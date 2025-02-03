Anthony Bonna, Port St. Lucie Council member, launches bid to succeed Toby Overdorf in HD 85

After nearly seven years in local government, Adam Bonna is seeking higher office.

He’s the first candidate to file for the 2026 race for House District 85, where Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf must leave office due to term limits.

Bonna, 37, is off to a hot start. His campaign reports that he’s already collected over 100 contributions totaling nearly $100,000 from his campaign account and political committee, Treasure Coast Leadership Fund.

A real estate and marketing professional, Bonna said he’s taking cues from President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose leadership, values and “America First” policies he hopes to reflect and expand upon with a win next November.

“President Trump and Gov. DeSantis need strong conservative voices who won’t back down from doing what’s necessary to keep our state and nation great,” he said.

“Florida is the greatest state in the nation because we are a shining example of bold, successful conservative governance, but we must continue working to protect our way of life.”

Bonna’s campaign website says he wants to reduce taxes, address Florida’s insurance crisis, make the state safe and more affordable for families and seniors, and secure America’s border against illegal immigration.

It also lists nearly a dozen elected officials who are supporting Bonna’s campaign, including St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro, St. Lucie County Clerk Michelle Miller, St. Lucie County School Board member Troy Ingersoll and St. Lucie County Commissioners James Clasby, Jamie Fowler, Larry Leet and Erin Lowry.

All four of Bonna’s peers on the Port St. Lucie Council — Mayor Shannon Martin, Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo and Commissioners Stephanie Morgan and David Pickett — are backing Bonna too.

Bonna’s career in government began in March 2018, when then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed him to the St. Lucie County Commission. By then, he’d worked in politics for over a decade, including as a campaign manager for Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell and a senior researcher for Scott’s successful 2010 gubernatorial bid.

Newt Gingrich, Nikki Haley and Allen West are clients, Bonna said previously.

Bonna won his District 3 seat on the Port St. Lucie Council in a 2021 race for the remainder of Martin’s term after she resigned to run for Mayor. He took 63% of the vote in 2022 to secure a four-year term.

Bonna’s campaign said that since taking office, he’s worked to grow Port St. Lucie’s economy and cut property taxes by 10%, making the city’s tax rate the third lowest among Florida’s 20 largest municipalities.

His community involvement includes service as Chair of the St. Lucie County Education Foundation and Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council. He was one of Florida’s 30 presidential electors in the 2024 Electoral College. He has also represented St. Lucie County Republicans as a State Committeeman since 2016 and currently chairs the Florida GOP’s State Committeeman and Committeewoman Caucus.

He and his wife, Tara, have two children and are expecting a third in April.

“As a husband and father, I understand the challenges families face — rising costs, concerns about education, and the need for safety,” he said. “I’m running to fight for our shared values and to ensure the Treasure Coast remains a place where families and businesses can thrive.”

HD 85 straddles Martin and St. Lucie counties from Palm City to Port St. Lucie.