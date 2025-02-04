February 4, 2025
Orlando is celebrating 150th anniversary throughout the year
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city officials unveil city's 150th anniversary plans.

DSC08617 (1)
'The City of Orlando invites all residents, businesses, and organizations to join in the celebration.'

Happy 150th birthday, Orlando!

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a yearlong celebration Tuesday to honor the City Beautiful’s upcoming July 31 anniversary. The party plans include public art, a new history exhibit and free admission into two popular downtown area attractions.

Starting in April, the Orange County Regional History Center will feature a special Orlando exhibit.

“The exhibit will showcase 150 unique items donated by local individuals and organizations, offering a window into the city’s rich history,” the city said in a press release.

Also expect art displays around the city.

“Later this summer, the Changing Face of Orlando: A Sesquicentennial Celebration public art exhibition will feature a striking visual comparison of historical photographs paired with their modern-day counterparts, illustrating the city’s remarkable transformation over the past 150 years,” the city said.

The 150th anniversary celebration grand finale will be a citywide service event. The city will also offer free admission to Leu Gardens, the botanical museum owned by the city, and the Mennello Museum of American Art.

The city is launching a website for residents to learn more or share their own thoughts.

“The City of Orlando invites all residents, businesses, and organizations to join in the celebration,” the press release said. “Opportunities to participate include hosting events, offering special anniversary promotions, sharing personal Orlando stories on social media, and contributing historical anecdotes and photos to the city’s digital history board.”

Today, Orlando is famous for its theme parks but has also hosted major sporting events, including the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and developed a reputation as a great foodie town. Thousands also come to check out the community’s theater scene.

“From its humble beginnings as a small frontier town in 1875, Orlando has grown into a vibrant and diverse community,” the city said in the press release. “With over 300,000 residents calling Orlando home, our community offers something for everyone.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

