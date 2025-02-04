February 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s manufacturing dominance continues to flourish
Stock image via Adobe.

Andrew PowellFebruary 4, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Donald Trump’s Justice Department forces out FBI’s top agent in Miami

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

More than 120,000 students apply for Florida education choice scholarships in record opening weekend

FederalHeadlines

Elijah Manley announces challenge against Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in CD 20

Manufacture engineer
'Florida is one of the few states in the nation where we've actually seen our import to export ratio improve over the last few years.'

The Sunshine State’s dominance in manufacturing is continuing to flourish and outpace nearly all other states in the U.S., according to Florida Department of Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly.

Speaking during a presentation to the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism Tuesday to discuss ways to further bolster the state’s burgeoning dominance of manufacturing in the U.S., Kelly said the best way Florida can maintain a resilient economy is to promote manufacturing and become self-reliant in order to better weather the ups and downs of national and world economic trends.

“To have that sort of ownership stake and have a more resilient economy, ultimately you have to manufacture products, ultimately you have to have that product coming from the state, you have to have some role in that.” Kelly said.

Florida’s manufacturing output has increased from $43 billion in 2014 to $73 billion in 2022, growing at a rate of 67.8% over the past nine years and quickly surpassing other leading manufacturing states in the U.S. In September 2023, Florida became the tenth largest manufacturing employer with 422,800 employed in the industry — out-performing both Georgia and New York.

Kelly told senate committee members the focus on manufacturing in Florida should be put on the industry being able to create its own supply chain.

“That is how we can create and really control our economy,” Kelly said. “We focus a lot on research and development, educating our young to work in these professions, small business innovation — but all of these things … really come to a sustainable moment when we’re also manufacturing that product, because that really gives us a 30-40-year look, not just a short-term economic development win.”

Florida’s export trade totaled more than $62.3 billion in 2022. While the manufacturing industry hires older employees whose eventual retirements would affect the industry, state lawmakers have worked to invest in STEM and workforce education in K-12 schools, technical colleges, state universities and state colleges to prepare a new workforce.

For every 100 direct manufacturing jobs that create durable goods, approximately 744.1 indirect jobs are sustained, according to the Economic Policy Institute. An additional 514.3 indirect jobs are created per 100 direct nondurable goods manufacturing jobs. In total, the manufacturing industry in Florida has created more than 3 million direct and indirect jobs.

Manufacturing employment also pays higher wages, with the average salary of a manufacturing job topping almost $75,000 per year in 2022 and increasing to more than $78,0000 annually in 2023. Since 2019, manufacturing establishments have grown by 6,495, a 30% growth rate.

“Florida is one of the few states in the nation where we’ve actually seen our import to export ratio improve over the last few years,” Kelly said. “Most states can’t say that. Florida is now importing more than it was years before, and overall, Florida businesses are benefitting from that, because Florida businesses are connecting to the world.”

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMore than 120,000 students apply for Florida education choice scholarships in record opening weekend

nextDonald Trump’s Justice Department forces out FBI’s top agent in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories