Last Call for 1.28.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Legislature took the gloves off on Monday, and nothing today indicates they’ll put them back on.

Though Lawmakers have honed their immigration bill, SB 2B, with input from the White House, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to portray it as the Splenda version of the EOG-backed proposal that lawmakers tossed yesterday.

“The bill, even with these proposed changes, though, is weak, weak, weak,” DeSantis said after Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez sent out a memo outlining enhancements to the bill informed by their talks with the White House.

Many of the changes aren’t what most would consider “weak” — among them is a mandatory death sentence requirement for undocumented immigrants convicted of a capital crime. The legislation also requires the maximum sentencing available to any undocumented immigrant who belongs to a gang.

Beyond his public tantrum, sources tell Florida Politics that DeSantis spoke directly with Trump last night, “pleading” with him to support his preferred legislation. Today’s events make clear the plea fell on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, it’s also Election Day in the Panhandle and Space Coast.

In Florida’s 6th Congressional District, Sen. Randy Fine is expected to win the Republican nomination to succeed former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, now Trump’s National Security Adviser.

In Florida’s 1st Congressional District, a packed field is vying for the seat previously held by Matt Gaetz, who resigned after Trump picked him for U.S. Attorney General; the Shalimar Republican has since withdrawn his name from consideration.

While Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is considered the favorite — he holds a substantial cash lead and locked up Trump’s endorsement, results can get wonky with 10 names on a low-turnout ballot.

Stay tuned to Florida Politics this evening for full coverage of both races.

Evening Reads

—”White House tries to clarify Donald Trump federal spending freeze as confusion spreads” via Tony Romm, Jeff Stein, Jacob Bogage and Emily Davies of The Washington Post

—”How Trump and Project 2025 previewed the federal grant freeze” via Bill Barrow of The Associated Press

—“The 34 wildest lines from Trump’s speech to House Republicans” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”This obscure budget procedure could be Trump’s biggest weapon” via Dylan Matthews of Vox

—”Caroline Kennedy warns Senators of ‘predator’ RFK Jr. in searing letter” via Jacqueline Alemany, Dan Diamond and Liz Goodwin of The Washington Post

—”‘The Gulf of America’? Here’s what Mexicans and Cubans think.” via James Wagner of The New York Times

—”Florida’s new attorney general: An advocate for secrecy in government” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Florida lawmakers beef up immigration plan with Trump administration help” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”‘Weak, weak, weak’: Gov. Ron DeSantis calls stiffer penalties in Legislature’s immigration bill ‘half-measures’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“‘I don’t want to drop out’: Youth ask Florida GOP to keep in-state tuition for undocumented” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald

—“Ex-Special Forces soldier from Tampa among ‘J6ers’ still in jail after pardon” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times

—”It’s time to come to grips with AI” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

Quote of the Day

“I don’t know what they are doing. They are not really talking to our office.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the Legislature’s Special Session.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Given the results of the Governor’s call with the Prez, we’re recommending a New Cocktail, Who Dis?

We imagine Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is working hard to conceal the schadenfreude, but staying above the fray is a good look — and worthy of a Silence is Golden.

Albritton and Perez aren’t playing softball; they’re going for, in Mortal Kombat (and cocktail) terms, the Fatality.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Knights aim for upset at Kansas

For the second time in January, the UCF Knights face the Kansas Jayhawks on the basketball court tonight (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) lost at home to Kansas on Jan. 5 90-49 in the team’s worst season loss. Tonight, UCF has to deal with Kansas in one of the most challenging places for visiting teams to play, Allen Fieldhouse, but they also have to manage a Jayhawks team coming off a shocking home loss on Saturday.

Kansas (14-5, 5-3) is ranked 11th in the Associated Press top 25. The Jayhawks once ranked as the country’s #1 team but have hit a tough patch, losing two of their last four games. One of those losses came to seventh-ranked Houston on Saturday when Kansas allowed back-to-back three-pointers by Houston to send the game to a second overtime, which the Cougars won 92-86.

If there is one positive for UCF, it’s the injury situation for the Jayhawks. Power forward K.J. Adams injured his shoulder earlier this month and has missed the last four games. He continues to work his way back from the injury.

After tonight’s game, the Knights have only one team currently ranked in the Top 25 on the schedule, #3 Iowa State on Feb. 11.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.