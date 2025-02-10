February 10, 2025
Erin Grall bill seeks to bridge gap between families and adopted children
Grall hopes to make progress on the bill during next month's Legislative Session.

New legislation could bridge the divide between families, adopted children and their adoptive parents.

Fort Pierce Republican Sen. Erin Grall filed the bill (SB 558). It would define the term “legal relative” as a person related to the child by either biology or marriage before the termination of parental rights, and would allow adoptive and biological parents — along with children who are 14 or older — to enter into a postadoption contact contract.

Provisions in the bill would allow visitation, communication and information sharing between the adopted child and legal relatives. Children ages 14 or older would be able to voluntarily enter into a written contract for postadoption contact that permits the continued contact between legal relatives and the adopted child until they reach the age of 18.

Within the bill is a provision that could make the contract unenforceable if it permits contact between an adopted child and a person who has been legally restrained from having contact with the child. It would also be unenforceable if it impairs the ability of the adoptive parents and the child to change residence within or outside of Florida.

Contracts would be required to include the following statements in bold text: “Failure to follow the terms of this contract or any amendment thereto, does not invalidate a final adoption order,” and “A disagreement between the parties to, or any action brought to enforce, this contract may not serve as the basis for any action or order affecting the custody of the adopted child.”

Any party would be allowed to file a contract with the court to make it part of the final adoption order, and the bill allows for any contracts to be modified or terminated if all parties agree to it.

Mediation and professional recommendations may be sought if there are any disagreements. Any party that is seeking enforcement, modification or termination of the contract would be required to be sent by certified mail or personal service. Opposing parties would have 30 days to respond.

However, if no satisfactory response is made, an adoptive parent would have to obtain a psychologist or clinical social worker recommendation on the best interests of the child, which would be the primary focus of the court for any decisions made.

If passed, the act would take effect July 1.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

One comment

  • PeterH

    February 10, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    Potentially dangerous, risky and ridiculous! Why take this unnecessary chance with children?

Categories