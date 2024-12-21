Rick Scott says he will be on ‘key committees,’ vows to advance Donald Trump’s agenda

Sen. Rick Scott is celebrating committee assignments in the new Senate, saying they position him to do important work for Floridians and for the incoming President.

“As a new member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, and member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Budget committees, I will have the opportunity to fight every day in Washington for the issues most important to Florida families,” Scott said Friday.

The second-term Senator from Naples is particularly enthusiastic about the Foreign Relations post.

“I will play a central role in continuing this work and fighting for America’s interests abroad, especially standing up for Israel as it defends itself against terrorists; holding our adversaries, like Communist China, Russia and Iran fully accountable; and standing for freedom and democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and all of Latin America. This work will be incredibly important in rightfully positioning the United States as a beacon of freedom and hope around the globe,” Scott says.

The Senator may not have won his bid for Senate leadership, but his statement suggests he intends to lead from his committee posts.

“I’d like to thank Leader-elect John Thune and Senator Mike Crapo for their work with myself and my colleagues on committee assignments, ensuring that the many talented members of the Senate Republican Conference are well positioned to advance President Trump’s agenda. I will serve proudly and faithfully on these committees to protect the best interests of the United States and its allies domestically and abroad, fight for our military and service members, keep Americans healthy and bring fiscal sanity back to our nation.”