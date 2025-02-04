February 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: AIF adds Cameron Fink as Director of Governmental Affairs

Drew WilsonFebruary 4, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘A strong track record of advocacy’: Jared Willis joins The Mayernick Group

HeadlinesInfluence

Poll: Florida Republicans support Donald Trump, the Legislature, preserving ballot measure process

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.4.25

Cameron Fink
Fink was previously Deputy Legislative Affairs Director at FWC.

The Associated Industries of Florida is welcoming Cameron Fink as its new Director of Governmental Affairs.

“I’m pleased to have Cameron join our government relations team at AIF,” said Adam Basford, AIF’s Vice President of Governmental Affairs. “He is a hard worker, has built many relationships in the legislative and executive branches, and has a thorough understanding of Florida politics and policy issues. He will be a great asset to our team and our members as we work to advance policies that continue to promote economic growth and prosperity in Florida.”

Fink has been the deputy legislative affairs director at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the past two years. He previously was the Director of Operations at The Advocacy Partners in Tallahassee.

He holds a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University.

“AIF is well-respected in the halls of the Capitol, and I’m excited for the opportunity to become a part of the team advocating on behalf of Florida’s job creators,” Fink said. “I look forward to getting to learn more about AIF’s members and working with them to help ensure a thriving business climate in our great state.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.4.25

nextPoll: Florida Republicans support Donald Trump, the Legislature, preserving ballot measure process

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories