2025 to bring another bump in the minimum wage for Florida workers

While workers in Florida just saw the minimum wage increase in September, there’s even more optimism on the way as yet another pay raise is slated for later this year.

September 2025 will bring the latest in a string of pay raises for those employed in Florida, when wages increase to a minimum of $14 per hour. September 2024 saw a bump in the minimum wage to $13 for hourly workers. That was an uptick from the previous rate of $12 an hour.

Those earning tips in the service industry also saw a minimum wage increase to $9.98 in 2024, with that figure set to tick up to $10.98 this year.

The minimum wage has been going up incrementally each year since Florida voters approved a ballot initiative in 2020 called the “Fight for $15” campaign. That measure, which drew 6.39 million votes in support, implemented a constitutional amendment that would enact minimum wage increases of a dollar each year until it reaches $15 per hour in 2026.

Some 4.11 million Floridians voted against the referendum, which needed a 60% majority to pass. In the end, the vote was 60.82% in favor of the minimum wage increase.

Prominent lawyer John Morgan of the Morgan & Morgan law firm headquartered in Orlando led much of the effort to increase support for the constitutional amendment.

The minimum wage increase was initially opposed by many conservative leaders in Florida. But now that it’s been warmly embraced by the workforce, some politicians have changed their tune and acknowledged benefits.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the most outspoken critics of the minimum wage increase program as proposed by the referendum. But while he was stumping in the Republican Presidential Primary in early 2024, he embraced the measure and even argued it showed how Florida is on the leading edge of economic policy.

“I think what’s happened is our (Florida) economy so outperformed the rest of the country that we have rising wages in Florida. And it’s real wages. It’s not just because of inflation,” DeSantis said.