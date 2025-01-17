Jared Moskowitz nabs high-ranking Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee post

Fresh off an assignment to the powerful House Judiciary Committee, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Parkland just secured a high-ranking seat on another panel whose decisions could shape overseas policies in the coming years.

Moskowitz has been named ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence for the 119th Congress.

In the role, Moskowitz’s Office said, he will lead members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to oversee the Department of State’s intelligence and research efforts, improve the efficiency of foreign policy institutions and perform other duties related to U.S. foreign policy.

Moskowitz called the assignment “an honor.”

“As global threats become more and more prevalent, the United States must maintain a robust yet efficient foreign policy response, including through our relationships in the intelligence community,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

“In the process, it’s critical that we not abandon or diminish our global leadership and values. I look forward to working with Chairman (Cory) Mills and my colleagues to ensure we stand up for America’s interests on a bipartisan basis.”

A former state lawmaker, Broward County Commissioner and Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, Moskowitz quickly emerged as a rising star within the Democratic Party after swearing in to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District in early 2023.

He returns to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, which holds jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy and relations. Moskowitz has been a leading voice there on supporting Israel and opposing hostile regimes in China and Iran. He called a reported hostage deal between Israel and Hamas “greatly encouraging,” crediting both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

His Office said he “continues to push for the release of every hostage until each one is returned home.”

Moskowitz has also been critical of both Biden and his successor. He called the outgoing President’s decision this week to remove Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism “wholly unacceptable.” Several other Florida politicians from both sides of the aisle agreed.