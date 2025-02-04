Personnel note: AIF adds Cameron Fink as Director of Governmental Affairs

The Associated Industries of Florida is welcoming Cameron Fink as its new Director of Governmental Affairs.

“I’m pleased to have Cameron join our government relations team at AIF,” said Adam Basford, AIF’s Vice President of Governmental Affairs. “He is a hard worker, has built many relationships in the legislative and executive branches, and has a thorough understanding of Florida politics and policy issues. He will be a great asset to our team and our members as we work to advance policies that continue to promote economic growth and prosperity in Florida.”

Fink has been the deputy legislative affairs director at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the past two years. He previously was the Director of Operations at The Advocacy Partners in Tallahassee.

He holds a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University.

“AIF is well-respected in the halls of the Capitol, and I’m excited for the opportunity to become a part of the team advocating on behalf of Florida’s job creators,” Fink said. “I look forward to getting to learn more about AIF’s members and working with them to help ensure a thriving business climate in our great state.”