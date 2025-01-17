Florida Republican Mayors Association backs Gov. DeSantis’ call for Special Session

The Florida Republican Mayors Association (FRMA) is getting behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call to address illegal immigration, hurricane relief and condo costs in a Special Session later this month.

Gov. DeSantis initially announced a Special Session earlier this week, voicing a desire to support President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration. “My guys are in contact with some of their staff, so we’ll tailor what we’re doing to mirror what their policies are going to be,” DeSantis said of the Trump team.

That’s an effort the FRMA is supporting.

“As Mayor of Hialeah, I applaud Governor DeSantis’ and President-elect Trump’s focus on addressing illegal immigration and securing our borders,” Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo wrote in a prepared statement.

“The proposed reforms, including the expansion of the My Safe Florida Home program, demonstrate a commitment to protecting families and strengthening our state’s resilience. Hialeah stands ready to support these initiatives and work with the Governor, the President-elect, and our great legislative leaders to advance these priorities.”

The My Safe Florida Home program offers home insurance savings to homeowners who conduct wind-mitigation inspections and implement any needed upgrades. Last year, lawmakers also expanded the program to also offer savings to condo owners.

Bovo also thanked Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Danny Perez “for their commitment to resolving these issues on behalf of all Floridians.” But notably, Albritton and Perez have pushed back against the need for a Special Session just weeks ahead of Florida’s 2025 Regular Session.

The legislative leaders released a letter hours after DeSantis’ call arguing the DeSantis administration had not offered detailed plans for what they wanted lawmakers to accomplish. Albritton and Perez also argued it would be premature to act to support the Trump administration without clear direction from Trump.

As the week moved on, DeSantis did begin to more publicly flesh out proposals. Trump also later endorsed the Special Session. It remains to be seen how those changes will affect Albritton and Perez’s position ahead of the Jan. 27 Special Session.

But it has moved the FRMA.

“In Weston, where hurricane preparedness and community safety are constant priorities, I appreciate Governor DeSantis’ leadership in focusing on hurricane relief and condominium reform, alongside President-elect Trump’s commitment to border security,” said Weston Mayor Peggy Brown.

“Expanding the My Safe Florida Home program will help residents protect their homes and reduce storm damage, ensuring our cities are more resilient. This Special Session is a critical opportunity to address these challenges, and I look forward to working together to build a stronger Florida and a safer nation.”