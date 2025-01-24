Disney CEO Bob Iger’s compensation rises to $41.1M

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger’s compensation skyrocketed to $41.1 million in 2024 — a 30% jump from 2023.

Disney disclosed Iger’s pay in a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The majority of his compensation came from stock and option awards. Iger is paid just $1 million in salary.

Iger, 73, is under contract with Disney until the end of 2026 and has said finding his replacement is one of his biggest priorities.

Disney Board Chair James Gorman said an announcement naming the next company CEO is expected to be made in early 2026.

“The full Board is engaged in and committed to finding the right leader for the Company and we are planning for a smooth leadership transition that will enable Disney’s continued success,” Gorman wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Iger famously stepped down as CEO from the company and then returned in 2022 to help The Walt Disney Co. navigate financial and creative challenges, as well as several public relations disasters. In Florida, Disney World had been in an ongoing feud with Republican leaders which has since ended.

Disney’s business includes operating the most popular theme world, its cruise lines, hotels, movie studios, streaming services and more.

Iger said 2024 was “a pivotal and successful year” for the company in a message to shareholders, as he touted the movies’ box office success, investment in Disney cruises to bring in more intellectual property and Disney+ becoming profitable.

“For all these strategic priorities, creative excellence remains at the center of our work as we build our businesses and seek to drive shareholder value,” Iger wrote. “We will continue to strive to keep high quality and bold storytelling front and center for our Company to set us apart from others.”

After Iger, the next highest paid Disney executive was Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston, whose compensation package was about $24.5 million. Johnston became the CFO on Dec. 4, 2023.