Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.31.25

Holland & Knight is launching a National Security & Defense Industry Group led by D.C.-based partner Jason Klitenic.

The multinational law firm said it’s taking on the new endeavor due to clients’ increasing demands amid a complex national security landscape and rising global defense investments.

H&K expects the new practice will benefit from its already-established expertise in the defense, aerospace, cybersecurity and technology sectors. The 100-person team of practitioners led by Klitenic will cater to security and defense clients based in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Klitenic said, “ … Our team’s deep government connections in the U.S. and abroad, coupled with our firm’s established reputation for collaborating with government policymakers and operators on meaningful issues, enables us to advise clients on the full spectrum of legal, political and operational issues in this space.”

Klitenic’s background includes serving as General Counsel to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The Industry Group will also include former members of the U.S. Intelligence Community, high-ranking law enforcement officials, and military veterans. Holland & Knight said the team’s diverse expertise will allow it to effectively navigate the intricacies of the national security landscape.

“In the many years that we have represented companies in the national defense and security sectors, we have built a substantial bench of premier practitioners across our geographic platform,” said Holland & Knight Chair and CEO Bob Grammig.

“We are excited to bring all of our global resources — comprising a unique mix of first-rate legal capabilities, a robust public policy and federal lobbying practice, and trusted relationships with U.S. government officials and foreign partners — under the umbrella of this new group.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JonLemire: President (Donald) Trump, just now asked if he’d visit the crash site, responds: “What’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?”

—@ChrisDJackson: Joe Biden may have been old, but he never stood behind the presidential seal hours after a national tragedy to blame his opponents or scapegoat minorities.

—@Newsworthy17: During a press conference, Trump says birthright citizenship was meant for the children of slaves. “This was not meant for the whole world to come in and pile into the United States of America, everybody coming in and totally unqualified people w/ perhaps unqualified children.

—@RonDeSantis: The FL Freedom Fund was instrumental in raising huge sums of $ to defeat Amendments 3 and 4 in 2024. For the 2026 cycle, the FFF will raise even more resources (1) to ensure support for a strong conservative gubernatorial candidate and (2) to support strong conservative candidates in legislative primaries. We need to elect strong leaders who will build off FL’s success and who will deliver on the promises made to voters.

—@AndrewPollack: To the RINOs going against @GovRonDeSantis, if you don’t support him on immigration, I will personally campaign for your opponent in your district, and hell, I may even Primary you myself!

—@Fineout: House Speaker @Daniel_PerezFL expressed concern to GOP officials on a Zoom call & to POLITICO today that DeSantis’ plan for immigration enforcement wouldn’t work especially bc it called for Florida officials to deport individuals out of the country … Perez said that job is for President Trump and the federal government: “I want him (Trump) to be the deporter in chief, I want him to do a good job. Gov. DeSantis wanted to put all of that under him. That’s not the best way to solve illegal immigration.” Perez cited the recent dispute w Colombia. He said Colombia changed course because of the insistence of Trump, who is President. He said DeSantis would have no power to insist a country accept those deported from Florida

—@JuanPorrasFL: The only people who stood united against the TRUMP Act were Democrats in Tallahassee. And the only people sharing the stage with the Governor to oppose it are elected Democrats who have fought against our 2nd Amendment and conservative values for decades! This is further proof that Rino Ron would rather work with Democrats than support President @realDonaldTrump on policy his own White House is working with us on.

—@SpencerRoachFL: To my friends and colleagues serving in the Florida Legislature: You are statesmen. Name-calling on X is beneath you and detracts from the debate. Stay classy.

—@JacobOgles: Just asked a lawmaker what impact @RonDeSantis flying around to press conferences around the state will have on lawmakers. Answer: “I don’t think he will have that plane much longer.”

—@AshleyMoodyFL: Thrilled to see that my home county has officially flipped RED! Common sense, law and order, and strong economic policies work. Come on, Florida, we have 58 out of 67 counties … Let’s make all of Florida BRIGHT RED!!

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis revives E-Verify enforcement amid fight with GOP legislators” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Gov. DeSantis‘ administration issued warning letters to 40 companies Wednesday, citing potential non-compliance with the state’s E-Verify law. This action comes amid a dispute between DeSantis and Republican lawmakers over immigration enforcement, with legislators criticizing the administration’s previous lack of E-Verify enforcement.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that DeSantis’ Commerce Department issued only eight enforcement letters throughout his term, none since a 2023 law mandating E-Verify for companies with 25+ employees.

The warning letters, sent to businesses including Cleveland Clinic, Weston Hospital and Circle K and 7-Eleven corporate locations, blame the Legislature for allegedly not funding the program. However, a Senate spokesperson stated the budget included sufficient funds for E-Verify enforcement, and Sen. Joe Gruters said his office received no requests for additional funds.

Notably, the agency’s upcoming budget request also lacks E-Verify staffing additions.

The identical letters state that they received information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement indicating potential violations. The action follows a legislative move to transfer immigration enforcement to the Agriculture Commissioner, a proposal DeSantis has vowed to veto, citing concerns that the Commissioner would not aggressively pursue enforcement and dedicate 17 new positions to E-Verify audits. The companies will now have to provide documentation of their hiring process.

One of the letters was sent to Trulieve, a medical marijuana company, which said it would comply with the request. The Governor’s office and commerce department did not respond to requests for comments.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“DeSantis slams ‘grotesque’ immigration bill, questions Wilton Simpson’s influence” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis has denounced the Florida Legislature’s immigration bill as “grotesque,” insinuating Agriculture Commissioner Simpson influenced it. DeSantis argues the bill weakens Florida’s ability to combat illegal immigration, particularly by shifting law enforcement collaboration from the Governor’s office to the Department of Agriculture. House Speaker Daniel Perez, however, asserts the bill strengthens penalties for undocumented criminals and aligns with Trump’s vision. DeSantis vowed to veto the legislation. He claims he reached out to legislative leaders but was rebuffed. He also shared the stage with a dissenting Republican legislator who criticized the leadership’s oppressive environment. The conflict has become a rhetorical war, overshadowing the stated goal of stopping illegal immigration.

“House Speaker Daniel Perez defends bucking DeSantis over immigration legislation” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Perez and DeSantis are locked in a power struggle over immigration. DeSantis initiated a Special Session to enact a sweeping deportation program, but Perez and the Legislature, feeling left out of the decision-making process, proposed their own bill. This bill, crafted with input from the Trump administration, would transfer much of the Governor’s immigration oversight. Perez criticized DeSantis’s lack of communication, stating it caused the imbroglio. DeSantis, however, has railed against the bill, accusing lawmakers of undermining immigration enforcement. While acknowledging DeSantis’s influence, Perez asserts the Legislature’s proposal is stronger, setting the stage for a potential veto override attempt.

“Joel Rudman said he felt unwelcome in a House ‘itching for a fight’ with DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Rudman, fresh off the loss in his bid for Congress, revealed that the Florida House leadership seemed eager for conflict with DeSantis. Rudman noted the House’s desire to assert itself as a co-equal branch of government and that the House “would not be the Governor’s bitch.” This observation occurred during his first training Session, where leadership discouraged internal caucuses and frowned on using the House as a springboard for higher office. The hostility and the lack of respect for the Governor motivated Rudman to run for Congress, as he wanted no part of it. Rudman said the ensuing fight “was an argument waiting for an excuse.”

“Corey Simon comments on political dogfight over immigration bill: ‘It’s OK for us to disagree’” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Sen. Simon, addressing constituents in Lafayette County, emphasized his focus remains on his district, despite the Tallahassee Special Session’s controversy. While acknowledging the dispute surrounding the “TRUMP Act” immigration bill, he stated his commitment to prioritizing the needs of his constituents. He said his top priority was “to always put the people of this district first.” He made this statement during a legislative delegation meeting Thursday. This approach reflects a desire to stay out of the political infighting and instead concentrate on his local responsibilities and the voters he represents.

Meanwhile … “DeSantis to fund Primary challenges for Florida GOP lawmakers in 2026, back a gubernatorial candidate” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis announced amid a policy feud over illegal immigration with the Florida Legislature that his likely plans are to fund Primary challenges to Republican lawmakers. DeSantis said his Florida Freedom Fund committee will be the vessel to defeat Amendments 3 and 4 in the 2024 Election. “[It will] support strong conservative candidates in legislative primaries,” DeSantis said, signaling his team is looking into not only defending incumbent conservative lawmakers but is open to challenging Republican officeholders as well. The Governor added he will also get involved in the 2026 Gubernatorial Republican Primary, vowing to back a “strong conservative” candidate in that field as well. “For the 2026 cycle, the [fund] will raise even more resources,” DeSantis said. “We need to elect strong leaders who will build off Florida’s success and who will deliver on the promises made to voters,” DeSantis said.

Double meanwhile … “Strings attached: Tucker Carlson calls DeSantis ‘donors’ puppet’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Carlson criticized DeSantis, calling him a “puppet” controlled by donors. Carlson cited DeSantis’ support of a hate speech law in Israel and his changing stance on Ukraine as examples. He argued that DeSantis’ obvious deference to donors made him look weak and controlled, ultimately damaging his political prospects. Specifically, Carlson pinpointed billionaire Ken Griffin for influencing DeSantis’s switch on Ukraine from “a regional conflict” to “super important.” Carlson believes DeSantis’ lack of independence made him appear out of touch, ultimately leading to his downfall.

— 100 DAYS —

“‘This is not a joke’: Marco Rubio says Donald Trump is serious about buying Greenland” via Amanda Friedman of POLITICO — Secretary of State Rubio defended Trump’s interest in buying Greenland, stating it’s “not a joke” and vital to U.S. interests. Rubio downplayed Trump’s past comments regarding military force against Denmark, suggesting it was a negotiating tactic. He argued that the Arctic is becoming crucial for shipping, and China could gain dominance if the U.S. doesn’t act. Rubio questioned whether the U.S. could trust Greenland if China made deals there, even suggesting the possibility of forceful intervention. He emphasized the purchase is not simply about land acquisition, but securing a strategic advantage.

“Panama’s President ahead of Rubio’s visit: ‘I cannot negotiate’ on the canal” via Gregory Svirnovskiy and Ali Bianco of POLITICO — Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino has firmly stated that the Panama Canal is “not up for discussion” with Rubio, emphasizing that the canal “belongs to Panama.” This follows Trump’s repeated threats to reclaim the canal, even hinting at military action. Mulino highlighted Panama’s key role in tackling immigration and drug trafficking in the region, including the Darien Gap. Mulino insists the canal is neutral and managed by an independent agency. He seeks frank discussion with the U.S., emphasizing Panama’s position as a key ally while stating the canal’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.

“White House eyes fight to expand Trump’s power to control spending” via Tony Romm and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — President Trump is challenging Congress’s power over federal spending, seeking to reshape the budget without their approval. His actions, including pausing federal funds, triggered legal clashes and pushback from Democrats, who tried to block his budget chief nominee. Trump’s administration is exploring ways to use “impoundment,” a controversial power to cancel funds, potentially leading to a Supreme Court showdown. This move aligns with a broader goal to cut spending, especially in areas like green energy and DEI, while using legal maneuvers to bypass congressional authority, raising concerns about the balance of power.

“Canada and Mexico face 25% tariffs on Saturday, Trump says” via Peter Hoskins of the BBC — Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Feb. 1, citing concerns over undocumented migrants, fentanyl, and trade deficits. The move’s impact on oil imports remains undecided. Trump also signaled new tariffs on China, claiming they were “sending fentanyl into our country, and because of that, they’re causing us hundreds of thousands of deaths.” While China seeks “win-win” trade solutions, Canada and Mexico pledge retaliatory measures. The potential oil tariff from his neighbors could raise costs for businesses and consumers, contradicting Trump’s promise to lower living expenses.

“Trump administration considers halting congestion pricing” via Benjamin Oreskes, Ana Ley, Stefanos Chen, Winnie Hu and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — The Trump administration is considering halting New York City’s new congestion pricing program, potentially withdrawing federal authorization granted by the previous administration. This move could trigger a legal battle and effectively kill the program. Despite early signs of success with reduced traffic and increased subway ridership, opponents, including New Jersey’s Governor and some New York residents, have urged Trump to intervene. Trump has reportedly told New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that no immediate action will be taken. Transportation officials are considering options, including reopening the environmental review process. The program, meant to fund public transit, faces an uncertain future despite its initial positive impact.

“Pete Buttigieg fires back at Trump after remarks on midair collision: ‘Despicable’” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Following the deadly midair collision, Trump blamed the Biden administration and diversity initiatives for weakened aviation standards, calling Buttigieg a “disaster” who “run it right into the ground with his diversity.” Buttigieg retorted, labeling Trump’s remarks “despicable” and “lying,” touting his administration’s safety record. Buttigieg added, “Time for the President to show actual leadership.” Buttigieg’s comments came minutes after Trump concluded a press conference on the Wednesday night crash between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. About 60 people were believed to be on the jet, and authorities have said there are no survivors. Trump’s administration officials echoed his claims against diversity initiatives. Trump claimed “common sense” as his basis, despite acknowledging the crash cause was undetermined. These exchanges underscored a political clash and accusations of politicizing the tragedy.

“Takeaways from Day 2 of RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings were contentious, revealing deep divisions over his views on vaccines. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy questioned his commitment to vaccine safety, while other Republicans praised his skepticism. Kennedy repeatedly refused to say vaccines don’t cause autism. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks condemned Kennedy’s claims that Black people need different vaccine schedules. Despite his popularity, Kennedy’s controversial statements and his refusal to back down on his discredited views, particularly related to vaccines and race, raise serious concerns about his suitability as health secretary. His stance even provoked a clash with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Senate easily confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary” via Nick Sobczyk of Axios — The Senate confirmed Burgum as Interior Secretary in a bipartisan vote. Burgum will lead Trump’s efforts to expand oil and gas drilling on public lands and deal with any energy-related fallout from the administration’s funding freeze. The former North Dakota Governor and onetime 2024 Presidential aspirant cleared the Senate in a 79-18 vote. He previously advanced out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee with an 18-2 vote. Majority Leader John Thune praised Burgum’s record as Governor and said he would “bring the same data-driven, consensus-based, think-big work ethic to his work as Secretary of the Interior.”

“A combative nomination hearing raises more questions about Tulsi Gabbard” via John Sakellariadis of POLITICO — Trump’s nominee to be the nation’s top spy chief faced a volley of combative questions from Democrats at her nomination hearing Thursday, while some Republicans also treated her with skepticism. Gabbard came prepared for scrutiny and lost no time in going on the offensive. She vowed to end what she described as political bias in the intel community and called the attacks on her record “lies and smears.” Gabbard is widely viewed as Trump’s most vulnerable remaining Cabinet nominee, and her confirmation could hinge on her performance at the hearing. She is not expected to draw support from any Democrats on the spy panel and at least two Republicans on the Committee are potential “no” votes.

“Kash Patel makes opening pitch for FBI job” via Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO — Trump’s controversial FBI director nominee, Patel, is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee now. In his opening remarks, Patel laid out his vision for the FBI, telling Senators that the agency must return to tackling violent crime and committing to transparency for the law enforcement organization. Anticipating questions over his qualifications for the job, Patel told the panel about his years as a public defender, a federal terrorism prosecutor, a senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council and a staffer to the director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration.

— STATEWIDE —

“Fiona McFarland bill would revamp Florida’s payout rules for lawsuits against the government” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In Florida, sovereign immunity limits legal damages against the government to $200,000, regardless of negligence, unless lawmakers approve a claims bill. This outdated concept creates a backlog of deserving cases, many of which never get resolved. Lawmakers carry dozens of claims bills each year, but few pass, even for severe cases. Examples include a deputy with life-altering injuries from a preventable shooting, a boy with brain damage due to DCF negligence, and a mother seeking funds for sons maimed in a state trooper crash. This system highlights a significant inequity in Florida’s legal system.

“Florida’s new unemployment claims decrease for second week in a row” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s weekly unemployment claims dropped for the second week in a row for the week ending Jan. 25. U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday show 5,530 first-time jobless unemployment benefit filings last week in Florida. That’s down 1,248 from the previous week’s 6,778 before seasonal adjustments. It’s the second week in a row in January that new unemployment claims saw a significant dip in the Sunshine State. The previous week’s figures were down nearly 1,000 claims from the week ending Jan. 11. The weekly report comes on the heels of the FloridaCommerce release of the general monthly unemployment rate. Florida’s jobless figure held steady at 3.4% for December, the same as the past several months. And even before that, Florida’s monthly unemployment rate remained flat at 3.3% for seven months in 2024, reflecting a solid jobs picture.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump considers pardon for Pras Michel, Fugee convicted of conspiracy and corruption” via Trump is considering a pardon for Michel, the hip-hop legend facing 22 years in prison in a federal conspiracy and corruption case. The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted Michel — the Grammy-winning rapper-producer best known as a member of The Fugees — for his part in a multibillion-dollar, globe-spanning scandal that the FBI deemed the “largest kleptocracy case to date.” The saga has brought down the Malaysian prime minister, a top Goldman Sachs banker and a key first-term Trump fundraiser. It’s also ensnared other high-profile Hollywood players, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who’d become close to the saga’s alleged criminal mastermind.

“Rick Scott strongly supports for Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Sen. Scott expressed support for former U.S. Rep. Gabbard to become the next director of national intelligence, highlighting her military and foreign policy experience. Scott wrote an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. “I trust that Gabbard possesses the leadership skills and experience necessary to address these challenges and make the changes so desperately needed to put the U.S. intelligence community back in its rightful place: respected by our allies, feared by our enemies, and trusted by Americans,” Scott wrote. In October 2024, Gabbard made headlines when she announced her decision to switch from independent to Republican at a rally for Trump. Trump nominated Gabbard as the director of national intelligence in November. Before that, she had transitioned from Democrat to independent in 2022. Gabbard represented Hawaii in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

“Kathy Castor says Trump Presidency ‘defined by illegality’ so far” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Democrats nationally and in Florida have been cautious in responding to the barrage of executive orders and actions that Trump has enacted in his first week and a half as President. But Tampa Bay area U.S. Rep. Castor had no qualms in blasting the President on Wednesday following the uproar over his decision to freeze federal funding on grant and loan programs. One federal judge has already blocked this move. The White House did announce that it would rescind the order. Still, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made it clear later on Wednesday that officials were only rolling back a controversial memo by the Office of Management and Budget. “The President’s EOs on federal funding remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented,” Leavitt wrote on X.

“Mike Haridopolos named Chair of House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Haridopolos, representing Florida’s 8th District, has secured a key leadership position as Chair of the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics. This role positions him to influence Space Coast interests directly, overseeing U.S. space policy, programs, and expansion projects. Haridopolos, highlighting the area’s history as a space exploration hub, emphasized space’s central role in his district’s identity and economy. Rep. Brian Babin of Texas, Chair of the full Committee, praised Haridopolos’ expertise. In his recent address, Haridopolos also touted the positive impact of private space companies and how Trump’s new administration will benefit the Space Coast. This appointment marks a strategic win for Florida.

“Resist or cooperate? Broward’s congressional Democrats attempt to navigate Trump-dominated Washington” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward’s members of Congress, who represent the most Democratic territory in the state, are facing a strategic and moral quandary as they try to figure out how to operate in a political environment dominated by Trump and a Republican-controlled national government. Their choice: make nice and cooperate — or fight like hell? Or, possibly, some combination of both, an approach some think allows them to temper what they regard as the most egregious policies emanating from Trump, maybe get a few of their own ideas enacted, resurrect their party’s reputation with the electorate, and secure their own re-elections in coming years. It’s tricky to navigate. U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Jared Moskowitz don’t want voters to see them as unreasonable obstructionists — and they don’t want voters to think they’re capitulating to Trump and violating principles Democrats hold dear.

“Appeals Court strikes down federal ban on handgun sales to teenagers” via Mattathias Schwartz of The New York Times — A conservative appeals court ruled Thursday that a long-standing federal ban on handgun sales to people between the ages of 18 and 20 violates the Second Amendment, pushing the question of age limits for handguns one step closer to the Supreme Court. In a 29-page opinion written by Judge Edith H. Jones, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans concluded that the Constitution “includes 18- to 20-year-old individuals among ‘the people’ whose right to keep and bear arms is protected,” and that a federal law criminalizing the sale of handguns to 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds was therefore unconstitutional. The ruling overturned gun control laws and regulations that date back to 1968.

“Duke Energy asks Trump admin to roll back pollution regulations” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In a letter sent to Trump’s pick to lead the EPA, Duke Energy and other utility companies called for “swift and sustained action” to roll back new limits on both greenhouse gas emissions and coal ash produced by power plants. The first category of rules cited by the companies essentially requires coal-fired plants to capture smokestack emissions or shut down by 2032, while many new natural gas-fired power plants must eliminate 90% of their carbon dioxide emissions. To do this, utilities must employ expensive carbon-capture technology, likely making zero-emissions options like solar more attractive. The utilities have said carbon-capture technology is untested and “impossible to implement” by the 2032 deadline. “If not quickly rescinded, the (greenhouse gas) rule … will have grave consequences for the reliability of the nation’s power system and the cost of electricity,” the companies wrote.

“Uber, Lyft face antitrust probe over NYC driver pay deal” via Leah Nylen and Natalie Lung of Bloomberg — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing whether Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. illegally coordinated to limit driver pay in New York City. So-called civil investigative demands, similar to subpoenas, were sent to both companies in the final days of the Biden administration. The demands compel the companies to turn over information within 30 days about an agreement with New York City officials over how drivers are compensated.



— ELECTIONS —

Save the date:

–

–

–





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Outrageous.’ Trump administration moves to scale back protections for Venezuelans in U.S. sparks concern in South Florida” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Trump administration’s decision to roll back temporary protected status for Venezuelans living in the U.S. has sparked alarm in the nation’s large expatriate community in South Florida. Wasserman Schultz said her office has been fielding concerns from individual Venezuelans and community leaders — “my neighbors and friends” — in the day since the Trump administration announced the move. Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat representing south and west Broward, lives in Weston, one of the largest Venezuelan populations in the United States — so big the city is sometimes referred to as Westonzuela.

“Palm Beach County immigrants already in asylum process being detained, nonprofit says” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — Fear and chaos are rippling through the immigrant community in Lake Worth Beach as even those under application for asylum are being detained and marked for deportation, according to a human service agency that serves them. Mariana Blanco, director of operations at the Guatemalan-Maya Center there, said it’s like a switch flipped the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stepped up its presence in the community beyond what was happening during the Biden administration. She said it became even more pronounced on the Thursday following Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

“Cancer research has kept his daughter alive. He says now-reversed Trump funding freeze was ‘inhumane.’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A temporary pause in federal funding created chaos for individuals and organizations, as Wasserman Schultz highlighted. A mother feared losing support for her infant, a father worried about a halt to cancer research, and a Mayor expressed concerns over funding for police body cameras. While the freeze was lifted, the concern remains. Organizations feared retaliation for speaking out. Wasserman Schultz condemned the move as an effort to free up funds for tax cuts for billionaires and claimed the administration’s actions were illegal. The event underscored the real-world impacts of the funding freeze.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office will stop staffing juvenile detention center in May” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Blaming staff shortages and an unsafe building to work in, the Broward Sheriff’s Office will no longer send deputies to work at the state’s Department of Justice’s Juvenile Assessment Center. Informally known as “juvie,” the center takes in any child aged 17 and younger who has been detained for a misdemeanor or a felony. Regardless of which police department makes an arrest, a child is handed over to the Sheriff’s Office personnel at the Fort Lauderdale facility for a pat-down security screening and search for contraband. Currently, the Sheriff’s Office staffs the facility 24 hours a day and, after intake, turns the child over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Fort Lauderdale Mayor says he’s still open to building twin tunnels to the beach” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Despite assumptions that the Tesla tunnel project is dead, Mayor Dean Trantalis says the idea is still alive. The $100 million project, proposed by Elon Musk’s Boring Company, was seemingly stalled two years ago when the city delayed a feasibility study. However, Trantalis says the project was merely suspended, not canceled, and can be revisited. The city needs more neighborhood outreach, detailed data from the Boring Company, and confirmation of their original full funding commitment. With the election concluded, Trantalis suggested reviving the tunnel project.

“Is FIU looking for its next President? There’s a push for Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez” via Douglas Hanks, Alexandra Glorioso and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — With Florida International University’s current President nearing the end of his three-year contract, multiple insiders say there’s a push for the public university to hire Lt. Gov. Nuñez to take over the $1 million-a-year position. The timeline isn’t clear, but sources say Nuñez is considered a top choice to lead the school as the former health care lobbyist winds down her second term in the second-highest post in state government under her term-limited boss, DeSantis. “She would be somebody who would be highly regarded,” said a source close to FIU leadership who did not want to be quoted by name.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Federal agents raid Sanford apartment complex, Police Chief confirms” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith confirmed that federal agents “did conduct an operation” at an apartment complex off Live Oak Boulevard in the city, as signs pointed to the possibility it was immigration-related. The agency provided little other information and referred questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees immigration. “I really won’t have much information about this since the Sanford Police Department did not assist with these efforts,” said Officer Michael Hernandez, a Police Department spokesperson, in an email to the Orlando Sentinel. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Nonprofits in Orlando say federal freeze could have thrown hundreds onto the streets” via Steven Lemongello and Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — Homeless advocacy groups in Central Florida breathed a heavy sigh of relief after the Trump administration rescinded its unprecedented order to freeze all federal grant funding. But they said the threat is not over. “We saw the various fabric of our community’s very small safety net being unraveled right before our eyes,” said the Rev. Mary Lee Downey, CEO of the group Hope Partnership. “Just hours ago, I was in my Board meeting in tears. I am not in tears now.” Downey and Martha Are, the CEO of Orlando’s Homeless Services Network, were joined by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost at the First United Methodist Church in Orlando.

“Ormond Beach man was pilot in American Airlines plane crash, reports show” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Jonathan Jay Campos of Ormond Beach was one of the American Airlines pilots in the Washington, D.C., crash over the Potomac River, according to CNN. Campos was the captain of American Airlines Flight 5342, which went down in a tragic midair collision with a military helicopter about 400 feet above the river near Reagan Washington National Airport. More than 60 people are believed to have died in the crash. It’s unclear if the Ormond Beach address listed on his FAA license was a full-time home for Campos or possibly a second home. Some records indicate Campos lived there from February 2013 until November last year.

“Orlando group wants a baseball team. Could it be the Rays?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — For a decade, groups in Orlando have started and stopped pushes to get a Major League Baseball team in a state where its two franchises have struggled with attendance and revenue. That effort got more attention Wednesday with the announcement of a new frontman: Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin, who held a news conference in Orlando next to renderings of a $1.7 billion ballpark that would be built near SeaWorld. Larkin said his group, known as the Orlando Dreamers, is open to either getting a new team in the next Major League expansion round or having a team relocate to the area. That includes becoming the new home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Larkin said he spoke with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who stressed that the league is “looking for some stability in baseball.” Larkin mentioned “the Tampa Bay situation” and the Oakland A’s fraught move to Las Vegas.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to become Imagineering offices, Disney confirms” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World will be transformed into office space for Imagineers, a Disney World spokesperson confirmed Thursday. No further details were provided. The Wrap first reported the Walt Disney Imagineering move. Starcruiser, which opened in March 2022 and closed in 2023, was billed as a two-night immersive experience, although some called it the “Star Wars hotel.” Starcruiser guests experienced themed meals, bars, entertainment, games and interactive storylines and stayed in one of 100 cabins with a (virtual) space view.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay leaders see anxiety, confusion over White House funding pause” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay leaders were unsettled Wednesday after a chaotic 48 hours of confusing messages from Washington, D.C., regarding federal funding. A White House order to pause grants and loans, citing diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns, sent organizations scrambling. The White House rescinded the order after a court blocked the move, bringing relief to groups like the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, which provides vital services. However, the week’s events revealed the precariousness of federal funding. The lack of clarity and confused responses indicated a decision made without stakeholder input. While the freeze is on hold, future disruptions remain possible, leaving community leaders in a wait-and-see state.

“Hillsborough County flips Republican by voter registration as GOP rout continues” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The statistics as of Jan. 30 show that Hillsborough comprises 301,901 Republicans and 301,719 Democrats. The latest development means Democrats only lead by voter registration in nine counties, while Republicans hold an advantage in 58. Republicans’ lead statewide sits at 1.173 million voters. “Duval and Miami-Dade, we are coming for you next,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power Thursday morning. In Duval, Democrats lead by 11,827 voters, and in Miami-Dade, Democrats lead by 24,716 voters. Trump won Hillsborough County in the 2024 Election after Biden won it in 2020. DeSantis also won Hillsborough in 2022 over Charlie Crist in the race for Governor.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘No freedom in that’: Florida and Jacksonville educators speak out on DEI, race lessons crackdown” via Logan MacDonald of Action News Jax — No DEI or critical race theory in Florida schools has long been the position of DeSantis and his office. The debate has been pushed to the forefront, with Trump promising to cut funding for schools that teach the topics. University of North Florida educators and Florida Education Association leaders spoke out about those policies Thursday morning ahead of the Board of Governors’ meeting at UNF. “Now we’re saying to grown adults: we’re going to control what classes you can take, the curriculum, what degrees may be available to you, because we, a certain sector of the community, we don’t feel it is appropriate,” said Florida Education Association Vice President Carole Gauronskas. “There is no freedom in that.”

“Some schools in Duval County could let out as late as 6:30 p.m. District asking for input on changes” via Tegan Copeland of First Coast News — Some schools could let out as late as 6:30 p.m. under a proposal in Duval County Public Schools. The district sent out a proposed schedule that aligns with a state law that pushes school start and end times. Under the law, high school starts at 8:30 a.m. or later, and middle school at 8 a.m. or later, starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

“Spring Break rules, beach alcohol ban just weeks away from going into effect in Bay County” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — Spring Break is just weeks away, and local officials say Bay County is no place for lawless tourists. While the Spring Break season might be known for attracting waves of tourists to the area, it is also accompanied by a handful of seasonal rules designed to deter party-hungry visitors. The rules span the entire month of March, and many of them deal with alcohol consumption. “Panama City Beach is a world-class destination, and our job is to ensure it remains safe for our residents and visitors,” Chief J.R. Talamantez of the Beach Police said. “Our Spring Break initiatives and ordinances have been proven effective in maintaining order and protecting our community from the chaos of the past.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Army Corps pauses coastal resiliency study in Collier County” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Army Corps of Engineers is pausing a study designed to identify ways to keep people and property safer from storm surge and flooding in Collier County. The county learned of the federal agency’s decision to halt the Coastal Storm Risk Management study last week, via email, ahead of a virtual public meeting, where it was announced. In the email, Kathy Hanes, a biologist with the Army Corps, explained the budgeted dollars for the study would likely run out by April or May, and it could take eight to 12 months to secure the additional time and funding needed to complete the work — through the quickest route for reinitiating the study.

“Healthy or hazardous? Manatee County moves to eliminate fluoride in drinking water supply” Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County is preparing to join several other Florida communities that have decided to stop adding fluoride to their drinking water supply since Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued guidance last year calling for an end to the long-standing tooth decay-prevention practice. The County Commission capped off the discussion with a unanimous 6-0 vote, with one Commissioner absent, asking its staff to prepare an ordinance to end water fluoridation and schedule it for consideration at a future public meeting. Commissioner Amanda Ballard brought the issue before the Board in response to Ladapo’s guidance, unaware that the county’s fluoride treatment system has been broken since 2021. The county’s staff planned to bring replacement costs forward as a budget consideration.

“Feds have $250M grant for Manatee hurricane recovery. Will funding get blocked?” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County is set to receive a grant worth over $250 million to bounce back from disaster impacts following catastrophic damage from Hurricanes Milton and Helene. The grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is the largest the county has ever received and is also meant to strengthen infrastructure against future natural disasters, according to a press release. The HUD grant’s distribution was potentially jeopardized after Trump announced a federal funding freeze. Manatee County Commissioners began to discuss how they might use the funds at a public Board meeting on Tuesday.

“Gambler hits slot machine jackpot with 88-cent bet at Florida casino. ‘Holy cow!’” via Helena Wegner of the Miami Herald — A gambler got lucky at a slot machine in southwestern Florida with just an 88-cent bet. The visitor sat at a Dancing Drums slot machine at the Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, the casino said in a Jan. 29 Facebook post. The player bet 88 cents, hit spin and watched as the symbols flashed across the screen until a jackpot message appeared. The casino said the gambler won $18,661.45. “Wow, on an $0.88 bet … I can’t wait for mine … congratulations,” one person commented on Facebook. Wow … congrats. Wish that would happen to me!!” another person wrote. “Holy cow! That’s the best one yet,” someone else said.

— TOP OPINION —

“In rush to appease Trump and outdo DeSantis, lawmakers focus on wrong end of immigration” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida legislators’ initial hesitation about the Special Session was right; their subsequent, hurried Session was equally misguided. The complex issues, including Trump’s immigration agenda, deserved a two-month discussion, not the two days they allowed themselves. The rush to outdo DeSantis in cracking down on illegal immigration, led to the “TRUMP Act,” a sweeping bill passed with little time for public input, which DeSantis now threatens to veto. While a veto may be welcome, it’s for the wrong reasons, as the bill focuses on punishing immigrants rather than stemming the tide of illegal immigration.

The bill is cruel, revoking in-state tuition for Dreamers, kids brought to Florida by their parents, some of whom barely remember their countries of origin. Additionally, mandatory death sentences for unauthorized immigrants convicted of capital crimes and boosted sentencing guidelines for other crimes raise serious constitutional concerns. The bill also strips DeSantis of immigration powers, giving it to Agriculture Secretary Simpson, a questionable move, given the agricultural industry’s reliance on undocumented labor.

The legislation doesn’t target the businesses profiting from the under-the-table labor that fuels the problem of illegal immigration, focusing instead on individuals and law enforcement. While it’s refreshing that lawmakers are attempting to show independence from the Governor, this approach is ultimately a superficial fix. Real solutions would require addressing the root causes, a much more complicated issue they lack the time and will to tackle.

This flawed, rushed process highlights a failure in the legislative approach to immigration.

— OPINIONS —

“Blunt language and brute force are the currencies of the MAGA moment” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — I keep thinking about that cage match that never happened, the one between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. It wasn’t about the fight, but the posturing — the brainiacs yearning to brawl. When did brains become so unfashionable? It feels like a cultural shift, with even Jeff Bezos now flaunting his physique. It seems like these men, having achieved intellectual success, seek validation through physical prowess. Trump himself oscillates between boasting of intellect and appearance but ultimately prioritizes the cosmetic. His Cabinet choices, like Pete Hegseth, prioritize brawn over knowledge, mirroring a MAGA trend that values gut instinct over erudition. This seems to be a rejection of complexity and a preference for simplistic solutions.

“No joke: Leave the Gulf of Mexico alone” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Trump’s decree to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” embraced by DeSantis, is absurd and nonsensical. This act, a blatant display of Trump’s power and prejudice, raises questions about the cost and necessity of reprinting countless documents. Rather than caving to this petty gesture, Florida should push for its own name, “The Gulf of Florida,” given its extensive coastline. Instead of this spiteful rebranding, Trump could have made money by selling the naming rights, potentially earning billions, a missed opportunity for personal gain. The move lacks any justification and doesn’t honor the U.S.

— ALOE —

“Universal Orlando crowds return as Epic Universe gets ready for big opening” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Attendance at Universal theme parks returned by the end of 2024 after a Summer slowdown. “We finished the year strong across our parks globally after having experienced some temporary headwinds in the middle of the year,” Comcast President Michael Cavanagh said as the company released fourth quarter earnings. Universal theme parks revenue remained flat at $2.37 billion, up 0.1% from last year. In late October, the company said theme park revenue dropped 5% in the third quarter. Universal was hurt by the lack of big Summer ride openings to help drive attendance. However, this quarter’s improved theme park financials are good news for Comcast as it invests heavily into building a new theme park in Orlando. Epic Universe’s official grand opening is May 22.

