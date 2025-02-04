‘A strong track record of advocacy’: Jared Willis joins The Mayernick Group

Veteran government affairs strategist Jared Willis is joining The Mayernick Group.

In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said Willis will focus on guiding clients through legislative and regulatory challenges while also advocating for impactful policy solutions.

The move comes after Willis, in 2022, founded the independent government affairs now known as Catalyst Strategies.

Willis is a Florida Bar-licensed attorney with a deep background in public policy, including health care, education, real estate, and property insurance.

Willis previously worked with former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, where he helped guide her policy initiatives.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jared Willis early in his career, and I’ve witnessed him grow to be an effective advocate, helping clients navigate the legislative process and achieve their policy goals,” Passidomo said of her former staffer, adding that he’ll “be a great addition to the Mayernick team.”

And the team agrees.

“Jared is widely known for his integrity and sharp legal expertise when it comes to complex policy issues. We are excited to have him bring these qualities to our firm,” said Frank Mayernick, co-founding partner of The Mayernick Group.

Added Tracy Mayernick, the firm’s other founding partner: “We are thrilled to welcome Jared Willis to The Mayernick Group. Jared brings a strong track record of advocacy and a commitment to finding meaningful policy solutions, and we look forward to the impact he will make as part of our team.”

Before launching Catalyst, Willis was the government affairs manager for the Strategos group for nearly two years. He was also the director of government relations for the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.

His experience working in the Legislature and the legislative process has earned Willis a reputation among sitting lawmakers.

“Throughout my time in the Senate, Jared has been a constant and reliable presence both in the Capitol and on the campaign trail,” said Sen. Ed Hooper. “As a dedicated advocate for his clients’ issues, I’ve witnessed his tireless commitment, working diligently right up until the clock runs out Session after Session. My friends at The Mayernick Group are fortunate to have him and I look forward to seeing his continued impact at the Capitol.”

The Mayernick Group is one of the top government relations firms in Tallahassee that works to cultivate relationships with lawmakers in the state capital, believing that relationship-building is particularly important in a Legislature where term limits mean frequent new faces.

The firm represents dozens of clients in various industries, including health care and education, tourism, private companies, and beyond.

Rep. Alex Andrade, who has worked with Willis before, praised his move to the Mayernick Group.

“He’s a good friend, a skilled strategist, and is the kind of guy that has your back when you’re in the trenches,” Andrade said. “I’m excited to see him join my friends at The Mayernick Group and am confident that his work ethic and his tactical thinking will be an asset to what is already a great team.”