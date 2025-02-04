Elijah Manley announces challenge against Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in CD 20

Community organizer Elijah Manley has announced a campaign for Congress against U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Manley will challenge the incumbent in a Democratic Party in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

“Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick promised change. But instead, we got more of the same,” Manley said. “I’m running for Congress because FL-20 deserves better.”

He released a campaign video pointedly attacking Cherfilus-McCormick, who first won her seat in a 2022 Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. She won re-election over former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness in a Democratic Primary later the same year.

Cherfilus-McCormick won another full term in 2024 without opposition.

But the incumbent remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that she broke campaign finance laws in 2022. The Committee released a lengthy report and evidence in January and said the investigation will continue in this Congress.

Manley, in a campaign launch video, pointedly attacked Cherfilus-McCormick for the controversy. The video includes pictures of the incumbent.

“We know people who make big promises, but when the time comes to fight for us, they are nowhere to be found,” Manley says in narration.

The video goes on to attack the incumbent by name.

“While we struggle to pay rent or put food on the table, she used her campaign to enrich herself and failed to deliver for the people who need her most,” Manley added.

He then introduces himself and directs supporters to visit his campaign site.

Manley has run unsuccessfully multiple times in state and local races, including for the Florida House against state Rep. Daryl Campbell and for a Broward County School Board against School Board member Donna Pilger Korn.

Rodenay Joseph, a former U.S. Senate candidate, has also filed for the Democratic Primary in 2026.