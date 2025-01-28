Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.28.25

Good Tuesday morning.

It will be a few months before Florida fills two vacancies in its congressional delegation. Nevertheless, the most likely candidates to fill the seats will be the winners of Republican Primaries today in Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts.

Republicans in the Florida Panhandle will choose between 10 candidates vying to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who vacated his seat last year. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has been the top fundraiser, flooding the airwaves and mailboxes touting President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

However, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino has also spent hundreds of thousands, and former state Rep. Joel Rudman raised more than six figures for the seat. Aaron Dimmock, Gaetz’s Primary opponent last cycle, has also made a sizable investment, primarily using money left over from the last cycle.

Other candidates include Kevin Gaffney, Jeff Macey, Greg Merk, John Mills, Jeff Peacock, and Michael Dylan Thompson, who have made impressions at various levels in forums and canvassing strategies. As with any Special Election, the low turnout in CD 1’s GOP Primary could consistently deliver a surprise. Regardless, the winner heads to an April 1 General Election against Democrat Gay Valimont, independent Stephen Brody, and a few write-in candidates. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as Republican, according to L2 voter data, and only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

In the CD 6 contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, now Trump’s National Security Adviser, there will be both Democratic and Republican Primaries. State Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican and Trump’s pick in CD 6, holds the cash advantage in a race against Aaron Baker and Ehsan Joarder. Both Democrats Ges Selmost and Josh Weil pulled in six figures for a nomination fight.

The winners of each Primary head to April and will face Libertarian Andrew Parrott, Independent Randall Terry, and a write-in. But as in CD 1, Republicans hold a substantial edge in the Special General Election. According to L2, nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party, and less than 27% of voters are Democrats.

The Florida Council of 100 has announced the leaders who will steer the organization for the next two years.

George LeMieux, who serves as Gunster Board Chair, has been elected FC 100 Chair. Rodney Barreto, President and CEO of Barreto Group, will serve as Vice Chair, while Ignacio Felix, Partner at McKinsey & Company, will serve as Treasurer. Eric Silagy, the retired Chair, president, and CEO of Florida Power & Light, will lead the FC100 Foundation.

“I’m honored to be elected Chair of the Florida Council of 100 and am excited to see what we will accomplish,” said LeMieux. “Our highly engaged group of CEOs will continue to tackle the issues identified by our previous leadership team and double down in the areas of infrastructure and resiliency on behalf of all Floridians.”

FC100 President & CEO Michael Simas said he was “thrilled” with the incoming leadership team and grateful Silagy will stay. He said Silagy’s presence “will create strong continuity and allow us to move faster.”

A new slate of three-year Board members has been appointed, including Frank Baker of Siris Capital and Florida State University President Richard McCullough. They will join returning Board members Ana-Marie Codina from Codina Partners and Todd Jones of Publix Super Markets.

“We are pleased to have such a respected and visionary Board who will work together to continue moving Florida forward,” said Simas. “We also would like to sincerely thank those leaders who completed their terms on the Board and helped FC100 advance its mission.”

Time is running out to grab tickets to the Argus Annual Meeting Luncheon on Wednesday at the Sarasota Yacht Club from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The featured speaker is none other than yours truly, me, Peter Schorsch, Publisher of Florida Politics.

Tickets are an easy-on-the-wallet $75 for members or $85 for non-members.

Join me at 1100 John Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota to discuss all things Florida Politics. With Trump himself a Florida man and Gov. Ron DeSantis still gaining national attention as a mover and shaker in GOP politics, the Sunshine State has never been more prevalent on the national stage.

And, of course, we’ll be in the midst of a Special Session and gearing up for the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, leaving plenty of room for various topics.

It’s a chat you won’t want to miss.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor has hired Shahra Lambert as her new District Adviser. Lambert previously served 15 years with former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

“Shahra’s exceptional experience and dedication to serving Florida families and small businesses will enhance our ability to connect with constituents and address their needs effectively,” Castor said.

“Her leadership, expertise, care and compassion will strengthen our outreach efforts and ensure that my neighbors in Florida’s 14th Congressional District are well-represented and supported. I will count on Shahra’s counsel to ensure emergency federal support is effectively put to work as our region recovers from the devastation of last year’s hurricanes.”

During her time with Nelson, Lambert worked on several initiatives promoting equity and enhancing community engagement. After Nelson lost his seat to now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Lambert stayed with Nelson in his new role as a Senior Adviser in his leadership position at NASA.

In those roles, she gained extensive experience working with federal agencies, employing grassroots advocacy, and implementing strategic planning, which are tools that will help her further initiatives in Castor’s office.

Lambert holds a master’s degree from Florida State University. During her time in Nelson’s Senate office, she served from his Tampa office. Castor’s district, Florida’s 14th Congressional District, encompasses parts of Tampa, making it familiar territory.

Heather Woodard has joined Deloitte as a Senior Manager in their Government and Public Services practice.

Woodard brings more than a decade of experience with public-sector clients in Florida to her new role, supporting strategic initiatives within Deloitte’s State, Local, and higher education sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather Woodard to our Florida team,” said David Friedman, principal at Deloitte Consulting. “Heather’s reputation for serving clients with excellence and her ability to navigate complex challenges will enhance our impact and help our clients achieve their missions.”

Woodard most recently worked as a Senior Account Executive at SAS. Before that, she spent eight years at another of the “Big Four” professional services firms, KPMG, in various positions, culminating as a Director from 2012 through 2022.

She received her undergraduate degree in accounting from Florida State University and started her career as an accounting representative for the Office of Distance Learning.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@MDixon55: The Trump Off™ is underway here in Florida. Both sides say their immigration proposal is the true Trump-inspired bill GOP lawmakers say their bill aligns with Trump’s immigration wishes. They named their bill after Trump DeSantis and his supporters, meanwhile, have quickly tried to downplay that, calling lawmaker’s bill watered down

—@TristanWood: When asked about @GovRonDeSantis Special Session getting rejected by the Florida Legislature,@VoteRandyFine called the Governor’s actions a political stunt. “To call a five-day Special Session on four topics with no bill, and then not even send the call to the legislators, it was obvious that all this was a stunt to get on Fox News.”

—@LMower3: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri (R) on the Florida Legislature’s immigration bill, which DeSantis has trashed: “I like the bill, I support the bill, I think it’s good policy for the State of Florida.” “I have no concerns about anything that is in this bill.”

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Legislature defies Ron DeSantis on illegal immigration as Republican foes assert power” via Kimberly Leonard and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis faced a significant setback Monday as the Florida Legislature, defying his call for a Special Session, instead launched its own, swiftly passing an immigration bill that markedly differed from his proposals. “Sometimes leadership isn’t about being out front on an issue,” declared Senate President Ben Albritton, adding, “It’s actually about following the leader you trust. I trust President Trump.” This subtle but clear jab at DeSantis highlighted the growing rift within Florida’s Republican leadership.

DeSantis, widely described as the state’s most powerful Governor in history, slammed the legislative moves on social media as “weaker” and even suggested some were unconstitutional, denouncing their “antics” and “theatrics.”

He was further rebuked when the House and Senate overrode his budget veto, restoring $57 million in legislative support funds and marking a rare move against a sitting Florida Governor.

House Speaker Daniel Perez took his own jab at the Governor, saying Special Sessions “should not be stunts designated to generate headlines,” an explicit criticism of DeSantis’ actions.

The resulting bill, named the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy or “TRUMP” Act, includes some of DeSantis’ requests but also makes Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a DeSantis rival, the state’s “immigration czar,” a move that DeSantis himself criticized as “putting the fox in charge of the hen house.”

This further highlights the legislative resistance to DeSantis.

As DeSantis threatens a veto, this power struggle points to a tense relationship going into the Regular Legislative Session. The fight between the two branches has prompted some state legislators to say, “It was an obvious stunt from the start, and I’m glad the Legislature called him on it today.”

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump: A man, a plan, a canal, Panama” via Stephanie Bai of The Atlantic — The Panama Canal, once a symbol of U.S. power, is now at the center of a political debate. While the 1977 treaties ceded control to Panama, Trump has pledged to reclaim it, echoing a historical sentiment of American expansionism. Despite minimal strategic value, Trump seems intent on tapping into a nationalist sentiment by framing the canal as a lost piece of the “American empire.” Analysts suggest his strategy risks pushing Panama closer to China. Although a military takeover seems unlikely, the situation carries the potential for conflict, revealing Trump’s view of international relations through the lens of acquiring real estate.

“Trump says inflation isn’t his No. 1 issue. So, what will happen to consumer prices?” via The Associated Press — Two months ago, in his first network television interview after the election, Trump said he owed his victory to Americans’ anger over immigration and inflation, specifically the rising cost of groceries. “When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press. “And I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.” But in Trump’s first week back in the White House, there was little in his initial blitz of executive orders that directly tackled those prices, besides directing federal agencies to start “pursuing appropriate actions.” He is taking steps to lower energy costs, something that Trump hopes will have ripple effects throughout the economy. Otherwise, his focus has been clamping down on immigration, which he described as his “No. 1 issue” shortly after taking the oath of office.

“‘She’s made of ice’: Trump talks Susie Wiles, flipping ‘Democrat state’ Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump lauded Wiles, calling her the “most powerful woman in the world,” during a recent speech to Congressional Republicans in Florida. Trump credited Wiles with his Florida victories, highlighting her ability to “run the campaign” and now the White House as his Chief of Staff. Trump shared anecdotes of her father, legendary sportscaster Pat Summerall, and his ability to manage the difficult John Madden, noting that Wiles inherited his leadership qualities. Trump emphasized her winning track record, recognizing she is the first woman to hold that White House role.

“Trump to ink new executive orders today banning transgender service members, military DEI programs” via Diana Glebova and Caitlin Doornbos of The New York Post — Trump is expected to sign two executive orders Monday prohibiting transgender service members and eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs from the military. Trump had signed an order on his first day in office revoking the Joe Biden administration’s 2021 directive that allowed trans people to serve openly in the military, but the incoming EOs will go further. They lay out military standards on pronouns and gender identity and directly prohibit thousands of transgender service members from the military, citing issues with mental and physical readiness. The Department of Defense will implement the policy after Trump signs the order. “Unit cohesion requires high levels of integrity and stability among service members,” a White House document previewing the order on transgender soldiers reads.

“What Trump’s executive order on gender means for passports” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post — Passport applications have been suspended for people who are seeking a gender change or do not wish to mark their sex as male or female, according to an email Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent to staff Thursday. Rubio’s mandate follows Trump’s executive order, declaring that the United States recognizes only two sexes. The move came as a blow to travelers who celebrated when the Biden administration began allowing them to reflect their gender identity on their passports under a new policy. Those changes, announced in 2021 after years of advocacy and legal fights, allowed nonbinary, intersex or gender-nonconforming people to use an X designation rather than male or female and made it possible for transgender people to select their gender without needing to provide medical documents.

“Hundreds of U.S. visa appointments canceled in Colombia following spat with Trump over deportations” via Manuel Rueda and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press — Visa appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia were canceled following a dispute between Trump and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro over deportation flights from the U.S. that nearly turned into a costly trade war between the two countries. Dozens of Colombians arrived at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota and were handed letters by local staff that said their appointments had been canceled “due to the Colombian government’s refusal to accept repatriation flights of Colombian nationals” over the weekend. Later on Monday, Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the government was sending a Colombian Air Force plane to San Diego to pick up a group of Colombians who were on a deportation flight that was not allowed to land on Sunday morning.

“Inside Colombia’s crisis over Trump’s deportations” via Annie CorrealJulie Turkewitz and Genevieve Glatsky of The New York Times — Colombia’s President, early on Sunday, announced that he had turned back two American military planes carrying deportees from the United States, setting off an extraordinary crisis inside and outside his country as he infuriated Trump and caught even his inner circle off guard. President Gustavo Petro’s friends — and even his most powerful political adversary, former President Álvaro Uribe — quickly jumped in, working contacts in Washington to help defuse a crisis that threatened to devastate Colombia’s economy and upend regional relations. Late on Sunday, after moments when the tense discussions between the two countries appeared on the verge of breaking down, the White House announced that the Colombian government had agreed to receive all deportation flights, including military planes. The Colombian Foreign Ministry soon said “the impasse” had been overcome.

“CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately, upending expectations of an extended withdrawal” via Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press — U.S. public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organization, effective immediately. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, John Nkengasong, sent a memo to senior leaders at the agency on Sunday night telling them that all agency staff who work with the WHO must immediately stop their collaborations and “await further guidance.” Experts said the sudden stoppage was a surprise and would set back work on investigating and trying to stop Marburg virus and mpox outbreaks in Africa and brewing threats worldwide. It also comes as health authorities worldwide monitor bird flu outbreaks among U.S. livestock.

“Kash Patel’s Cringe documentary teases what could be in store for the FBI” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone — Patel will sit down in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to explain why he should be confirmed to lead an agency he seems to despise. Trump’s nominee to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation has said he would shut down the agency’s headquarters “on Day One” and “reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state.” Patel harbors an obsession with purging the federal government of the “gangsters” he says have attempted to thwart Trump’s political project. As he prepares to defend his desire to dismantle large swaths of the FBI and go after Trump’s political enemies, it’s worth looking at the mythos Patel has created to justify his retaliatory goals. Patel made a name for himself within Trump’s first administration as a semi-rogue actor willing to bend rules and norms to support Trump’s agenda.

“Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary” via Alan Rappeport of The New York Times — The Senate on Monday voted 68 to 29 to confirm Bessent to be Trump’s Treasury secretary, putting in place the new administration’s top economic official who will steer an agenda that is focused on tax cuts, tariffs and deregulation. Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager with deep experience in financial markets, is taking over as Trump is sprinting to remake the U.S. economy in line with his “America First” vision. The new Treasury Secretary will be responsible for helping to develop the Trump administration’s tax policies, plotting the path for more tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, and crafting the administration’s first budget. Bessent won strong bipartisan support, with 16 Democrats joining Republicans in backing his nomination.

— SPECIAL SESSION —

“Gov. DeSantis accuses Legislature of ‘theatrics’ and ‘messaging bills’ amid Special Session split” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis sharply criticized the Legislature’s immigration bill, calling it “substantially weaker” than his proposals and an “insult” to President Trump. He blasted the bill as a “bait-and-switch tactic” that fails to enforce federal immigration law, adding that it “puts the fox in charge of the hen house” by assigning enforcement to the Department of Agriculture. DeSantis argued that the Legislature’s plan does not require local law enforcement cooperation and unconstitutionally removes power from his office, criticizing Albritton for rejecting his proposals. DeSantis maintains the bill undermines the state’s support for federal immigration enforcement.

“‘Just not telling the truth’: Ben Albritton, Daniel Perez blast DeSantis for ‘blatant lies’ about TRUMP Act” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis dismissed the TRUMP Act as a “bait-and-switch” and an “insult” to Trump, arguing it lacks teeth and shifts power to the Agriculture Department, a move he likened to “putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.” He claimed the bill fails to enforce cooperation from state and local police. Legislative leaders Albritton and Perez retorted, calling DeSantis’ assertions “a blatant lie.” They insist the TRUMP Act expands requirements for sheriffs to assist ICE in identifying and detaining undocumented immigrants. This exchange highlights the deep conflict between the Governor and the Legislature on immigration policy.

“DeSantis would lose authority over immigration under new plan by Florida Legislature” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Florida Republican leaders on Monday unveiled a sweeping immigration proposal that seeks to strip DeSantis of much of his authority to oversee immigration — an opening salvo that sets up a showdown between the Legislature and the once overwhelmingly dominant Governor. If adopted, the legislative changes — pushed by Perez and Albritton — would render DeSantis virtually powerless over immigration enforcement in Florida. All that authority would go to Agriculture Commissioner Simpson and his office, which would be armed with more than $500 million to help enforce federal immigration laws in the state.

“House Committee backs immigration bill to eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented students” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A House Committee voted in favor of an immigration bill that would make Simpson the state’s new chief immigration officer and eliminate in-state tuition waivers for undocumented college students. HB 1-B would also create the Office of State Immigration Enforcement to coordinate with the federal government on illegal immigration and give more than $500 million from the state’s general fund to state and local enforcement agencies to crack down on the issue. “Let’s be very clear about what we’re trying to do with the totality of this bill,” said HB 1-B sponsor Rep. Lawrence McClure during late Monday afternoon’s discussion. “We have a mass illegal immigration crisis in this country.” He said his bill takes away incentives for undocumented immigrants coming to Florida.

“Florida Legislature overrides DeSantis’ vetoes for legislative support services” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The House approved both line items with a unanimous 111-0 vote, while the Senate voted 36-1 in favor of line item 2803 and 35-1 for line item 2802, each providing about $28 million in legislative support services for their respective chambers. Line item 2802 was designated for “Lump Sum Legislative Support Services” in the Senate, while item 2803 covered the same services in the House. Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia was the lone dissenting vote against the override. “We avoided having to fire employees or shut down operations by using our cash reserves. The appropriation in question was recurring and had not been increased in years. In contrast, the Legislature has generously increased the budget for the Executive Office of the Governor by 70% over the last six years,” Perez said.

“Donald Trump ally Joe Gruters carries immigration enforcement expansion through first Senate Committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gruters, one of Trump’s top allies in Florida, carried the bill. “Trump’s executive orders make it clear, it’s a new day in Washington and citizenship matters,” Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, said. “Immigration is a federal issue, and the federal government is taking the lead. President Trump is closing our borders, protecting our sovereignty, and most importantly, he has the back of law enforcement leaders who are on the front lines protecting our communities from criminal illegal aliens when it comes to cracking down on illegal immigration.” While filed, in a sense, in response to DeSantis’ demand the Legislature empower state enforcement of Trump’s mass deportation agenda, the bill takes enforcement power away from the Governor and puts immigration policy under the jurisdiction of Agriculture Commissioner Simpson.

“Florida condo costs officially dropped from Special Session amid Republican showdown” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times — The state Legislature continues to defy DeSantis’ call to amend a new condominium safety law that is putting financial pressure on condo owners and homeowners associations, prompting one Republican ally to the Governor to predict elderly owners on fixed incomes will become the “next wave of homeless people” in Florida. During an unprecedented speech Monday, House Speaker Perez said legislation like the condominium law in question — passed in response to the deadly 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside — was too complicated to take up during a Special Session, even though that is how the original law was passed in 2022. The law, which took effect at the end of last year, requires condominium associations to fully fund their building maintenance reserves — a rule that some condo owners and associations have blamed for escalating maintenance fees and hefty special assessments.

“Tom Wright measure calls on Congress to better staff Florida National Guard” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Wright has filed a symbolic measure for the upcoming Legislative Session urging Congress to examine current National Guard staffing levels and increase its force. The Port Orange Republican has filed such “memorial” legislation before, in 2022. This year’s iteration reminds state lawmakers of the Florida National Guard’s work during natural disasters that have bludgeoned the state in recent years. With about 23 million residents, Florida is the third most populous state in the union yet ranks 53rd among the 54 U.S. states and territories in proportionate National Guard personnel, the measure reminds. With 12,000 guardsmen in the Florida National Guard, the staffing ratio is just one guardsman for nearly every 2,000 residents. Wright said current staffing levels would be appropriate for the state’s population in 1958, not for today’s much higher population.

“Florida Legislature overrides DeSantis budget veto in rare rebuke” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — The veto override was a first for the Republican-controlled Legislature since DeSantis, a fellow GOP member, was first elected Governor in 2018. According to legislative records, the Legislature last overturned a Governor’s veto in 2010. The move came on Monday morning as lawmakers also bucked the Governor on his immigration agenda, opting to take up their own legislative package, not the bills he backed. Perez said that DeSantis vetoed the legislative funds last Summer, cutting about 30% of the Legislature’s operating budget. He said that move occurred despite lawmakers increasing the budget for Governor’s office by 70% over the past six years. “This veto was at best a misunderstanding of the importance of the appropriation or at worst an attempt to threaten the independence of our separate branch of government,” Perez said.

“Senate bill that could nix in-state tuition for undocumented migrants receives partisan pushback” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have convened for a Special Session this week to tackle Trump’s executive orders cracking down on illegal immigration. Gruters introduced and Fine co-introduced Senate Bill 2-B, which would put certain provisions into Florida law that could help carry out the Trump administration’s plan to begin deporting undocumented migrants. One provision, which Fine added, would cut off undocumented migrants living in the Sunshine State from accessing in-state tuition if passed. The provision was met with pushback from Orlando Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who questioned how the bill would affect those who entered the U.S. as children and have lived in Florida their entire lives.

— STATEWIDE —

“How Trump’s dreams of a Florida casino could be dimmed by DeSantis’ latest power play” via Steve Contorno of CNN — A push by DeSantis to crack down on ballot initiatives could have unforeseen consequences for the business interests of his state’s most prominent resident: Trump. DeSantis, a Republican, has proposed a sweeping overhaul of citizen-led amendments to the state constitution — including new restrictions that opponents say would render it nearly impossible for Floridians to force a change in state law through ballot referendums. If realized, it could complicate Trump’s long-held ambition to establish a casino in Miami. That’s because Florida’s constitution says any gambling expansion requires voter approval through a constitutional amendment initiated by citizens. The potential impact on Trump’s business empire adds an unexpected wrinkle to the Governor’s latest effort to consolidate political power in Florida. And it’s another twist to the winding and, at times, strained relationship between DeSantis and Trump as they coexist in their shared backyard.

“Florida educators, students speak out against curriculum changes” via Kiara Alfonseca of ABC News — Educators, students and advocates across the Florida higher education system spoke out Monday against the recent removal by the state of hundreds of general education courses that touch on race, gender, and sexual orientation, calling the restrictions “censorship” during a webinar hosted by the United Faculty of Florida union. “I chose to pursue a career in education to engage students in critical thinking, adaptability and global competence — skills essential to success and societal contribution,” said Jeniah Jones, a Florida State College at Jacksonville professor. “Restrictions on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the curriculum … undermine this mission by narrowing students’ understanding of the world and their role in it.” Educators argue that limiting general education options may make it harder for students to fulfill their general education requirements.

“Free speech organizations denounce Education Department’s calling book bans a ‘hoax’” via The Associated Press — Organizations that track the removal of books from schools and libraries are denouncing a Department of Education announcement that called bans a “hoax” and dismissed 11 complaints that had been filed during the Biden administration. A conservative group praised the department’s actions as “welcome news.” Over the past few years, PEN America and the American Library Association have reported thousands of bans around the country, with targeted books often containing LGBTQ+ or racial themes, from Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir, “Gender Queer,” to Angie Thomas’ novel, “The Hate U Give.” Many of the removals were organized by Moms for Liberty and other conservative organizations that advocate for more parental input over what books are available to students. Legislatures in Iowa and Florida, among other states, passed laws that restrict the contents of library books and give parents and other local residents more power to challenge books.

“Florida scours college textbooks, looking for antisemitism” via Vimal Patel of The New York Times — The test questions from a class at Florida International University enraged Fine, a state lawmaker endorsed by Trump. One of the questions, uploaded onto social media by a student, said that Palestine was a country before Israel was created. Another seemed to suggest that Zionists invented terrorism. To Fine, they were proof that college textbooks and the test materials that accompany them were awash in antisemitism. Fine said it made him wonder, “How many other Muslim terror textbooks are being used in our university system?” The sprawling State University System of Florida educates more than 430,000 students and has been trying to find out.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Maria Elvira Salazar says deportation effort should spare some migrants” via Ali Bianco of POLITICO — A South Florida Republican is urging Trump to spare hundreds of thousands of people from Latin America and the Caribbean from his immigration crackdown. U.S. Rep. Salazar called on the Department of Homeland Security in a letter Friday not to remove people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who were allowed to enter the U.S. by Biden’s administration under a humanitarian parole program. “I believe they should have the ability to see their applications out to rectify their legal status,” she wrote.

“Despite DEI demise, NASA still touts goal to land 1st woman, 1st person of color on moon” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — NASA continues to highlight goals of landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface even amid the agency’s recent shutdown of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs — also known as DEI — under executive orders from Trump. “With NASA’s Artemis campaign, we are exploring the moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and to learn how to live and work on another world as we prepare for human missions to Mars,” reads the Artemis mission statement on NASA’s website. “We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon. NASA will land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the moon using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.” The announcement that NASA would send the first woman to the moon came under Trump’s first presidency.



— ELECTIONS —

“What to expect in Florida’s Special Congressional Primaries” via The Associated Press — Florida Republicans are vying to fill the seats of former Reps. Gaetz and Waltz in Tuesday’s Special Primaries. Though not impacting the House majority, the races are significant for the GOP. Trump’s endorsements are key, backing Patronis in the 1st District and Fine in the 6th. Democrats also have their primaries, with Valimont running unopposed in the 1st and George Selmont and Josh Weil facing off in the 6th. These heavily Republican districts, one in the Panhandle and one on the Atlantic coast, will head to General Elections on April 1.

“2026 gubernatorial race: Jason Pizzo says he wouldn’t run as an independent” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Senate Democratic Leader Pizzo is fueling speculation about a 2026 gubernatorial run but insists he’d remain a Democrat despite the party’s struggles in Florida. Acknowledging the influence of over 3.7 million independent voters and a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats by over a million, Sen. Pizzo, a former prosecutor, rejected an independent bid. He told reporters he proudly embraces labels such as “centrist” and “moderate” while criticizing both parties. Pizzo bashed Republicans for out-MAGAing each other and said his party suffers from a “socialism problem,” further signaling his positioning as a potential candidate.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

Broward County leaders turn out for Jared Moskowitz’s swearing-in — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for his second term in Congress at the Broward County Commission Chambers in the presence of several local leaders. “While we had our official swearing-in up in D.C. back in early January, this one is even more meaningful — because we’re at home, alongside our family and our friends and the community we’re fighting for every day … American families want things done. We need to lower costs, keep communities safe, and defend our values. And partisan games just won’t achieve that,” Moskowitz said. “So, as we enter this new Congress, I’ll partner with the new administration and my Congressional colleagues to achieve those goals where we can find common ground, and I’ll stand up to disagree where we can’t … Thank you again for the trust that you put in me to represent our community in Congress.”

“Federal agents round up undocumented migrants across South Florida amid nationwide raids” via David Goodhue and Michael Butler of the Miami Herald — Federal agents began rounding up undocumented immigrants in South Florida over the weekend as the Trump administration’s nationwide immigration crackdown continues, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed. The agency’s Miami office on Sunday posted several photos on X of people being detained, with the caption, “Excellent collaboration today by @HSI_Miami, @EROMiami, and @TheJusticeDept and our other law enforcement partners enforcing U.S. #immigration laws and ensuring the safety of our communities.” The raids follow similar roundups in other parts of the country since Trump was inaugurated last week and pledged to fulfill his campaign promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Miami-Dade students hear harrowing stories of survival” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — At 90 years old, Allan Hall is one of the dwindling population of Holocaust survivors left in the United States who is alive to share his life’s story. And share he does. Hall, who moved to Miami in 1952, is passionate about sharing the harrowing stories of his youth. He recalls, with great detail, a childhood marked by fleeing from Nazi soldiers, hiding in closets and narrowly escaping death, all to educate younger generations on the dangers of unchecked hate. “I lost my childhood,” Hall said. “I spent my childhood hiding in closets.” But it took Hall years to get comfortable with the pain of reliving his trauma. He didn’t begin publicly speaking about his memories of the Holocaust until he was 60 years old.

“Four proposals, one future for Boca Raton: Developers compete to reshape area near Brightline station” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — During a public meeting Monday, four firms stepped forward to give in-depth presentations to the City Council for how they would like to dramatically change the area around the Boca Raton Brightline station, also known as the government campus, with new city facilities, residences, restaurants, shops and various other amenities, many of which focus on integrating the surrounding environment. The four firms that presented Monday were Boca Raton City Center LLC, a partnership between the real estate firms Terra and Frisbie; Namdar Group; Related Ross; and RocaPoint Partners. While each group presented a similar skeleton for the 30-acre site at the Palmetto Park Road and Dixie Highway intersection, each offered different features, such as a synagogue in one and a banyan tree oasis in another.

“Free-standing ERs are popping up all over South Florida. Don’t confuse them for urgent cares” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Free-standing emergency rooms are spreading all over South Florida, extending the reach of hospitals into fast-growing suburbs. For residents in cities like Pembroke Pines, Deerfield Beach or Boca Raton, the burst of development brings emergency care closer to home. These stand-alone ERs are intended to be more convenient than a longer drive to a hospital and typically have shorter wait times. Emergency physicians and ER-trained nurses who staff these stand-alone locations have the equipment and medication to treat potentially serious medical conditions. However, they don’t have overnight beds and can’t provide high-level care for severe trauma.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando needs a homeless shelter. Residents, hospital push to keep it out” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — While many people in a progressive city like Orlando agree that the government ought to do more to help the less fortunate, few seem to want the homeless nearby. Orlando Health, which has a hospital, emergency room and children’s hospital near the Kaley Avenue site, is also opposed to the proposed shelter. But city officials say a new shelter would provide housing, help to those without homes, and reduce problems in the community. About 375 people sleep on the streets of downtown Orlando on any given night, according to Mayor Buddy Dyer’s office, part of a growing population of homeless people in Central Florida.

“SpaceX sends 21 Starlink satellites into orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Monday’s Space Coast rush-hour commuters may have been surprised by a sight in the skies: a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaking skyward from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 40 on the Starlink 12-7 mission, which deployed 21 more satellites into the company’s ever-growing internet constellation in low-Earth orbit. Thirteen satellites boasted direct-to-cell communications capabilities. The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron had forecast 95% “go for launch” weather. Minutes before Monday’s liftoff, National Weather Service radar showed a large-scale front tracking just north of the Florida border — but the entire Sunshine State peninsula remained free of worrisome cloud cover.

“Disney adds to its concert lineup for Epcot Flower Fest” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World has updated its lineup for the upcoming Garden Rocks concert series, which is staged during the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival. Recent additions include returning favorites such as Sugar Ray, Taylor Dayne, 98 Degrees, Jon Secada and a four-night gig featuring Plain White T’s. Making their Garden Rocks debuts will be Maverick City Music, the Outlaws, the Cat Empire and We the Kingdom. Last month, Disney announced most of its Garden Rocks performances set for March, including Rick Springfield and 38 Special. Concerts for March 30 and 31 remain to be announced. Festival dates are March 5 through June 2.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays owner Stu Sternberg: ‘We have to make a decision’ on stadium deal” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s on the Rays to show by March 31 that they have met a checklist of obligations that would unlock public funding for the project, including whether the team has its share of $700 million. If not, the team would be in default and the agreements approved by St. Petersburg and Pinellas County last Summer could unwind. “We’ll decide how we want to proceed at that point, well before that point,” said Sternberg, who on Monday attended Suncoast Tiger Bay’s State of the Bay event at the Vinoy Golf Club. “We have to make a decision, so we’ll have something by then.”

“St. Pete Beach Commission nixes plan to charge for Freebee shuttle service” via Mark Schantz of the Tampa Bay Times — After several hours of discussion on the fate of Freebee, deliberating a fare schedule to charge tourists and nonresidents while also allowing advertising on vehicles to recoup a portion of the operating costs, Commissioners voted to scrap the plan and just let its contract continue until it expires next year. The service is estimated to cost the city about $750,000 annually. Early in the Jan. 14 hearing, Freebee managing partner Jason Spiegel said he wants the Commission and the public to have all the facts about the service that has been operating since 2019. He noted the service has seen a significant increase in ridership, from 19,729 in 2020 to 117,274 riders in 2024, using four vehicles. The average wait time is 11 minutes, 38 seconds.

“Next phase of construction begins on Tampa’s ‘malfunction junction’” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Florida Department of Transportation has begun the next phase of extensive improvements at the intersection of interstates 275 and 4. Crews began working Sunday night to widen the area interchange, which historically sees severe congestion as drivers attempt to navigate from downtown to the rest of the region. Commuters will now have a new traffic pattern for the exit. Those driving westbound on I-4 will merge left toward southbound I-275 and remain in the right lane to access the new entry point to Exit 45A. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Ex-Nassau County sheriff’s sergeant gets 17 years in prison for putting drugs back on street” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A one-time Nassau County lawman who banked more than $400,000 by stealing drugs from the police for dealers to resell for him will serve 17 years and six months in prison, a federal judge said Monday. Former Nassau County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Darrell Hickox “disgraced law enforcement and the agency you worked for,” U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger told the 17-year law enforcement veteran. Hickox was indicted in 2023 along with then-Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey, who worked with him on a federal drug task force that removed shipments of marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and other outlawed drugs from cars and trucks targeted for seemingly routine traffic stops and examinations. Earrey also pleaded guilty but hasn’t been sentenced yet.

“Affordable housing on old Baptist Hospital campus expected to start construction this year” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The first development of the old Baptist Hospital campus will likely begin construction later this year. At the old Baptist Hospital campus, Paces Preservation Partners are building two affordable housing developments, Avery Place Apartments and Kupfrian Manor. The two developments are being constructed with the Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The development will be built on land currently occupied by parking lots along H Street between Moreno and Avery Streets. Steven Bauhan, chief development officer with the Paces Foundation, told the News Journal they expect to close on the land with Baptist Hospital next month. The $2.9 million in sale proceeds are expected to eventually go to the cost of the demolition of the old hospital through a land donation agreement being negotiated with the city of Pensacola.

“Gainesville’s $11M grant for EV charging stations in limbo after Trump executive order” via Ron Cunningham for The Gainesville Sun — Within hours of assuming the presidency on Jan. 20, Donald Trump pulled the plug on Gainesville’s plug-in ambitions. At least temporarily. This came less than a week after Gainesville announced it had been awarded $11.65 million from the Biden administration to build new EV charging stations. Gainesville’s award was based on a $5 billion federal program intended to spur the installation of new EV charging stations nationwide. As of the end of 2024, $2.4 billion had already been granted to cities and states coast to coast. Shortly after taking office, however, Trump signed an executive order to withhold funding from that program.

“Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding stalking allegations” via Mark Long of The Associated Press — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and ended its investigation. It comes amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators winning 18 of their first 20 games. “The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” university spokesperson Steve Orlando said. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.” Golden previously sidestepped chances to deny the allegations “out of the respect to the process” and threatened legal action, presumably against his publicly unnamed accusers. He also recently ripped proceedings that are supposed to be confidential.

“Tallahassee PR firm raises $3,000 to fight homelessness in Big Bend” via Elena Barrera of Tallahassee Democrat — Thanks to a T-shirt and mugs, a Tallahassee-based film and advertising firm donated $3,000 to help people experiencing homelessness in the Big Bend. According to a press release, CATECOMM sold more than 300 T-shirts and mugs with the phrase “I survived the Florida Blizzard of 2025” printed on them. Sales brought in more than $2,200, and the company contributed the remainder to bring the total amount to $3,000. All of the proceeds were donated to The Kearney Center, the capital’s emergency shelter for those dealing with homelessness.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Stalking charges dropped against Bonita jeweler who had accusations against Carmine Marceno” via WINK — A man at the center of accusations against Lee County Sheriff Marceno won’t be charged in a stalking case. Ken Romano, a jeweler from Bonita Springs, will not face charges in a separate stalking case. The case was initially moved to Sarasota due to the local state attorney’s professional relationship with Marceno. The decision not to file charges came after the witness chose not to pursue the case further. This development comes amid separate accusations involving Sheriff Marceno, although the details of those accusations remain undisclosed.

“WCIND agrees Midnight Pass should stay open” by Bob Mudge of Your Sun — The West Coast Inland Navigation District Board has signed on to Sarasota County’s effort to keep Midnight Pass open. The pass, which connects Little Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico at the south end of Siesta Key and the north end of Casey Key, had been closed for decades, filled in by homeowners to protect their residences on Siesta Key.

“Marco Island City Council stalemate continues, unable to agree on seventh Councilor” via Aisling Swift of GulfShore Business — Marco Island City Council still can’t agree on who will be their seventh Councilor and spent nearly three hours last week haggling over the process, how to vote — even whether to flip a coin. It’s a disagreement that began shortly after the Nov. 5 election, when they couldn’t elect a Chair or Vice Chair due to repeated ties, and then tried unsuccessfully over two meetings to choose a seventh Councilor. Council’s Jan. 21 special meeting, held solely to select a Councilor hours before their regular meeting, again ended with repeated ties and bickering, despite Assistant City Attorney David Gabriel advising them that Florida statutes allow them to flip a coin to break a tie. “This is not a football game, and I’m just uneasy with flipping a coin as a solution to a problem that we should be solving,” said Acting Chair Erik Brechnitz, prompting others to say they’d be embarrassed to toss a coin.

— TOP OPINION —

“A long-overdue Tallahassee revolt benefits Florida” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Florida’s Legislature, after six years of DeSantis’ dominance, demonstrated its independence on Monday, rejecting his push for a Special Session on immigration and ballot initiatives. This long-awaited rebellion saw Albritton and Perez introduce their own immigration proposal, named the TRUMP Act, effectively sidelining DeSantis’ agenda. This proposal also limits the Governor’s power over immigration enforcement and removes his heavy-handed approach to local sheriffs.

Albritton’s open alignment with Trump and pointed omission of DeSantis signaled a clear break. Despite the Legislature’s move, concerns remain about rushing a state immigration program, traditionally a federal responsibility, with limited public input.

The legislation’s key issue is the plan to end in-state tuition waivers for undocumented students, the so-called “Dreamers,” who have long been supported by a 2014 program the Republicans are now ending, calling it a draw for illegal immigrants. Democrats are denouncing the measure as cruel, arguing that these students are working to better their lives, and had no choice in their immigration status.

This open conflict showcases a significant breach of trust within Florida’s Republican leadership.

The situation is worsened by DeSantis’ criticism of the Legislature’s approach on social media, calling it weak and accusing them of putting “the fox in charge of the hen house” by placing Agriculture Commissioner Simpson as the state’s chief immigration officer. This highlights a very personal conflict and underscores the friction between the Governor and the Legislature. The Legislature’s plan to override DeSantis’ budget veto indicates the deepening rift between the two branches of state government. These developments may point to a challenging final two years in office for a termed-out Governor.

— OPINIONS —

“How a German thinker explains MAGA morality” via David French of The New York Times — A Wesleyan pastor’s observation, “When you worship power, compassion and mercy will look like sins,” captures America’s current moral divide. The essay explores how many have abandoned personal virtue for a “friend-enemy” mentality, influenced by Carl Schmitt’s theory, where political opponents become enemies. While a natural inclination, this mindset undermines pluralism, which requires ethics alongside law, as the Founders knew, who emphasized virtue, not just power. This approach, where “kindness is evil,” if it weakens a cause, erodes our society’s fabric.

“Is Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship ‘Dred Scott II’?” via Adam Liptak of The New York Times — Thirty years ago, Congress considered legislation similar to Trump’s recent executive order targeting birthright citizenship, a concept that has been repeatedly introduced without success. The 1995 Citizenship Reform Act sparked a notable response from constitutional scholar Walter Dellinger. As head of the Office of Legal Counsel, Dellinger unequivocally declared the bill “unquestionably unconstitutional.” Dismissing it as a simple legal matter, he emphasized the clear illegality of denying automatic citizenship based on parents’ immigration status. This historical precedent underscores the enduring constitutional challenge to such efforts.

“Roger Mooney: Choice Scholarships essential to Key West Catholic school expansion” via Florida Politics — Basilica High School in Key West, a long-awaited addition to the Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of the Sea, now serves 54 students in grades 9-11. After years of hopes and prayers, the school finally has its own three-story building, thanks partly to Florida’s education choice scholarships. “It’s been three years of fear, hope, prayers, and a lot of hard work to get here, and it’s amazing now to have the students in the classrooms in the building. It feels like we have a home,” said Angela Wallace, Advancement Director. The school, which will be PK3-12 by 2025-26, offers a faith-based education, giving families a vital alternative to local public options.

— ALOE —

“UF installing new supercomputer at Gainesville campus to advance AI research” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Elements of one of the fastest supercomputers in higher education began to arrive at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville this month. UF’s Data Center is beginning to assemble some of the components of the HiPerGator AI 2.0. That computer will help position the university as a national artificial intelligence research and curriculum leader. NVIDIA DGX produces the supercomputer, which costs UF $24 million to acquire. The university sealed the deal in December. The acquisition is designed to enhance UF’s mission to be a national model for workforce development and a global leader in AI development.

