Pam Bondi confirmation hearings scheduled before Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled confirmation hearings over two days with Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

Bondi will appear before the committee on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hart Office Building. A public notice also shows a second hearing will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. in the same place.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican now chairing the Judiciary Committee, met with Bondi in December and praised the former Florida Attorney General.

“Your eight years and previous experience to being Attorney General of Florida for eight years, prepares you, I’m sure well, for this job and I look forward to working with you and leading your nomination through the United States Senate through the committee as a first step,” he told Bondi at a short press conference afterward.

At the same time, Senate Democrats have signaled they will scrutinize Bondi’s record.

After the hearings were noticed, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, posted about his concerns on social media.

“I just met with Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s attorney general pick,” Durbin posted on X. “Given her responses to my questions, I remain concerned about her ability to serve as an Attorney General who will put her oath to the Constitution ahead of her fealty to Donald Trump.”

Bondi served as Florida Attorney General for two terms, from 2011 to 2019. She later was part of Trump’s defense team in his first impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

Grassley initially wanted to hold confirmation hearings a day sooner for Bondi, but had to push the date because the committee did not have all of Bondi’s financial disclosures or the information to complete an FBI background check.

That means Bondi’s first hearings will likely overlap with those for another Florida political figure. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, also has a confirmation hearing for his appointment as Trump’s Secretary of State on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.