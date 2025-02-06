Fentrice Driskell names House Democratic Leadership team

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell announced the leadership team for the House Democratic Caucus this legislative term.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Parkland Democrat and former Caucus Whip, now serves as Democratic Leader Pro Tempore.

Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Boca Raton Democrat, will remain Policy Chair for the second term in a row, just as Rep. Mike Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat, will remain Floor Leader.

Rep. Marie Woodson, a Hollywood Democrat, will serve as the new Caucus Whip. Meanwhile, Reps. Allison Tant, Felicia Robinson, Daryl Campbell, Lindsay Cross and Johanna López will serve as Deputy Whips.

“Florida House Democrats remain committed to fighting for every single Floridian and advocating for solutions to the kitchen-table issues most important to Floridians,” said Driskell, the first House member to serve as a caucus leader in consecutive legislative terms in the term limits era.

“Floridians are still asking for immediate and lasting relief from the ongoing property insurance crisis, to fortify our communities against the next natural disaster, and to protect their inherent freedoms. We believe every Floridian deserves the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe, and we will continue championing commonsense, people-centered policies.”

Hunschofsky, the Democrat in line to succeed Driskell as Democratic leader in 2026, will assist Driskell this term in carrying out leadership responsibilities as assigned, and will step in as caucus leader in Driskell’s absence should occasion arise.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Representative Hunschofsky last legislative term in her capacity as Caucus Whip,” Driskell said. “Since she was elected as state Representative, Representative Hunschofsky has been a consistent champion of mental health issues, responsible gun ownership policies, and homeowners’ insurance relief. In her time as Caucus Whip, Representative Hunschofsky was instrumental in ensuring the House Democratic Caucus stood unified against the divisive and extremist Republican policies.

“I am proud to call Representative Hunschofsky a friend and colleague, and I look forward to her leadership over the next two years.”

Driskell also praised Skidmore and Gottlieb for their work.

“I am so grateful to Representative Skidmore and Representative Gottlieb for enthusiastically agreeing to continue serving Floridians on our leadership team,” Driskell said. “Their drive to help this caucus fight for every Floridian is an inspiration. I look forward to continue working with both of them over the next two years.”

Woodson will take on a new role but isn’t new to the duties of caucus whipping.

“Representative Woodson has an amazing ability to build consensus and unify differing views,” Driskell said. “Serving as Deputy Whip last legislative term, Representative Woodson was instrumental in helping Representative Hunschofsky keep the Caucus up-to-date and informed. Representative Woodson is also a champion of many initiatives close to Floridians’ hearts, such as ensuring veterans receive the benefits they deserve. I know her ability and skillset will help guide our Caucus over the next two years.”