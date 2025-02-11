Florida doctors back dermatologist Terry Cronin in HD 32 Special Election

The Florida Medical Association (FMA) wants one of its members joining the House later this year.

The professional group’s political arm endorsed Dr. Terry Cronin, a dermatologist and one of three Republicans running in a Special Election in House District 32. Cronin owns Cronin Skin Care Center in Melbourne.

“The Florida Medical Association PAC enthusiastically endorses Dr. Terry Cronin for House District 32,” said FMA PAC President Andrew Borom. “While members of the House and Senate have been supportive of our important healthcare issues, it is essential there are physicians elected to the Florida Legislature who have a unique understanding of issues impacting practicing physicians. We look forward to working with Dr. Cronin as a friend of medicine.”

Cronin said he will be happy to bring his professional experience to Tallahassee.

“As a practicing Doctor for the past 31 years in Florida, I am truly honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of my colleagues from the Florida Medical Association PAC,” Cronin said. “The Florida House needs a tax cutting, regulation eliminating, free-market, Trump conservative and I look forward to being the special prescription to help keep Florida free. With the support of the FMA, I know I can earn the trust of my neighbors in Brevard County to win this special election.”

Cronin faces Brian Hodgers, owner of Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, and Bob White, head of the Brevard County Liberty Caucus, in an April 1 Republican Primary. The winner will advance and face Democrat Juan Hinojosa in a Special Election on June 10.

The candidates are running to succeed outgoing Rep. Debbie Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican who resigned to run in Senate District 19. She is currently fighting her disqualification from that Special Election, but her resignation from the House is irrevocable.

The SD 19 seat opened when Sen. Randy Fine resigned to run for Congress.