Personnel note: Trent Morse snags White House post

Trent Morse is leaving the private sector for a high-ranking post in the White House.

Morse most recently worked at Mercury Public Affairs as a Senior Vice President focused on government affairs and political consulting in the firm’s Florida and Washington offices.

Before landing that job in early 2023, Morse was a Senior Associate at Ballard Partners, the Florida-based firm led by Brian Ballard which has risen to international prominence since expanding to Washington ahead of Donald Trump’s first term.

According to reports, Morse has been hired as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel — a high-ranking post putting him in direct contact with the President.

Morse has held a number of jobs in the federal government, including White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Senior Policy Advisor to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and as a Special Assistant at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Before coming to Washington, Morse held positions at the Florida Department of Transportation and a prominent transportation and infrastructure holding company, where he worked in corporate development.

His broad political experience includes multiple campaigns on the federal and state level, and external affairs in the Florida Governor’s Office. Morse is originally from Tampa and received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Florida State University.