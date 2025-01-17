Delegation for 1.17.25: Sen. Moody — Secretary Rubio — AG Bondi — no tax on tips — red snapper

Moody goes to Washington

This week, the biggest news for Florida’s congressional delegation came not from Washington or even Mar-a-Lago but from a news conference in Orlando. There, Gov. Ron DeSantis named Florida’s next Senator, Ashley Moody, as a successor to Marco Rubio as soon as the Senate confirms Rubio as President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of State.

That means Moody could be sworn into office as soon as Monday, the same day Trump returns to the White House.

A close DeSantis ally first elected as Florida Attorney General the same day as the Governor, Moody said she had discussed the challenges in Congress while under consideration for the post.

“This guy used to be in Congress. He says to me, and has said to me, ‘I don’t know why anybody would want that job,’” Moody said.

“If every person with the same energy, the same love, the respect for our founding principles, the ideals on which this country was built on, if every person like that with that personality said, ‘I don’t think I’d like serving in Congress,’ we might never change that culture. So, you’re probably right. I probably won’t like it. But I’m ready to show up and fight for this nation.”

DeSantis also discussed the vetting process and disclosed that multiple House members in the delegation expressed interest in the job. He spoke highly of Reps. Kat Cammack and Cory Mills, but DeSantis repeated concerns about shrinking the House majority by vacating a critical seat. He noted that starting next week, the House will have 217 Republicans and 215 Democrats.

“If I take Kat and put her in the Senate, who knows what could happen?” he said. “You could have deaths. You could have resignations.”

Just in Florida, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, already vacated his seat. Rep. Mike Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, will soon leave to be White House National Security Adviser. Those seats won’t be filled until an April 1 Special Election. Any new vacancies in Florida seats vacated now would take longer to fill.

Be so smooth

Rubio, meanwhile, appears to be on a glide path to Foggy Bottom. In confirmation hearings this week, he drew more pushback from protesters than from Senators on either side of the aisle.

Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio positioned himself as someone willing to commit to an overdue reconsideration of how America’s strategic adversaries and competitors are seen and garnered bipartisan praise even before he began to speak.

Ranking member Jeanne Shaheen wanted Rubio’s hearing to happen quickly so American embassies could be “fully staffed.” The New Hampshire Democrat noted the “good working relationship” she’s had across the aisle with the Senator in her remarks. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he was happy Rubio was the nominee, pointing to their work together over the years and noting that Rubio was “extremely well prepared.”

But it wasn’t all kumbaya from the more radical elements of the general public. In the opening minutes, demonstrators made their presence known.

As Rubio contrasted the “global order” forged at the end of World War II with today’s eroded dynamic that threatens America and leverages “adversaries and rivals” and “jihadists,” a protester decried “forever war ever since.” Soon enough, that would be followed by a second, Spanish-speaking demonstrator.

“I get bilingual protesters,” Rubio quipped.

Higher tension

Confirmation of Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, appears to generate greater partisan division. Much of that contentious hearing focused on whether Bondi would end a period of political weaponization of the Justice Department or start an unprecedented elevation.

Several Democrats during the hearing voiced fears that the agency’s political attacks may reach new heights in Trump’s second term. Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, pressed Bondi on whether she would consider charges against former Rep. Liz Cheney or Special Counsel Jack Smith for investigating Trump.

“You have an incoming President who said, ‘I have the absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,’” Hirono said.

Bondi declined to answer any hypotheticals. But she said her goal is to return Justice to an agency that doesn’t target people for political reasons, as she argued has been the case for the last four years.

“There will never be an enemies’ list within the Department of Justice,” Bondi said.

In a second day of hearings, a bipartisan group of Florida associates backed Bondi up. That included former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a frequent critic of Trump.

Senate Republicans, who have a majority, appear to be on board with Bondi’s confirmation and suggested that the support of Aronberg and others working in Florida should carry weight in Washington.

“This is somebody who’s been a foe, who probably spoke against her in a public setting, and she had the temperament and the good judgment to look past your political views and hire you into her organization,” Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said of Aronberg. “I think that says a lot about people.”

No tax on tips?

Workers reliant on gratuities may soon owe a thank you to three Florida Republicans going to bat for them.

“No Tax on Tips,” a proposal championed by Trump during last year’s campaign, is being given legislative wings by Sen. Rick Scott and Reps. Vern Buchanan and Byron Donalds.

“During my time as Governor of Florida, I worked to cut taxes over 100 times to help businesses thrive, families keep more of their hard-earned dollars, and turn our entire economy around,” Scott said.

“After four years of President Joe Biden’s skyrocketing inflation making life harder for families, it’s about time we follow Florida’s turnaround playbook and take significant action to cut taxes with the No Tax on Tips Act. President Trump is laser-focused on getting our economy back on track, and passing this bill ASAP will be a great start.”

The Congressmen offered similar affirmations.

“Florida’s tourism-driven economy thrives because of the hardworking men and women in our restaurant and hospitality industries, many of whom rely on tipped wages to support their families,” Buchanan said.

Added Donalds, “For far-too-long, Washington’s focus has been on how much of your paycheck politicians and unelected bureaucrats will take to fund their destructive agendas. Americans deserve to take home more of what they have earned, especially given the self-inflicted economic hardships created by the Biden administration.”

New assignments

The beginning of the 119th Congress allowed many delegation members to secure seats and gavels on House committees.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, dean of the delegation, will now serve as Vice Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee while continuing to lead the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Subcommittee. “I remain committed to protecting taxpayer’s money while eliminating wasteful spending, prioritizing agencies and programs that protect our national security, defending U.S. values both at home and abroad, supporting our allies, countering our adversaries, and promoting freedom,” the Hialeah Republican said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Daniel Webster will again chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure’s Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation. “I will continue working to ensure our Coast Guard has the tools and resources needed to meet 21st-century challenges, boosting the resilience of maritime industries, and building an economy that ensures America continues to lead on the global stage,” he said.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, just won election as the ranking member on the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee. “From the Everglades to Key Biscayne, to our beaches and our ports, protecting these treasures isn’t just important — it’s critical to the survival and prosperity of our communities.”

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, became a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, will be the top minority party member on the House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee for the 119th Congress.

Cammack will serve on the House Energy and Commerce subcommittees: Communications and Technology, Health and Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, will leave House Oversight but secured a seat on the House Judiciary Committee. He was also named the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight & Intelligence.

Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, will serve on the House Intelligence Committee for the first time. “Americans have witnessed our intelligence agencies overstep their bounds — surveilling citizens without cause, manipulating information to protect political elites, and enabling censorship of dissenting voices. The weaponization of our federal government and intelligence community is a dangerous reality that was exacerbated by officials in both the (Barack) Obama and Biden Administrations.”

Snapper season

Just how many fish are in the sea? Florida lawmakers would at least like a reliable estimate before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) closes down fishing for red snapper entirely.

Reps. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, filed the Red Snapper Act to stop the federal agency from unilaterally closing the red snapper fishery off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“For over a decade, the South Atlantic fishing community has worked hard to rebuild the red snapper stock, a highly sought-after reef fish that plays an integral role in our local economy,” Rutherford said. “Thanks to their concerted efforts, anglers are seeing more red snapper off the coast of Northeast Florida than ever before. Even NOAA is finally acknowledging that the population is no longer overfished. That’s why last Summer’s one-day season and NOAA’s recent management actions are so confounding and ridiculous.”

Soto makes the fight to fish a bipartisan battle. Meanwhile, Scott filed companion legislation in the Senate to make the effort bicameral.

“We have ample data showing that red snapper seasons help support coastal economies and the national economy overall — especially in Florida,” Soto said. “It is critical for NOAA to review results from the ongoing independent study to ensure the livelihoods of our coastal communities are not threatened. We hope that our colleagues in the House and Senate pass this bill swiftly and send it to the President’s desk.”

Rutherford has pushed for flexibility in scheduling fishing seasons for years. The independent study has gone on for five years and should provide reliable data on the state of snapper in 2025. The Congressman said even a short six-day season in 2018 generated a $13 million economic impact in the South Atlantic region. Fishing nationally generates a $148 billion annual output, with Florida anglers contributing about 10% of that and more than any other state, according to Rutherford’s Office.

Scott said Florida fishermen have done their part to ensure snapper populations don’t vanish. “We’ve made great strides in Florida to ensure our natural resources are preserved and protected for years to come, including rebuilding the red snapper population,” he said.

DOGE style

The co-Chair of the Congressional Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus announced that a platform is emerging for fiscal hawks.

Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, announced on the House floor the group’s mission to dismantle the out-of-control government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies.

“Our national debt has surpassed a staggering $36 trillion and should be a wake-up call for all Americans. We must take action to avoid diving headfirst off the cliff of fiscal ruin,” Bean said. “I’m thrilled with President-elect Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE, but taking on Crazy Town will be no easy task — they will need partners. Our DOGE Caucus will work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency to help rein in reckless spending and stop the abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Ready for launch

Meanwhile, another Florida lawmaker gave his own update on the originator of the DOGE acronym.

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, a Republican from Indian Harbour Beach, used his first chance to address the House chamber Thursday to extol the space program in his home of Brevard County.

The Representative of Florida’s 8th Congressional District on the Space Coast said he’s thrilled the space program is gaining momentum with more and more liftoffs from Cape Canaveral. It was his first congressional address in the House since being elected Nov. 5.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for the Space Coast, with 93 successful launches crossing our skies. And, in just the first weeks of 2025, five launches have already taken place, proving that America’s new golden age of spaceflight is well underway,” Haridopolos said.

One of the main reasons Cape Canaveral has been so active lately is SpaceX, which is owned by Musk, the mega-entrepreneur and the world’s richest man. Musk was also one of the biggest financial contributors to Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign. Since then, Trump has appointed Musk to oversee the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Federal My Safe Homes

​​Delegation members are working across the aisle to provide additional tax relief for hurricane victims after a particularly rough 2024 season.

Reps. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, and Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, introduced the Residential Emergency Asset-accumulation Deferred Taxation Yield (READY) Account Act, which would create tax-free savings accounts for disaster, flood and fire mitigation and response.

“In the midst of devastating California wildfires and after catastrophic hurricanes in Florida, the American people have seen the terrible destruction caused by severe weather events and how critical it is to prepare before disaster strikes,” Lee said.

“I am proud to introduce the READY Account Act to help American families invest in resilience and mitigate disaster recovery projects’ costs. This bill will create a tax-free savings account for investing in storm mitigation home improvements and disaster response costs, similar to a Health Savings Account. I always encourage my constituents to prepare before a disaster strikes, and a READY account will make it easier for families to strengthen their homes against damage from a storm or natural disaster.”

The legislation would create funds similar to health savings accounts. Taxpayers could deposit up to $4,500 a year into the accounts and use the money for disaster-proofing, such as installing hurricane-resistant windows or building floodwalls.

“Disaster preparedness saves lives, and it can help reduce recovery costs when disasters hit the homes of hardworking Florida families,” said Moskowitz, a former Florida Department of Emergency Management Director.

“As Florida’s former Emergency Management Director, I’m proud to lead the READY Account Act in the U.S. House because we should provide Florida families as many tools as possible to better prepare their homes for disaster and quickly recover when the worst happens. For families in Florida and across the nation, this common-sense bill will lower sky-high insurance costs, help them stay ready, and keep their hard-earned money in their pockets.”

Scott said he will champion the bill in the Senate.

The bill also has the support of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a candidate in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. State agencies under his office now run a similar program, My Safe Florida Home.

“We’ve had great success in helping residents reduce their insurance costs. The READY Account Act will give American consumers the chance to be fiscally prepared for future disasters and simultaneously lower their insurance costs,” Patronis said.

Back on the list?

A decision by the Biden administration to remove Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terror drew swift bipartisan outrage in Florida. Rep. María Elvira Salazar wants Congress to cement the island nation’s place on the list.

The Coral Gables Republican filed the Fighting Oppression until the Reign of Castro Ends (FORCE) Act, which would prevent any normalization efforts until certain conditions are met.

“It is clear that with President Biden’s betrayal of the Cuban community on the island and in exile, the need to keep the regime on the State Sponsors of Terrorism List until freedom is restored is more necessary than ever,” Salazar said. “I am proud to reintroduce the FORCE Act to ensure no other President can unilaterally violate our nation’s established policies in such a grotesque manner.”

Conditions in the bill include the release of all political prisoners and opening up the nation to review by international human rights organizations, guaranteeing freedom of expression for citizens, and holding free and fair elections.

Of note, Cuba did immediately release several prisoners after the removal from the list, including a number arrested after political protests in 2021.

But Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the longest-serving Democrat from Florida, said too many long-held prisoners remain in custody. She was among several Democrats who opposed the move by the Biden administration.

“I have fiercely advocated for the freedom of unjustly detained Cubans, including pro-democracy advocates like Maykel ‘Osorbo’ Castillo and Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, and I will continue to call for the immediate, unconditional release of all political prisoners held by the regime as a precondition to sanctions relief of any kind,” the Weston Democrat said.

“On the contrary, the Cuban regime has doubled down on brutality — violently crushing pro-democracy protests, arbitrarily jailing and torturing Cubans and Americans for political leverage, robbing their citizens to fund widespread espionage against the U.S., providing safe harbor to individuals complicit in terror attacks against America and our treaty allies, and funding and ordering transnational repression and assassination. Any change in the regime’s status has not been earned, and I have no confidence that rewarding the Cuban dictatorship will meaningfully improve their despicable track record or improve conditions for ordinary Cubans.”

Lobby up

Some Florida lobbying firms are beefing up their Washington corps ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Fort Lauderdale-based Becker just promoted Amanda L. Wood to the role of Senior Director, making her just the second non-attorney with that title in the firm. That’s for her work on federal lobbying, assisting clients with federal funding issues. Wood was a former legislative director to the late Sen. Bob Graham, a Democrat who represented Florida in the Senate from 1989 to 2004.

She currently represents Sarasota and Collier counties, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral, Davie, and several private entities, including Sound Thinking (formerly ShotSpotter), Tantalus, BEAM Solar, Doosan Bobcat, and Koppers.

“Amanda has been an amazing success story at Becker and has been key in growing our federal lobbying practice,” said Becker Managing Shareholder Gary C. Rosen. “She has the attitude, mindset and adherence to Becker culture that the firm prioritizes. She is beloved by clients and colleagues, and we are thrilled to give Amanda the additional benefits and stature that she deserves from this promotion.”

On this day

Jan. 17, 1991 — “Operation Desert Storm begins” via the U.S. Army Center of Military History — Operation Desert Shield ended when Operation Desert Storm’s air campaign began. Task Force Normandy, consisting of nine AH-64 Apache helicopters from the Army’s 101st Aviation Regiment and four Air Force MH-53 Pave Low special operations helicopters, flying fast and low, opened fire at 2:36 a.m. Baghdad time. After their 27 Hellfire missiles destroyed Iraqi radar sites, the Apaches followed with 100 Hydra-70 rockets that knocked out the associated anti-aircraft guns. Operating almost with impunity, U.S. and allied air forces pummeled Iraqi positions and supply lines.

Jan. 17, 1893 — “Americans overthrow Hawaiian monarchy” via History.com — A group of American sugar planters under Sanford Ballard Dole overthrew Queen Liliuokalani and established a new provincial government with Dole as President. The coup occurred with the foreknowledge of John L. Stevens, U.S. minister to Hawaii, and 300 U.S. Marines from the U.S. cruiser Boston were called to Hawaii, allegedly to protect American lives. The first known settlers of the Hawaiian Islands were Polynesian voyagers who arrived sometime in the eighth century. In the early 18th century, the first American traders came to Hawaii to exploit the islands’ sandalwood, which was much valued in China then.

Happy birthday

Best wishes today to Reps. Maxwell Frost, who turns 28, and Carlos Giménez, who turns 71.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G.Gancarski and Drew Dixon.