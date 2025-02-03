February 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis budget reroutes some health care spending, while decreasing overall
This image depicts in home medical services where healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses visit seniors in the comfort of their own homes to provide care and support The image showcases

Andrew PowellFebruary 3, 20255min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Shuck it: Gov. DeSantis budget shells out $30M for oyster reefs

HeadlinesInfluence

Tom Leek’s bill declares state’s Black history museum to be built in St. Johns County

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie, Lindsay Cross buck partisanship with neighborhood flood safety measure

In home medical services bringing healthcare to seniors doorsteps provided by professional doctors and nurses
The Children's Medical Services Program would suffer a big hit.

Certain health services could be trimmed down after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new budget proposal for fiscal year 2025-26, but others would get a boost.

The Governor’s budget recommendations for Health and Human Services focus on behavioral health, substance use issues, seniors and their caregivers, those with unique abilities, and survivors of human trafficking. There are also proposed increases in support for foster and adoptive families, with a goal geared toward supporting and assisting adoptive children’s transition into adulthood.

The new budget would provide more than $266.9 million for cancer research advancement, which includes $132.5 million earmarked for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, and another $30 million for the launch of the Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator — which focuses on pediatric cancer research.

DeSantis further proposed $36 million to increase access to obstetric care. More than $151.4 million would go to support behavioral health services, which includes $135.5 million to help support mental health treatment facilities in Florida, while $31.8 million would be earmarked for the continuation and expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network. More than $114.2 million would be allocated to support children, foster families, and adoptive parents.

However, while cancer research and other initiatives would get a funding boost under the Governor’s proposed budget, some programs geared toward local community health initiatives could be taking a hit.

In the 2024 budget, health care was allocated a total of $4.28 billion — this year’s budget recommendations include a $458 million reduction in health spending to $3.8 billion, with some funding being rerouted from existing health care programs into new initiatives.

The Children’s Medical Services Program would get cut from a $399.6 million allocation in the current year’s budget, to $211.5 million — a $188.1 million reduction in proposed funding.

The Community Public Health Program would see an overall $260.8 million cut from $3.47 billion to $3.21 billion. Services within the program such as community health promotion, would be reduced by $478.6 million. Approximately $355.5 million would be shifted into Public Health Statistics and Innovation.

Funding for the local health needs of County Health Departments would be reduced from $1.23 billion to $1.22 billion, a $7.7 million difference, while the Disability Benefits Determination Program would see a $25.88 million cut, being pared down from $174.4 million in the current budget, to $148.6 million.

The Health Care Practitioner and Access Program would get a boost of just over $3 million, bouncing from $87.5 million to $90.6 million. Meanwhile, health care administrative support would get a budget increase of $13.1 million, climbing from $148.2 million in 2024, to $161.4 million.

DeSantis’ “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget” appropriates $115.6 billion, $3 billion lower 2024’s budget.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnthony Bonna, Port St. Lucie Council member, launches bid to succeed Toby Overdorf in HD 85

next'Great discussions' between Gov. DeSantis, Legislature could lead to immigration compromise

One comment

  • PeterH

    February 3, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    13% of Florida residents live below the poverty level and 33% of Florida’s children live in poverty!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories