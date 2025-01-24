Could a stretch of International Drive get renamed after Harris Rosen?

Harris Rosen, a beloved philanthropist and hotel magnate in Central Florida, died late last year.

Now, Central Florida lawmakers want to honor him by renaming part of International Drive after Rosen in Orange County.

Sen. Kristen Arrington and several Democrats in the House are seeking to put up road markers on I-Drive between S.R. 528 and Sand Lake Road to designate it “Harris Rosen Way.”

“If passed, SB 274/HB 177 would serve as a memorial for community members to remember Harris Rosen indefinitely.” Arrington and Rep. Rita Harris said in a joint press release.

The proposed “Harris Rosen Way” is located in a busy tourism corridor in Orlando, where several of Rosen’s hotels are located.

“Mr. Rosen was an incredible man who led his life with kindness to others. His loss is felt within the Central Florida community, though he will live on through his generosity,” said Harris, a Democrat from Orlando, who co-sponsored the House version of the bill with Reps. Anna Eskamani and Johanna López. “This bill is a small tribute to Mr. Rosen, but is a step that we can take to carry on his remarkable legacy.”

Rosen, the CEO of Rosen Hotels and Resorts, died in November at 85.

Not just a successful businessman, Rosen gave back to the community by helping pay for preschool and college tuition for young people, giving his employees free English lessons, and more. Through his charity work, he gave away millions of dollars.

“Mr. Rosen was a remarkable role model for the Central Florida community. Through his dedication and unwavering work ethic, he embodied the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring others along the way. His generosity and commitment to supporting local businesses and charitable organizations have had a profound impact on our community,” said Arrington, a Democrat from Kissimmee. “It is a privilege to join Rep. Harris in honoring a cherished leader.”

If passed, the road change would take effect July 1.