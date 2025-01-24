Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.24.25

Good Friday morning.

First in Sunburn — U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds continues to bring heavy hitters in Florida Republican politics onto his campaign. Chris Hudson, a 10-year veteran of Americans For Prosperity, has joined the campaign as a senior adviser.

He follows Tony Fabrizio, President Donald Trump’s top pollster, and longtime GOP campaign consultants Ryan Smith and Brad Herold, who recently joined Donalds’ team in the same capacity. That increase in political firepower comes amid wide speculation Donalds, a Naples Republican, will run for Governor in 2026.

Hudson has worked in Florida politics for 17 years.

In addition to his decade at AFP, including five years as state director for Florida operations and another five as vice president of Government Affairs, he also worked at The Foundation for Government Accountability under President and CEO Tarren Bragdon.

He also worked in the Florida Senate for former state Sen. Lee Constantine, now a Seminole County Commissioner. He also worked for the Republican Party of Florida when Dean Cannon was Speaker of the House.

Hudson has also done lobbying at the federal level and around the country. He now works as vice president of Political Strategy for Ace Political.

___

Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo will speak to Capital Tiger Bay Club members during a luncheon today at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Pizzo’s remarks will focus on the changing landscape post-2024 Election and what’s ahead for the 2025 Legislative Session.

Pizzo enters Session leading a 13-member caucus, himself included, in the 40-member state Senate.

While the Republican supermajority limits Senate Democrats’ power, Senate President Ben Albritton’s committee assignments featured several Democrats in the Vice Chair slot, including Pizzo, the No. 2 lawmaker on Senate Regulated Industries.

The Hollywood lawmaker sits on seven other committees, including the Appropriations and Rules Committees.

The Capital Tiger Bay Club notes that Pizzo is the only Senator who lives in a condo, making him “acutely aware of the unique issues facing condo unit owners.” Legislators are expected to address rising condo costs during the regular Session and potentially in the upcoming Special Session called by the Governor, assuming lawmakers don’t gavel in and immediately gavel out.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. The main program starts at noon.

___

Valentine’s Day is coming up and we want to hear all about your relationship — seriously.

In the run-up to V-Day, Florida Politics will present its “Love in the Process” series about couples who found a way to make it work while working in the political world.

For the unfamiliar, “Love in the Process” focuses on how the political power couples in Tallahassee met and fell in love, as well as the twists and turns along the way.

Peruse past entries in the series here.

Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. Alternatively, feel free to tell us about the couples you see who seem sickeningly happy together — just be sure they both work in The Process.

Also, you may not get another reminder from us about Valentine’s Day, so for those who haven’t started planning … first, you probably aren’t nomination material; second, you need to make reservations and order flowers pronto.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SecRubio: My first week wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the Department’s cafeteria — I can see why it’s one of the best in the government! Jeanette and I enjoyed meeting more members of the @StateDept team, even if some are Commanders fans — go Dolphins! Looking forward to the work we will do together.

—@VoteRandyFIne: Scrolling my feed for the first time today and I’ve never seen anything like it. The amount of winning is unbelievable. Thank you G-d for giving us the leadership of @realDonaldTrump

—@Rob_Bradley: Lost in the flurry of change in D.C. is a promise that Trump made and must keep. RELEASE ALL OF THE JFK FILES! NO EXCEPTIONS. Our government’s failure to do so, whatever it reveals, is a major strain on our government’s relationship with its citizens.

—@JimmyPatronis: I’m so grateful for the endorsements of all of our Professional Firefighters Locals in Florida Congressional District 1. If these heroes can trust me, so can you

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

AFC and NFC championship games — 2; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 4; DNC Chair election — 8; Grammy Awards — 9; Super Bowl LIX — 16; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 17; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 20; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 23; The James Madison Institute’s 2025 Naples Annual Dinner — 24; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 27; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 30; the 2025 Oscars – 37; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 38; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 39; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 41; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 45; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 46; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 54; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 62; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 67; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 87; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 98; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 109; Epic Universe grand opening — 118; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 119; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 126; Special Election for SD 19 — 137; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 138; 2025 Florida Tech & Innovation Summit begins — 152; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 168; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 182; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 194; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 236; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 301; De-Santis and the Cabinet will meet — 327; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 329; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 466; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 483; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 504; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 694; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 834; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 980; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,267; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,383; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,783; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,514.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis urges GOP leaders across the state to pressure lawmakers about Special Session” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis is aggressively pushing for a Special Legislative Session on immigration, urging Republican leaders in Florida to support it. He directly emailed party members, calling on them to pressure lawmakers.

DeSantis’ team held a Zoom call with Republican leaders, stressing the urgency of passing legislation aligning with President Trump’s deportation plans. He wants lawmakers to convene in Tallahassee early next week to expedite these bills.

Florida’s House and Senate leaders resist this push, preferring to address such policies in the Regular Session. The Governor’s email questioned the lawmakers’ reluctance, expressing shock at their response, deeming immigration discussions “premature.” He also claimed his administration is being silenced regarding the impacts of illegal immigration.

Despite opposition, DeSantis insists Florida cannot be complacent.

A source indicated strong party activist support for the Special Session. DeSantis aims to address condo regulations and petition processes but primarily wants to repeal in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants and enable sheriffs to enforce federal immigration policies. He wants Florida sheriffs to enforce federal laws and threatened to suspend non-compliant officials.

DeSantis sees Florida as a potential national model for immigration policy, emphasizing that “Florida must lead” for Trump’s agenda.

While Trump supports the Special Session, Florida legislative leaders have not. Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez cite Trump’s lack of specific information and deem premature action irresponsible. Although lawmakers must convene, they can end the Session immediately without taking up any bills.

DeSantis has made it clear to party leaders that such an outcome is unacceptable.

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump sure sounds like he wants to prosecute Joe Biden” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Trump gave the first interview of his second term Wednesday to a familiar ally: Fox News host Sean Hannity. And Trump suggestively spoke — repeatedly — about the fact that former President Biden had preemptively pardoned family members and House Jan. 6 Committee figures, but not himself. In the Hannity interview, Trump brought up Biden’s failure to pardon himself at least four times, often saying Biden not pardoning himself reflected bad advice. “Joe Biden has very bad advisers,” Trump said. “Somebody advised Joe Biden to give pardons to everybody but him.” “And you know, the funny thing — maybe the sad thing — is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” Trump said.

“Trump’s immigration crackdown is here” via Eli Okun of POLITICO — President Trump’s administration is prioritizing strict immigration limits, making significant changes with far-reaching consequences. Thousands more troops are deploying to the U.S.-Mexico border to support Border Patrol. The Justice Department is investigating sanctuary cities, potentially leading to legal challenges and shifting the FBI’s focus to immigration. Border agents are now directed to reject illegal border crossers, effectively ending asylum, and a similar change has been introduced for the CBP One app for those seeking asylum from outside of the U.S. Travel plans for approximately 10,000 refugees have been canceled, leaving many, especially Afghans, stranded. These actions highlight the administration’s hardline stance on immigration.

“Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship” via Mike Baker and Mattathias Schwartz of The New York Times — A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for babies born to undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders. Federal District Judge John Coughenour called the order “blatantly unconstitutional,” questioning its legal basis. Twenty-two states filed lawsuits, arguing it violates the 14th Amendment. States argued the order would deny rights to over 150,000 children annually, causing federal funding losses. Citing former Assistant Attorney General Dellinger, states argued limiting birthright citizenship is unconstitutional. The judge agreed with the states, emphasizing the order’s clear unconstitutionality. A similar lawsuit is being considered in Massachusetts.

“Trump starts countdown toward tariffs on America’s largest trading partners” via Ana Swanson of The New York Times — President Trump, despite initial relief from his lack of immediate tariffs, announced 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, all effective Feb. 1. He cited border security and fentanyl concerns, not unfair trade practices, as the reason. These moves, impacting major trading partners, could disrupt supply chains and diplomatic relations. Retaliatory tariffs are possible. Canada and Mexico are attempting to address U.S. concerns. Economists warn of potential economic damage, with supply chains already strained. Experts note Trump’s unique approach of linking trade to non-trade goals and that the markets have largely shrugged off the news.

“Senate advances Pete Hegseth as Trump’s Defense Secretary, despite allegations against him” via The Associated Press — The Senate advanced the nomination of Hegseth as Trump’s Defense Secretary Thursday on a largely party-line vote, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military. Two Republicans, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks with Trump and his allies who have mounted an extensive public campaign to push Hegseth toward confirmation. The former combat veteran and Fox News host faces allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive actions toward women, which he has denied. The vote was 51-49, with a final vote on confirmation expected Friday.

—“Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as new CIA Director” via John Sakellariadis of POLITICO

“Coast Guard orders forces to ‘Gulf of America’ after admiral ousted” via Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — The Coast Guard will increase resources to the “Gulf of America,” a name change pushed by President Trump, and other locations, following his executive order. This change, derided by some, was cited by officials responding to the new deployments. The Coast Guard’s action occurs after the administration ousted its top admiral, alleging border security neglect. While the Defense Department has no immediate comment on adopting the “Gulf of America” name, the Coast Guard is surging forces to multiple maritime borders, including Florida and Alaska. These actions reflect the administration’s focus on border security, with ongoing deployments and planning underway.

“Trump’s Panama Canal ambitions gain traction in GOP-led Senate” via Abigail Hauslohner and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post — Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are working to translate his recent complaints about the Panama Canal into legislative action. Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri on Thursday introduced a resolution “calling on the Government of Panama” to cut its political and economic ties with China and Chinese businesses. The nonbinding resolution, co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, Roger Marshall, Katie Boyd Britt and Pete Ricketts, won’t compel any action, but Schmitt said he hopes it sends a signal to Panama, and to Trump, that the Republican-controlled Congress is ready to act on his foreign policy ambitions.

—“Marco Rubio is heading to Panama” via Nahal Toosi and Robbie Gramer of POLITICO

No more ‘X’ on passports, Rubio orders — Secretary of State Rubio has ordered an end to the “X” gender option on U.S. passports. They will not affect passports that have already been issued until they are renewed. However, the change freezes the application process for passport-seekers who ticked the “X” option as well as passport-holders who have requested to their listed gender. “The policy of the United States is that an individual’s sex is not changeable,” Rubio wrote in an internal email to State Department employees.

“Trump hits NIH with ‘devastating’ freezes on meetings, travel, communications, and hiring” via Meredith Wadman and Jocelyn Kaiser of ScienceAdviser — Trump’s return to the White House is already having a big impact at the $47.4 billion U.S. National Institutes of Health, with the new administration imposing a wide range of restrictions, including the abrupt cancellation of meetings including grant review panels. Officials have also ordered a communications pause, a freeze on hiring, and an indefinite ban on travel. The moves have generated extensive confusion and uncertainty at the nation’s largest research agency, which has become a target for Trump’s political allies. “The impact of the collective executive orders and directives appears devastating,” one senior NIH employee says. Today, for example, officials halted midstream a training workshop for junior scientists, called off a workshop on adolescent learning minutes before it was to begin, and canceled meetings of two Advisory Councils.

—“Trump officials pause health agencies’ communications, citing review” via Lena H. Sun, Dan Diamond and Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post

“Trump declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK files” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Trump declassified files on the assassinations of JFK, MLK Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, fulfilling a 2024 campaign promise. He stated, “Everything will be revealed,” noting public anticipation. Trump then gifted the signing pen to HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna thanked the President, asserting, “The truth belongs to the people.”

“Trump’s geographic renaming plans leave mapmakers pondering what to do next” via The Associated Press — Though DeSantis put the Trumpian “Gulf of America” on an official document and some other gulf-adjacent states were considering doing the same, it was not clear how many others would follow Trump’s lead. But what to call the gulf with the 3,700-mile coastline? “It is, I suppose, an internationally recognized sea, but (to be honest), a situation like this has never come up before, so I need to confirm the appropriate convention,” said Peter Bellerby, who said he was talking over the issue with the cartographers at his London company, Bellerby & Co. Globemakers. “If, for instance, he wanted to change the Atlantic Ocean to the American Ocean, we would probably just ignore it.”

—“Britain will not recognize Trump’s new name for Gulf of Mexico” via Tony Diver of The Telegraph

— FLA IN D.C. —

— “How Florida conquered America” via Ben Mathis-Lilley of Slate

“Pam Bondi likely won’t be confirmed as Attorney General before February. Here’s why” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate may have to wait until the first week of February to confirm Bondi as Attorney General. A Senate Judiciary Committee meeting was canceled after the Democratic Minority Office placed a hold on Bondi’s confirmation. That’s a common legislative tactic on the Committee to delay votes on nominations, but it can only stave off meetings for a week. Democrats will likely continue to review Bondi’s background in the meantime. Still, another meeting is expected on Jan. 29. At that point, the Committee will recommend Bondi’s confirmation in a floor vote. Republicans hold a Senate majority and Republicans outnumber Democrats on the Committee, 12 to 10.

“National security adviser Mike Waltz sends home dozens of NSC officials” via Ellen Nakashima and John Hudson of The Washington Post — National Security Advisor Waltz initiated a “full review” of White House NSC staff, prompting immediate departures for many career officials. These staff, from various agencies, were placed “on call,” requiring a supervisor’s request to return. The move ensures personnel align with Trump’s “America First” agenda. Some staff were retained; others were nearing the end of their assignments. The abrupt decision caused badge deactivations and logistical issues. Critics note the disruption may impede the transition and handling of critical security matters. The review follows accusations that Waltz would retain many Biden-era staff, which he denies.

“Anna Paulina Luna asks Trump to move NASA headquarters to Florida” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Pinellas County Republican U.S. Rep. Luna has written a letter urging Trump to consider moving NASA’s headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Florida’s Space Coast. Luna argues the move would offer “significant strategic, economic, and logistical advantages to NASA and the United States.” The Representative, an ally of the President who sat in his V.I.P. box during parts of the Republican National Convention last Summer, writes that the Space Coast is not only home to government facilities such as the Kennedy Space Center, but now also houses private space industry companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing.

“Along Gulf Coast, Trump’s plan for ‘Gulf of America’ touches residents’ pride; some wonder what difference it will make” via Fresh Take Florida — Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico has sharply divided residents along the Gulf Coast. Some say it awakens their pride in the U.S., while others suggest it’s a silly distraction. Cedar Key, a quaint fishing town in Levy County, is a cluster of islands that extend about 3 miles into the Gulf of Mexico from Florida’s mainland. One resident for more than a decade, 78-year-old Air Force retiree Thomas McKee, said he sees no reason for changing the name. “Donald Trump is just blowing his horn again,” he said.

“Florida Man pardoned for Jan. 6, arrested next day on gun charges” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Daniel Ball, a Jan. 6 defendant whose felony assault charges were recently dismissed due to Trump’s pardon, was arrested on separate federal gun charges pending in Florida. Ball, previously detained for alleged violent actions on Jan. 6, including hurling an explosive device at officers, had his charges dropped following Trump’s order. However, he still faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from prior convictions, including domestic violence and battery of a law enforcement officer. The arrest warrant was executed despite his pending release on Jan. 6 charges, marking the first federal criminal case in Washington since Trump’s inauguration.

“Ex-Ballard lobbyist lands senior White House personnel spot” via Gabe Kaminsky of the Washington Examiner — A former lobbyist at an influential firm with close ties to Trumpworld has landed a high-ranking role at the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office, according to three people briefed on the matter. The people said that the Presidential Personnel Office, responsible for recruiting and vetting political appointees, will count its deputy director as Trent Morse. Morse is a former senior associate at Ballard Partners, the GOP-aligned lobbying firm where he worked on behalf of dozens of clients between 2021 and 2022, lobbying disclosures show. Morse took a job in 2023 as chief of external affairs and GOP outreach for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to his LinkedIn account.

SPOTTED — Ballard Partners on POLITICO’s Top 20 rankings for 2024 Lobbying Disclosure Act revenues. The firm’s disclosers show $19.6 million in revenue last year, a $1.9 million bump year-over-year, with $6.2 million of the total logged in Q4.

“The trendy French bistro in D.C. that’s the go-to haunt for Trump World” via Maggie Severns of The Wall Street Journal — Butterworth’s, an all-day cafe-and-restaurant in Capitol Hill that opened three months ago and serves food on vintage china, has become the hub of activity for the who’s-who of pro-Trump operatives and media figures who mingle among tourists and neighborhood diners. Steve Bannon regularly rents out Butterworth’s for parties. A former co-host of Bannon’s show, Raheem Kassam, is an investor in the restaurant who often hangs out behind the host stand with a Guinness or fretting over a cupboard that won’t stay closed. House Speaker Mike Johnson stopped by in December. Over the inauguration weekend, conservative activist Scott Presler hugged Rep. Anna Paulina Luna inside the entryway before heading to the Crypto Ball. Times and the tastes of the city’s MAGA crowd are changing in Washington.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis reminds reporter it’s safe to say ‘illegal aliens’ again” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Gov. DeSantis highlighted a shift in terminology between the Trump and Biden administrations, correcting a reporter’s use of “undocumented immigrants” to “illegal aliens.” He emphasized that “illegal alien” is the statutory term, not a “watered down” euphemism. DeSantis differentiated between forgetting a document, like a driver’s license, versus intentionally breaking immigration laws. He also pointed out that an executive order from the White House uses “illegal aliens.” DeSantis criticized the media for conflating legal and illegal immigrants when discussing crime rates, arguing that illegal immigrant crime is avoidable through law enforcement. He noted that the native population cannot be sent away, unlike illegal immigrants whose crimes are preventable through enforcement. DeSantis made these comments at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“DeSantis continues to sell immigration Special Session that leadership said was ‘premature’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is pushing for a Special Session on immigration, holding a Jacksonville news conference to emphasize its need. He challenged legislators who question the timing, stating they “need to put their money where their mouth is.” DeSantis argued, “How is it premature when we’ve been waiting four years?” He asserted a voter mandate exists for action. DeSantis mobilized county Republican Committees to press legislators, highlighting the first opportunity in four years for federal partnership on illegal immigration. He praised the Trump administration as “federal partners” ready to work, urging Florida to implement supportive laws to fill the gap between federal orders and state action. DeSantis noted, “You need the federal government to do its job,” but with a change in policy under the new administration, Florida now has a unique opportunity. DeSantis wants state-federal coordination on immigration, an expanded migrant transport program, gang enforcement, an end to in-state tuition for illegal immigrants, and measures to prevent non-citizen voting.

“Florida AG announces $7.4B settlement with Purdue Pharma, Sacklers over opioid crisis” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Attorney General’s Office announced that a $7.4 billion multistate settlement has been reached with the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, Inc., resolving claims related to their central role in “fueling” the opioid crisis. Under the leadership of the Sacklers, Purdue Pharma developed, produced, and aggressively marketed opioid medications for decades, contributing to widespread addiction and overdose deaths nationwide, according to the Attorney General’s Office. As part of the settlement, the Sacklers will relinquish control of Purdue Pharma, and the company will be prohibited from selling opioids in the U.S.

“Florida demand for VPNs surges by 1,150% after Pornhub bans access” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Demand for virtual private network (VPN) services surged in Florida after Pornhub shut down access in the state. However, cybersecurity experts say Floridians using VPNs may find more exposure than they desire. A report by vpnMentor found the interest in VPNs skyrocketed as the internet’s leading pornography publisher publicly punished states over age-verification policies. No state witnessed more significant enlargement than Florida, where VPN interest jumped by 1,150% after Pornhub started limiting access. “This surge in VPN usage suggests users are circumventing the IP block and accessing Pornhub (and other restricted websites) through IPs where the block is not implemented,” a report reads.

“Phone ban in school gets mostly positive feedback from administrators” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix — School administrators mainly provided positive feedback to lawmakers curious about implementing a 2023 law prohibiting students from using their phones. School officials provided the House Student Academic Success Subcommittee feedback last week on HB 379, a 2023 law that prohibits phone use during instructional time, prohibits access to certain websites on school networks, and requires instruction to students to responsibly use social media. “It’s gone very very well in many of our classrooms, especially I would say it goes really well in our classrooms with struggling learners. The teachers have seen the benefit of that increased interaction with each other, the increased focus,” said Toni Zetzsche, principal of River Ridge High School in Pasco County.

“Two GOP lawmakers want to add more transparency to religious colleges” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The bills, filed by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez (SB 46) and Rep. John Temple (HB 125), would remove provisions exempting religious colleges from the list of institutions under the jurisdiction of the Commission for Independent Education. The Commission licenses qualifying private colleges and universities and works to uphold consumer protection, improve programs, implement institutional policies and manage data. While the bills would add religious private schools to the Commission’s jurisdiction, such colleges and universities could exempt themselves from licensure under the proposed legislation. The bills call for religious institutions to provide an annual sworn affidavit to the Commission, including the school’s name, which must include a religious modifier and degree programs in religious vocations to be exempt from licensure. Each degree offered would also have to include a religious modifier, with the goal being to distinguish religious institutions from secular ones.

“Proposed Florida bill could fine drivers for creating wakes by speeding on flooded roads” via Miguel Octavio of 10 Tampa Bay — When roads become rivers, some neighbors said it’s not always Mother Nature to blame for flooded homes. “It’s been very frustrating for our residents,” said Vanessa Pugliese, president of the Riviera Bay Neighborhood Association. Now, a bill in the works aims to prevent drivers from causing wakes on already flooded streets. It’s potential legislation being drafted in St. Pete but may soon have a ripple effect statewide. The bill drafted by Rep. Lindsay Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat, and Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a St. Petersburg Republican, would empower local governments to set and enforce rules regarding the issue.

“Reports show military installations give Florida huge economic boost” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Two new reports highlight the significant economic impact of Florida’s military bases. In 2022, over $65 billion in defense spending generated $102.6 billion in economic activity and supported 865,937 jobs, a 6.2% increase since the previous study. From 2020 to 2022, direct defense spending grew by 21%, reaching $65.3 billion, with increases in personnel compensation, procurement, and retiree payments. Florida is home to over 1.6 million veterans and retirees. FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting its military communities as the second-largest industry in the state.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

First on #FlaPol — “DNC bashes Trump ‘plans to screw over’ Florida seniors by ‘gutting’ Social Security, Medicare” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is going on the offense against President Trump just two days into his second term, blasting the 45th and 47th President over what they say is a plan to follow through on the controversial Project 2025 agenda, including by cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. A press release from the group points to several executive actions Trump took on Day One of his presidency, including rescinding an executive order from former President Biden providing longer enrollment periods under the Affordable Care Act, additional funding to help people enroll and prescription drug cost-saving initiatives for patients on Medicare and Medicaid. The DNC cited a roundup of executive actions from KFF Health News.

“Kathy Castor, Florida environmental leaders balk as Trump rescinds offshore drilling ban” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump’s executive order aims to open coastal waters to offshore drilling by rescinding Biden’s ban on new leases off Florida. This aligns with his policy to “encourage energy exploration.” Rep. Castor criticized the order, citing the BP disaster and Florida’s vulnerability. Legal experts, like Mark Ferrulo, doubt Trump’s action will stand, referencing the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, previously upheld by the Supreme Court. Florida has historically opposed offshore drilling, uniting bipartisan opposition, including the military and fishing industry. Ironically, Trump previously excluded Florida waters from drilling plans, billing himself as an environmentalist.

—“Florida Republicans optimistic Donald Trump’s drilling expansion won’t bring rigs near Florida’s coast” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Jared Moskowitz, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick back bill to expand Medicare for hearing aids” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Reps. Moskowitz and Cherfilus-McCormick want Americans to hear from them. Literally. The South Florida Democratic lawmakers just signed on as co-sponsors to legislation (HR 500) that would expand Medicare coverage to hearing aids. Under the measure, dubbed the “Medicare Hearing Aid Coverage Act,” Medicare would no longer exclude hearing aids and associated examinations from its coverage. Today, seniors can’t use their Medicare benefits to pay for hearing aids, which can cost anywhere from $900 to $6,000, according to Healthline. The bill would also direct the Government Accountability Office to study where federal programs and health insurance coverage do and do not assist with support for hearing loss.

“Pentagon to order initial wave of additional U.S. troops to Mexico border” via The Washington Post — The Defense Department plans to deploy at least 1,000 additional troops to the southern border, potentially the first of several waves under President Trump. This move augments the existing 2,500 service members already deployed. Concurrently, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Republicans plan to create an investigative panel to re-examine the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Johnson stated that Republicans seek to “uncover the full truth” of the events for the American people. These actions highlight ongoing security concerns and a renewed push for accountability related to the attack.

“House Republicans announce panel to continue investigation into Jan. 6” via Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new Select Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack further. This effort continues the House Republicans’ previous investigation, aiming to “uncover the full truth” and challenge narratives from the prior Select Committee. The Subcommittee falls under the House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan. Loudermilk’s team recently released a report but maintains more investigation is needed. This initiative is part of a broader Republican effort to reframe the Jan. 6 events, coinciding with Trump’s recent pardons and sentence commutations for many involved in the attack.

“Mike Johnson aide advised against Cassidy Hutchinson subpoena over concerns about lawmakers’ ‘sexual texts’” via Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — House Speaker Johnson’s aide advised Republicans against subpoenaing Hutchinson for the Jan. 6 investigation, fearing exposure of sexually explicit texts sent to her by lawmakers. Johnson and aides also worried her testimony would embarrass the Trump White House. Loudermilk wanted to subpoena Hutchinson and now leads the probe. Hutchinson’s lawyer criticized Loudermilk’s report. Trump has asked Loudermilk to “continue the investigation and continue to expose the truth.”

“‘Will I have a job?’ Federal workers full of uncertainty, fear over Trump plans” via Terry Collins of USA Today — President Trump’s return-to-office mandate threatens federal workers like Chelsea Milburn, a Department of Education employee with a disability, and others. Trump’s executive order requires full-time in-person work, prompting a lawsuit from the American Federation of Government Employees. The union, representing 800,000 workers, argues telework has boosted productivity, while Trump plans agency overhauls and potential layoffs through his Department of Government Efficiency. Many workers fear job losses, mainly if Trump eliminates the Department of Education. Union leaders are fighting back against Trump’s threats and are stressing the contributions and dedication of federal workers who are not solely based in Washington.

“Trump revokes security detail for Mike Pompeo and others, despite threats from Iran” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump revoked security protection for his former Secretary of State, Pompeo, and a former top aide, Brian Hook, despite warnings from the Biden administration that both men faced ongoing threats from Iran because of actions they took on Trump’s behalf, four people with knowledge of the matter said. Pompeo and Hook had been part of an aggressive posture against Iran during the first Trump presidency, most notably the drone strike that killed the powerful Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in early 2020. Trump also remains under threat because of that action, and his advisers have regularly stressed the seriousness of the situation in the years between his two terms in office.

Meanwhile… “Satisfaction with democracy ticks up from record low” via Filip Timotija of The Hill — A new Gallup Poll shows a slight increase in Americans satisfied with U.S. democracy, though most remain dissatisfied. Thirty-four percent expressed satisfaction in December 2024, up from 28% in December 2023. While an improvement, satisfaction remains low compared to the 1980s and 90s. The current level mirrors opinions after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The rise is primarily driven by increased Republican satisfaction, which nearly doubled to 33%. Democrat satisfaction remained relatively stable at 35%, while independents rose to 34%. The poll of 1,003 adults was conducted Dec. 2-18, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

— ELECTIONS —

“Jimmy Patronis enjoys massive cash advantage in CD 1 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As the Republican Primary in a Panhandle Special Election nears, Chief Financial Officer Patronis holds a massive cash advantage. The latest financial reports in Florida’s 1st Congressional District show Patronis with almost $711,000 in cash on hand as of Jan. 8. That’s most of the more than $972,000 raised by the Trump-endorsed Cabinet member, who announced in November he was running to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. Former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino, host of the Grassroots Truthcast podcast, also raised substantial resources, reporting nearly $425,000 in total collections. But he closed the last fundraising period with less than $29,000 in the bank.

—“Randy Fine reports more than $425K raised in CD 6 bid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Special Election scheduled to replace Fine in SD 19” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Special Election is set to fill the Florida Senate District 19 seat vacated by Fine, who is running for Congress. DeSantis scheduled a Special Primary for April 1 and a Special General Election for June 10. The qualifying period is Feb. 3-4. Fine won the seat in November but resigned effective March 31 due to Florida’s “resign to run” law. Former candidates Vance Ahrens and Debbie Mayfield have already stated their intent to run. The Primary coincides with the General Election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. A former Senate leader, Mayfield holds significant fundraising advantages, while Ahrens filed for the 2028 cycle.

“Special Election called to replace Joel Rudman in HD 3” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Special Election has been called to replace former state Rep. Rudman in House District 3. DeSantis has scheduled a Special Primary Election for April 1 and a Special General Election for June 10. The seat has opened with Rudman, a Palm Bay Republican, running for Congress. Per Florida’s “resign to run” law, he had to vacate his seat and already left office on Jan. 1. A qualifying period for the Special Election begins at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and closes at noon on Feb. 4, a Tuesday. Rudman just won the election in the district in November for a second term when he defeated Democrat Keith Ellis Gillum with more than 78% of the vote.

“‘This is our time to fight back’: Yoni Anijar files to succeed term-limited Chip LaMarca in HD 100” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The race to replace Rep. LaMarca in House District 100 has its first entrant. Lawyer and U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Anijar filed paperwork this month to run for the seat that LaMarca, a fellow Republican, must vacate in 2026 due to term limits. Anijar said his diverse legal career and military service make him especially suited to public office and have equipped him with “the effectiveness needed to combat the woke and bring home real results for constituents.” “The last four years under the Biden-Harris administration have hurt so many American families with soaring inflation, open borders, and unchecked indoctrination in our public schools. This is our time to fight back,” he said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Could FIU land the Trump presidential library? A Trump lawyer has toured the campus” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Florida International University (FIU) may be on the list for what could be Trump’s most high-profile real estate deal: his presidential library. Trump’s local real estate lobbyist recently toured the state school’s main campus in the Miami suburbs as part of an early effort to scout potential library sites. And multiple sources said there’s a push underway by people in Miami with ties to Trump and his administration to land FIU on the short list of contenders for a center devoted to Trump’s legacy and records once he leaves office. According to the sources, FIU appears to be an underdog to Florida Atlantic University.

“Curtis Osceola, Miccosukee Tribe Chief of Staff, named Miami-Dade’s new resilience lead” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After three years away, Osceola is returning to the Miami-Dade government. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has named Osceola, 35, as Miami-Dade’s new Chief Resilience Officer, a top post within the county’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources. The appointment is effective Monday. Osceola replaces Interim Chief Resilience Officer Patricia Gomez, who took over for Jim Murley, the first person in the role, after his retirement last year. Osceola comes to the job after working since January 2022 as Chief of Staff to the Miccosukee Tribe, where he led Everglades restoration efforts and secured federal environmental grants.

“Miami-Dade OKs $7.5M for unnamed company seeking to add 525 jobs, build new headquarters” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A transportation and logistics company with plans to build its global headquarters in Miami-Dade and add 525 new, good-paying jobs there has been cleared to receive $7.5 million in county cash for the undertaking. Miami-Dade documents refer to the company as “Project Hometown” and say it currently does business in the county. A memo from Miami-Dade Chief Innovation and Economic Development Officer Francesca de Quesada Covey said “Project Hometown” plans to consolidate its “various national operations” into a 550,000-square-foot global headquarters in the county’s unincorporated area — meaning that if the company is indeed Ryder, it intends to break its long-term Coral Gables lease.

“Former employees sue Joe Carollo, say he used Miami city agency for personal gain” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Two former employees of a downtown Miami city agency have accused the agency’s Chair, Miami City Commissioner Carollo, of attempting to use public funds to cover a yacht party for his family and friends, paying a TV station owned by “close personal friends” to broadcast an event, and supporting the purchase of a “suspicious” mobile veterinary truck that was later searched by police when an employee discovered “controlled substances and prescription drugs” intended for animals at the agency office. In a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court, Jose Suarez, the former Executive Director of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, and Jose Canto, the agency’s former finance director, accused Carollo of retaliation.

“Fort Pierce Commission sets new meeting for City Manager shortlist, finalizes qualified list” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Commissioners are to meet next month to create a short list of candidates to interview for City Manager, narrowing down a list of 75 applicants. That meeting will occur at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 5. Interviews are scheduled for Feb. 18, one day after currently suspended City Manager Nick Mimms is due to be terminated. Mimms was arrested and indicted in September on charges of bid rigging and official misconduct and initially placed on administrative leave with pay, which was later changed to without pay by the City Commission. In November, Commissioners voted to fire Mimms only after allowing him to exhaust his remaining paid leave, including sick days.

“St. Lucie ends requirement for fluoride in drinking water amid national, statewide scrutiny” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Water systems here no longer are required to add fluoride to drinking water, after a unanimous County Commission vote repealing a law on the books since 1989. In November, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo published guidance on fluoride that included warnings of health risks, particularly for women and children, citing studies that may point to issues including lower IQ scores for children in areas with water fluoridation. Following that guidance, several water systems on the Treasure Coast began to stop adding fluoride. In December, Port St. Lucie joined that list. City leaders said the move was temporary to prevent harm while studying the topic more.

“Ethics Commission dismisses Sara Baxter complaint but says she ‘probably violated’ county code” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics has dismissed an ethics complaint against County Commissioner Baxter, but, at the same time, concluded that she may have violated the ethics code by failing to report gifts allegedly given to her by lobbyist Ron Book. The Commission upheld a staff finding that there was “probable cause” to conclude that Baxter violated the Palm Beach County Code of Ethics. It rejected a staff recommendation to issue “a letter of instruction” to her, which would have warned her not to do it again.

“Ex-Miami GOP executive pardoned in Jan. 6 attacks, three weeks before going to prison” via Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — Shortly after Trump’s inauguration, Gabriel Garcia, a former Miami Proud Boy, cut off his ankle monitor, celebrating his pardon for Jan. 6-related crimes. Garcia stated, “Thank God, it put an end to this nightmare,” claiming he “never went in there to hurt anybody.” Trump also pardoned over 1,300 others and commuted sentences, calling them “hostages.” Garcia met released prisoners, yelling, “Welcome home, heroes.” Garcia, who previously called officers “traitors” in a livestream, said, “We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol.” He denies planning to enter but admits to saying, “Time to stack those bodies in front of Capitol Hill.” He said he “would keep the same composure and do it all over again.”

“A nonprofit requested more county funding. Was it a ‘threat’ akin to ‘gang activity’?” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A request for more grant dollars by a Miami charity went off the rails when the Miami-Dade County Commission instead voted to suspend all funding for the group and a related nonprofit. The unscheduled vote to suspend funding to the Circle of Brotherhood and the Neighbors and Neighbors Association followed a claim by Commissioner Keon Hardemon that he was threatened when more than a dozen supporters of the charities showed up to the Commission meeting to ask for more county funding. He likened some of the group’s comments to “gang activity” for what he perceived as intimidation.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Prosecutor drops remaining charges, clearing Polk’s last two Jan. 6 defendants for release” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Two of the accused U.S. Capitol rioters from Polk County still in jail appeared on the verge of release Thursday afternoon. After a day of multiple dueling court filings, the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a motion seeking to dismiss all remaining charges against Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III and release them from custody. Trump signed an executive order granting pardons or commuting sentences to all charged with Jan. 6 crimes. Even as most other defendants in custody left jail, Pollock and Hutchinson remained locked up Thursday as the Department of Justice worked to determine whether Trump’s order applied to additional charges of failure to appear in court levied against the pair last year.

“Former Rep. Carolina Amesty retains well-connected lawyer: Trump AG-pick Pam Bondi’s brother” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Amesty, facing federal charges for allegedly stealing $122,000 in pandemic relief funds, hired Brad Bondi, brother of U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi. Brad, a high-profile litigator for Fortune 500 companies, will challenge allegations that Amesty fraudulently obtained the funds through her foundation and a car dealership, neither of which may have been operational. Pam Bondi, if confirmed, would oversee the Justice Department prosecuting Amesty. Ethics experts note Pam cannot have direct involvement due to her brother’s representation, but Brad isn’t obligated to recuse. Amesty faces up to 20 years in prison. She previously had state forgery charges dismissed.

“Daytona Beach will draw new Commission map following ACLU redistricting lawsuit” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Daytona Beach officials have repealed a redistricting map following a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Florida. “This outcome sends a clear message: gerrymandering to protect politicians at the expense of voters is unacceptable and unlawful,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida. “This victory ensures that the voices of Daytona Beach residents are respected and represented. This case is about more than a single map — it’s about protecting the right of every voter to have a fair and equal say in their government. We will remain vigilant as the city undertakes a new redistricting process, ensuring that this time, the people come first, not political gamesmanship.”

“Volusia County seeks feedback on how to spend over $133.5M in Hurricane Milton funds” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County is looking for feedback from the public on how to spend over $133.5 million in federal disaster recovery money for Hurricane Milton. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated the funds to the county through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. “These initiatives are designed to support the community’s recovery and mitigation efforts following Hurricane Milton, focusing on infrastructure restoration, housing repair or replacement, economic revitalization, and disaster mitigation,” according to a county news release. The county will host meetings where people can share their thoughts and complete a survey.

“U.S. News & World Report ranks UCF online degree programs in top 10 nationwide” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Several online degree programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF) cracked the top 10 in the nation in new rankings out this week from U.S. News & World Report. Other Florida schools are also getting praise in the annual rankings that help recruit students. Out of all the UCF programs that are getting kudos, UCF’s online bachelor’s psychology program earned the highest mark, ranking at No. 4 in the country. UCF’s online bachelor’s program for business in lodging and restaurant management was No. 8. Overall, UCF’s online bachelor’s degree programs were considered the ninth-best in the country.

— LOCAL: TB —

“MacDill Air Force Base school lands DOD grant to rebuild, expand” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded an $86 million grant to the Tinker Pre-K through grade 8 school that serves children of military service members stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. The grant will fund improvements to the school’s campus, expand capacity, and enhance the learning experience for preschoolers through eighth grade. “I am grateful to the military families, leadership at MacDill, Hillsborough County Public Schools and local advocates for working with me over the years to ensure that the Department of Defense invests in students at MacDill,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who announced the award.

“St. Pete’s municipal storm costs top $247M” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — The city of St. Petersburg incurred at least $247.3 million in costs associated with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, with over half stemming from debris collection efforts. Administrators believe they will, eventually, have the funding necessary to foot the bill through various sources. However, the city still awaits a $3 million reimbursement from Hurricane Ian in 2022. City Council members received a comprehensive report on estimated storm damage costs Thursday morning at a Committee meeting. Chair Copley Gerdes said St. Petersburg has “the flexibility to figure this out, unlike some surrounding municipalities. “This is going to define, in my opinion, the future of the financial picture in St. Petersburg,” Gerdes said.

“After St. Petersburg crane collapse, legislators propose changing Florida law” via Zachary T. Sampson, Bethany Barnes and Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Following a crane collapse in St. Petersburg during Hurricane Milton, lawmakers are proposing to allow cities and counties to regulate cranes during storms. St. Petersburg Democrats Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Lindsay Cross filed bills to remove the state’s preemption, which currently blocks local governments from making their own safety rules. This occurred after a Times investigation revealed gaps in crane oversight. A Miami-Dade County resolution also urges this change. Current crane regulations fall to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is focused on work-related risks, not public safety. Rouson noted this isn’t a partisan issue but a matter of safety, saying, “We almost lost lives.” St. Petersburg Council members also plan to explore their options for crane safety.

“Businesses with ties to Leo Govoni subpoenaed after $122M liability ruling” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Three businesses and a lawyer with ties to Govoni have been subpoenaed for records relating to the ongoing bankruptcy case against Govoni and his business, Boston Finance Group, just days after a judge found Govoni liable for $122 million in missing medical trust fund money. The businesses that were subpoenaed — Gravitas Tech, Old Line Manufacturing and USSI Holdings — all have either direct or indirect ties to Govoni. The individual, George G. Pappas, is a north Pinellas County-based lawyer. All were asked to provide requested documents, electronically stored information and objects specified under the subpoena by Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Longtime Jacksonville administrator Sam Mousa dead at 72” via Rich Jones of WOKV — His name and face may not have been recognizable outside of Jacksonville City Hall, but his impact can be felt throughout the city. And after news that Mousa has died at 72, tributes are beginning to pour in. Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told Jacksonville’s Morning News that Mousa was more than a Chief Administrative Officer; he was a friend and a big brother. Mousa served during five mayoral administrations, most recently alongside Curry. Funeral services are being developed, and Curry says he is working with Mousa’s family on a tribute to his life of public service.

“T.K. Waters settles lawsuit in mother of five’s jail suicide death” via Krista Torralva of The Tributary — Jacksonville Sheriff Waters and a corrections officer have settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a woman who killed herself in the Duval County Pre-trial Detention Facility after multiple suicide attempts. The settlement, reached in December, comes on the heels of a new and rare Jacksonville law that requires all lawsuit settlement agreements involving the Sheriff’s Office be approved by the Sheriff or City Council President. Waters called for the legislation last year after learning Jacksonville officials had settled a wrongful death case for $200,000 that involved the actions of one of his officers during a 2019 traffic stop case.

What Steve Schale is reading — “Trent Baalke fired as Jaguars GM days into head coaching search” via Demetrius Henrey of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired GM Baalke after a disappointing season, following the team’s decision to move on from coach Doug Pederson. Owner Shad Khan cited a need to “build a winner.” The firing came after a second interview candidate for head coach, Liam Coen, declined the position. Assistant GM Ethan Waugh will serve as interim. Baalke’s tenure included a 25-43 record, despite back-to-back 9-8 seasons. He made 38 draft picks but only one Pro Bowler. Big free agent signings haven’t yielded desired results, and the Jaguars finished 3-10 in close games this year, prompting the change. The team is now searching for both a new head coach and a GM.

“I-10 reopens in both directions to mile marker 70, remains closed east of that” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News-Journal — All lanes of Interstate 10 reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday from the Alabama-Florida state line to mile marker 70. The Florida Department of Transportation previously only opened I-10 westbound in the same area.

“FSU students threw snowballs. Police fired back with pepper balls” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida State University students poured out of residence halls Tuesday afternoon, gazing upward as fat white snowflakes began falling on the Tallahassee campus. As soon as there was a dusting of white on the ground, they began posting photos and videos online of makeshift sleds and miniature snowmen. Giddy shrieks filled the air as students scraped what icy slush they could find into snowballs to hurl at one another. But by Tuesday night, a confrontation between students and Tallahassee police ended with an officer firing pepper balls into the crowd. Students in the city’s College Town neighborhood began pelting passing cars with ice balls.

“Kids savor second snow day as clock ticks on Tallahassee Winter wonderland” via Alicia Devine and Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — As the clock ticked on the Tallahassee Winter wonderland, people continued to make the most of it. Snowball fights and sledding were the highlight at McCord Park mid-morning on Thursday, two days after a freak Winter storm that blanketed Florida’s capital city in white stuff. “To still have snow/sleet on the ground nearly two days since it started,” wrote National Weather Service meteorologist Wright Dobbs on X. “Still hard to believe!”

—“Rare snowfall wreaks havoc on Tallahassee pool cages” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat

“After rejecting pay increase, Alachua County teachers sound off at School Board meeting” via Voleer Thomas of The Gainesville Sun — Alachua County School Board members heard from a bevy of disappointed teachers during Tuesday’s meeting after teachers last week rejected a 1.6% salary increase negotiated by the district and the Alachua County Education Association. About 20 teachers, both in-person and over the phone, voiced their concerns about the lack of pay for teachers in Alachua County. “When our unions started negotiations and agreed to go down to one early release Wednesday a month, they did it in good faith with the expectation that a district would come back with an offer that treated us with dignity,” said Gina Rivera, a teacher at Talbot Elementary School. “Instead, we were met with the lowest salary increase offer that I can remember in my 16 years working for Alachua County. My school, Talbot Elementary, voted unanimously against this frankly abysmal contract.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Should Manatee County take fluoride out of drinking water? Official calls for removal” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — A Manatee County official calls for removing fluoride from the county’s drinking water following a renewed national debate about whether it poses health risks. In a controversial ruling in September, a federal judge said that current fluoride levels used around the U.S. could pose a risk to developing children’s brains and ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to act. That ruling was followed by guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General in November that municipalities should stop fluoridating water altogether. Citing both developments, Commissioner Amanda Ballard added the discussion of fluoride removal as an agenda item for Tuesday’s Board meeting.

“Marco Island City Council fails to appoint seventh member during 3-hour special meeting” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — For a second time in two weeks, the six sitting Council members failed to appoint someone to fill the open seat vacated by Greg Folley in November, this time during a nearly three-hour special meeting. The first hour of the meeting was spent debating what process would be used to select top candidates. The following two hours included nine 3-3 votes for specific candidates; accusations of illegal collusion between Council members; allegations of attempted bribery; suggestions to flip a coin to choose a candidate; a candidate quitting and leaving the meeting; some raised voices; and disagreement with the City Attorney’s opinion on whether Marco Island should and could hold a Special Election to fill the seat.

“Pre-trial hearing for Naples Mayor accused of drunken driving delayed” via Tayeba Hussein of the Naples Daily News — Naples Mayor Teresa Heitman’s pre-trial hearing has been rescheduled for the second time after her August arrest accused of drunken driving. Heitmann, 61, was arrested in August and charged with driving her Porsche under the influence to the extent that her normal faculties were impaired. Her blood alcohol content was 0.155 and 0.169 — double the legal limit, according to an arrest report. The legal blood alcohol level is 0.08. Naples police officers also directed Heitmann through a series of field sobriety tests, for which she had issues following directions, according to the report. Heitmann, who won her second term as Mayor just months before her arrest, submitted a written plea of not guilty.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump takes a red pen to history” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — History is fluid, evolving with new insights and agendas. However, the revision of Jan. 6, 2021, is disturbingly unique. A demagogue exploits a corrupted information environment to transform violence into “love” and rioters into “hostages,” promising pardons and promoting a self-serving narrative.

This manipulation of truth presents a cautionary tale about the degradation of reality. Polling reveals a shifting perception of January 6th, with many Americans becoming indifferent or unsure of its severity. While Trump may not have entirely replaced fact with fiction, he has obscured it, aided by a media ecosystem that amplifies biases.

The rise of cable television, the internet, and AI has provided tools to exploit political tribalism. Some “news” sources prioritize confirming viewers’ worldviews over presenting objective truth. The focus shifts to inflation, the border, or silencing Trump, deflecting from the gravity of the January 6th attack.

When Capitol attackers are recast as martyrs, and the attempted coup pales in comparison to other issues, we’ve entered an era of “anti-history,” authored by those seeking to rewrite reality for their own purposes.

— OPINIONS —

“Anyone wondering whether the President was going to pick up from 2017 or 2021 can stop wondering” via David French of The New York Times — There’s deep concern about the rule of law. Trump’s mass pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists and revocation of John Bolton’s security detail have shifted the landscape. He pardoned political violence and left an enemy exposed. These actions signal a new era. MAGA membership grants freedom from the law. Opposing Trump brings risks. His birthright citizenship order contradicts the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court precedent. Will Trump comply with Supreme Court rulings? Or defy them, pardon those who defy the Court, and fundamentally rebuke the American justice system by ordering the pardon and release of more than 1,500 people lawfully charged for their role in arguably the most dangerous insurrectionary act since the Civil War? Trump’s pardons tell us that we’re far more likely to experience the Trump of 2020 and 2021 than the Trump of 2017 to 2019.

“How Trump will fail” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Trump is fascinated with 19th-century America, a period he seems to idealize. His focus on tariffs, expansion, and manufacturing echoes that era. This time of rapid growth, materialism, and a frontier spirit aligns with Trump’s vision. This period also promoted braggadocio, individualism, and a belief in America’s special destiny. This anti-establishment stance appeals to Trump’s base. However, the government then was unstable and ineffective. Populists were too simplistic in their views. Unlike the progressive movement that created structures in the 20th century to solve issues, Trump’s disruptive tendencies lack a concrete improvement plan. The problem with populism and the whole 19th-century governmental framework is that it didn’t work. Between 1825 and 1901, we had 20 presidencies. We had a bunch of one-term Presidents; voters kept throwing the incumbents out because they were not happy with how the government was performing. The last three decades of that century saw a string of brutalizing recessions and depressions that profoundly shook the country. The light-footprint government was unable to cope with the process of industrialization.

“Trump pardons for Miami J6ers and others is dangerous step toward whitewashing history” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Following his inauguration, President Trump issued pardons for approximately 1,500 individuals convicted of their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, including Enrique Tarrio and Gabriel Garcia. These pardons have raised concerns about undermining the rule of law and potentially encouraging future political violence. Some view these actions as an attempt to downplay the severity of the events and rewrite history. Conversely, President Biden also issued preemptive pardons to figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and General Mark Miley, further weakening the power of government to enforce the laws. These actions, while constitutionally valid, may alter the perception of presidential pardons. Some believe that these pardons signal a two-tiered justice system and normalize political violence.

“Don’t hate Trump voters” via Ron Fournier via Convulsions: Politics, Culture, Communications and Life — The Democratic Party’s embrace of schadenfreude, finding joy in Trump voters’ suffering, is politically destructive. While understanding the anger toward those who supported Trump, reveling in their pain is a sign of weakness fueled by insecurity. Confident individuals don’t derive satisfaction from others’ failures. For Democrats to become a dominant force, they must reconnect with Trump voters, many of whom were previously Democrats. This requires empathy, not hatred. Anger is understandable.

“We could get commonsense criminal justice reforms with Bondi as Attorney General” via Jason Pye for the Tampa Bay Times — Despite Washington’s hyper-partisanship, Bondi’s Attorney General nomination hearing showed bipartisan support for criminal justice reform. She emphasized reducing recidivism through mental health, drug treatment, and job support, echoing the First Step Act. Data shows its effectiveness, with a low 9.7% rearrest rate. Bondi highlighted the need for more reforms, like the Safer Supervision Act, which prioritizes resources for high-risk individuals. She stressed avoiding a “revolving door” of incarceration and the importance of re-entry programs. Bondi also advocated for drug courts and addressing dual diagnoses. Other bills, like the Clean Slate, Fresh Start, and Kenneth P. Thompson Begin Again Act, could further reduce recidivism. Bondi’s stance offers hope for bipartisan reform, surprising those expecting division.

“Beneath the cracks of Florida’s condo crisis” via Jeff Brandes for Florida Today — The Surfside condo collapse revealed decades of deferred maintenance plaguing Florida’s aging condo market. Prioritizing short-term savings over long-term planning has led to a crisis, with repair costs exceeding home values. Predictable neglect and a lack of transparency in condo associations exacerbate the problem. Mandatory reserve studies and structural reports are steps forward, but some buildings are beyond saving. The focus should shift to redevelopment and supporting displaced residents. The crisis, a systems problem stemming from accumulated small decisions, requires proactive measures to enforce transparency, mandate assessments, and ensure proper funding to prevent future disasters.

“Time to bring Florida’s Republican environmental legacy to Washington” via Logan Luse and David Neuman for Florida Politics — Florida Republicans champion environmental stewardship alongside economic growth, offering a “Florida Way” for the nation. With a Republican stronghold in Congress and the White House, there’s an opportunity to transform the GOP’s environmental agenda. Trump’s Florida appointees, including Secretary of State Rubio and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, demonstrate environmental leadership. Rubio has worked on energy independence and Everglades restoration, while Wiles contributed to Jacksonville’s conservation efforts. Florida Republicans prioritize water quality, clean energy, and ecosystem restoration, demonstrated by significant state investments. They also call for accountability from foreign polluters. By expanding cleaner energy and promoting technological innovation, the GOP can gain support from young voters. Washington should embrace Florida’s successful model.

“Mousa was never Jacksonville Mayor, but he was just as consequential” via Nate Monroe via The Florida Times-Union — Mousa, Jacksonville’s formidable city administrator, has died. Known for his commanding presence and chain-smoking habit, Mousa exerted immense influence over the city for decades. He possessed unmatched knowledge of City Hall, having served under five Mayors and overseen significant projects like the $2.2 billion Better Jacksonville Plan. Mousa was a complex figure. Friends valued his intelligence, while critics saw it as a means to manipulate. He was a blunt instrument capable of action, fiercely loyal to the Mayors he served, even when their priorities clashed. His occasional fury was legendary, yet he was also capable of genuine affection, making it all the more meaningful. Despite disagreements, the author shared a warm relationship with Mousa, acknowledging his dedication and hard work despite potential missteps. Mousa’s contributions shaped Jacksonville, leaving a legacy that will be discussed for years to come. His passing marks a significant loss for the city.

“The online porn free-for-all is coming to an end” via Marc Novicoff of The Atlantic — In the physical world, the law generally requires young-looking customers to show ID proving they’re 18 before they can access adult materials. In the online world, the law has traditionally required, well, nothing. Under the Supreme Court precedent established during the internet’s infancy, forcing websites to verify the age of their users is burdensome and ineffective, if not impossible, and thus incompatible with the First Amendment. That arrangement finally appears to be crumbling. Technology has come a long way since the Court first struck down age-verification requirements. Age-verification services are now effective, easily used, and secure enough to be widely deployed.

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus, Jon Wax of Waller and Wax Advisors, Real Estate Broker Vincent Arcuri, and Yacob Reyes of Axios Tampa Bay.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: An hourlong national special edition, hosted by Josh Robin, recapping the presidential inauguration and the most significant moments from the ceremony and beyond.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and Shelby Watson.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean and former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Universal announces HHN dates, Volcano Bay Nights” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — For theme park lovers planning their 2025 ahead, Universal Orlando Resort has released the dates of its most popular events throughout the upcoming year. Universal also hosts a new special ticketed after-hours event at its water park. Universal Volcano Bay Nights will launch in April and May, when the Summer temperatures are regularly felt in Central Florida. Universal promised to release more details later but teased online that Universal Volcano Bay Nights includes live entertainment, character meet-and-greets and a “big splash of awesomeness.” Disney World’s and SeaWorld’s water parks also offer similar events to give special access to guests at night when the sun is less intense.

“Disney Cruise Line opting for smaller ships in future to increase destination flexibility” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — When other cruise lines — most notably Royal Caribbean — are building larger and larger cruise ships, Disney will be making three of its future ships smaller than its recent ones. Disney says it will introduce three ships in 2029, 2030, and 2031, each of which will be about 100,000 tons and carry about 3,000 passengers. That’s considerably smaller than its Disney Wish class of ships, which check it at about 144,000 tons and have a capacity of 4,000 passengers. However, the still-unnamed ships coming online in 2029 through 2031 will be about 20% larger than Disney’s original ships, the Magic and the Wonder, which started sailing in 1998 and 1999, respectively.

“Disneyland shake-up: Thomas Mazloum named president of theme parks in Experiences reorg” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — The Walt Disney Co. is shaking up the executive ranks in its Experiences division, with Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort set to get a new president as part of the changes. Disney says Ken Potrock, the current president of Disneyland Resort, will move to a new corporate role as president of The Walt Disney Co.’s major events integration. The new role will see Potrock, named president of Disneyland in 2020, “responsible for developing comprehensive, cross-company plans to maximize the value of large-scale sports, entertainment and tourism events ranging from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to the 250th Anniversary of the nation.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Alex Dominguez, Dana Loncar, Scott Keeler, Erica Shea, Roberta Skinner and Karen Woodall. Early birthday wishes to U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean and lobbyist Gus Corbella.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.