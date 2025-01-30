January 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republican voters now outnumber Democrats in Hillsborough County

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 30, 20254min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis ready to wade into 2026 fights with familiar political committee

HeadlinesInfluence

Strings attached: Tucker Carlson calls Ron DeSantis ‘donors’ puppet’

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis slams ‘grotesque’ immigration bill, questions Wilton Simpson’s influence

Double exposure image of the Republican elephant and the american flag. In the USA politics the elephant is the symbol of the republicans, the party that represents conservative views
The flip follows statewide trends as Florida gets redder and redder.

Republicans have now surpassed Democrats in Hillsborough County, according to updated voter registration numbers on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office website Thursday.

The edge is narrow — a difference of just 156 voters — but it’s there, and it’s been trending in that direction for quite some time. 

As of Thursday morning, the Hillsborough SOE registered 301,725 registered Democrats in the county. The Republican voter tally came in the same morning at 301,881. 

The SOE’s homepage displays that data in a snapshot. About two weeks ago, the SOE posted its most recent district demographic analysis for December, which showed Democrats still holding an edge, with about 2,300 more registered voters than Republicans. 

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power touted the news Thursday, posting to X that there was “big news this morning” and noting that “Hillsborough County has flipped Red!” He added: “Duval and Miami-Dade, we are coming for you next.” 

As of Jan. 2, Democrats in Miami-Dade County still outnumbered Republicans by about 26,000 voters. As of Thursday, Democrats in Duval County — Jacksonville — had nearly 12,000 more voters than Republicans. 

Hillsborough’s latest voter registration data points to statewide trends. In late 2021, Republicans surpassed Democrats in voter registration. As of the end of 2024, Republicans had a more than 1 million voter registration advantage over Democrats statewide, with 5.6 million voters compared to just under 4.5 for Democrats. In 2023, Republicans carried about an 800,000 voter advantage, and in 2022, they had a nearly 400,000 voter advantage. 

Hillsborough County had only just gone blue in 2016 when Democrat Pat Kemp won a race for County Commission and flipped it and when the county rejected former President Donald Trump in his first presidential campaign. By 2020, Democrats had expanded their majority on the County Commission to 5-2. But then, in 2022, they erased all those gains after unseating two Democrats. In 2024, the GOP further brought down the hammer, growing its majority to 5-2.

Given those County Commission trends, Hillsborough voters again rejected Trump in 2020, but the county went for him in 2024.

The voter registration advantage flip comes after Hillsborough Democrats saw another defeat, with state Rep. Susan Valdés switching party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStrings attached: Tucker Carlson calls Ron DeSantis 'donors' puppet'

nextRon DeSantis ready to wade into 2026 fights with familiar political committee

2 comments

  • Peachy

    January 30, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    Great news for Hillsborough County.

    Reply

  • Peachy

    January 30, 2025 at 3:09 pm

    Nikki Fried still the #1 recruiter for the Republican Party of Florida. Keep up the great work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories