January 17, 2025
Severe cold in D.C. forces Donald Trump inauguration indoors
Washington prepares for a changing of the guard.

Phil Ammann January 17, 2025

Crowd at US Capitol during presidential inauguration
This inauguration could be the coldest since Ronald Reagan's 1985 ceremony, which was also moved indoors.

Due to anticipated severe cold weather in Washington, D.C., on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors.

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda instead of on the western front of The Capitol.

On Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he will join supporters at Capital One Arena for the traditional parade after the swearing-in ceremony.

He cited safety concerns due to the extreme weather conditions, stating, “I don’t want to see people hurt or injured in any way,” and referencing the potential dangers for law enforcement, first responders, and supporters in the harsh conditions.

Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, with wind chill making it feel like the single digits and potential snow on the ground.

The Washington Post reported this inauguration could be the coldest since Ronald Reagan’s 1985 ceremony, which was also moved indoors.

Trump stated that the inaugural address, prayers, speeches, and performances would take place in the Rotunda, and dignitaries and guests would be brought into The Capitol.

Capital One Arena will host a live viewing of the event for those who would have been outside, and the presidential parade will be moved inside.

Other events, such as inaugural balls, will continue as scheduled. On Sunday afternoon, Trump will hold a “victory rally” at Capital One Arena.

The change in plans will reduce the number of people able to witness the proceedings in person, a factor that might be concerning for Trump, given past comments regarding crowd sizes at his first inauguration.

Phil Ammann

Phil Ammann is a Tampa Bay-area journalist, editor, and writer with 30+ years of experience in print and online media. He is currently an editor and production manager at Extensive Enterprises Media. Reach him on Twitter @PhilAmmann.

One comment

  • La Verdad es La Verdad

    January 17, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    Good move, for safety and security reasons. Another great decision!

