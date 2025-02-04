Delegation for 2.4.25: Bad deal — logjam — tariffs — selfies — school choice

Corrupt bargain?

Following a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to vacate an extension of temporary protected status for Venezuelans, Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are demanding accommodation of 600,000 impacted individuals.

Reps. Darren Soto and Debbie Wasserman Schultz sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem denouncing the decision.

“Given Venezuela’s increased instability, repression and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we demand more information on why the Department has made this decision,” the letter reads. “The only justification that has been offered by the administration is the false claim that all Venezuelans are ‘dirtbags,’ ‘violent criminals,’ or the ‘worst of the worst.’”

Most Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation signed the letter, including Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost and Frederica Wilson. Additionally, members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus also joined in the condemnation.

On top of complaining about the policy change, the letter alleges that Trump has started secret talks and struck a “corrupt bargain” with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro despite sanctions against the South American leader’s government.

“Returning Venezuelan immigrants to a dictatorship that engages in torture, extrajudicial murder and systematic abuse of human rights would be a death sentence for many of our friends and neighbors,” Democrats wrote. “This is particularly irresponsible after the administration unilaterally cut off all funding in support of democracy, civil society, and humanitarian purposes for Venezuelans.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez wasn’t so pointed in his letter to Noem. But the Miami-Dade Republican made clear he was concerned about the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the U.S. who would be impacted. He called for the agency to open a process to start a case-by-case review and grant protections except to those inappropriately exploiting the program.

“While members of the ‘Tren do Aragua’ gang are Venezuelans, not all Venezuelans belong to ‘Tren de Aragua,” he wrote. “We must not allow the actions of a few to stigmatize an entire community.”

He said Maduro continues to “repress, torture and silence” his people, actions that prompted 8 million to flee the nation. He wrote that the majority who fled to the U.S. sought freedom while respecting U.S. law.

“We must focus our efforts on removing the tyrant Nicolás Maduro so democracy can be restored, and the people of Venezuela are free once again,” he said.

Confirmation clog

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s confirmation reached the Senate floor Monday, but stalling tactics by Democrats stopped a full vote the same day. The Senate did vote for cloture by a vote of 52-46, but no Democrats supported moving straight into a vote. Still, the former Florida Attorney General appears to be on track for confirmation early Wednesday.

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, expressed disappointment that the entire minority caucus would block Bondi’s fast confirmation.

“If my colleagues won’t cross the aisle for this qualified nominee, they’ll show that they’re intent on opposing President Trump’s picks for purely partisan reasons,” he said. “Ms. Bondi’s ready and able to serve our country, and she’ll work with President Trump to restore faith in the Justice Department.”

As Bondi’s confirmation reached the floor, Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dick Durbin’s Office issued letters to several Justice Department nominees demanding answers on the recent dismissal of all FBI investigators and federal prosecutors who had worked on cases involving Jan. 6 rioters. That included a seven-page letter to Bondi demanding to know if she was involved and what, as Attorney General, she would do to stop further retribution.

“As America faces a heightened threat landscape, these shocking removals and reassignments deprive DOJ and the FBI of experienced, senior leadership and decades of experience fighting violent crime, espionage and terrorism,” the Democratic letter reads.

Enforcing tariffs

As the Trump administration threatens higher tariffs on Chinese goods, Sen. Rick Scott wants to ensure the communist superpower doesn’t dodge fees already in place.

“President Trump is right to use tariffs as a strategic tool to protect American jobs and our best interests and to hold our adversaries accountable when they’re taking advantage of the United States,” the Naples Republican said.

“This is especially true for Communist China, one of our nation’s biggest adversaries, that will do anything on the quest for global domination and that clearly includes lying, exploiting our laws, evading tariffs and taking full advantage of the former administration’s weaknesses to drive American manufacturers and businesses out of the global market.”

Scott announced the Stopping Adversarial Tariff Evasion Act, legislation he is filing to increase enforcement. That would amend the Trade Act of 1974 and Trade Expansion Act of 1962 so that tariffs on goods apply on anything originating from China even if they get shipped through other countries.

“My bill, the Stopping Adversarial Tariff Evasion Act, will ensure Communist China and all of our adversaries will be held fully accountable and paying the full price of our tariffs — no exceptions,” Scott said. “We’re entering America’s Golden Age with President Trump, and that means putting Communist China and every nation taking advantage of the United States on notice that the America-first economy is BACK.”

White House celly

The Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup-winning team scored a White House visit Monday, and several members of Florida’s delegation rallied around the team.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk spoke at the event and thanked Trump for hosting the team. “You wake up every day really grateful to be an American, so thank you,” he said. “This team and this group of guys is really special.”

Party pics show both Sens. Scott and Ashley Moody in attendance, as were Reps. Mike Haridopolos, Anna Paulina Luna and María Elvira Salazar. Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis, Republican nominees in two Special Elections for congressional seats in Florida, also made the trek.

Other Florida political figures, including state Sen. Joe Gruters and Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez, attended the event and spent time with Trump.

School choice debate

Once a champion of school choice in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Aaron Bean has also fought for parental options nationwide since his election to Congress.

The Fernandina Beach Republican in Clay County last week celebrated School Choice Week during events at R.M. Paterson and Orange Park Elementary Schools, where he read to students.

“Americans know that one size does not fit all and they want individual choice. Our kids’ education should be no different,” he said. “Whether it’s virtual, private, charter, religious, homeschool, or even a public school in a different location — families should decide where and how their child learns. That’s why in Washington, I’m fighting for more power for parents, more options for students, and a better education for everyone — not just this week, but all year long.”

Last year, Bean held a hearing on whether universal school choice models could be expanded nationwide.

Meanwhile, Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, criticized the new administration’s push to divert public funding to private institutions. She specifically criticized an executive order issued by Trump in his first week in office.

“Public schools were founded to educate everyone: the gifted, the disabled, the wheelchair-bound, the mentally challenged, the sick, the shut-in, the orphaned, the ungovernable. Everyone,” the former teacher and principal said.

“Charters and private schools cherry-pick, and public schools have to educate everyone — even with less funding. This decision is wrong, it is unfair, and it’s an insane ploy to destroy public education and leave it in shambles. I implore everyone: do not stop supporting our wonderful public schools.”

Ending DEI forever

Rep. Cory Mills wants Trump’s ban on DEI programs in the federal government to become law permanently. The New Smyrna Beach Republican filed the DEI to DIE Act (HR 800) to accomplish that goal.

“I am proud to introduce the DEI to DIE Act, which will enact President Trump’s executive order for a comprehensive government ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives,” he said. “We will correct the failures caused by prioritizing woke policies by dismantling DEI-driven programs that have weakened government efficiency and imposed divisive ideologies under the Biden administration. This includes strengthening military readiness, improving the U.S. Secret Service’s protective efforts, and fixing education programs that have placed ideology above academic achievement.”

The bill would direct the Office of Management and Budget, Office of Personnel Management and Attorney General to coordinate the termination of all DEI mandates, policies, programs, preferences and activities throughout the federal government.

“By restoring merit-based hiring and standards, we are prioritizing performance and unity; we will restore fundamental American principles and keep national security as our top priority,” he said.

Amending asylum

As Republicans look at tackling immigration issues, Luna wants Congress to change asylum rules. She filed the House version of the Refugees Using Legal Entry Safely (RULES) Act.

“The days of open-border chaos are over,” the St. Petersburg Republican said.

“America is a nation of law and order — not a free-for-all for illegal aliens gaming the system,” Luna added. “If you want asylum in the greatest country on Earth, you follow our rules, period. No more loopholes, no more catch-and-release, no more second chances for lawbreakers. We are taking our border back.”

The bill would restrict asylum claims only to those entering the country at legal ports of entry. It also stated that individuals making any claims cannot be released or paroled into the U.S. until cases are adjudicated in court.

As written, the legislation would bar anyone denied asylum from applying again at a later date. It would also prohibit anybody who previously entered the country illegally from seeking “this cherished humanitarian help.”

More than 100,000 individuals were granted asylum in the fiscal year that ended in 2024, President Joe Biden’s last year in office, according to the Immigration Policy Institute. By comparison, the last full year under Trump’s first term saw about 11,400 admissions to the U.S. on asylum claims.

Firefighter celebration

Rep. Laurel Lee honored local firefighters at a special ceremony in Plant City. The Thonotosassa Republican honored both Plant City Firefighter Battalion Chief James Wingo and the agency Firefighter of the Year, Capt. Jason Mesa.

“Our local firefighters and first responders risk their lives in the face of danger to keep us safe when our community is in need. It was my honor to recognize and celebrate a few of our local heroes by presenting them with congressional certificates,” Lee said. “Keeping Floridians safe is one of my top priorities in Congress, and I’m excited to continue working alongside these men and women in continued partnership to foster a safe community for all.”

The same ceremony also celebrated new firefighters Cameron Hall, John Furlow and Christian Torres as they entered the force.

All firefighters in the ceremony received congressional certificates honoring their service.

Savings or security

A bipartisan bill filed by Rep. Byron Donalds could prompt a top-to-bottom review of purchasing standards and the national security ramifications of existing practices.

The Safe and Smart Federal Purchasing Act would direct the Office of Management and Budget to evaluate the current “lowest price technically available” provisions in federal procurement rules and determine when and whether they have led to security risks by prioritizing low price over quality and other factors.

“As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, ensuring proper governance and efficiency in federal operations are paramount concerns of mine,” said Donalds, a Naples Republican. “Federal procurement processes — although often overlooked — are critical to the operation of our government and necessitate comprehensive assessment. Simply put, affordability considerations and associated national security risks of procurement procedures must be thoroughly evaluated. Last Congress, this common-sense legislation was passed with unanimous support in the U.S. House of Representatives and I once again look forward to the successful passage of this proposal in the 119th Congress.”

He filed the bill with Rep. Gerald Connolly, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

“For these purchasing procedures to be safe, secure, and efficient, we’ve got to guarantee that they don’t in any way put our national security at risk,” said Connolly, a Virginia Democrat. “Our bipartisan legislation brings us one step closer to that important goal.”

Place in history

When Trump’s anti-DEI executive order went into effect, the Air Force responded by shelving training videos that spotlighted the Tuskegee Airmen. This prompted outrage from lawmakers, including Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

The Miramar Democrat urged a quick reversal of the military branch’s decision.

“President Trump’s decision to stop teaching Air Force recruits about the Tuskegee Airmen in the name of banning DEI initiatives is deeply troubling and misguided,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “Teaching the history of the Tuskegee Airmen is not about diversity training; it is about honoring American history. These brave men fought valiantly for our nation during World War II, overcoming unimaginable racism and prejudice both on the battlefield and upon their return home. They served with distinction, proving that courage knows no color, and their legacy serves as a testament to the resilience and excellence that define the American spirit. I urge the Air Force to restore the Tuskegee Airmen to their rightful place of recognition and honor within the Air Force’s training process.”

The Air Force quickly reversed course just before the start of Black History Month.

Party victory

David Hogg, one of the founders of March For Our Lives, was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. The 24-year-old promised to focus on youth outreach after Trump made inroads with Generation Z in the election.

“It’s time we stop surrendering, go on offense, and take the fight to Donald Trump and every single Republican who is gutting our rights, attacking workers, and rigging the system for the wealthy and well-connected,” Hogg said.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried backed the activist’s elevation to the national party.

“David Hogg’s journey is truly remarkable — from Parkland survivor to national gun violence prevention advocate to now, the first member of Gen Z to serve as Vice Chair of the DNC,” Fried said. “David’s unique life experiences and skills will transform the way Democrats engage with young voters and elevate how we run campaigns. I’m excited for his generation — and Florida — to have a seat at the table, and I look forward to working with him as Vice Chair.”

On this day

Feb. 4, 1789 — “Electoral College elects George Washington as first President” via George Washington’s Mount Vernon — With 69 electoral votes, Washington won the support of each participating elector. No other President since has come into office with a universal mandate to lead. Ten states cast electoral votes: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. New York, however, failed to field a slate of electors. North Carolina and Rhode Island could not participate because they had not yet ratified the Constitution. He was both a national hero and the favorite son of Virginia, the largest state at the time.

Feb. 4, 1861 — “States meet to form Confederacy” via History.com — In Montgomery, Alabama, delegates from South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana convene in Montgomery, Alabama to establish the Confederate States of America. As early as 1858, the ongoing conflict between the North and the South over the issue of slavery led Southern leadership to discuss a unified separation from the United States. By 1860, the majority of the slave states were publicly threatening secession if the Republicans, the anti-slavery party, won the presidency. Following Abraham Lincoln’s victory, South Carolina immediately initiated secession proceedings.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.