Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gulf of Contention

In President Trump’s first stretch back in the White House, one of the many actions he’s taken was to officially rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America through an executive order.

At first, many treated it as a classic “Trump-ism,” perhaps being used to distract from other major issues occurring while in office. But soon after this statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis added to its legitimacy in an executive order related to the crazy winter storm that slammed into North Florida.

Nobody was surprised by DeSantis tripping over himself to second the President’s decree given his wounded ego and the still-recovering relationship between he and the President after a disastrous 2024 presidential bid.

But on Monday, Google Maps users quickly noticed that the platform had adopted the new nomenclature. The topic was trending on most social media apps, eliciting hot takes and spurring name-calling on both sides of the aisle.

For the record, those who use Google Maps within Mexico will still see “Gulf of Mexico,” while users in all other countries (except the U.S.) will see “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

But was this too much of a shock considering that Sundar Pichai was at Trump’s inauguration this past January? Well, yeah, kind of.

Soon after Google’s move, Apple Maps (CEO Tim Cook was at the inauguration, too) caved to the new name.

There are over 750 miles of coastline in Florida that touch the disputed gulf. Hundreds of towns and cities across the coastline of the Gulf of … erm Mexico (America) … that rely on commerce and tourism will have to quickly make some major changes to menus, signs, billboards, merchandise and more.

What tourist is going to buy the “old” PCB towel that says Gulf of Mexico on it? This isn’t a Splash Mountain situation, so better clear out that inventory fast!

Any Floridian who grew up going to the Gulf of Mexico will surely have some difficulty. And when it comes to rebrands, how often do they truly stick? Does anyone really call it The Willis Tower?

Then again, Florida has spent the past decade becoming ruby red, so there’s a good chance many Floridians will eagerly embrace the change, especially if Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s most recent bill succeeds in making the change official at the state level.

SB 608, filed Tuesday, would change 92 statutory references in Florida law to refer to the body of water along Florida’s west coast as the Gulf of America.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have the opportunity to honor America’s greatness by embracing the Gulf of America,” DiCeglie said. “This body of water has long been essential to the livelihood of Pinellas County, supporting our fishing industry, local businesses, and vibrant tourism sector. By updating Florida’s statutes to reflect this new designation, we are reinforcing President Trump’s bold vision and ensuring the Gulf’s significance is recognized at the state level.”

With Senate leadership on board, it’s probably time for that beachfront T-shirt shack to hire a graphic designer.

Feud over? — DeSantis and GOP leaders, who were publicly at odds with each other just weeks ago, celebrated a package of newly signed immigration measures they say will help Trump fight illegal immigration and protect Florida. The legislation marked the end of several turbulent weeks and three Special Sessions, with Republicans fighting internally as the Legislature made a rare rebuke of DeSantis. Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez joined DeSantis at the bill-signing press conference where the Governor praised what he called a team effort. “There was a lot of twists and turns, but I like to tell people, ‘When you’re on an airplane, sometimes you have turbulence.’ … You think of the minute you land safely, you just kind of forget about it. You move on with your day,” DeSantis said. “This is business. It’s not personal. … You get the job done and you move on.” Albritton added, “Sometimes, siblings squabble.”

Reverse card — The Florida Supreme Court ruled Rep. Debbie Mayfield is eligible to run in the Special Election for Senate District 19 to replace Sen. Randy Fine. That means she will be able to seek the same seat she vacated last year after an eight-year term, which triggered term limits. Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and the Division of Elections had disqualified Mayfield from the ballot, citing term limits barring her from seeking the office again. Byrd and his office argued in favor of disqualifying her from the ballot, repeating their claim that running would violate the term limits provisions in the Florida Constitution. But the high court was not convinced, unanimously ruling that Mayfield’s filing “has met the statutory requirements” and that she “has a clear legal right to appear on the primary ballot.”

Dreams dashed — Despite the efforts of the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature, in-state tuition waivers for roughly 6,500 undocumented students enrolled in Florida’s public universities and colleges didn’t survive in the immigration bill passed by lawmakers. Without the waivers, the students’ tuition rate will be tripled or quadrupled to out-of-state rates. Republicans argued it’s wrong to give in-state tuition to students who are undocumented. “I’m not saying they’re bad people, and I’m not saying they don’t have dreams because I’m sure they do,” said Sen. Fine, who pointed the blame at the students’ parents for bringing them into the country. “But to call them Dreamers implies that they have dreams and they have ambitions that are greater than other people.”

Rest in power — Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat who represented Orlando in the Legislature for two decades and was a Black historian, died Thursday at age 76 from knee replacement surgery complications. Thomson served in the House from 2006-2012 and then again from 2018-2022. She was a Senator from 2012-2016 and then again in 2022. Once described as “at the epicenter of Black history in Orlando” by the Orlando Sentinel, Thompson was the director of the Wells’Built Museum of American-American History in Orlando’s Parramore district and was known for taking people on bus tours of Black history in Orlando, writing a book on Orlando’s African American community, hosting Juneteenth events, and helping launch Orlando’s early celebrations to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Senate President Albritton said the Senate will hold a memorial service to honor Thompson.

Parks preservation — People from both sides of the political aisle spoke out en masse over the Summer against DeSantis’ plan to redevelop nine state parks, summarily quashing the idea, if only temporarily. Now, a bill that would prevent such a plan from ever happening and ensure there are thorough evaluations of any other proposed changes to Florida’s precious green spaces is one step closer to passing. Sen. Gayle Harrell’s bill — co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Island and Don Gaetz of Pensacola, as well as Democratic Sen. Carlos G. Smith — won praise on both sides of the dais. Some even asked Harrell to amend it so its language is even more restrictive ahead of its unanimous approval in the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Committee. Its House companion (HB 209) by Republican Reps. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach and John Snyder of Stuart await a hearing before the first of two committees to which it was referred last month.

If you’ve done any long-haul driving in the “Free State of Florida,” there’s a good chance you’ve experienced or encountered SunPass. For those of you who have somehow avoided running across the telltale transponders or windshield stickers, that’s what we true Floridians call the electronic toll collection system that debuted in 1999.

SunPass allows drivers to avoid stopping and making awkward small talk with a sweaty person in a Hawaiian shirt while handing off gross sticky quarters from their cupholder. Instead, they zoom by and put the tolls on their tab.

But like all good things in life, some unsavory individuals try to sully SunPass’ reputation through fraud.

Thankfully, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Cyber Fraud Analytical Support Team, the Attorney General’s Office announced the shutdown of hundreds of fraudulent SunPass websites.

These websites posted fake toll notices and were fronts for phishing schemes targeting residents and visitors alike.

“These fraudulent SunPass websites preyed on unsuspecting Floridians and tourists, trying to steal personal information through fake billing notices. We are taking swift action to shut down these sites and protect consumers. Floridians need to be cautious when receiving texts or emails claiming they owe money for tolls as it could be a scam,” said acting Attorney General John Guard.

Many of these scams work because the websites or calls seem identical to the real ones for those who are not looking hard enough. Any Floridian who gets a fake toll text or email should contact SunPass directly to confirm the price and not click on any direct links.

Valentine’s Day can be tough for anyone — single or not.

And of course, while it may be a “fake holiday” created by greeting card companies, that doesn’t mean the occasional red rose can’t swoon, or that a chocolate bar can’t consume your every thought, or hey, we’ve all had a good cry to a romantic movie now and then (Notting Hill, Casablanca, When Harry Met Sally, In The Mood For Love, Before Sunrise, so many good choices!)

But before you doom scroll on your dating app of choice, the Guard reminds you to keep your guard up (that was likely our last opportunity to use that pun … we had no choice!).

Studies show that about 37% of adults have used an online dating site or app, a statistic slimy schemers know by heart. Many scammers and thieves create fake profiles to target lonely hearts and milk them for all their worth—in 2023 alone, more than $63 million was stolen from Floridians through romance scams.

“Romance scams exploit the emotions of people seeking meaningful relationships, tricking victims into sending money to bad actors. … I encourage everyone to be aware of the warning signs of romance scams and know how to avoid falling victim,” Guard said in a news release.

Guard recommends that dating app users watch out for anyone professing love too fast, anyone asking for money, an online love interest who never can video call or meet, and inconsistent information given by a potential match.

Additionally, many romance apps now have a verification element, so make sure the person you are potentially talking to is real, and if you meet up, make sure it is in a safe public place.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced another $2 million is now available to Florida landowners through Florida’s Future Forests Program, which aims to improve forest health and the long-term viability of Florida’s forestlands by promoting tree planting.

“Florida’s Future Forests Program is a win-win for Florida’s landowners and our state’s natural resources, and I appreciate the Florida Legislature for continued support for this program,” Simpson said. “Private lands make up the majority of Florida’s forestlands, and these funds will help landowners reestablish forests, including sites that were damaged by recent hurricanes.”

The current state budget allocated $2 million to fund site preparations, seedlings and planting.

“As this winter’s tree planting season winds down, now is the perfect time for landowners to take advantage of this program to plan and prepare for future reforestation projects,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “Forests provide clean air, clean water, habitat for wildlife, recreation, and many essential products, and we hope to continue to make these funds available to landowners early in the year to help enhance our forests.”

Florida’s Future Forests Program is open to non-industrial private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofits. Applicants should contact their Florida Forest Service County Forester to apply by 3 p.m. on March 21. Funding requests can be made for 10 to 250 acres of tree establishment.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement seized over 29 pounds of cocaine after stopping a cargo van that had attempted to bypass an agricultural interdiction station in Escambia County.

Officials said the seizure’s street value is $24,000 per bundle, for a total street value of $264,000.

“Florida’s Agricultural Law Enforcement officers serve as a first line of defense against criminal activity and threats to our state,” said Simpson. “This significant drug seizure is a testament to the critical role our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe. I’m proud of the work our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement — and the men and women who put their lives on the line every day — to intercept criminals and illicit contraband that endanger our communities.”

After bypassing the interdiction station, a large cargo van was stopped on Feb. 12. Officers discovered a plastic box filled with spray foam containing concealing 11 bricks of cocaine, weighing 29.2 pounds. The crate that contained the cocaine was reportedly bound for South Florida and had been picked up in El Paso, Texas.

The investigation is ongoing, and OALE investigators are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

OALE conducts criminal investigations and works to protect consumers from unfair and deceptive trade practices. Over 20 agricultural interdiction stations are placed around the state, conducting inspections 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to prevent the introduction or spread of pests and diseases and protect Florida’s food supply.

State University System Board of Governors — DeSantis announced the selection of former House Speaker Paul Renner to the Board of Governors on Wednesday, where he is poised to help oversee the operation and management of state universities. Renner joins former Speaker Jose Oliva and former lawmaker Manny Diaz Jr. as former legislators on the board. Read more on Florida Politics.

Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees — DeSantis appointed Michael Barnett to the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees. Barnett is a Lawyer for Shiner Law Group and was previously appointed as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, a member of the Medical Examiners Commission, and a member of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority. Barnett earned his associate degree from Palm Beach State College, his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Florida and his law degree from the University of Miami.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County — DeSantis reappointed Tracy Caruso and Carlos Vidueira to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. Caruso is the President and owner of Delray Beach Executive Suites and Editor At-Large for Florida Jolt. She is the current Chair of the Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority and previously served as the Delray Beach Historic Preservation Board Chair. Caruso earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University. Vidueira is the Vice President of Huizenga Holdings and a board member of the Superyacht Life Foundation and Northend RISE. Vidueira earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and his MBA from UCLA.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Johanna Lopez and Tavares Republican Sen. Keith Truenow filed bills (HB 139/SB 678) to bring Florida’s pawn industry into the digital age.

Current law specifies that pawn transaction forms must be printed on letter-sized paper. The bill sponsors state this restricts businesses from transitioning to digital record-keeping systems despite the shift toward digital platforms in other financial sectors.

The bills would maintain the existing statutory structure while explicitly authorizing digital and printed forms. The legislation aims to reduce unnecessary paperwork, improve operational efficiency, and provide greater convenience for pawn shops and consumers, aligning the industry with modern financial practices.

Lopez said this change would be “essential” for the industry to modernize.

“Florida’s pawn industry plays a vital role in providing financial services to individuals who may not have access to traditional banking,” Lopez said. “By allowing digital transaction forms, we are bringing this essential industry in line with modern practices, improving efficiency for businesses and convenience for consumers.”

The pair of bills would reflect the growing need for industry innovation, allowing pawnbrokers to offer better services without incurring additional costs to the state.

Sen. Truenow added that it’s time to eliminate the red tape.

“It’s time to pawn off outdated rules and unnecessary red tape. Government should encourage innovation and help businesses better serve their customers,” Truenow said.

If approved, the legislation would go into effect July 1.

The State University System of Florida is touting the Florida nursing programs’ success on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, with an average passing rate of 94%.

Florida Gulf Coast University had 100% of its nursing graduates pass the exam for the second consecutive year. Nine institutions in total surpassed the national average of 92%.

Since 2022, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have invested $138 million into expanding and enhancing nursing programs through the Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) and Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) funds. This led to more than 1,900 nursing graduates in 2024, a record high.

“The nursing programs within the SUS have maintained a standard of excellence by ensuring graduates excel on the nursing exam and are prepared to provide quality healthcare to Floridians,” said SUS Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. “Continued investments in nursing through LINE and PIPELINE will ensure our state remains a top producer of highly skilled nurses.”

Universities with passage rates above the national benchmark of 92% include the University of West Florida, 98%; the University of Florida, 98%; the University of South Florida, 97%; the University of Central Florida, 96%; Florida Atlantic University, 94%; the University of North Florida, 94%; and Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, 93%.

“Thanks to the ongoing investment from Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature and the dedication of university leadership and faculty, the nursing programs at our public universities consistently deliver impressive results, with notable improvements in passage rates, increased capacity, and a record number of nursing graduates. These achievements are reversing the critical need for nurses across the state,” said Brian Lamb, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors.

Take a deep look into the recesses of your mind when you were a kid crossing the street on your way to school. We bet there was a crossing guard there.

Crossing guards are a huge help for many schools and communities, ensuring our future leaders get to school safely, and this week, the Florida Department of Transportation and Gov. DeSantis recognized them for their critical work.

A proclamation signed by the Governor declared Feb. 7 as “School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Florida.”

“Each school day, Florida’s school crossing guards help ensure the safety of some of our communities’ smallest road users and their families through their unwavering commitment to public safety and education of responsible pedestrian behaviors. On School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, we extend our deepest gratitude to these community heroes who selflessly volunteer their time to keep our school children safe,” said FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.

For the last 15 years, on the first Friday in February, Florida has announced the School Crossing Guard Awards, where the crossing guards of the year are recognized.

The 2024 winners are Douglas McIntyre of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Stephanie Collins of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

McIntyre, or “Mr. Doug,” is known for his kindness and positive demeanor and is the day’s highlight for many children and their parents. Collins is known for her commitment to making a safer school environment and creating a sense of community for the children with a positive and friendly demeanor.

Some 70 community mental health and substance abuse treatment providers gathered in Tallahassee Wednesday to mark Behavioral Health Day in Florida.

The group convened at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum to mark the day and raise awareness about mental health issues in the state, and increase access to treatment.

During the event, speakers pointed out the value of substance use and mental health treatments and advocated the right treatment services for Floridians. The event was organized by the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA)

“Behavioral Health Day provides us the opportunity to share the incredible innovations Florida’s mental health and substance use treatment providers and partners are doing each day to help heal our communities,” said Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of FBHA.

“As many of us know, behavioral health challenges and disorders can affect anyone at any time, and making sure that every family has access to services is our top priority.”

Seven of Florida’s award-winning state parks have received new accessible beach matting through the continued partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, which donated $100,000 for the matting.

The matting will allow people with mobility devices or who need assistance to better navigate sandy terrain on Florida’s world-class beaches, including Amelia Island, Big Talbot Island, Little Talbot Island, Anastasia, Oleta River, Bill Baggs Cape Florida and Lovers Key.

“We believe the best beaches in the world are found within Florida’s state parks, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy them,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Surfing’s Evolution has been one of our most dedicated partners for several years, and we appreciate their continued support of our state’s parks and beaches.”

Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Inc. was founded by surfer Ron DiMenna and his wife, Lynne, to protect beaches for future generations and recognize the importance of surfing and beach lifestyles in Florida. Since 2021, the foundations have provided beach-focused support for Florida’s beaches, including beach wheelchairs, floating wheelchairs and all-terrain vehicles.

“We are proud to support the people who care for our beaches and expand accessibility to everyone who loves to visit and explore them,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “This matting helps to ensure that people who use mobility can not only see the beach but also truly explore and enjoy it.”

If there’s a college professor who hasn’t heard, “well, what do they know, they’ve never made anything” from a student at least once, we haven’t met them.

Soon, a Tallahassee State College educator can refute such criticism with ease.

Joshua Flores, who has played a massive part in pushing sculpture and digital photography courses in TSC’s curriculum, will have his piece “Underwriting” displayed with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Feb. 27. The event will be free and open to the public.

Flores, an accomplished printmaker and painter, delves into the nature of memory and its delicacy with his new piece.

“I mourn and celebrate memories of loved ones and the fleeting life we often take for granted. I have long been fascinated by the function of memory and disconcerted by its fragility. My work seeks to capture the beauty and impermanence of recollection, much like the way memories blend, shift, and sometimes vanish altogether,” said Flores.

The exhibit will be open every Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. in TSC’s gallery, which is free to visit, from Feb. 27 through March 21.

If you are in the 850 area, check it out. Maybe one day you’ll be able to say you saw it first before MOMA snagged it.

Twenty-five years ago, a Supreme Court decision defined the next two decades of a nation.

The Bush v. Gore decision, dramatized in Emmy-winning TV movies like “Recount,” was a massive moment not only in Florida history but also in American history.

The razor-thin election result made every vote in the state crucial … well, until the manual recounts were halted, at least. Of course, this has been a major talking point for historians, judges, lawyers, and professors everywhere. The discussions are rarely dry.

The Election Law Center at Florida State University’s College of Law will host a two-day conference on Feb. 28 and March 1 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Bush v. Gore case.

In the FSU College of Law Auditorium 101, keynote speakers such as David Boise and Ben Ginsberg, who were both counsels in the case, will discuss the ruling alongside election law professors, lawmakers, federal and state judges, and election administrators.

“The 25th anniversary is the perfect time to reflect on how the Supreme Court’s intervention in the 2000 election reshaped public understanding of the judiciary’s role in resolving election disputes, the legal standards for election recounts and the broader implications for voting rights,” said College of Law Dean Erin O’Hara O’Connor.

There will also be a special gallery showcasing the original U.S. Supreme Court artists’ sketches.

“We are thrilled the Election Law Center has assembled such an esteemed group of speakers, bringing together lawmakers, election administrators, the nation’s leading election law attorneys and prominent election law scholars from across the country. This conference offers a unique opportunity to hear from those who played pivotal roles in the case that reshaped American election law,” said O’Hara O’Connor.

The chicken of the sea, an ahi steak, is a choice for salad. Yes, we are talking about tuna. Famously, tuna is a product associated with cans.

And to those sick individuals who eat the tuna and cracker spreads sometimes found in vending machines, you must have a stomach of steel and a sense of smell worse than post-COVID Ron Donald.

But to our tuna enthusiast readers out there, listen up: This week, Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled a variety of canned tuna products sold under various names, including the “Van Camp” label, which is a brand sold in Walmarts and independent retailers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida, aka America’s favorite states to make fun of.

The recall is due to a notification from suppliers that the “easy open” pull tab on the cans is defective. This leads to leaks, spoilage, and potentially clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Yum!

So, even though it’s a great source of protein, stay away from tuna this week, especially canned, or you might spend a lot of time on the can.

Morning commutes can be dull, especially if you’ve already run through the latest episodes of your favorite podcasts.

But what if you saw a building on fire while on the drive? Well, that was the case for Tallahassee residents in the Levy Park area.

On the morning of Feb. 12, the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Milton Street. The property, which is only a three-minute drive from the Lake Ella Publix, was sure to have caught the attention of many Tallahasseans on their way to work or while heading back from dropping the kids off.

Firefighters arrived in under five minutes to find heavy smoke from the two-story residence. They entered and confirmed that no one was inside. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With fires still very much on people’s minds due to the West Coast, TFD is reminding everyone to install fire alarms and regularly check that they are working properly.

Tallahassee is a temporary home to many famous artists, musicians, and artists. Whether that’s Barry Jenkins, Tony Hale, T-Pain, Cheryl Hines, or Jim Morrison, many visionaries have set eyes on the rolling hills of north Florida.

Add graphic designer Kai Allen to that list.

A Florida A&M University alumna, Allen was named one of the two first-place winners of the “Target HBCU Design Challenge.” Now, her original work is featured on a sweatshirt available to purchase at select Target Stores.

Allen graduated from the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Design, known for fostering creativity among its students.

“FAMU is where I found my creative spark. The small, intimate classroom setting and the unwavering support from my professors gave me the confidence I needed to push forward with this competition. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their encouragement and guidance,” said Allen.

Since graduating, Allen has been working as a creative designer at Liquid Soul, an Atlanta-based multimedia marketing agency. There, she’s developed and built upon skills learned at FAMU.

“I hope my success inspires young Black girls who may not see themselves in design yet. If I can do it, they can too. Representation matters, and I’m proud to show them that they, too, can achieve their dreams,” said Allen.

What makes great universities great, besides CFB, of course, are the connections students make amongst themselves and alumni of years past.

A solid alumni network is a key to greatness, and Florida State University has one of the best.

It will be on display Tuesday as FSU hosts “The Careers in Public Service Conference,” featuring 30 distinguished alumni who now represent service organizations nationwide.

Notable speakers will include House Speaker Daniel Perez as the opener and Justin Roth (BS ’97), the Chief of Staff for Senator Ashley Moody, as the closer.

The event will allow students to network with lobbyists, consultants, executives, elected officials, media and research professionals, and public policy professionals. It will run from noon to 7:30 p.m. in the FSU Student Union Ballrooms D & E.

“Public service careers span an incredible diversity of roles but remain a sector often less explored and sometimes misunderstood. However, it offers unique opportunities for individuals to support important causes, influence positive change in their communities and experience deeply rewarding work that truly makes a difference,” said Rob Liddell, FSU Assistant Vice President for Career Services.

“Embracing a career in public service means committing to the greater good and finding fulfillment in contributing to the well-being and advancement of society.”

Florida State tries for its first three-game winning streak since November as it hosts No. 23 Clemson (noon ET, The CW Network).

The Seminoles (15-9, 6-7 ACC) beat Wake Forest on Wednesday 72-70 behind a furious comeback, outscoring the Demon Deacons 51-35 in the second half. Taylor Bol Bowen and Jamir Watkins each scored 15 points in the win.

The victory helped FSU forge a tie for eighth place in the ACC standings.

Clemson (20-5, 12-2) is a game behind league leaders Duke in the conference title race. The Tigers have won consecutive games, including an upset of the Blue Devils on Saturday. Clemson beat Florida State on Jan. 11 and has won eight of nine games since. The only loss in that stretch was a three-overtime defeat against Georgia Tech.

Clemson has no ranked team left on the regular season schedule, so the opportunity to finish atop the conference standings is substantial. However, neither Duke nor Louisville faces a ranked team for the rest of the regular season. The Blue Devils and Cardinals sit ahead of Clemson in the conference standings.

The game is important for the Seminoles’ postseason chances. Likely, the only ways FSU can earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament is to win the ACC Tournament or to finish the season on a winning streak and then win multiple games in the conference tourney. If Florida State finishes in the top nine in the regular season standings, they will receive a first-round bye. Finishing in the top four earns a bye into the third round.

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — No matter how many selfie videos he drops … no matter how hard his comms staff trolls reporters … he lost this round to the Legislature.

Wilton Simpson — Musical note — You got more than you gave/And I wanted what I got/When you got skin in the game, you stay in the game/But you don’t get a win unless you play in the game.

Albritton/Perez — Up arrow — They did what Oliva and Galvano, Sprowls and Simpson, Renner and Passidomo couldn’t do: Punch a bully in the nose.

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — The Legislature doesn’t get the W without his wheeling and dealing.

Jason Weida — Up arrow — The feud ended days after he took the wheel. Correlation? Causation? It doesn’t matter; it’s a win.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — Monday’s your day!

Tyler Sirois — Up arrow — The House couldn’t have held the line without its fearless (Majority) Leader.

Mike Caruso — Down arrow — May the bridges he burns light the way … to the basement.

John Guard — Up arrow — Did anyone notice how well he held down the fort as acting Attorney General?

Scott Yenor — Down arrow — אין מצב

Paul Renner — Up arrow — Put him next to Yenor and this great pick looks 10 times greater.

Cord Byrd — Down arrow — That’s not fair, your honor! They don’t teach elementary legal principals at St. Thomas!

Debbie Mayfield — Up arrow — She couldn’t wait until the April 1 election to make her haters look foolish.

Fla. Supreme Court — Up arrow — We have a three-branch government? Is that … is that allowed?

Jennifer Bradley — Up arrow — In a dark week for the death penalty, she continued pushing to fairly compensate those who were wrongly incarcerated.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — Some go with the flow, others cement their legacy as crusaders against illegal immigration.

Nick DiCeglie — Up arrow — Bonus: SB 608 will nuke an annoying debate on the FlaPol Slack.

Gayle Harrell — Up arrow — There’s a time for pickleball. At state parks, it’s “never.”

Susan Plasencia — Down arrow — We know it sucks, but you have to at least pretend to listen to the kids.

Alex Andrade — Down arrow — The Milton Council would’ve been smart to wait a couple of months before giving him the boot.

Marla Maples — Down arrow — A tinfoil hat would’ve clashed with the champagne-colored suit, but we’re still disappointed.

Condo owners — Down arrow — Pssh … start a property insurance company and come back next Session.

Boating — Crossways arrow — Ahem, just to be 100% clear, this doesn’t make BUI any less dangerous.

FJA — Up arrow — If they reach elbow deep into the drain, they might find enough wasted primary season cash to wipe away the tears.

Henry Mack — Up arrow — We’re happy for him, but someone tell the Trump admin to stop before the cupboard is bare!

Ron Book — Up arrow — He snagged the Daily Business Review’s Lifetime Achievement Award, but he’s far from done.

Florida Network — Up arrow — Strong presence this week in Tally, and even stronger results for Florida’s youth #TheNetworkWorks.

TGH — Helicopter — We hope TGH Day is the only time any of us see a 407GX up close, but we’re glad to know they’re there if we need them.

Jeremy Matlow — Down arrow — How about the “I’m Sorry Transit Center?”

City of Tally — Down arrow — Gus Corbella said it best. Dream bigger, Tally.

Geraldine Thompson — Prayer hands — Rest in power, Senator.