Delegation for 1.31.25: No TPS — kids — AG unity — science — gag rule

Ending Venezuelan TPS

Less than two years after former President Joe Biden’s administration last extended Temporary Protected Status for refugees from Venezuela, Homeland Security’s Kristi Noem vacated that decision. The move will soon strip hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans currently in the U.S. of their legal status.

“This is an outrage!” posted Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “Venezuela is currently a violent dictatorship. Thousands have fled to Florida to join family members here through the TPS Program. They’re helping our economy and part of our community. This will be a death sentence to many.”

According to the Congressional Research Service, nearly 249,000 Venezuelans who received TPS status in 2023 will lose their status as of April 2, while about 257,000 longer-term residents granted the protection in 2021 will see it expire on Sept. 10.

Noam’s move unfolds amid intense international criticism of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was just sworn into a new term despite many international election observers saying he did not legitimately win an election last year.

According to the Pew Research Center, the TPS policy change will have a disproportionate impact on Florida, which currently has some 47% of all Venezuelans in the U.S.

The move has left Republicans representing immigrant-rich South Florida scrambling. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, and María Elvira Salazar, all Miami-Dade-based Republicans, issued a lengthy statement in response to the TPS decision, promising continued advocacy for Venezuelan communities.

“Many Venezuelans have arrived in our country and have integrated into our communities, respecting our laws and contributing to the prosperity of our great country,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, we have seen how some individuals, such as members of the Tren de Aragua, have exploited our generosity and flouted our laws, with connections to both the Maduro regime and organized crime.”

The statement noted that the just-signed Laken Riley Act would crack down on violent international crime and that President Donald Trump, at the end of his first term in 2021, deferred deportations to Venezuelan nations. The Republican representatives characterized Trump’s actions as “unwavering solidarity” with the community.

“The Venezuelan people have endured repression, corruption, and human rights abuses for far too long in Venezuela, and it is still not safe for many to return,” the representatives said. “We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that those seeking freedom from persecution and oppression are protected.”

But Democrats offered a less flattering view of Trump, who ran on a promise of conducting the most extensive mass deportation of immigrants in the nation’s history. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, posted a message in Spanish decrying the TPS shift as helpful only to Maduro’s illegitimate government.

“Venezuela’s democratic leaders reject Trump and MAGA’s revocation of TPS because they recognize that it is a gift to Maduro,” a translation of Wasserman Schultz’s post reads. “I will fight for the human rights of Venezuelans both here and there.”

Think of the children

An August Inspector General report scolded the Department of Homeland Security for losing track of 320,000 unaccompanied minors who crossed the border illegally. Sen. Rick Scott said that shows a hole in border security ripe for abuse by sex traffickers.

The Naples Republican just filed the Stop Human Trafficking of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Act, which, if passed and signed, would increase vetting standards for any minors released from federal custody.

“As a parent or grandparent, it’s unimaginable to think what might happen to these children, and that former President Joe Biden allowed this to happen by completely dismantling our immigration system and opening our southern border, completely ignoring the consequences or the tolls on human life,” Scott said.

“Thank God President Trump is in office and has already made incredible strides to secure our border and find the thousands of migrant children unaccounted for and at risk under Joe Biden. Our bill, the Stop Human Trafficking of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Act, will support President Trump’s actions by making critical changes to fix Biden’s broken process and protect innocent children from being trafficked in our nation.”

The Associated Press reports that the statistic cited by Scott, and often by Trump and Vice President JD Vance during the 2024 campaign, mischaracterizes the children as lost or missing when the minors simply had not been issued notices to appear in court after their release.

AGs for AGs

In a bit of Florida political kismet, Sen. Ashley Moody’s first vote since her appointment to federal office was on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s recommendation that Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi be confirmed.

Bondi previously served as Florida’s Attorney General and was succeeded in 2019 by Moody, who held the job until her appointment to the Senate this month.

Moody praised Bondi during remarks to Senate colleagues.

“It’s been suggested she may not stand up to large corporations or business interests,” Moody said. “But I would remind everyone that as Florida’s Attorney General, she worked in a bipartisan fashion with Attorneys General from both parties to go after and bring recoveries to Americans and certainly Floridians. She was the tip of the spear (in) some of our largest battles.

“She was a trailblazer. She never compromised her integrity, prosecutorial independence or fidelity to the rule of law. And I would tell you, everyone in Florida would say she never backed down from a challenge, no matter how large the corporation on the other side, no matter who you were, how much money was in your bank account, how big your business was. If you were harming Floridians, she was going to go after you.”

First week

​​While many of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s policy changes at Foggy Bottom haven’t earned wide attention, they received rave reviews from Rep. Brian Mast.

The Stuart Republican and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair cheered moves since the former Florida Senator’s confirmation.

Rubio ordered that only the U.S. flag could be flown at embassies, which is notable as many embassies fly LGBTQ Pride flags during parts of the year. The State Department also implemented a 90-day freeze on all foreign aid, subject to a top-to-bottom review and eliminated all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

“Secretary Rubio has accomplished more in his first week as Secretary of State than his predecessor did in four years,” Mast said. “From gutting DEI to ensuring the American flag is the only one raised above U.S. Embassies abroad, Secretary Rubio is showing what America First foreign policy looks like.”

Science leadership

Two Florida lawmakers will lead science Subcommittees in the U.S. House.

Weeks into his first term in Congress, Rep. Mike Haridopolos already secured a gavel. The Indian Harbor Beach Republican will chair the House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee. Additionally, Rep. Scott Franklin will head the House Environment Subcommittee.

“Since the earliest days of our space program, Florida’s Space Coast has been the launch pad for America’s journey to the stars,” Haridopolos said. “From the Apollo missions that first carried Americans to the moon to today’s groundbreaking private sector launches, our skies have always been at the forefront of space exploration. Space is central to our district’s identity and economy, providing countless high-paying jobs and opportunities.”

Franklin said he was enthusiastic about his assignment.

“I’m eager to tackle environmental research related to weather forecasting and ensuring disaster readiness,” Franklin said. “I thank Chairman (Brian) Babin for this opportunity and look forward to advancing America First policy priorities to remain at the forefront of innovation and boost job growth.”

House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chair Babin, a Texas Republican, chose the Florida members based on their expertise in their fields and the Science Committee’s role in affecting Florida policy.

“I’m excited about our SST Committee assignments for this Congress,” Babin said. “The valuable expertise and diverse backgrounds that each member brings will be instrumental in strengthening U.S. leadership and competitiveness in science, space, and technology. We have a full agenda ahead that will prioritize advancing critical scientific research, fostering technological innovation, leading the world in space exploration, addressing regulatory burdens across industries, and more.”

VA access

Rep. Gus Bilirakis has staunchly supported increasing veterans’ access to care. This week, the Palm Harbor Republican co-sponsored the Veterans’ Assuring Critical Care Expansions to Support Servicemembers (ACCESS) Act, which would establish existing community care access standards as the baseline standard for Veterans seeking care in the community.

“When I’ve met with veterans throughout my district, they have consistently shared horror stories about the many barriers they have too often faced when seeking treatment through the community care program,” Bilirakis said. “This important legislation will help remove those barriers and ensure that veterans have access to the high-quality care they’ve earned and deserved.”

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chair Mike Bost of Illinois introduced the bill following a hearing on VA service providers’ access in the House.

Sold for parts

The sale of political tissue by clinics has outraged anti-abortion activists for years. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican and member of the Pro-Life Caucus, would strengthen penalties for any institutions turning a profit off the practice.

“I’m proud to reintroduce the Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act to put an end to the horrific practice of for-profit fetal tissue sales,” Franklin said. “Protecting the sanctity of life is paramount. I urge my colleagues to take immediate action to eliminate these loopholes that abortion organizations have taken advantage of for far too long.”

Franklin’s office said that while federal law already bars selling fetal remains for profit, many abortion providers work around it by donating the tissue to research institutions, then charging fees for reimbursements, gifts and shipping and processing, assessments that can be billed without limitations or caps.

Fighting a gag rule

A Global Gag Rule went back into effect under Trump that prohibits any foreign aid to international organizations that provide abortion services. However, Rep. Lois Frankel wants Congress to reverse that by passing her Global Health, Empowerment and Rights (Global HER) Act.

The legislation would ensure non-governmental groups running health programs that provide abortions using non-U.S. dollars could still receive aid. That could expand health resources to women and families internationally, the West Palm Beach Democrat said.

“No woman should be denied the ability to make her own health care choices, no matter where she lives. At a time when women around the world are facing unprecedented threats to their safety and well-being — including conflict-related sexual violence — the Global Gag Rule is a cruel and dangerous step backward,” Frankel said.

“The policy also severely hinders other global health initiatives, like programs that expand access to contraception, prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, combat malaria, and improve maternal and child health. The Global HER Act would permanently repeal the devastating Global Gag Rule, marking a step toward healthier, more prosperous communities around the world.”

Frankel filed the bill with Democratic Reps. Amy Bera and Norma Torres of California, Grace Meng of New York and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, but the Senate version has bipartisan support, carried by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

District staff

Rep. Kathy Castor has hired Shahra Lambert as her new district adviser. Lambert previously served 15 years with former Sen. Bill Nelson.

“Shahra’s exceptional experience and dedication to serving Florida families and small businesses will enhance our ability to connect with constituents and address their needs effectively,” Castor said. “Her leadership, expertise, care and compassion will strengthen our outreach efforts and ensure that my neighbors in Florida’s 14th Congressional District are well-represented and supported. I will count on Shahra’s counsel to ensure emergency federal support is effectively put to work as our region recovers from the devastation of last year’s hurricanes.”

During her time with Nelson, Lambert worked on several initiatives promoting equity and enhancing community engagement. After Nelson lost his seat, Lambert stayed with Nelson in his new role as a senior adviser in his leadership position at NASA.

In those roles, she gained extensive experience working with federal agencies, employing grassroots advocacy and implementing strategic planning, which are tools that will help her further initiatives in Castor’s office.

National security expansion

Holland & Knight’s Washington office launched a National Security & Defense Industry Group to serve clients with security and defense interests in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and other nations.

“In the many years that we have represented companies in the national defense and security sectors, we have built a substantial bench of premier practitioners across our geographic platform,” said Holland & Knight Chair and CEO Bob Grammig.

“We are excited to bring all of our global resources – comprising a unique mix of first-rate legal capabilities, a robust public policy and federal lobbying practice, and trusted relationships with U.S. government officials and foreign partners – under the umbrella of this new group. Together, this multidisciplinary team will continue to help our clients advance their strategic objectives.”

Jason Klitenic, a partner at the firm and the former General Counsel for the Director of National Intelligence Office, will lead the new group.

“To confront emerging global threats, our clients are continuing to create and fund the development of innovative defense solutions that support the U.S. and its allies around the world,” Klitenic said.

“Our group is distinguished by a shared commitment to helping these clients form successful partnerships with the federal government to effectively advance their initiatives and serve our country’s needs. Our team’s deep government connections in the U.S. and abroad, coupled with our firm’s established reputation for collaborating with government policymakers and operators on meaningful issues, enables us to advise clients on the full spectrum of legal, political, and operational issues in this space.”

The staff includes former members of the U.S. Intelligence Community and federal law enforcement officers, former congressional staffers, and those who worked in the Departments of Defense, State, Justice, Homeland Security, and Commerce. This is the firm’s seventh major industry group.

On this day

Jan. 31, 1865 — “Congress votes to abolish slavery” via the National Archives Foundation — Congress passed a new 13th Amendment, which stated, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” This new version was approved by President Abraham Lincoln the following day and quickly ratified by 18 of the necessary 27 states within a month, but stalled with the assassination of President Lincoln in April. Finally, in December 1865, Georgia became the 27th state to ratify the amendment, fulfilling the requirement that three-quarters of the states approve of a constitutional amendment.

Jan. 31, 1995 — “Bill Clinton bypasses Congress, provides loans to Mexico” via The Washington Post — Clinton abandoned his proposed $40 billion loan guarantee package for Mexico in the face of unrelenting congressional opposition. He announced he would instead act on his own authority to offer Mexico $20 billion in U.S. government short-term loans and loan guarantees to stabilize the peso. The U.S. initiative, a major policy shift, included significant new pledges of support for Mexico from international financial institutions that will raise the global commitment to Mexico to more than $49 billion. Clinton abandoned the effort to get congressional approval of loan guarantees after being informed by Republican leaders that success was nearly impossible.

