Joe Gruters elected as Treasurer of Republican National Committee

Sen. Joe Gruters has won election as Treasurer for the Republican National Committee (RNC) without opposition.

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Gruters in December, support that appeared to clear the field.

“As I serve in this position as Treasurer, as a certified public accountant, I will do everything I possibly can to make sure we do everything correct,” Gruters said in an acceptance speech.

He formally won the position at the RNC’s Winter meeting in Washington, D.C. At the same event, Michael Whatley won re-election unopposed as RNC Chair.

“I appreciate the confidence President Trump, Chairman Whatley and all my colleagues have placed in me to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee,” Gruters told Florida Politics

David Bossie, Maryland Republican National Committeeman, nominated Gruters for the Treasurer post. Bossie noted that during Gruters’ four years as Republican Party of Florida Chair, he went undefeated in statewide elections, an unmatched record.

Florida National Committeewoman Kathleen King seconded the nomination. She long chaired the Republican Party of Manatee County when Gruters ran the Republican Party of Sarasota.

“Joe was like the Alex P. Keaton of Sarasota,” King joked. “Joe really got the political bug when he was 13 years old. His mom would drive in the swim practice with the voice of Rush Limbaugh on the radio.”

The Sarasota Republican will now succeed KC Crosbie, who won election unopposed to succeed Florida resident Lara Trump as RNC Co-Chair. Crosbie, Kentucky’s Republican National Committeewoman, two years ago beat out Gruters for the role of Treasurer.

Crosbie said she believes the RNC’s books will be in good hands with Gruters.

“I can assure you, Joe Gruters and I have been talking, and I know that you’re going to be in good hands when Joe takes over this job,” she said.

Lara Trump, the President-elect’s daughter-in-law, did not seek another term in the party position. At the organizational meeting, she celebrated gains made by the RNC last year. She spoke about an election integrity effort where she worked closely with Gruters.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity,” she said. “This was a critical election, and I worked as hard as I possibly could.”

Gruters also enjoyed Trump’s endorsement in 2023, but the support carried more weight fresh off his comeback win in the Presidential Election in November.

But Gruters positioned himself for another run. He previously served as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, but did not seek re-election to that post in 2023. Instead, he ran and won election as Florida’s Republican National Committeeman, making him eligible to run again.

“I will do everything I can to support what President Trump wants to do in this committee, and everything that Chairman Whatley and KC Crosbie would like for me to do,” Gruters said in his acceptance speech, “and I look forward to serving all of you and having open dialogue, open communication and being fully transparent with everything that we do.”