Personnel note: Kim Shugar joins Arrow Group

Arrow Group is adding Kim Shugar to its team as a Senior Adviser.

Shugar comes to the firm with 25 years of experience in local and state policy development and implementation, strategic planning, and program and project management. She is a respected senior leader skilled in fiscal and human resource management, operational optimization, and partnership development.

With an extensive public service background, Shugar has served in senior level positions within Florida agencies, the state Legislature, and the South Florida Water Management District.

“Kim’s experience across a wide variety of government affairs speaks to her ability to effectively collaborate with clients across diverse governmental landscapes,” said Arrow Group President Albert Balido.

Shugar, who earned a master’s from UF and a bachelor’s from Mercer, added, “I am excited to join Arrow Group, whose commitment to delivering innovative and impactful advocacy solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to applying my experience in legislative and governmental affairs to help our clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and achieve their strategic objectives.”

Arrow Group is the government affairs arm of full-service business law firm Gunster that launched in January through a strategic partnership with Anfield Consulting. Balido, the former head of Anfield, leads Arrow Group, with Ron Brisé serving as Senior Policy Adviser.