; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 68; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 73; the 2025 Oscars – 75; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 77; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 92; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 101; Special Election for CD 1 — 102; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 123; 2025 Session ends – 136; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 136; Epic Universe grand opening — 156; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 157; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 164; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 206; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 220; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 339; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 367; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 504; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 521; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 542; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 580; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 654; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 732; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 872; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,305; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,421; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,821; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,552.



— TOP STORY—

“Donald Trump downplays possibility of Ron DeSantis appointing Lara Trump to the Senate” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Trump’s biggest supporters on social media — and a few in the Senate, including Sen. Rick Scott — have been pushing for DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump, who has been a Florida resident for 3.5 years and was co-Chair of the Republican National Committee.

During media interviews, she said she would be interested in the job and recently resigned from her RNC role. However, on Monday, Trump noted that his daughter-in-law was also being recruited for television jobs. “She’s got so many other things that she’s talking about,” he said. “He’ll make the right decision.”

“She is so highly respected by women,” Trump said. “I mean, even her workout routines are through the roof. She lifts 150 pounds. I don’t know how the hell she does it. She is a bad example for men and women because I wouldn’t be able to beat her, I don’t believe. I would try like hell.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Is insurance contributing to the condo crisis? Lawmakers say it’s a problem” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — Two Florida lawmakers blame insurance companies — not new state law — for helping to fuel a condo crisis that has hit owners with rising fees and assessments in high-rise buildings. State Sens. Jason Pizzo and Jennifer Bradley said the insurance industry contributes to the higher costs for condo owners. The biggest issue? The price increases for commercial condo association policies and what coverage associations rely on for shared structures, including the roof. The lawmakers headlined a “condo summit” in Davie in December to address issues in the condo crisis — and insurance, they said, was part of a growing problem.

“Randy Fine seeks to ban flags promoting Palestine, Black Lives Matter and gay pride” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Republican firebrand Fine has filed a bill in the Senate to ban local governments, public schools and state universities from displaying flags promoting a “fictional” Palestine, “pro-violence” Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights and other “woke” topics. Fine, who lives in Melbourne Beach, has resigned from the Legislature effective March 31 to run for Congress so that he will be in office only for half the 2025 Session. A key Senator said Fine is unlikely to get the bill and other controversial measures he’s proposed in recent weeks through the Legislature before he steps down, suggesting the proposal may be more about campaign talking points than realistic lawmaking.

“Lindsay Cross predicts a bear hunt in 2025 would be ‘wildly unpopular’” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Might the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approve a hunt on Florida’s black bear population next year? Following an update by FWC staffers on the agency’s Florida Black Bear Management Plan at a meeting earlier this week in Lakeland, that idea is on the table. Michael Orlando, bear management coordinator in the division of Habitat Species Conservation with FWC, said at the meeting that the population estimate of black bears in Florida going back to 2015 was just over 4,000. He added that “almost 300 bears are killed by vehicles yearly, and on average, one person per year is injured by a bear.” The last black bear hunt in Florida took place in 2015. It was shut down at the end of just its second day after nearly 300 bears had been killed. Speaking to Commissioners this week, Kate MacFall, Florida state director for The Humane Society, said she remembers when that last bear hunt took place and says the Commission should beware of the fallout.

— SPECIALS —

Jimmy Patronis pledges to join ‘DOGE Caucus’ in Congress — CFO Patronis said he will join the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) Congressional Caucus if elected to represent Florida’s 1st Congressional District next year. “If Washington had the customer service of a Mar-a-Lago and the operational output of a Tesla factory, then maybe Americans would feel better about how their taxpayer money was being used. But, that’s not the case,” said Patronis, whom Trump has endorsed for CD 1. To support DOGE’s goals, Patronis said he would propose barring telework for federal agencies with total operating budgets above $1 billion annually.

— TRANSITION —

“Lindsey Graham says Pete Hegseth plans to release accuser from confidential agreement” via The New York Times — Hegseth told Sen. Graham that he planned to release the woman who accused him of sexual assault from a confidential settlement agreement, Graham said Sunday. Graham said that Hegseth told him during a private meeting last week of his intentions, which could allow his accuser to come forward publicly with her allegations. Hegseth paid the woman after she accused him of having sexually assaulted her in 2017, in an encounter that he has insisted was consensual. A police report was filed four days later, in which the woman said Hegseth had taken her phone and prevented her from leaving his hotel room before assaulting her, but no charges were brought against him.

“Trump transition set to land at Pentagon after slow start” via Jack Detsch, Daniel Lippman, Joe Gould of POLITICO — The Trump administration’s landing team will arrive at the Pentagon on Monday and be led by Michael Duffey, a former Deputy Chief of Staff at the agency during the President-elect’s first term, according to four people with knowledge of the decision and internal documents obtained by POLITICO. Duffey, who served in several roles in the first Trump administration, ensured the continuation of Trump’s controversial hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine in 2019 after career officials raised questions about the move’s legality. That hold, which Duffey helped keep in place while at the Office of Management and Budget, helped lead to Trump’s first impeachment.

“Trump and SoftBank CEO Unveil $100 Billion Investment in U.S.” via Alex Leary and Eliot Brown of The Wall Street Journal — Trump and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son jointly announced Monday that SoftBank plans to invest at least $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years, as the President-elect seeks to project enthusiasm over his return to power. The Japanese internet and telecommunications company estimates that its U.S.-based investments will create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies and plans to complete the work before Trump leaves office in 2029. During an event at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private Florida club, Trump asked Son to increase further the company’s previously negotiated $100 billion investment. “Would you make it $200 billion?” Trump asked. Son paused and said, “I will try to make it happen.”

“Trump transition team to roll back Joe Biden EV, emissions policies” via Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Kirkham of Reuters — Trump’s transition team is recommending sweeping changes to cut off support for electric vehicles and charging stations and to strengthen measures blocking cars, components and battery materials from China. The recommendations, which have not been previously reported, come as the U.S. electric-vehicle transition stalls and China’s heavily subsidized EV industry continues to surge, in part because of its superior battery supply chain. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to ease regulations on fossil-fuel cars and roll back what he called Biden’s EV mandate. The document shows that the transition team also recommends tariffs on all battery materials globally to boost U.S. production and then negotiate individual exemptions with allies.

“Rep. Jared Moskowitz a top contender to lead FEMA for Trump” via Steve Contorno and Kristen Holmes of CNN — Moskowitz, a Democrat, is a top contender to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Trump’s administration, two people with knowledge of the President-elect’s consideration told CNN. Another person close to the Trump transition team confirmed Moskowitz is in the mix. It was not immediately clear if Moskowitz and Trump had yet met to discuss the role, but several people described the Congressman as a strong candidate. If appointed, he would be the highest-ranking Democrat in the Trump administration. Since Trump won in November, Moskowitz — first elected in 2022 — has taken a notably friendlier approach to the incoming administration than some of his Democratic colleagues.

“How Pam Bondi boosted Trump’s election fraud claims in a key swing state” via Beth Reinhard of The Washington Post — On the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, Bondi drove northeast from Washington to Philadelphia on an urgent mission: to monitor the tally of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots as Trump’s re-election hung in the balance. Bondi and another Trump loyalist, Corey Lewandowski, quickly discovered that pandemic protocols were preventing Republican observers from closely scrutinizing ballots Trump had claimed were susceptible to fraud. So they called one of the President’s most high-profile hired guns — Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani was swayed to join Bondi, Lewandowski and Trump’s younger son, Eric Trump, later that day at a news conference outside the Philadelphia airport, where Bondi declared: “We won Pennsylvania, and we want every vote to be counted in a fair way.”

“DeSantis rips NY Times, rallies behind Jay Bhattacharya NIH nod” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is defending a doctor Trump tapped to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH). DeSantis ripped The New York Times for criticisms of Dr. Bhattacharya. DeSantis charged that the paper is “peddling a false narrative to advance its partisan agenda” by misrepresenting the range of deaths from COVID-19 that Bhattacharya predicted in 2020. While Bhattacharya said anywhere from 20,000 to 2 million people could die in the pandemic, the Times stated that he predicted only 20,000 to 40,000 casualties, far short of the 1.3 million who perished from the virus. “Anyone with a third grade reading ability would understand this, yet the NYT clings to its lie. Must mean that the NYT is worried that Bhattacharya will clean house at the NIH. They smear what they fear,” DeSantis argued.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“House Foreign Affairs Dems: Bipartisanship is dead under Brian Mast” via Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — The House Foreign Affairs Committee has long been seen as one of the few corners of relative bipartisanship in Congress. Democrats on the panel warn incoming Chair Mast is about to blow that up. Three Democratic staffers said Mast is expected to focus on divisive culture war issues. His previous incendiary statements on the Middle East and Ukraine will make it difficult to finish any across-the-aisle work. “The days of bipartisanship and collegiality on the Committee could be over,” said one staffer, a sentiment echoed by the two others, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about internal conversations. “There are moments when Mast is a levelheaded guy, but those are rare.”

“Trump ‘eyes deal’ to save failing D.C Waldorf-Astoria, turn it back into Trump International Hotel” via James Franey and Carl Campanile of The New York Post — Trump is weighing a bid to save the failing Waldorf-Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C – and rebrand it once more as a Trump International Hotel, The Post has learned. Three sources familiar with the situation said that the incoming commander in chief’s company, the Trump Organization, is weighing options, including a licensing deal or possibly buying back the lease on the government-owned, 125-year-old Old Post Office building. “Our family has saved the hotel once. If asked, we would save it again,” Eric Trump said. The luxury lodge at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. – just a few blocks away from the White House – became a magnet for GOP insiders, D.C. lobbyists, and fundraisers after Trump opened the hotel in 2016.

“David Hogg is running for DNC Vice Chair” via Brittany Shepherd and Adisa Hargett-Robinson of ABC News — Hogg, gun control activist, March for our Lives co-founder and Parkland school shooting survivor, is running for Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. “I think this role is a great way of, for one, bringing newer voices into the Democratic Party,” Hogg told ABC News. “I just want to be one of several of those voices to help represent young people and also, more than anything, make sure that we’re standing up to the consulting class that increasingly the Democratic Party is representing instead of the working class.” The DNC offers four opportunities to serve in a Vice Chair capacity – three general Vice Chair roles and one Vice Chair for civic engagement and voter participation. At 24, Hogg is considerably younger than the declared candidates for DNC Chair, notable after Vice President Kamala Harris pitched herself as a “new generation of leadership” during her presidential bid.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida workers died in the heat. Their deaths were kept from authorities” via Hannah Critchfield and Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — It felt like 100 degrees on the job site by late afternoon. “Truly unbearable,” was how Jonathan Baudilio Ramirez Salazar described Florida’s weather when he spoke to his wife on the phone the night before. He’d worked one day in the thick July heat as a temporary laborer on a Fort Myers landscaping crew for TruScapes Industries Inc. “Don’t go to work tomorrow,” his wife told him. “My love, I didn’t come here to rest,” the 31-year-old said from his hotel. “I came here to work — I need to get used to it.” Ramirez was far from home, a one-bedroom his family of five shared in Guatemala. He missed the chilly breeze descending each evening in Santa Cruz Naranjo.

“How Florida’s push for affordable housing is faring as new year approaches” via Lisa J. Huriash and Juan Ortega of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida’s multimillion-dollar effort to make housing more affordable has seen many successes, with families finding new chances to move into residences, state officials said Friday. But there also have been hurdles, with some communities balking at the plan and opting out. Officials with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation listed examples of successes as part of the state’s sweeping effort, including new housing for the elderly, for youth who have aged out of foster care, and offering multifamily rental opportunities. The state’s initiative includes money for housing and rental programs. It adds incentives for investment in affordable housing. And it encourages mixed-use developments. The development dollars “are absolutely meeting the need throughout the state,” Marisa Button, the managing director of strategic initiatives, told the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors on Friday. “It gave multiple tools in the toolbelt to meet the continuum of affordable needs throughout the state.”

Casey DeSantis joins Specialty Hospital CEOs to discuss advancing pediatric cancer care in Florida — Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children welcomed First Lady DeSantis, Rep. Sam Garrison, and Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Jason Weida to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville on Monday. The specialty children’s hospitals – led by Matthew A. Love of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, Martha McGill of Nemours Children’s Health, Allegra C. Jaros of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Alicia Schulhof of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – hosted a roundtable discussion around the hospitals’ investments and innovation to advance Florida’s position as a leader in pediatric cancer treatment, research, and innovation. This collaboration between Florida’s specialty children’s hospitals and public and private partners ensures families can access world-class pediatric cancer care without leaving the state.

“Why Trulieve’s CEO says the $140M campaign for legalization wasn’t a waste” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The passage of Amendment 3 would have made Florida among the largest and most lucrative adult-use cannabis markets in the U.S., and it would have opened the floodgates for Trulieve. Trulieve spent more than $140 million on the campaign to legalize recreational use — a historic amount — on top of hundreds of millions of dollars it has invested in its Florida operations since voters legalized medical-use cannabis in 2016. Those investments have not been made in vain, according to Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “The good news here is there was not significant at-risk or wasted investment,” she said. “Marijuana isn’t going anywhere. This isn’t an issue that’s going to fade away.”

“Florida gas prices climb slightly as Christmas nears” via Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are rising a tad higher as Christmas gets closer. Motorists in the Sunshine State are paying an average of $3.13 per gallon Monday, 1 cent more than a week ago. That’s still in the same range that fuel prices in Florida have been in since early September, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. “During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99 (per gallon) and $3.20 (per gallon),” he said. “Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami approves controversial change for city parks — and residents lose right to appeal” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami has scaled back the requirements for installing recreational facilities like golf courses, basketball courts and small sports complexes in city parks, removing a process that required nearby residents to be notified and allowed them to appeal specific park improvements. The citywide policy change was created to allow gym equipment linked to Commissioner Joe Carollo to remain in the downtown Maurice Ferré Park. On Thursday, the Miami City Commission voted 3-1 to approve an amendment to the zoning code that allows the city to build recreational facilities “by right” in parks, meaning the city won’t need to obtain a certain type of permit — called a warrant — for those uses. The change also applies to the installation of “community facilities,” excluding cultural facilities like libraries and museums.

“Jury says Miami must pay $10.8M to seize private property. Will the city take the deal?” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A jury has valuated a small slice of land on the Miami River that the city is trying to seize from a private owner at $10.78 million, concluding a weeklong trial where the Judge considered declaring a mistrial due to an error in calculations by one of the city’s expert witnesses. Once the Judge enters the final order, the city will have 20 days to decide if it will pay that price for the approximately 15,000-square-foot property owned by South River Warehouse LLC, which plans to build a two-story restaurant operated by hospitality mogul Roman Jones on the property. South River Warehouse recently began construction on the property.

“Miami-Dade Dems pick Laura Kelley as Chair, elect new Executive Board leaders, State Committee members” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coming in as the new Chair is lawyer Kelley, who previously led the South Florida Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “We need to get back to the basics of organizing at the precinct level, registering voters, and listening to what voters are telling us,” Kelley said in a statement after her victory Saturday. “We also need to be ready to fight the incompetence, cruelty, and corruption of another Donald Trump term in the White House.” Other new officials include Secretary Sam Dorr, Treasurer Kristen Browde, Vice Chair of Programs Carisa Perez-Fuentes, and Outreach Vice Chair Chuck Walter. The party also elected 38 new State Committee members.

“Broward Democrats re-elect party Chair amid questions over eligibility of some voters” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County Democrats re-elected Rick Hoye as party Chair, hoping his plans to invigorate the county party’s infrastructure improve its performance in the 2026 gubernatorial and 2028 Presidential Elections. Hoye won a second, four-year term with 59% of the 275 votes cast. “Your trust and dedication mean the world to me. Congratulations to all those who were elected — this is a victory for our shared values and commitment to progress,” Hoye wrote in a Facebook post. “I recognize that there is still much work to be done, and I hear the concerns raised. I will be working closely with my team to address the areas where we can improve.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Anna Eskamani files to run for Orlando Mayor” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Rep. Eskamani filed to run for Orlando’s Mayor, becoming a high-profile first entrant into what could be a hotly contested race for one of the region’s most powerful offices. The Orlando Democrat gathered a few dozen supporters on the steps of City Hall to announce her long-anticipated candidacy and marched inside to file paperwork to enter the race to cheers of supporters. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2018 and has made a name as an outspoken progressive, operating in a House dominated by Republicans. “We know that this is a pivotal moment in Orlando’s history, and we need a leader that is people-focused, that is strategic and creative to finding solutions to our toughest problems,” she said.

“Orange County probe says elections chief Glen Gilzean’s overspending broke Florida law” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean’s millions of dollars in misspending broke Florida law, according to an investigative report, and has left his office in danger of overdrawing its checking account by nearly $590,000. The 12-page report by Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond examined Gilzean’s spending from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12. Diamond has been engaged in a public dispute with Gilzean, a DeSantis appointee. Gilzean, exiting the office in January, dismissed the report’s findings in a statement. “Comptroller Diamond’s opinion of this office’s finances isn’t worth the paper it’s written on,” he said.

“Disney World keeps fighting over its property taxes in new round of lawsuits” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney is continuing its annual holiday tradition of suing over property taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts filed about a dozen lawsuits in Orange Circuit Court to contest the assessments done at its four major theme parks and several hotels, water parks, and other properties. Disney has successfully argued in court that a hotel’s past property assessments were unfair. A Judge earlier ruled that property assessments were “unconstitutional and invalid” for Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort in 2015 and 2016. “The appraiser substantially increased the amount of Disney’s tax bill by unlawfully including value attributable to Disney’s intangible property — namely the value of the Disney brand, its managerial skills and workforce,” the Orlando Sentinel reported in September, noting Disney’s victory for the single hotel could have bigger implications on its other ongoing tax lawsuits.

“Space Florida to discuss secretive $1.8 billion Cape Canaveral launch site project” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Could Elon Musk and SpaceX be set to drop $1.8 billion for new launch support facilities in Cape Canaveral? Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development entity, isn’t saying just who wants to spend the money, but they are planning to discuss the secretive plan called “Project Hinton” at a meeting this week. The agenda notes for Wednesday’s meeting outlined the project as a “high-volume production facility, high bay and launch infrastructure at the Cape Canaveral Spaceport.” The price tag is more significant than the $1 billion Jeff Bezos sunk into refurbishing Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 36 for his Blue Origin New Glenn rocket, so it falls in line with Musk’s plans for launching hundreds, and eventually thousands, of Starships a year in his quest to create a colony on Mars.

“Thieves steal $107,625 from UCF in sophisticated hacking scheme” via Fresh Take Florida — Thieves stole $107,625 from the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando by hacking into a vendor’s computers, tricking officials into transmitting money to a different bank account then swamping the school’s email system so it didn’t notice warnings about the fraud, according to a newly released audit. When the university noticed 12 days later that it had been victimized, nearly all the money had vanished. There were no reports of arrests in the case. A newly released report from Florida’s Auditor General spelled out details of the sophisticated theft, which happened in May. Even after the fraud, the auditor said the university was still transmitting payments to vendor bank accounts before they could be verified.

“Volusia County Republican Party Chair Paul Deering steps aside, allowing for new leader” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Maryann Pistilli, who served as Director of the Trump campaign in Florida, will lead the Volusia County Republican Party after an election in Daytona Beach. She was elected Chair, defeating John Casaburro and William Sell by a wide margin on the first ballot, according to Vic Baker, the Volusia County Republican Party State Committee member. Pistilli has been a Trump organizer and supporter since his first campaign in 2016. She was initially from New Jersey and has a background in real estate. She didn’t respond to a message seeking comment on Sunday. What appeared to be a showdown between Pistilli and her predecessor, Paul Deering, ended with the two of them shaking hands.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Fentrice Driskell is mulling run for Florida Senate, but perhaps she shouldn’t” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — State Rep. Driskell has, for the past two years, led the House Democratic Caucus, and she’ll be leading it for another two until she reaches term limits in 2026. With her tenure in the House coming to an end, Driskell is no doubt already planning her next move, and sources with knowledge of her thinking have told Florida Politics she’s considering a run for the Florida Senate in the district that current state Sen. Darryl Rouson will be vacating after 2026. If she ran, Driskell would challenge a member of her own caucus, state Rep. Michele Rayner, who has already filed to run for Senate District 16.

“Rays entertained pitch for Tampa stadium as deal with St. Petersburg neared” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Armed with cost estimates provided by the Tampa Bay Rays, a late pitch was made for a Tampa stadium in July 2023. Team officials attended as the case was made for a waterfront stadium between Ybor City and the Channel District. A key feature was that this stadium wouldn’t rely on higher taxes for construction. The timing of this previously unreported Tampa Sports Authority meeting has emerged as the most noteworthy aspect. It came a mere two months before the Rays announced amid national and local acclaim that the club was “Here to Stay” in St. Petersburg.

“Potential St. Petersburg sewage plant solutions include a massive wall” via Mark Parker of the Tampa Bay Times — Storm-hardening two of St. Petersburg’s wastewater treatment facilities shuttered during recent hurricanes was a prominent topic at a recent City Council meeting. Administrators will consider any innovative storm resiliency solutions amid increasingly severe extreme weather events. Efforts to elevate the Northeast Water Reclamation Facility — rendered useless during hurricanes Helene and Milton — are underway. The most vulnerable sewage treatment plant in St. Petersburg can withstand a 7-foot storm surge, which the city had never experienced before Helene. A $70 million project will increase that threshold to 11 feet, 2 feet above the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood elevation.

“Plans for massive sports, entertainment complex in Trinity spark backlash” via Pat Morris of the Tampa Bay Times — When Storyland Studios released its design for the “nation’s largest sports entertainment community” on 800 acres in Trinity, it set off a firestorm of community opposition that is unlikely to diminish. This includes hundreds of people signing petitions with change.org to stop the development, which they say will destroy the area’s community, increase traffic, worsen flood hazards, and threaten wildlife. Unveiled at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando last month, the plans describe transforming what it calls “North Tampa” into a massive tourist attraction more than six times the size of Disney Springs, featuring “indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, arenas, complexes, professional fields and recreational spaces that compliment a mixed-use landscape complete with hotels, retail centers, an arts and theater district, restaurants, medical centers, and residential developments,” according to a press release. “While still in pre-development, ‘Trinity’ will be the largest community land development project in the United States.”







— LOCAL: N. FL—

“After initial doubts, UF found a willing partner in Mayor Donna Deegan for new campus” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The first time UF Board Chair Mori Hosseini met with Jacksonville Mayor Deegan about bringing a new graduate campus to downtown, he entered the meeting thinking it might be the last time they would talk about it. UF had started exploring the potential for a new grad campus at the request of Lenny Curry in late 2022 when Curry was Mayor. Hosseini said UF was fielding interest from other cities about getting a graduate campus and with the turnover in the Mayor’s office, “We put everything on hold.” While Hosseini said he had doubts about Jacksonville, Deegan said she went into that initial meeting with Hosseini and was already sold on the benefit of Jacksonville getting the UF graduate center. Hosseini said when he left the meeting with Deegan, he was convinced she was fully committed to working with the university.

“Ex-Allied Veterans head, four more jailed on racketeering claims at Jacksonville internet cafés” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Police cracking down on Jacksonville gaming centers, one where a security guard was shot dead two months ago, have filed racketeering charges against five people. Those include Jerry Bass, the man at the center of the massive 2013 Allied Veterans of the World internet café prosecution that produced 57 arrests, although the case yielded just one prison sentence ― for a lawyer whose conviction was later thrown out. Bass, 74, of Callahan, was jailed Wednesday along with Jacksonville residents George Azzam, 72; Robin Rukab Azzam, 65; Ryan Strickland, 41; and Majd Dabbas, 34. Bond amounts ranged from about $1.5 million for Bass to about $3.5 million for Strickland, Azzam and Rukab Azzam, a 2011 Jacksonville City Council candidate.

“How some state workers got ‘grinch’ed by gift of extra holiday time off from DeSantis” via James Call of USA Today Network — The surprise end-of-year announcement by DeSantis that state workers will have additional time off with pay for the holidays does not apply to about 10% of the lowest-paid state workers. Essentially, they’re getting furloughed. Tuesday, DeSantis posted on X that some 96,000 state career service employees will be off on Dec. 23, 24, and 31 with pay so that they could “spend more time with their families and loved ones.” To be sure, DeSantis has been quite generous to state workers during his five years in office, creating extended holiday weekends whenever possible – such as a four-day July Fourth weekend earlier this year by closing state offices on Friday, July 5.

“Florida State’s Mike Norvell agrees to restructured contract that gives $4.5M to fundraising campaign” via The Associated Press — Florida State and Norvell have agreed to a restructured contract that includes the football coach contributing $4.5 million of his 2025 salary to help launch a fundraising campaign amid the sport’s changing financial landscape. Norvell signed a new deal last Spring that nearly doubled his annual salary to $9.9 million. The Seminoles, though, went 2-10 this season. It was the program’s worst record in 50 years. Now, Norvell is doing something to help fund the team’s rebuild. He is redoing his contract for one year to spearhead the school’s new Vision of Excellence program, which will raise money as colleges begin to share revenue directly with athletes under the new House settlement agreement. The agreement permits Division I schools to share up to $20.5 million annually with athletes beginning July 1.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Collier County mourns loss of longtime Property Appraiser, a ‘true icon’” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Abe Skinner served as Collier County’s Property Appraiser for more than three decades. He died at 94, on the eve of retirement, after deciding not to run for re-election this year. It’s a job he’d held since 1991. He was set to retire in January. He died on Dec. 14. His colleagues remember him as a beloved leader, mentor, and public servant. In announcing the news, the Appraiser’s Office said their longtime leader is “leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of professionalism and commitment to the community.” “Collier County has lost a true icon, and his legacy will remain an integral part of our community’s history,” the office shared via a press release.

— TOP OPINION —

“A mild defense of Lara Trump” via Michelle Cottle of The New York Times — Using politics and government to enhance and enrich the family brand is standard practice for the House of Trump. If you believe Jared Kushner’s private equity firm would have been given all that overseas investment money to play with absent his daddy-in-law’s political juice, I have a gold-plated Trump Bible to sell you, once owned by Jesus himself.

While the Senate is a venerable institution largely populated by at least semiserious people, the chamber also has a rich history of nepotism and of welcoming members far more embarrassing than Lara Trump (even factoring in her unforgivable stab at being a pop singer). Her appointment would be less of a novel affront than a throwback and hardly beyond the pale. So, I come not to mock the President’s daughter-in-law but to defend her. Sort of.

One comforting data point is that whoever fills Rubio’s seat will face a Special Election in 2026. This would give Ms. Trump a shorter timeline for making mischief than most of Mr. Trump’s executive branch picks. After a couple of years, it would be up to the voters of Florida to decide whether her tenure should be extended. Is it annoying that she would enjoy the unearned advantage of incumbency? Sure. Then again, if voters sour on him as quickly as they did last time, her last name could just as easily cut in the other direction.

Indeed, considering some of the other characters to whom Trump wants to hand over the keys of government this term — Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Robert Kennedy Jr., Hegseth — the possibility of a Sen. Lara Trump is low on my list of things to gripe about. The upper chamber has experience handling way weirder and worse.

— OPINIONS —

“You should worry about Kash Patel running the FBI” via Ankush Khardori of POLITICO — Trump’s decision to nominate Patel has proved particularly controversial since his principal qualification appears to be his sycophancy toward Trump. Patel clearly lacks the qualifications, experience and temperament to lead the agency. But how worried should the American public really be about him at the helm of the FBI? The truth is that stronger internal and external safeguards are in place against law enforcement abuses than during the Hoover era. He will indeed face some constraints because of the culture and bureaucracy of the FBI. But they may not contain him. And he will have plenty of opportunity to damage the bureau and its work — and to use and abuse the FBI for political ends. His nomination poses a considerable and unjustifiable risk to the country.

“Fear didn’t work. Florida and national Democrats must get back to hope” via Sean Pittman of the Tampa Bay Times — A lot changed on Nov. 5. Across the nation, voters made clear that the status quo was not improving their lives — with nearly every demographic and region shifting to the right compared to the 2020 Presidential Election. As a Democrat, the results were damning. Trump re-took the White House, House Republicans held on to the lower chamber, and the GOP now controls the Senate. In Florida, Trump went from a three-point victory in 2020 to a staggering plus-13 in November.

“Maybe Democrats didn’t do so badly after all” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic — Five days after last month’s election, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy rendered a damning verdict on his party’s performance. “That was a cataclysm,” the Connecticut Democrat wrote on X. “Electoral map wipeout.” The Democratic Party had lost touch with far too many American voters, Murphy concluded: “We are beyond small fixes.” Other prominent Democrats saw a similarly sweeping repudiation of the party’s brand. At the time of those reactions, millions of votes had yet to be counted, and several of the nation’s closest House races remained uncalled. Now, a clearer picture of the election has emerged, complicating the debate over whether Democrats need to reinvent themselves — and whether voters really abandoned them at all.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney Treasure arrival to Port Canaveral marks sea change for Disney Cruise Line” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The Disney Treasure cruise ship’s arrival to Florida is something Disney Cruise Line is used to — the second ship of a new class preparing for its maiden voyage. What comes next marks uncharted territory for the cruise line as it prepares to flood the market with seven more ships in seven years. The line is running through preview sailings on Treasure ahead of its maiden voyage on Dec. 21, when it begins normal seven-night Caribbean sailings, taking on the weeklong duties while its sister ship Disney Wish, which began sailing in 2022, continues short three- and four-night sailings from Port Canaveral.

“Heritage Insurance creates Christmas miracles for 320 kids and seniors” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Heritage Insurance companies across the U.S. have collectively fulfilled 320 wish lists for kids — and seniors — in need this holiday season through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army picked up gifts Thursday from Heritage companies, donated by employees to ensure every child has a chance to open gifts this Christmas. “Through generosity from communities, we are able to bring smiles to families all over the world through our Angel Tree program. We are so grateful for The Heritage Companies’ dedication in being an active partner in our program and fulfilling 320 wish lists this year,” Salvation Army National Community Relations and Development Secretary Dale Bannon said. “The holidays stir a spirit of giving in our hearts, and it’s beautiful to watch that joy of giving become the joy of receiving. We look forward to spreading the joy not only now but year-round through our continued work with the Heritage team.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Holly McPhail, Kim Rodgers, Michael Tuthill, and our friend, Andrew Wiggins.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.