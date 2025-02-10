Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.10.25

Good Monday morning.

Breaking Sunday night — “Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22” via The Associated Press — The Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the Super Bowl title in New Orleans. The Eagles dominated with a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by Cooper DeJean’s pick-6 and relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show featured hits, SZA, and a surprise appearance by Serena Williams. Notable attendees included President Donald Trump, who departed after halftime, and Taylor Swift. Immediately after the Super Bowl, Jordan Brand released an ad congratulating Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Hate that you got it wrong?” the ad asked, mocking the QB’s critics. Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards and a TD. Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

The deadline to reserve space in the upcoming Legislative Preview edition of INFLUENCE Magazine is this Friday, Feb. 14.

Welcome to the world — Lucia Aurora Sopo arrived Saturday in Nashville to communications strategist Giancarlo Sopo and his wife, Hailenys. Weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz., Lucia entered the world on Global Movie Day as “In My Life” by The Beatles played. Mom and baby are healthy, and the family couldn’t be happier!

With decades of innovative, sustainable development expertise, Ruthie Schlabach — affectionately known as the “developer darling” in her Citrus County community — brings her seasoned experience to The Southern Group’s Tampa office. Ruthie is poised to play an instrumental role in the rapid expansion of Marion, Citrus, Lake, and Sumter counties, navigating growth with precision, purpose, and a deep understanding of local development needs.

Schlabach isn’t new to the spotlight. Her tenure as County Commissioner for Citrus County earned her a reputation as one of Florida’s most proactive leaders in managing growth and preserving the state’s natural assets and agricultural legacy. Her successful environmental work garnered support from environmental groups and residents alike.

“With an extensive background in business and local government, Ruthie Schlabach is a key player in Florida’s evolving landscape,” stated Rep. J.J. Grow. “As one of her previous constituents during her tenure as County Commissioner of Citrus County, I’ve seen firsthand her ability to balance growth with sustainability, and have no doubt she will thrive in her new role at The Southern Group.”

While others may have avoided tough decisions, Schlabach stepped up. Her ability to balance growth with sustainability led to over $23 million in funding for critical projects, including a game-changing $15.7 million investment in the Inverness Airport Business Park and a $4 million septic-to-sewer initiative. She was also behind a new animal shelter — just another example of her commitment to improving the community she loves.

“Ruthie’s proven leadership in both the public and private sectors makes her an incredible asset to The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, Strategic Managing Partner of Growth at The Southern Group. “Her insight into government, business, and economic development will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint in Florida’s rapidly growing regions.”

Before becoming Citrus County’s go-to advocate for innovative development, Ruthie spent nearly 33 years in the construction and fire alarm monitoring industries, co-founding a successful business with her husband, Jarey. Whether it’s growing a family business or cultivating critical industry relationships, Ruthie knows how to get things done — and she’s ready to bring that same drive to The Southern Group.

As a lobbyist, Ruthie’s mission is simple: support sustainable growth in Florida’s booming communities. Armed with strong ties to Tallahassee, local chambers of commerce, and key state officials, Ruthie is poised to push for the projects and policies to help Florida grow intelligently and sustainably.

“I am so excited for this new chapter at The Southern Group, where I can continue advocating for smart business growth across Florida,” Schlabach said. “It’s an honor to collaborate with such a dedicated team, and I’m eager to help shape the future of our rapidly expanding regions.”

The Florida Chamber of Commerce 2025 Legislative Fly-In kicks off today.

The annual event starts with an overview of the state’s economic outlook delivered by Sheridan Morby, the Florida Chamber Foundation’s senior research economist.

The first-day agenda also includes a briefing on “The Already Started 2026 Election Cycle.” The segment will feature Florida Chamber of Commerce Director of Data & Analytics Alex Coelho and Director of Political Affairs & Coalitions Advocacy Andrew Wiggins.

Later, Fisher & Phillips Regional Managing Partner & Labor Relations Group co-Chair Steven M. Bernstein will preview labor regulation under the second Donald Trump administration. Jones Walker Partner French Brown will speak on state and federal tax and budget policy implications for business leaders.

The day wraps up with the release of the Chamber’s annual “Where We Stand” report, outlining its top priorities for the Legislative Session.

—@Pontifex: I ask you to be vigilant against the temptation to cultivate a warlike spirit. Be vigilant lest you be poisoned by propaganda that instills hatred, divides the world into friends to be defended and foes to be fought.

—@RussVought: Pursuant to the Consumer Financial Protection Act, I have notified the Federal Reserve that CFPB will not be taking its next draw of unappropriated funding because it is not “reasonably necessary” to carry out its duties. The Bureau’s current balance of $711.6 million is, in fact, excessive in the current fiscal environment. This spigot, long contributing to CFPB’s unaccountability, is now being turned off.

—@MarcACaputo: It’s amazingly impossible to get off the @SunSentinel’s email list. If you click “unsubscribe,” it takes you to a webpage that asks you to put in your email to … subscribe. And no matter what you do, you remain subscribed Even if you never subscribed in the first place

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump administration cuts teams that fight foreign election interference” via Colby Itkowitz, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Sarah Ellison and Patrick Marley of The Washington Post — The Trump administration this week eliminated much of the federal government’s front line of defense against foreign interference in U.S. elections. The move, which follows years of Trump and his allies disputing the role that Russian influence campaigns played in his first successful bid for President, alarmed state election officials and election security experts, who warned that safeguarding Americans from foreign disinformation campaigns will be difficult if no one at the federal level is doing that work. On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi dissolved an FBI task force formed in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Elections that worked to uncover covert efforts by Russia, China, Iran and other foreign adversaries to manipulate U.S. voters.

“Trump says he will dismiss Kennedy Center Board members and install himself as Chair” via Shawn McCreesh, Maggie Haberman and Javier C. Hernández of The New York Times — Trump announced his intention to bring the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington more firmly under his control, saying he would dismiss several Board members and install himself as Chair. “At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. Trump said he would “immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” He added: “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP.”

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump plans to unveil 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday” via Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday. Speaking to reporters Sunday on Air Force One, Trump said the tariffs will apply to the metal imports from all countries. He didn’t specify when the duties would take effect. The President also said he would announce reciprocal tariffs on countries that tax U.S. imports later in the week. Those tariffs will not go into effect the same day as the announcement, which could be Tuesday or Wednesday, but soon after, Trump said.

“Trump taps cops for immigration enforcement. Florida leads the way.” via The Associated Press — Under Trump, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reviving and expanding a decades-old program that trains local law officers to interrogate immigrants in their custody and detain them for potential deportation. The 287(g) program — named for a section of the 1996 law that created it — currently applies only to those already jailed or imprisoned on charges. But Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, recently told sheriffs that he wants to expand it to include local task forces that can make arrests on the streets, reviving a model that former President Barack Obama discontinued amid concerns about racial profiling. It’s unclear whether that could allow local officers to stop people solely to check their immigration status. On Friday, DeSantis announced that the Florida Highway Patrol had struck an agreement with ICE to interrogate, arrest and detain immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally and deliver them to federal authorities.

“CBS News poll — Trump has positive approval amid ‘energetic’ opening weeks; seen as doing what he promised” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Kabir Khanna of CBS News — With most describing him as “tough,” “energetic,” “focused” and “effective” — and as doing what he’d promised during his campaign — Trump has started his term with net positive marks from Americans overall. Many say he’s doing more than they expected — and of those who say this, most like what they see. Very few think he’s doing less. His partisans and his voters, in particular, say he’s got the right amount of focus on matters like ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs and deporting those who are in the country illegally. His deportation policy finds majority approval overall — just as most voters said they wanted during the campaign — and that extends to sending troops to the border, too. But one key issue looms: Most Americans say the administration isn’t focused enough on lowering prices. Inflation was a key reason Trump won the election.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis gives state troopers more power to work with ICE” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis announced Florida has agreed with Homeland Security to expand Florida Highway Patrol troopers’ powers to act as immigrant enforcement officers in some capacities. “We need to be willing partners with the federal administration,” DeSantis said at a Tallahassee news conference. “We have to step up and do our part.” DeSantis called it a “deputization of state enforcement entities.” Under ICE’s direction and oversight, the nearly 2,000 state troopers will be allowed to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants caught entering the country as well as interrogate people suspected of being in the country illegally.

“Florida’s Dreamers in crosshairs as lawmakers look to raise their tuition” via Jeffrey Schweers and Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — José Carrera is three semesters away from getting his degree in biomedical sciences at the University of Central Florida, but at 22, the undocumented student who emigrated from Mexico when he was two and grew up in Florida faces an uncertain future. The Legislature plans to repeal an 11-year-old law that has allowed him and thousands of other undocumented students — known as “Dreamers” — to go to state universities and colleges at the exact reduced cost as other state residents. Tuition is high enough even with the waiver, he said. But if repealed, his tuition would spike nearly 400%, from $6,300 to $22,000 a year. “It’s just like a stab in the back because I lived my entire life here, and I feel like a Floridian,” Carrera said. Amid a nationwide debate over the fate of undocumented immigrants and the value of immigration, the Dreamers are a special case: A group of residents who don’t fit the profile of the “criminal immigrants” so widely denounced by Trump and others, but instead are trying to find a way forward through education and hard work.

“Trump’s loyalty test presses jobseekers on ties to disfavored Republicans” via Brian Schwartz and Josh Hawley of The Wall Street Journal — Trump is ensuring loyalty across his administration by thoroughly vetting potential hires. This effort, stricter than in his first term, weeds out critics, those who worked for his detractors and those with dissenting views on key issues. Applicants are questioned on their support for Trump, their views on Jan. 6, Ukraine, NATO, and tariffs. The goal is to create a team that supports his mission and puts the agenda of America First.

“Trump stripping the security clearances of numerous antagonists — including NY AG Letitia James, DA Alvin Bragg” via Miranda Devine of the New York Post — Trump is revoking security clearances from a new list of antagonists, including ex-Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Trump, stating that he doesn’t “trust him” to The Post, also targets New York law officials. “Bad guy. Take away his passes,” he said of Blinken. Trump had cut off Joe Biden’s access to the daily intelligence briefings normally afforded former Presidents before stripping his security clearances, telling The Post he doesn’t “trust” his predecessor with such sensitive information.” “It’s more an insult and a slap in the face than a real deterrent,” said attorney Bob Costello. The President also does not rule out future investigations into the Biden family.

“How spending $153M to pay its bills put USAID in DOGE’s crosshairs” via Nahal Toosi and Robbie Gramer of POLITICO — Pete Marocco was furious. It was Thursday, Jan. 23, when the Trump administration official discovered that the U.S. Agency for International Development had recently made $153 million in payments for a range of expenses. Marocco, who was effectively running the agency from the State Department, demanded to know why the money was sent. USAID officials tried to explain the situation. The $153 million, they pointed out, covered numerous payments, including a key set of employee salaries and money owed to organizations for work already done. In the USAID officials’ view, the payments did not violate the Trump foreign aid freeze. Marocco was not convinced.

“Venezuelans backed Trump. Now some worry he’ll deport them.” via Sabrina Rodriguez and Reshma Kirpalani of The Washington Post — Ronald Bellorin decided to flee Venezuela for the United States during Trump’s first administration, convinced the Republican leader would protect people like him who an autocratic regime had targeted. Now, the university professor is worried that the Trump administration will deport him. The Department of Homeland Security has canceled the temporary protected status given to thousands of Venezuelans who have arrived in recent years. Bellorin’s permission to work in the United States is set to expire in April, and his shield from deportation will expire in September. “Today, I feel the same way I felt in Venezuela — that they’re going to come take me somewhere I won’t be able to escape from,” Bellorin said, tearing up as he described his family’s ordeal. “It’s terrible to feel this way here in the United States.”

“Vance says ‘Judges aren’t allowed to control’ Trump’s ‘legitimate power’” via Charlie Savage and Minho Kim of The New York Times — Vance declared that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” delivering a warning shot to the federal judiciary in the face of court rulings that have, for now, stymied aspects of Trump’s agenda. The statement, issued on social media, came as federal judges have temporarily barred a slew of Trump administration actions from taking effect. They include ending birthright citizenship, giving associates of Elon Musk’s government-slashing effort access to a sensitive Treasury Department system, transferring transgender female inmates to male prisons, and placing thousands of U.S. Agency for International Development employees on leave. Vance, a 2013 graduate of Yale Law School, has repeatedly argued in recent years that Presidents like Trump can and should ignore court orders that they say infringe on their rightful executive powers. While his post did not go that far, it carried greater significance given that he is now Vice President.

“Is Europe ready for Vance?” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Vance is heading to Europe this week for his first foreign trip as Vice President, where he’ll rub shoulders with world leaders anxious about Trump’s return to the world stage. And unlike his early successes as Trump’s ambassador on Capitol Hill, Vance will face a much tougher test far from home. The Vice President will attend an artificial intelligence summit in Paris and a security conference in Munich. He will act as a proxy for Trump, who is eager to disrupt international norms even more than he did in his first term.

“Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says DOGE team has access to agency data” via Aileen Graef and Veronica Stracqualursi of CNN — Noem acknowledged that Musk’s government efficiency team, which has been tasked with slashing federal spending, has access to her agency’s data, including that of federal disaster aid recipients’ personal information, as part of an “audit” she welcomes. Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Noem said that Trump had “authorized” Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team to gain access to DHS’ network, adding that she was “absolutely” comfortable with that. DOGE members who do not have security clearance gained access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s network, which has the private information of Americans who received disaster relief grants. The Musk-led DOGE team has attempted to access government data from other federal agencies to root out wasteful spending — efforts that have raised privacy concerns and prompted a flurry of lawsuits.

“Noem says she would recommend Trump ‘get rid’ of FEMA” via Ian Duncan of The Washington Post — Homeland Security Secretary Noem said Sunday that she would recommend to Trump that he “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today” and allow local officials to have more say about how federal aid is used after disasters. “We still need the resources and the funds and the finances to go to people that have these types of disasters, like Hurricane Helene and the fires in California,” Noem, whose department oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said. “But you need to let the local officials make the decisions on how that is deployed so it can be deployed much quicker.” The Trump administration has been weighing the future of disaster relief, and a small team from Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service has gained access to sensitive data to review FEMA’s grants.

“Trump says Elon Musk is ‘not gaining anything’ with DOGE in interview ahead of Super Bowl 2025” via Caroline Linton of CBS News — Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl interview that he trusts Musk, who has already exerted massive influence at the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, especially since Musk is “not gaining anything” in the role. “I wonder how [Musk] can devote the time to it,” Trump said. “He’s so into it.” Trump sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Trump will be the first sitting President to attend a Super Bowl. Trump said he was surprised that no previous sitting President had participated and thought it would be “good for the country for a President to be at the game.” The 2025 Super Bowl is in New Orleans, the site of a New Year’s Day car-ramming terrorist attack that left 14 dead. Trump is expected Sunday to meet with families of the victims, a White House official said.

“For stunned federal workers, sleeplessness, anger and tears” via Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times — Experts said that Musk’s tactics, including offering blanket deferred resignations to 2 million workers, amounted to an immolation of government without thought or strategy. “What if the people who resign are the people who process the Social Security payments?” said Terry Clower, an expert on the region’s economy at George Mason University. The pain is particularly acute in Washington, where an estimated 40% of the region’s economy — including federal workers, contractors, nonprofits and businesses — is tied to the federal government. And yet, over 80% of federal workers live in other parts of the country.

“Musk’s ex-staff warns federal workers of what’s ahead: Long hours, firings” via Pranshu Verma, Trisha Thadani, and Faiz Siddiqui of The Washington Post — Longtime Twitter employee Eric Frohnhoefer was accustomed to the Silicon Valley ethos of respectful disagreement. So, when his new boss, Musk, seemed to misidentify why the social media site was running slowly, Frohnhoefer took the platform to correct the company’s CEO. Musk’s reaction was swift and definitive. The day after their online disagreement, Frohnhoefer’s computer access was shut off and Musk informed his hundreds of millions of followers of Frohnhoefer’s fate. “He’s fired,” Musk wrote. “I’d been laid off before this, but what’s different was the lack of communication and the lack of professionalism,” Frohnhoefer said.

— FLA IN D.C. —

“Marco Rubio scores key wins for Trump immigration agenda with blitz through Latin America” via Morgan Phillips of Fox News — Rubio concludes his Latin America trip with immigration wins, a top Trump priority. Foreign governments agreed to interdict human and drug trafficking. Panama decided not to renew its Belt and Road Initiative with China. However, Rubio faced a snag over claims of free canal passage for U.S. ships, which Panama denied. In Costa Rica, Rubio offered aid against drug trafficking and limited Chinese 5G influence. El Salvador agreed to accept deportees of any nationality. Mexico agreed to send 10,000 forces to the U.S. border. “I think a lot of the wins are because of his prior relationships with the region, his team, and, frankly, his experience and his knowledge,” said Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society (SFS).

“Rubio forced into embarrassing walk back on Panama Canal claim” via Alexander Butler of The Independent — Rubio has walked back claims that Panama agreed to allow free passage for American ships through its canal, admitting Washington only had “expectations.” This follows Panama President José Raúl Mulino’s denial, calling Rubio’s claim “lies and falsehoods.” Rubio now says those expectations were “clearly understood in those conversations.” All vessels pay a fee, but U.S. ships have priority. Mulino said U.S. vessels pay $6-7M annually. Last year, Trump accused Panama of “ripping off” the U.S. China has denied the country has any plan to close the canal to the U.S.

—”Michael Steele says Trump appointed Rubio Secretary of State just to ‘punk the hell out of him’” via Will Neal of the Daily Beast

“Byron Donalds on rumored Florida gubernatorial bid: ‘We’ll see what happens’” via Sophia Vento of The Hill — U.S. Rep. Donalds hinted at a potential run for Florida Governor in 2026, succeeding term-limited Ron DeSantis. When questioned on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Donalds responded, “We’ll see what happens.” Sources indicate he’s engaged Florida donors and hired pollster Tony Fabrizio. When asked whether DeSantis’ wife could run for the position, Donalds didn’t comment. Recent polls suggest Donalds, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Matt Gaetz are potential favorites. Gaetz has also contemplated a run, while sources say Casey DeSantis is considering a bid.

“‘Don’t be an a******’: Donalds talks Super Bowl end zones with Bill Maher” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Using colorful language on Maher’s “Real Time,” Donald suggested the NFL replace “End Racism” with “Don’t be an a******” in end zones. The Florida Congressman also expressed concern over Darren Beattie, a State Department appointee with controversial views on race, diverging from Trump. Donalds emphasized his worry about Beattie’s tweet, stating, “Competent White men must be in charge if you want things to work.” Rubio defended Beattie, saying his role would be “ending censorship programs” at the State Department.

“Florida Republican politicians line up to show loyalty to Trump” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — In addition to their official duties, like passing laws and running the government, Florida Republican politicians seem determined to one-up each other in showing devotion to everything Trump has ever said, done or might think of in the future. U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna looks like the momentary front-runner in cringeworthy flattery. She’s introduced a bill directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to carve Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore. “Honest” Abe and that “I cannot tell a lie” guy might get up and leave if the neighborhood goes to hell like that. But Luna believes Trump’s “bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness” make him fit to gaze o’er the South Dakota Badlands forever.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis expects Legislature to make deal on immigration enforcement legislation ‘this week’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis aims to steer Florida’s immigration enforcement legislation, expressing confidence that lawmakers will align with his vision. “I think we’re going to generate something this week,” DeSantis told the Yale Federalist Society, referencing the recent legislative impasse. He expects a bill demonstrating a firm commitment to “aggressively address illegal immigration.” A key point of contention was control over immigration enforcement, with DeSantis seeking authority while the Legislature’s TRUMP Act assigned it to the Agriculture Commissioner. The compromise signals a thaw after DeSantis criticized the legislative bill for taking “power away from me,” as House Speaker Daniel Perez quipped that DeSantis wanted to be “deporter-in-chief.”

“DeSantis thinks James Uthmeier could prosecute Anthony Fauci” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis thinks Biden’s pardon of Fauci leaves an opening for his soon-to-be Attorney General Uthmeier to prosecute the doctor for pandemic misdeeds. “We have got a new Attorney General coming in. I think he’s of the mindset to look at this to see what the jurisdictional hooks are, to see what, if any, statutes may have been violated,” DeSantis said at the Yale Federalist Society Saturday, regarding the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the former chief medical adviser to the President, and the “little elf” that DeSantis wanted to “chuck across the Potomac” two years ago. The Governor said that, in addition to its being “very possible that the new AG in Florida looks and pursues this type of investigation, some other states would also do it.”

“Wilton Simpson highlights Florida Farm Bill proposal to ban fluoride in public water supply” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Simpson highlighted the Florida Farm Bill Friday, which includes a proposal to ban the addition of non-water quality additives, such as fluoride, to the public water supply. “If COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that government has the ability to force health decisions without our consent based on emerging facts,” Simpson said. “Public water systems should be about fresh, clean, safe drinking water – not a means for delivering government-prescribed medicine without the consent of the consumer.” While the proposal seeks to eliminate fluoride from municipal water, it will not entirely remove the option for consumers. Private water manufacturers will still be allowed to sell fluoridated water, allowing Floridians to choose whether or not to purchase it.

“A gun, a lawmaker’s wife and Florida’s immigration bill” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Moments before the Legislature passed the controversial TRUMP Act, Rep. Lawrence McClure disclosed a dramatic incident that unfolded at his rural Hillsborough County home. His wife, Courtney McClure, was turning on the front porch lights for the evening when she saw a strange man running on the driveway, Rep. Lawrence McClure said last month on the House floor before the third passage of the bill. The intruder had jumped the locked gate to their home while Courtney McClure was alone with their two young children, and the Representative was on the road almost to Tallahassee. “When he got to our front door, he grabbed that door and tried to break it down,” Rep. McClure said. Public records obtained by Florida Politics revealed more details of what happened on Dec. 1.

“Inspired by Musk and Trump, two Republicans want to deregulate Florida agencies” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Inspired by Musk and Trump cutting the fat in the federal government, a pair of Republican lawmakers said they want to get rid of red tape in Florida, too. Their new bill would deregulate the state by expiring many agencies’ rules after eight years unless they get readopted and would make it easier for people to challenge the state’s rules in court. “With more than 170,000 regulatory restrictions, Florida ranks 11th nationally in bureaucratic burden — putting it in the company of high-regulation states like New York and California,” said a joint press release by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Tiffany Esposito. Burgess and Esposito’s legislation (SB 448/HB 305) would exempt the rules from ending in eight years if agencies are required to comply with federal law or receive federal money or if they are rules under agencies run by elected officials or rules set from authority in the state constitution.

“Joe Gruters ready to let Florida medical marijuana users grow at home” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If people have a right to smoke medical marijuana, Sen. Gruters says they should have the right to grow it in their own home. Gruters filed legislation (SB 546) that would allow individuals to seek permits with the Department of Agriculture to cultivate cannabis for their personal use. “People want to have the ability to grow it themselves,” Gruters said. “If you have an ID card, why should we not allow that? It’s probably a good idea. We can still make it regulated and limit the amount.” The legislation would limit home-grow permits to those at least 21 years old. As written, it would allow permitted individuals to have up to two cannabis plants at his or her homes, but the plants would have to be out of public view and locked away from children.

“Political polls would have to disclose sponsors under Bryan Ávila bill” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — Miami-Dade Republican Sen. Ávila filed a bill requiring political pollsters to inform people who sponsored the poll before collecting responses. The bill (SB 528) would punish pollsters who don’t disclose who is paying for the survey with a fine of up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail. Pollsters must include the disclosure at the beginning of polls conducted over text, at the beginning of a phone call, and in bold font of at least 12 points in emails. Polling operations out Florida Atlantic University and the University of North Florida wouldn’t see much of a change if the bill passed, their directors told the Florida Phoenix.

“Florida has $31 billion trapped in towers of toxic waste” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Mosaic Co., one of the nation’s major fertilizer producers, faces the challenge of storing toxic phosphogypsum in large stacks. However, these stacks contain valuable resources like rare earth minerals and gypsum worth billions. Florida State University’s research center aims to find economical ways to extract these materials. They recommend a state-level minerals list, research funding and a state investment fund. Taxpayer investment could benefit Mosaic by turning waste into revenue. Finding uses for phosphogypsum is crucial to preventing environmental disasters and saving taxpayers money. While taxpayer investments can benefit Mosaic’s shareholders, the ultimate goal is to ensure equal benefits for taxpayers who help fund the effort.

“Residents moving to Florida drop to levels of those who are leaving. Should we be worried?” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For the duration of COVID-19, particularly between 2021 and 2023, Florida was the place to go as legions of New Yorkers and residents of other urban-heavy states escaped the discomforts of heavily populated communities for a land of low taxes, sunshine, and a friendlier business climate. But now, migration to Florida from other states is flattening because the Sunshine State shows a near “balance” between new arrivals and those leaving the state.

“Florida lawmakers prepare for upcoming session, but is there a procedural stalemate?” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A bottleneck of bills seemingly stuck in the drafting department at the Florida Legislature may be one sign that lawmakers are stepping out from the shadow of DeSantis. Three weeks away from their annual 60-day regular legislative session and only a fraction of the number of bills usually debated are ready for consideration. Just one bill actually cleared a committee in the pre-Session committee weeks. It’s a marked contrast to recent annual sessions that began in March, when DeSantis was a presidential candidate and legislative leaders sought to boost his image as a leader.

“Florida lawmakers propose safeguards after Times report on worker heat deaths” via Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida Democratic lawmakers are proposing statewide heat protections for outdoor workers, months after a Tampa Bay Times investigation found far more Florida workers have died of heat illness than authorities know. “It’s an atrocity, and it’s a tragedy,” said Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersbur Democrat g, who filed the bill in the Senate on Wednesday. “There’s a need to put these types of regulations in place.” Four other Democrats filed a companion bill in the House.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Florida tycoon is behind oil-for-migrants deal U.S. reached with Venezuelan strongman” via Antonio Maria Delgado and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Florida magnate Harry Sargeant III, a GOP donor, facilitated the meeting between Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and Trump envoy Richard Grenell. Maduro agreed to accept Venezuelan deportees, enraging Venezuelans fearing a return to economic collapse. “What Maduro won was the automatic renewal of the Chevron license, which Maduro expected that Trump would suspend,” said a source. In exchange, Maduro hoped Trump would see his regime as a solution rather than a problem. Efforts to reach Sargeant were unsuccessful. He had been trying to convince Trump of the oil-for-migrants deal since his election in November.

“Trump says U.S. is making progress with Russia, declines to discuss talks with Vladimir Putin” via Jeff Mason, Guy Faulconbridge and Lidia Kelly of Reuters — Trump said on Sunday he believed the United States was making progress in its talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, but declined to provide details about any communications he had with Putin. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated that the two men had been in contact; that would mark the first officially acknowledged conversation between Putin and a U.S. President since early 2022. Asked whether he had his discussion with Putin since he became President on Jan. 20 or before, Trump said: “I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it … And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended.”

“Kat Cammack secures funding for work on opening inlet to Gulf of Mexico, Suwannee River” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Cammack secured funding for impact studies to improve the McGriff Channel, a waterway connecting the Suwannee River to the Gulf of Mexico. The area’s shallow depths limit boating access. “I’m thrilled to have secured this crucial step in getting the challenges with McGriff Channel resolved,” said Cammack. The funding will counteract a 2021 study that deemed dredging uneconomical. Cammack advocates for dredging, which would improve navigation and mitigate hurricane damage. Missing signage worsens the issue. Sen. Rick Scott secured the matching provision in a year-end package from the Senate.

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz helps form new Congressional Jewish Caucus as ‘antisemitism reaching record levels’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Jewish members of Congress have formed a Jewish Caucus as lawmakers seek ways to strengthen relationships, advocate for policy and combat threats such as the rise in antisemitism. U.S. Rep. Wasserman Schultz, the first Jewish woman from Florida elected to Congress, was one of the group’s founders, including her South Florida colleagues, U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz. “Education, understanding and strengthening relationships with other communities is critical to advancing Jewish community priorities,” Wasserman Schultz said. “With antisemitism reaching record levels in the United States, it is more important than ever before that Jewish members of Congress have a formal caucus to represent the unique perspective of the Jewish American community.”

“Jared Moskowitz bill would award Congressional Gold Medal to WWII vet Roddie Edmonds” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz is behind bipartisan legislation to honor a World War II veteran whose heroics likely saved the lives of a few hundred Jewish American soldiers. Moskowitz is joining U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, to sponsor a bill posthumously awarding Roddie Edmonds the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal. Edmonds is one of just five Americans honored by Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations.” That’s because Edmonds, after being captured by Nazi soldiers, refused to identify Jewish American soldiers within a prisoner-of-war camp, thus saving them from being targeted or even killed.

“Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff told to work remotely as headquarters is shuttered” via Hugh Son of CNBC — CFPB employees are working remotely due to the closure of their headquarters. Acting director Russell Vought, an author of Project 2025, halted most CFPB activities and funding. Operatives from Musk’s DOGE, who are given access to CFPB data, are on-site. Musk previously called for the agency’s deletion. Employees fear layoffs, jeopardizing the CFPB’s mission to protect consumers from financial exploitation. At risk are efforts to save consumers billions by restricting credit card and overdraft fees and removing medical debt from credit reports.



— ELECTIONS —

“DeSantis ‘supportive’ as wife considers run for Florida Governor in ’26, source says” via Alexandra Glorioso and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is “truly considering” running for Governor in 2026, with her husband’s support, said a source. Her potential candidacy disrupts the race and creates the possibility of a proxy battle between DeSantis and Trump. “I think that relationship got frayed when I backed President Trump in the Presidential Primaries,” said U.S. Rep. Donalds, a potential candidate for Florida Governor in 2026. It is possible that the Governor “probably believes the First Lady is the only person that can take on Donalds (in a Primary Election) unless Trump endorses him.” Three potential candidates have close relationships with the President.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump promotes Miami’s Gadyaces Serralta to lead U.S. Marshals Service” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump continues to fill roles in his new administration, and one of his latest picks is known within the South Florida law enforcement community and to those familiar with the President’s first administration. Trump has selected Serralta as the next director of the U.S. Marshals Service, which serves as the enforcement and security arm of the federal judiciary. He takes over for Mark Pittella, who has served as deputy director since August 2024. Ronald Davis was the agency’s previous director, now listed as “vacant.” “Gady is a lifelong public servant,” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform.

“Coral Gables-based DNC fundraising chief faces Trump ouster at Kennedy Center” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump has aims to remake America’s cultural center in his image, starting with its governing body. The President plans to remove numerous members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, including several recently appointed by Biden. Likely slated for the chopping block: Coral Gables-based lawyer and real estate developer Chris Korge, who served as Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee since 2019. Others facing expulsion include Democratic political strategist Mike Donilon and former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Piere. Korge, Donilon and Jean-Pierre were among a baker’s dozen of people Biden appointed to the Board of the Kennedy Center — full name: the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — before leaving the White House last month.

“A memorial design is chosen to remember the 17 who died in Parkland school shooting” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A public memorial forever will have the names inscribed of those who died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The seven-year mark of the shooting will be this Friday when community gatherings will be held in honor of the 17 students and staff who died. A design was recently selected for the memorial, which will be as much for the 17 as for the community. Those who died are Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Christopher Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang. An additional 17 people were wounded in the shooting. Gina’s father, Tony Montalto, is Vice Chair of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation. He envisions a beautiful place with sunset views. The memorial will have a circular theme since “everyone is still interconnected,” he said. After all, “we can all use a little more remembering.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando arrests for camping surge to 25 in 1st month of new homeless law” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando arrested more than two dozen people for camping violations in January. That marked a steep uptick over recent months – the city’s police department arrested 19 people for the violation between June 1 and Dec. 31 last year, Mayor Buddy Dyer said this week. It is the only known law enforcement agency in Orange, Seminole and Osceola to make a camping arrest in January, the Sentinel’s tally indicated. However, the city also has the densest homeless population in the region and has had a public camping ban on the books for years, unlike other local jurisdictions. Last year, the state passed a law requiring every city and county to adopt a camping ban, and many local agencies did so for the first time in the last few months.

“There’s a new Sheriff in town, but he can’t do much to reshape his agency. Lawmakers hope to change that” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Sheriff Dave Vincent came in hamstrung when he took office in January. Vincent’s plans to reorganize the agency were met immediately by a little-known state law specific to Citrus County that protects employees during a new Sheriff’s transition. House Bill 629, added to the statute in 2001, says the new Citrus County Sheriff must keep the same staff for six months, can’t reduce anyone’s salary by more than 6%, and can’t drop a commander or captain by more than one rank. Vincent’s predecessor, Mike Prendergast, had issued about a dozen promotions in the weeks following his Primary loss to Vincent. That should no longer be an issue following this year’s Session.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Pete officials address post-storm water bill debacle” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg will not deactivate water service or continue charging late fees for households that have received exorbitant utility bills in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. City Council members expressed their frustration to administrators Thursday, who could not provide a sufficient explanation for or estimate the number of customers affected by the excessive charges. They unanimously voted to waive typical procedures and scheduled an emergency meeting on Feb. 20 to explore altering an overly cumbersome city code. City Administrator Rob Gerdes stressed the need to “dig into” the code, which regulates the response to billing anomalies. However, Council member Gina Driscoll said she needed “reassurance that we’re going to get people some help right way while we’re working on the long-term fix.” “I don’t want anyone’s water to get cut off because they owe $2,000 when they should owe $200.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Ring the alarm’: Chamber focuses on jobs crisis at home amid cloudy economic outlook” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Despite projections, no one knows exactly how the economy will respond to possible tariffs, inflation and policy changes targeting immigration and fiscal impacts this year, a top federal economist said Friday. David Altig didn’t make bold predictions at the 2025 Economic Forecast the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce presented. Instead, he said, expect this year to be much like 2024, “but less.” “A little bit less growth, a little bit less employment, a little less inflation, but still pretty good,” said Altig, executive vice president and chief economic adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, to a crowd of approximately 250 executives, community leaders and others.

“Flea Market Tallahassee partially re-opens following major winter storm damage” via Kenya Cardonne of WTXL — Flea Market Tallahassee is partially back up and running less than a month after winter storm damage rocked hundreds of booths on the lot. Vendors and neighbors say it’s not the same, but they’ll take what they can get amid this heartbreaking road to recovery. Demetrius Lee, Vendor — “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback.” A comeback is in the works for Flea Market Tallahassee and its vendors, whose livelihoods were paused by snow. Lee — “The beams couldn’t hold up that pressure and it just collapsed, you know, and that affected so many people.” The winter storm made it a safety hazard for the market to remain open. The temporary closure on top of jaw-dropping damage left vendors in an unfortunate situation.

“Florida Venezuelan residents worry about what comes next after Trump’s TPS repeal” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network — Laura doesn’t like to talk about crossing the border. She tears up and it’s hard for her to speak. She apologizes for getting emotional when she recites the first English words she heard. “(Expletive) you, illegal. This is America,” said a border patrol agent, spitting at her feet. Laura, a Panhandle Florida resident, is a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipient from Venezuela. She has a work visa. She has a driver’s license. She has an engineering degree and has worked at the local hospital.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Clerk details challenges her office faced under previous county leadership to House Subcommittee” via Dawn Kitterman of The Bradenton Times — Manatee County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Angelina (Angel) Colonneso traveled to Tallahassee this week to speak with Florida House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee members about the county’s budget process and the challenging relationship between her office and BOCC in recent years. Following her opening remarks, Colonneso answered questions posed by Subcommittee members by detailing the efforts of her office to uphold its statutory duties and responsibilities while being met with opposition that sometimes resulted in retaliation in the form of budget request denials by the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners. Colonneso was invited to participate in the panel discussion on county constitutional officer budgets and budget appeal processes by House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee Chair Alex Rizo.

“Sarasota County leaders hold meeting to discuss hurricane relief funds” via Raj Ghanekar of My Suncoast — Sarasota County wants its residents to weigh in on how to use federal hurricane relief funds. In January, the county received a grant worth over $210 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In turn, the county put out an online survey and is holding public meetings for residents in February to hear their input on what projects the money should go to. Residents gathered at Fruitville Library on Saturday, the second public meeting so far. Kristy Molyneaux, who’s lived in Phillippi Creek for 10 years, was among them. She says 20-24’s trio of hurricanes created a startling new reality for her and her neighbors.

“Sarasota County pays $1.3 million to protect Venice land” via Louis Llovio of Business Observer — Sarasota County has bought two Venice properties deemed ecologically sensitive. The purchases were made through its Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program, part of the Land Acquisition and Management Program. The properties include 4.14 acres on Lemon Bay Drive and 5 acres on East Venice Avenue. The Lemon Bay Drive property, for which the county paid $350,000, sits along Lemon Bay and Alligator Creek. According to a statement from the county, its features include a mangrove swamp, mesic hammock and remnant scrub, and it provides a habitat for birds, gopher tortoises, brown pelicans, roseate spoonbills, little blue herons and green and brown anoles. The East Venice Avenue site, which the county paid $950,000 for, is in the Myakka River watershed and is made up of mesic hammock and scrubby flatwoods that supports gopher tortoises, red-shouldered hawks, barred owls and bobcats.

— TOP OPINION —

“Of course, Casey DeSantis is being floated for Gov; the DeSantises have no one else” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — As Gov. DeSantis faces term limits, rumors swirl about Casey DeSantis potentially running (and disrupting) the 2026 race.

Another DeSantis in office would serve at least one purpose; maintaining Ron’s relevance while challenging Trump.

With DeSantis’ waning control over the legislative agenda and facing an escalating conflict with House Speaker Perez, the Governor is grappling with the reality of power dynamics.

As Ashley Moody filled the Senate seat, other planned successors have fallen through. This allows Trump to endorse his staunch ally, U.S. Rep. Donalds.

Floating Casey DeSantis, the couple aims to scare off donors. But there are flaws in the DeSantis World calculations.

First, Casey DeSantis is an unproven candidate — she’s never personally run for anything — and her public persona is primarily apolitical. This could alienate her from the MAGA crowd she would need to win an election for Dogcatcher, let alone Governor of Florida. Of course, who can forget the most glaring negative: Casey DeSantis engineered her husband’s epic fail challenge of Trump for the White House.

Second, does anyone see Ron DeSantis sitting dutifully behind his wife as Florida’s First Gentleman? DeSantis is NOT Doug Emhoff. He’s not going to cut ribbons at gas station grand openings and carry pom-poms around while his wife established herself as a presidential contender for 2028.

Two or three years ago, the prospect of Casey DeSantis following her husband into the Executive Office of the Governor seemed like a gem of an idea. She’s a telegenic personality who would have appealed to women and men alike. But now, she’s the better half of a defeated man — defeated by both Trump … and the Florida Legislature.

Is anyone going to want four or eight more years of defeated DeSantises?

— OPINIONS —

“Trump is testing our constitutional system. It’s doing fine.” via Noah Feldman of Bloomberg — The Trump administration is stress-testing the U.S. constitutional system with various unlawful actions. These include attempting to ban birthright citizenship, firing inspectors general, freezing federal spending, and seeking to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development. Courts and Congress are responding, blocking Trump’s overreach and working to equilibrate the system. The big question is whether the system can withstand the pressure. So far, the system has not been overwhelmed. Trump can’t unilaterally change the Constitution or shut down agencies created by Congress. Despite the flurry of illegality, Trump is unlikely to defy court orders.

“Democrats need a billionaire strategy” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — Democrats, despite low popularity, are planning long-term, electing Ken Martin as DNC head. However, DNC meetings reflected praise for Biden and a disconnect from voters. Martin stated Democrats will take money from “good billionaires” sharing their values, a message unlikely to resonate beyond DNC circles. Despite Musk’s influence favoring Trump, Democrats attract substantial funds from the affluent. Democrats face a raise-or-fold choice, either aligning with or opposing billionaires since capitalism remains popular despite concerns about wealth concentration. The middle ground of selectively accepting billionaire money seems the least effective.

“Page Lewis: Joe Biden’s failed ‘socialist’ medicine experiment” via Florida Politics — Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA) is a radical, socialist assault on Florida seniors and the state’s medical research. This scheme, driven by “Deep State” bureaucrats, jeopardizes access to crucial treatments, including cancer therapies, by implementing price controls that disincentivize pharmaceutical innovation. Florida’s biotech corridor faces devastating consequences, with canceled research partnerships and delayed clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and other diseases. Investors are withdrawing from breakthrough research, threatening future medical advancements. This is a radical takeover of health care, jeopardizing the world-class system built under Trump and negatively impacting Florida’s seniors.

“House, Senate leaders defied DeSantis — and defended sunshine and accuracy in Florida” via the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board — Last Summer, DeSantis did a nasty little favor for the nation’s wealthiest financiers and — just coincidentally — gutted Floridians’ ability to keep tabs on their own government. To a Governor who takes delight in trickery and often regards the truth as a personal enemy, axing those critical services probably looked more like a bonus than a problem. The Governor’s disdain for public accountability is one of the few things he’s consistently open about. Fortunately, Florida’s legislative leaders decided to push back. As the first (and only) act of the first two rapid-fire Special Sessions last week, Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Perez orchestrated an override of the Governor’s veto. It was the right move.

“DeSantis is a one-man patronage army” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — What happened to the quaint notion of Florida voters actually electing people to office? Every time you turn around, DeSantis is appointing somebody to something. Due to an unusual series of circumstances and his insatiable appetite for control, Florida’s Governor has become a one-man patronage operation. When handing out cushy jobs, fate and old-fashioned political muscle have intervened so often that it’s hard to keep count. And it keeps happening. DeSantis has appointed five of the seven justices of the Florida Supreme Court. He made former Attorney GeneralMoody a U.S. Senator instead of Rubio. He will soon name Moody’s replacement and a new Chief Financial Officer to replace Jimmy Patronis until the next election.

“Childhood hunger should not be the norm in Florida” via Sky Beard of the Orlando Sentinel — Many Florida families struggle to afford nutritious food, with rising costs forcing tough choices between rent and groceries. A survey reveals that middle-income households buy less healthy food, while lower-income families face food insecurity year-round. Nearly 80% of households earning $50,000 to $99,000 report food costs rising faster than income, causing parents to forgo protein and produce. One in five Florida children faces hunger, especially in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Summer EBT (SUN Bucks), offering $120 per child for groceries, could significantly help. Florida, however, is one of 12 states not participating, leaving $259 million in federal funds untapped, impacting 2.1 million children.

“Brad Pitt’s high-octane ‘F1’ trailer debuts ahead of Super Bowl” via Ryan Gajewski of The Hollywood Reporter — Pitt and Damson Idris star in ‘F1,’ a racing movie debuting in theaters and IMAX on June 25. Pitt plays a former Formula One racer mentoring a rookie driver (Idris). “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren all have a speed on the straights,” Pitt said in a teaser trailer released last year. “Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat.” Joseph Kosinski, director of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ helmed the film.

“Secret Service airing recruitment ad from Hollywood director Michael Bay during Super Bowl” via Whitney Wild, Jamie Gangel and Elizabeth Wagmeister of CNN — The United States Secret Service tapped Bay to create a recruiting advertisement expected to be unveiled in the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. According to two sources familiar with the project, the ad cost an estimated $2 million for the Secret Service to produce — a hefty price tag that comes amid massive budget cuts and layoffs at other government agencies. One source said the estimated budget of $2 million is about double what was spent on previous Secret Service recruiting ads. The ad is expected to air on a jumbotron inside New Orleans’ Superdome stadium during the pregame show. The ad time is being donated, so the Secret Service will not have to pay an additional fee.

