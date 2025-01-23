January 23, 2025
Universal announces HHN dates, Volcano Bay Nights
New scares await at Universal Orlando's 2022 Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights Opens Tonight
Here's what is happening at Universal Orlando Resort this year.

For theme park lovers planning their 2025 ahead, Universal Orlando Resort has released the dates of its most popular events throughout the upcoming year.

Universal is also hosting a new special ticketed after-hours event at its water park. Universal Volcano Bay Nights will launch in April and May, a time when the Summer temperatures are regularly felt in Central Florida.

Universal promised to release more details later but teased online that Universal Volcano Bay Nights includes live entertainment, character meet-and-greets and a “big splash of awesomeness.”

Disney World’s and SeaWorld’s water parks also offer similar events to give special access to guests at night when the sun is less intense.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando Resort announced that Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off Feb. 1 and ends March 30. The food festival and concert series includes a special Mardi Gras parade and plenty of in-park entertainment.

Universal recently released the Mardi Gras concert lineup which includes T-Pain, Joe Jonas and TLC.

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) kicks off Aug. 29 and concludes Nov. 2.

Drawing big crowds and a cult following of hardcore fans, Universal Studios transforms at night into HHN with  haunted houses, scare zones and shows.

Holidays at Universal, when Universal goes into Christmas mode, is scheduled from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31.

For Universal, the biggest date on the 2025 calendar is May 22 — when it officially opens Epic Universe ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Epic Universe is a theme park being built from the ground up just outside the Orange County Convention Center, a short drive from Universal’s other two theme parks.

Epic Universe’s five lands include Celestial Park, a grassy, park-like area, with the others themed with Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe of Universal Monsters.

Universal is also opening three new hotels to cater to Epic Universe guests.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

