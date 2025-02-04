More than 120,000 students apply for Florida education choice scholarships in record opening weekend

Initial demand for Florida’s K-12 scholarships has set a new record.

Step Up For Students, the nonprofit organization that administers 98% of the state’s scholarships, opened applications for the 2025-26 school year at 9 a.m. Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, more than 120,000 students had applied.

That’s the most demand Florida’s scholarship programs have ever seen in their first two days after opening applications.

— Nearly 63,400 students (51,861 renewal and 11,533 new) applied for scholarships that help pay private school tuition. Families can use any leftover money for tutoring, curriculum, or other supplemental learning.

— Nearly 33,900 students (28,608 renewal and 5,270 new) applied for Unique Abilities scholarships that allow students with special needs to customize their education.

— Nearly 25,700 students (20,572 renewal and 5,081 new) applied for Personalized Education Program scholarships, which help families direct the education of children who do not attend school full time.

Step Up For Students CEO Gretchen Schoenhaar said the organization’s team and systems were ready for the surge of interest. Step Up’s technology systems had zero downtime. Of the families who called for assistance, 84% reported being “very satisfied” with the support they received, and nine out of 10 said their inquiry was resolved on the first call.

“The unprecedented volume of applications on our opening weekend highlights the value Florida families place on the opportunity to choose the best possible education for their children,” Schoenhaar said. “Our teams are prepared to meet the growing demand for scholarships and support families every step of the way. Our seamless execution proves it is possible to expand education opportunities at scale.”

This year, more than 500,000 students use the state’s K-12 scholarship programs to access learning options of their choice. That makes Florida the national leader in education options. If these students were counted as a single school district, it would be the largest in the state and third largest in the country.

Step Up is focused on supporting that growth. So far this year, SUFS has paid nearly 2 million quarterly invoices to schools in 4.4 business days on average and more than 1 million reimbursements in 4.2 business days on average. By the end of the year, we expect to double the number of reimbursements and process a total of 2 million MyScholarShop e-commerce transactions.

Current scholarship families have until April 30 to renew their scholarships for the next school year. All families who want a PEP scholarship must also apply by April 30.

Private School and Unique Abilities Scholarship applications will be available through Nov. 15 for families who want a new scholarship or current students who do not renew their scholarship by April 30.

Applications and more details are available here.

We will update the numbers in this post each week on Monday until applications close.

___

Travis Pillow is Step Up For Students’ senior director of thought leadership and growth. He lives in Sanford with his wife and two children. A former Tallahassee statehouse reporter, he most recently worked at the Center on Reinventing Public Education, a research organization at Arizona State University, where he studied community-led learning innovation and school systems’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. He can be reached at [email protected].