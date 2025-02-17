Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.17.25

Good Monday morning.

As James Uthmeier prepares for his swearing-in today at the Old Capitol, major leadership moves are taking shape in the Attorney General’s Office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will host state leaders and friends as Justice Meredith Sasso officially swears in the new AG.

Meanwhile, Uthmeier has tapped a powerhouse initial team to help drive his office:

David Dewhirst moves from the Governor’s Office to serve as acting Chief of Staff and co-Chair of the transition. With experience as senior adviser to DeSantis, Solicitor General of Montana, Chief Deputy Attorney General in Idaho and Deputy General Counsel to the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Donald Trump, Dewhirst brings a wealth of expertise in state government and legal affairs. He is known for his strategic mind, and proven leadership, which makes Dewhirst a good fit to help Uthmeier navigate his new role.

Jeremy Redfern is taking the reins as Communications Director. Redfern is no stranger to the Florida political scene, having previously worked as DeSantis’ Press Secretary. Redfern is a veteran EOD specialist with years of military experience handling high-risk explosive situations. His understanding of state politics and communications will be key in shaping the AG’s message.

John Guard, who started with AG Ashley Moody on Day One and secured many victories for the office and state, will remain Chief Deputy Attorney General through the transition weeks ahead.

“John has been the steady hand that has helped steer Florida’s Office of the Attorney General to many successes over the last six years,” Uthmeier said. “I appreciate his willingness to stay on to help us reload the office and dive right back into the fight for Florida.”

AG Uthmeier’s transition team will be rolled out in the coming days as he prepares to build a new leadership team and hit the ground running.

With Dewhirst, Redfern and Guard at the helm, Uthmeier’s office is poised for success. Expect big things ahead.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter in the Attorney General’s office,” Redfern said. “We have a lot in store and will be aggressive to ensure Florida stays safe, strong and free.”

Arrow Group is adding Kim Shugar to its team as a senior adviser.

Shugar comes to the firm with 25 years of experience in local and state policy development and implementation, strategic planning and program and project management. She is a respected senior leader skilled in fiscal and human resource management, operational optimization, and partnership development.

With an extensive public service background, Shugar has served in senior-level positions within Florida agencies, the state Legislature, and the South Florida Water Management District.

“Kim’s experience across a wide variety of government affairs speaks to her ability to effectively collaborate with clients across diverse governmental landscapes,” said Arrow Group President Albert Balido.

Shugar, who earned a master’s from UF and a bachelor’s from Mercer, added, “I am excited to join Arrow Group, whose commitment to delivering innovative and impactful advocacy solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to applying my experience in legislative and governmental affairs to help our clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and achieve their strategic objectives.”

Arrow Group is the government affairs arm of full-service business law firm Gunster, which launched in January through a strategic partnership with Anfield Consulting. Balido, the former head of Anfield, leads Arrow Group, with Ron Brisé serving as senior policy adviser.

Spotted — At the Valentine’s Day wedding of Rubin Turnbull’s Zach Hubbard and Mary Clare Futch at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee: Reps. Alex Andrade, Kevin Steele and his wife Michelle, and Josie Tomkow; AG Uthmeier and Alex Barrera, Jimmy Card, Peter Cuderman, Husein and LeAnna Cumber, Justin Domer, Brooke Evans, Cody Farrell, Megan and Andrew Fay; Taylor Ferguson, Taryn Fenske, Jamie Grant, Marva Johnson, Alex Kelly, Allison Kinney, Stephanie Kopelousos, Adrian Lukis, Eddie Metzger, Holly Miller, Tom Piccolo, Jonathan and Nicole Rees, Bill Rubin and the Rubin Turnbull team, Caroline Schwab, Chris Spencer, Stephanie Smith, Sarah and Alan Suskey, Jason Weida and Jared Willis.

—@realDonaldTrump: He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.

—@SecRubio: Sagui is home! American Sagui Dekel Chen and two more hostages were released by Hamas in Gaza thanks to @POTUS‘ strength and leadership. STAY STRONG, EDAN — we will have you home soon!

—@RoKhanna: A defense of free speech means sticking up for speech you disagree with. Unclear how @JDVance can preach free speech in Europe while condoning the banning of AP reporters because the news outlet has not followed Trump’s lead in renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

—@JamesUthmeierFL: I’m honored and humbled to be appointed by @GovRonDeSantis as the next Attorney General of the Free State of Florida. I’m excited to get to work, build on @AGAshleyMoody’s fine record, help enact the @realDonaldTrump agenda and defend our people, our constitution, and our Florida way of life!

—@AngieNixon: I fear our kids will never know the taste of Krystals in their prime.

Apple Launch to unveil new iPhone SE — 2, ‘1923’ season two premieres — 6, the 2025 Oscars – 13, 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 14, Trump to address Joint Session of Congress — 15, Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 15, DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 17, ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ returns to Netflix — 18, Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 21, Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 22, 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 30, Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 39, Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 43, final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres — 50; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 63, ‘The Accountant 2’ premieres — 67; Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour begins in Los Angeles — 70, ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 74, Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 85, Epic Universe grand opening — 94, Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 95, ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 95, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 102, Special Election for SD 19 — 113, DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 114, 2025 Florida Tech & Innovation Summit begins — 128, ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 130, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 144, ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 158, ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 170, DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 212, ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 277, DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 303, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 305, ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 442, Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 459, FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 480, Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 670, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 810, ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 956, 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,243, 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,359, ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,759, ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,490.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump takes a victory lap at a rain-splattered Daytona 500” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Amid cheers and roaring engines, Trump basked in the spotlight at the Daytona 500, continuing his celebration after a favorable start to his second term.

Last weekend, he was at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, relishing the attention at the nation’s most-watched TV event. This Sunday, Trump left his Mar-a-Lago home for a quick trip to the Daytona 500, where he shook hands with drivers before NASCAR’s signature race and reveled in applause as fighter jets screamed overhead and some attendees chanted his name.

“Four-seven, baby!” a man in the crowd yelled as the 47th President exited his limousine.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s great for the country,” Trump told Fox Sports in a brief interview, explaining why he’d returned to the Daytona 500 on the fifth anniversary of his first visit. He also praised the NASCAR drivers for their skill and speed. “They have a lot of guts.”

“This is your favorite President,” Trump told drivers over the radio.

The scene underscored Trump’s strong support base. Many attendees showed support. As Trump’s popularity remains high, his actions at home and abroad draw concern.

Analysts view Trump’s affinity for sports as a way to showcase spectacle. This trip included the flag “Let’s go, Brandon.” NASCAR remains “Trump Country.”

“Trump loves sports in a very specific way — not because of team loyalties, not because of strategies — but for the spectacle of it all, for the proximity to power and the spotlight,” David Niven, a University of Cincinnati political scientist, wrote in an email. He called Trump an “American Caligula,” comparing him to the Roman emperor who reveled in staging fights of gladiators. Niven said the President draped himself in “cartoon fierceness” in his visits to sporting events.

According to Niven, Trump doesn’t visit “sports where he’d be called to account.”

“Trump says the spirit of NASCAR will ‘fuel America’s Golden Age‘” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press — In a presidential message released as he flew to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump said the Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life in a “shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race.” “From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Trump said. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ileana Garcia advocates to improve services for young adults looking for housing” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Young adults aging out of foster care or facing homelessness could have additional support systems if a new measure is adopted. Miami Republican Sen. Garcia filed a bill (SB 584) to help young adults successfully transition from foster care to independent living, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive. The bill would require that institutions within the Florida College System and state universities prioritize housing and work-study opportunities for students who are or were experiencing homelessness or have spent time in foster care. These institutions would be prohibited from requiring these students to have a cosigner or guarantor for housing.

“Chemtrails and vaccine lettuce: Florida is about to have its stupidest Session ever” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The Senate is advancing a bill on “geoengineering and weather modification activities” (SB 56), prompted by chemtrail conspiracy theories. Sponsored by Sen. Garcia, the bill addresses concerns about government involvement in releasing chemicals into the atmosphere. The bill would direct the Department of Environmental Protection to establish an email address for chemtrail complaints without requiring investigation or action. Critics view this as a cynical act of pandering, making a mockery of genuine concerns without allocating resources for research. This move is seen as part of a trend in Florida, with legislators introducing bills on topics like edible vaccines and investing in Bitcoin, possibly distracting from other issues like weakening the minimum wage.

“Proposed laws would allow billions in Florida retirement, other funds to be invested in risky Bitcoin” via Dan Christensen of the Florida Bulldog — Republican legislators have filed bills that would authorize politicians and bureaucrats who oversee Florida’s General Revenue Fund, the Florida Retirement System (FRS), the Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and other huge state funds to invest up to 10% of their cash in risky Bitcoin and “other digital assets.” Those public funds, which hold tens of billions of dollars, should be allowed to convert a chunk of it to Bitcoin, a highly volatile asset, as a “hedge against inflation,” according to the bills’ sponsors Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican (SB 550), and Rep. Webster Barnaby, a DeLand Republican (HB 487).

“Property insurance bill would repeal 2022 reforms that stabilized the market, insurers say” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Sen. Don Gaetz has proposed legislation aimed at lowering Florida insurance costs. Key provisions include rolling back restrictions on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurers and mandating insurers to disclose subsidiaries and executive compensation. The insurance industry opposes these changes, arguing that recent reforms are working. Gaetz contends that the legislation targets “bad actors” and ensures fair claim handling. The bill also seeks to increase interest rates on insurance judgments, require adjusters to use standardized estimating software and mandate equal cost-sharing for mediation. The bill faces potential opposition and challenges in the Legislature.

“Lawmakers call for stronger safeguards against foreign influence” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — New measures would allow enhanced security to protect Florida’s political processes and elections from foreign interests. Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess and Apollo Beach Republican Rep. Michael Owen filed bills (SB 766) and (HB 583) to ensure transparency and accountability for agents and organizations associated with foreign nations that engage in political activities within Florida. The bills aim to prevent the influence of foreign entities, in particular, those considered hostile. This would include the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of North Korea, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Burgess said in a statement that the legislation is critical due to foreign actors increasingly trying to influence elections and government policies in Florida.

“Dianne Hart advocates for children’s rights when they face prosecution as adults” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new measure would protect children accused of committing criminal offenses from being prosecuted as adults. Tampa Democrat Rep. Hart filed the bill (HB 613) to safeguard children’s rights and ensure a fair and thorough evaluation process before they are prosecuted as adults. The bill would require a court to advise a child and their parent or legal guardian of the child’s right to a due process evidentiary hearing before transferring the child to adult court. It also would eliminate the discretion of state attorneys to transfer and certify children for prosecution as adults without first conducting a due process court hearing.

“Disability awareness could become part of Florida’s school curriculum” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida school students could be given instruction on disabilities as part of their curriculum if a new bill intended to raise awareness is passed in the upcoming Legislative Session. The bill (SB 540) was filed by Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins and is titled the “Evin B. Hartsell Act.” The bill aims to amend current legislation to require, rather than authorize, disability history and awareness instruction to students in public K-12 schools. If passed, the bill would mandate a specific two-week period each year during which students would receive intensive instruction to expand their knowledge, understanding and awareness of individuals with disabilities, the history of disability, and the disability rights movement.

“Johanna López wants to make sure violence victims aren’t evicted” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A newly proposed measure would provide victims of violence and stalking additional protection and increased safeguards if passed. Orlando Democratic Rep. López filed the bill (HB 619), which aims to protect tenants from having their rental agreements terminated after being victimized in incidents related to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking. Landlords would be prohibited from ending tenancy agreements if their tenants or the tenant’s minor child are victims of actual or threatened violence or stalking and are not perpetrators, to ensure that victims have a secure and stable place to live. Furthermore, a rental agreement would be prohibited from containing any provisions that penalize the tenant for terminating the agreement due to these factors.

— 100 DAYS —

“Justice Department’s independence is threatened as Trump’s team asserts power over cases and staff” via Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press — The Justice Department, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, is facing upheaval amid concerns of political interference. Top officials are clashing with the FBI over access to Jan. 6 investigator’s names. Also, the top Manhattan prosecutor resigned after a directive to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Other prosecutors involved in the Adams case have quit. Bondi created a “Weaponization Working Group” to scrutinize cases against Trump. These actions have drawn comparisons to the Nixon era. This follows vows that her Justice Department would not become politicized.

“Mass resignation marks a new kind of defiance in the second Trump era” via Naftali Bendavid of The Washington Post — Seven Justice Department officials resigned after refusing to drop charges against a Trump ally. This marks significant defiance of Trump, drawing comparisons to the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre. Critics say this could create a precedent for future acts of resistance. Danielle Sassoon, who resigned as acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, called the move against Adams a “breathtaking and dangerous precedent.” Hagan Scotten, the chief prosecutor on the Adams case, stated, “If no lawyer…is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool or enough of a coward.” Trump has rarely, if ever, faced that kind of pushback in his nearly four weeks in office.

“Shocked Europeans play catch-up after Trump moves on Ukraine” via Andrew Gray, John Irish and Lili Bayer of Reuters — European officials are shocked by the Trump administration’s shift in Ukraine policy, expressing dismay and a “whiff of panic.” Fears are mounting that the U.S. may undermine Ukrainian and European security with a peace deal with Vladimir Putin. JD Vance’s recent conference speech emphasized stifling free speech and failure to manage immigration, not Ukraine’s security. European leaders are now vowing to boost defense spending while dealing with U.S. pressure to create security guarantees for Ukraine. The situation evokes fears of appeasement reminiscent of the 1938 Munich pact.

“Top FEMA official is fired over payments for NYC migrant shelters” via Luis Ferré-Sadurní of The New York Times — Four FEMA employees, including the CFO, were fired after Elon Musk falsely claimed funds meant for disaster relief were used for “luxury” migrant hotels in NYC. FEMA’s acting director suspended the funds & the Whitehouse made the decision to dismiss them. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the employees were terminated, saying “DHS will not sit idly and allow deep-state activists to undermine” safety. The firings highlight Musk’s growing influence in the Trump administration and raises questions about future federal aid to NYC.

“Mass firings continue across nation’s health agencies” via Adam Cancryn, Megan Messerly and David Lim of POLITICO — The Trump administration conducted mass firings at HHS over the weekend, impacting the FDA, CMS, and the office for emergency preparedness. The administration, guided by Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” claims the cuts are strategic, but agency insiders describe them as indiscriminate and chaotic, impacting essential programs and officials. The layoffs affected employees working on Obamacare, prescription drug regulation, medical devices, and public health emergency response. Democratic lawmakers and public health experts criticize the firings as a threat to public health, while those inside the agency describe the process as confusing with managers scrambling to justify keeping employees as many political appointees have been kept in the dark.

“DOGE’s federal job cuts threaten Republican districts too” via John McCormick and Max Rust of The Wall Street Journal — Trump and Musk are targeting federal government downsizing, a challenge as federal employees are spread nationwide, not just in Washington D.C. Over half of the congressional districts with the most federal workers are held by Republicans, making cuts politically tricky. The South has high concentrations of VA and Military jobs, the Midwest and Northeast have Agriculture, and the West relies on Interior Department employees. Musk and Trump’s plan to cut federal workers will probably face resistance, as lawmakers have traditionally fought to protect federal jobs in their districts.

“Elon Musk’s mass government cuts could make private companies millions” via Nick Robins-Early of The Guardian — Musk is targeting USAID and Education, while other companies like Palantir and Lockheed Martin cheer the disruption. Concerns rise over potential ethical conflicts as Musk influences federal decisions, especially those tied to SpaceX and Starlink. Trump’s executive order mandates agencies coordinate cuts with Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE. His influence comes without ethical watchdogs in place. Critics say transparency laws are being sidestepped, allowing potential misuse of power. Experts warn of corruption risks due to Musk’s influence and conflicts of interest, potentially reshaping government functions and contracts to his favor.

“Transportation Department workers with ‘exceptional’ reviews told they’re fired for ‘performance’ issues” via Allan Smith of NBC News — DOT cited “poor performance” as the reason for firing probationary employees, but supervisors rated many as “exceptional,” raising questions about the rationale. These firings, part of a more extensive Trump administration purge, are happening so rapidly that agencies are struggling with messy fallout. This mass firing is happening even though probationary status has nothing to do with performance. The firings often don’t include names. Some employees who have been fired are being contacted because they are due to be reinstated. The chaos that the administration has caused includes firing decisions being made and agencies struggling to undo the fallout.

“Under Trump, NASA meetings are on hold and missions are up in the air” via Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — NASA faces uncertainty with Trump’s return and Musk’s influence. Musk’s DOGE group will oversee NASA’s “deferred resignation” offer. Some workers have already accepted. Remote work is ending, potentially causing departures. DOGE is reviewing NASA’s contracts. NASA must also end DEI efforts after Trump’s recent orders. NASA is pausing advisory groups, including scientific groups, until compliance is met. Billionaire Jared Isaacman has been nominated to lead NASA and will accelerate commercial space efforts; SpaceX is already dominant as a top contractor. A NASA webpage with a historical account of the first class of astronauts, including women and people of color, disappeared and has been restored. “Our immensely successful research enterprise is under attack,” said Garth Illingworth, an astrophysicist at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

“Trump names Henry Mack III to lead DOL worker training, jobless aid agency” via Jay-Anne Casuga and Alex Ruoff of Bloomberg — Trump has tapped Florida’s Mack to head the Employment and Training Administration (ETA). A former education official, Mack would oversee unemployment insurance and workforce development. If confirmed, Mack could revamp the national apprenticeship program and address unemployment claim fraud, key Republican priorities. The ETA also handles employer requests for worker visas.

“‘I’ll miss visiting my American friends’: Angered by Trump’s threats, Canadians rethink Florida travel” via Skylar Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Some Canadians are boycotting Florida in protest of Trump’s policies and treatment of Canada. While Canada is Florida’s top source of international visitors, comprising roughly 2% of the state’s total visitors, a boycott could negatively impact Florida’s economy. Travel agencies have noticed a shift away from U.S. destinations, with some travelers opting for alternatives like Antigua and Mexico. While Disney’s brand may still attract some Canadians, others cite the weak Canadian dollar and rising property insurance rates as reasons to reconsider Florida travel. Despite these factors, some believe Florida’s climate and attractions will continue attracting visitors.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis urged to declare emergency over toxic red tide algae off Florida coast” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — Environmentalists are calling on DeSantis to declare a state of emergency as a worsening “red tide” algae bloom threatens southwest tourist beaches and wildlife. Counties have issued health alerts. Eric Milbrandt, marine lab director of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, said, “While providing funds for engineering solutions, the government has not done a very good job at controlling or fixing polluted waterways.” A statewide response is being urged. This significantly affects Florida’s coastal communities and could affect Florida’s tourism. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) researchers, in partnership with scientists from Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory and Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), share responsibility for red tide mitigation and point to improvements made under DeSantis’s watch.

“DeSantis appoints new members to the Florida Transportation Commission” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — DeSantis is appointing two new members to the Florida Transportation Commission while reappointing four existing members. New appointments to the Commission include Barbara Haselden, a graduate of Ball State University and owner and president of Barbara L. Haselden, Inc. Haselden is a member of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and a licensed Florida Life and Health Insurance Agent. Also joining the Commission as a new member is Hung Mai, the president and CEO of H.T. Mai, Inc., with a background that includes serving on the Hillsborough River Basin Board and the Hillsborough County Planning Commission. Mai has expertise in civil engineering, which he gained at the National Institute of Technology in Saigon.

“Florida’s nursing grads aren’t passing licensing exams as major staffing shortage looms” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida’s nursing school graduates ranked last nationally for first-time pass rates on the 2024 licensing exam. A report released Monday shows pass rates for both registered and practical nurses lag behind the national average, raising concerns amid a projected nursing shortage of 31,000 by 2035. Most private nursing schools closed after being embroiled in a scheme selling fraudulent diplomas. Dr. Rayna Letourneau, executive director of the Florida Center for Nursing, which published the report, said: “Florida had the most test-takers in the country in 2024, but if they are not passing the test and entering the workforce, it’s not helping to close the gap.”

“Fearful immigrants ask Florida activist to sign guardianship papers for their children” via The Associated Press — The day before Trump’s inauguration, a dozen immigrant families came to Nora Sandigo’s ranch to ask her to be a legal guardian of their children. Now they insist she come to their homes to sign the necessary paperwork. It’s a result of the many ways immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally have changed their travel patterns as many try to stay home as much as possible and avoid going to the homes and offices of advocates such as Sandigo. Many fear they could be caught up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation after Trump campaigned on a promise of mass deportations and terminated programs that had given immigrants a legal way into the U.S.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump administration blasts ‘unprecedented assault’ on its power in first Supreme Court appeal” via John Fritze of CNN — Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention to fire Office of Special Counsel head, Hampton Dellinger, despite legal challenges. The move is considered a test of executive power and a potential overturning of long-standing precedent. The Justice Department asserts the lower court’s block on the firing is an “unprecedented assault on the separation of powers.” While the Supreme Court may decide this week, the legal battle could continue for months.

“Marco Rubio leading U.S. delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia on Ukraine” via Aamer Madhani and Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press — A U.S. team, led by Secretary of State Rubio, is traveling to Saudi Arabia to engage in direct talks with Russian officials. This move, following a recent call between Trump and Putin, aims to seek an end to the invasion of Ukraine. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Witkoff will also participate. While Ukraine is not confirmed to attend, Zelenskyy has insisted his country be involved in any negotiations. This marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, drawing global attention.

“Trump says Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘will be’ involved in Russia peace talks” via Hadriana Lowenkron and Wendy Benjaminson of Bloomberg — Trump affirms Ukraine’s involvement in peace talks with Russia after Waltz’s comments cast doubt on Zelenskyy’s inclusion. Waltz suggested Zelenskyy accept Trump’s proposal to give the U.S. half of Ukraine’s mineral resources in return for support as “payback” for U.S. aid. Zelenskyy insists on Ukrainian participation, rejecting deals made without them. Waltz is among those who will meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy has expressed that he will never accept any decisions between the U.S. and Russia about Ukraine.

“Benjamin Netanyahu signals he’s moving ahead with Trump’s idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza” via The Associated Press — Israeli PM Netanyahu signals intent to pursue Trump’s plan for Palestinian population transfer from Gaza, sparking international concern. He discussed it with U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, who supports Israel’s war aims. However, Arab leaders are expected to push back. Negotiations for the second phase of a ceasefire are still up in the air. Tensions are escalating as aid has been sent to Israel from the U.S. Netanyahu says all future emigration from Gaza should be “voluntary.” Rubio suggested that Arab countries send troops to confront Hamas.

“Catholics hopeful on abortion, health policy after RFK Jr.’s confirmation as HHS Secretary” via Madalaine Elhabbal of the Catholic News Agency — Prominent U.S. Catholics are expressing optimism about Kennedy’s confirmation as HHS Secretary. Despite facing challenges over his views on vaccines and abortion, Kennedy has pledged to uphold Trump’s pro-life agenda. Catholics are praising Kennedy’s commitment to vaccine safety and his promise to conduct studies on abortion pills. He vowed to end late-term abortions, protect conscience exemptions, and end federal abortion funding. They express hope for changes to HHS policies. There is also enthusiasm surrounding Kennedy’s vision for reducing the consumption of highly processed foods.



— ELECTIONS —

“Are they ‘low propensity,’ or just stupid?” via Dave Trotter of Voting Trend — A recent CNN/SSRS poll revealed low favorability ratings for both Democrats and Republicans, with 33% and 36% respectively holding favorable views. Notably, the percentage of respondents with “no opinion” reached historic highs for both parties, 17% for Democrats and 19% for Republicans. This trend extends beyond the CNN poll, with other polls showing a rise in “no opinion” responses, particularly among independent voters. The rise of low-information voters could turn them into the new “swing voters.” For Democrats to succeed, they must connect with low-information voters. Republicans have done so, turning elections into popularity contests.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“How Coral Gables became a key endpoint for smuggled Chinese migrants” via Milena Malaver, David Goodhue and Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — In Coral Gables, the tree-canopied streets remain as pristine as ever, the Mediterranean-style homes just as grand, and the city’s police officers make regular rounds through the neighborhoods. It seems an unlikely place for a human smuggling operation. Yet, in recent weeks, two major busts resulted in nearly 50 migrants — mostly Chinese — being detained after arriving by boat from The Bahamas. Their arrests, along with seven men suspected of being smugglers, took place just blocks from the city’s most expensive homes, where real estate ads boast eight-bedroom, 10-bath mansions bedecked with tennis courts, infinity pools and no bridges to the bay.

“DeSantis appoints Mike Barnett, former Republican leader, to Palm Beach State Board” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis appointed Barnett, a longtime Republican Party leader and champion of Palm Beach State College, as a Trustee of the school. Barnett said he owes a lot to the college. “Palm Beach State College gave me an opportunity to advance my education after having been out of school for years, having dropped out of college,” Barnett said. “Enrolling in (what was then) Palm Beach Community College, they gave me a second chance. I wouldn’t have gone on to complete my university education, gone onto law school, or had any kind of career whatsoever in politics or government of law if it were not for Palm Beach State College.”

“Florida Supreme Court disbars lawyer Jeffrey Siskind for pocketing millions from clients” via Hannah Phillips of Palm Beach Post — A Wellington lawyer who once vied to become Florida’s Attorney General has been permanently disbarred, thanks to a recent ruling by the Florida Supreme Court. The Justices found that Siskind misappropriated millions of dollars from two clients, including “Pill Mill Kingpin” Chris George. The court’s ruling comes two years after the Florida Bar, which regulates the practice of law in Florida, filed a complaint accusing Siskind of a pattern of financial misconduct. George told the Florida Bar he hired Siskind in 2013 to safeguard $2 million while he served an 11-year prison sentence for running one of the largest prescription drug networks in the nation with his twin brother, Jeff.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis appoints three new members to Disney World’s Governing Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed three new members to Disney World’s Governing Board. DeSantis announced that Alexis Yarbrough, the current Chair of the Broward College District Board of Trustees, will be the new Chair. Joining Yarbrough on the Board will be John Gilbert, Executive Managing Director at Stream Realty Partners, and Scott Workman, who owns Workman Transportation and Workman Travel. All three appointments are subject to Senate confirmation. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, Yarbrough previously served as Chair and Commissioner on the 4th District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

Appointed — Nellie Lupoli and reappointments of Randall “Randy” Dye, Lloyd Freckleton, and Robert Lloyd to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees.

“Beleaguered Kissimmee Police to get new Chief” via Cristóbal Reyes and Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The city of Kissimmee is in the middle of the process of selecting a new Chief to helm its beleaguered police department, more than three months after its former Chief resigned in scandal. But the city has yet to say who the candidates even are. Mayor Jackie Espinosa declined to disclose the names of potential replacements when asked this week by an Orlando Sentinel reporter but hopes a list of finalists will be ready by the end of February. A public records request for the names has yet to be fulfilled, and a city spokesperson has not responded to a message seeking comment. Florida law makes applications for municipal job openings public records.

“Brevard’s School Board revamps public comment policy in the wake of Moms for Liberty lawsuit” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — As recently as Dec. 17 of last year, anyone who wanted to speak up at a Brevard School Board meeting could step up and vocalize their concerns, provided they followed specific guidelines related to decorum and addressing the Board. But in January, less than two hours before the first meeting of the year, a federal judge blocked the Board from continuing to implement its public comment policy. They had to pivot on the spot to allow audience members to speak, this time in a way that wouldn’t be deemed as limiting their freedom of speech. Over the past five years, Brevard Public Schools has seen numerous iterations of its public comment policy.

“SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites on record-setting 26th flight” via Mike Wall of Space.com — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral this morning. The rocket’s first stage completed its 26th liftoff, breaking SpaceX’s reuse record. The booster landed on a platform in the Atlantic about eight minutes after launch. Thirteen of the deployed Starlink satellites have direct-to-cell capability. SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of reusable rocket technology. SpaceX says Falcon 9 is “completing the first 26th launch and landing of an orbital class rocket.” This morning’s launch was the 20th Falcon 9 liftoff of the year, and the 14th devoted to building out the Starlink broadband constellation. Starlink is the largest spacecraft network ever assembled, comprising nearly 7,000 operational satellites.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays Presidents say Pinellas, St. Petersburg ‘broke’ stadium deal” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays’ team presidents took to sports talk radio to make their case that Pinellas County and St. Petersburg are to blame for uncertainty surrounding the club’s future in Tampa Bay. Appearing on a season preview show on WDAE-AM, team Presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld accused Pinellas County Commissioners of breaking an agreement to build a new $1.3 billion stadium by delaying a vote in October that was supposed to be a formality. “They effectively broke the deal and turned their back on the commitment they had made to us in August‚” Silverman said. “So, everything that’s happened on the ballpark front since October has been a result of that failure.”

“Tampa Electric champions conservation innovation at the Florida Conservation and Technology Center” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tucked away on 500 acres of pristine waterfront near Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Plant, the Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC) is where Florida’s wildlife and the future of clean energy come together. More than just a conservation hub, the facility serves as a dynamic space where collaboration, cutting-edge technology and environmental protection intersect to create a brighter, more sustainable future. Made possible by three champions of the environment — Tampa Electric, the Florida Aquarium and the Florida FWC — the center is a testament to the power of partnership.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“FAMU Chief of Staff Tola Thompson stepping down after five months in role” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University (FAMU) vice president and Chief of Staff Thompson — who was hired last year during FAMU’s senior leadership changes — is stepping down after being in the role for five months. The university’s Board of Trustees Chair, Kristin Harper, announced it after a full Board meeting on campus. Thompson is expected to return to his previous position with Ballard Partners, where he is still listed on the Tallahassee-based global lobbying firm’s website as a partner in the company’s Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles offices.

“DeSantis appoints 4, including Joel Rudman, to Pensacola State College Board of Trustees” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News Journal — Edward Fleming, Andrew Hobbs, Rudman and Zachary Smith were appointed to the Pensacola State College (PSC) District Board of Trustees by DeSantis. PSC President Ed Meadows said longtime Trustees Carol Carlan and Margie Moore, along with Julie Sheppard, are being replaced by new appointees from the Governor. “I believe they will all be fine and serve Pensacola State College well. They are all local people and are familiar with the college,” Meadows said of the new appointees. “We are just proud to get them on the Board. These four new appointments will help ensure a quorum can be met when we have regular Board meetings.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Richard Corcoran ‘super excited’ about plan for New College to oversee The Ringling” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — New College of Florida President Corcoran said he is “super excited” about the prospect of leading The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Florida State University (FSU) has managed the Sarasota-based museum for 25 years. It’s one of the largest university art museums in the nation. FSU has not commented on the proposed change, which DeSantis mentioned in a bill accompanying his budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers still have to approve it. New College and The Ringling are essentially next-door neighbors, less than a mile apart on Bay Shore Road.

“Former legislator and judge Thomas Gallen dies peacefully at his Bradenton home” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Former Florida legislator and longtime circuit Judge Gallen died peacefully at his Bradenton home Feb. 5 at 92. Gallen worked as a law partner at the Miller, Gallen, Kaklis, and Venable law firm in Bradenton from 1960 to 1985 and served for 12 years in the Legislature, spending six years each in the House and Senate in the 1960s and ’70s. He was elected to the 12th Judicial Circuit bench in 1985 and selected Chief Judge by his colleagues in 1998. He continued in that role until his state-mandated retirement in 2002 at 70. He continued to work as a senior judge until the age of 85.

— TOP OPINION —

“Is there a constitutional crisis?” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Despite alarmist claims, a “constitutional crisis” is not imminent in the Trump administration. Many of Trump’s policies rest on solid legal footing. These include pausing discretionary spending and offering buyouts to federal workers. Trump is operating within the bounds of presidential authority regarding exemptions for some high-ranking career employees.

Most of these spending programs don’t include concrete disbursement deadlines. Trump is violating the law, so was the Joe Biden administration, which delayed disbursing grants under the 2021 infrastructure bill and 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to review applications and attach conditions. What Trump is doing is no different.

Other actions, like dismantling the CFPB and USAID, face legitimate legal debate. Similar to actions taken by the Biden and Obama administrations. These situations don’t constitute a crisis. Trump is testing legal boundaries, just as Presidents before him have done.

Finally, certain Trump orders, such as barring birthright citizenship, deliberately violate current law. The goal is to invite the Supreme Court challenges and overturn past rulings. Despite Vance’s controversial tweet, judges agree they shouldn’t control executive power. This legal process doesn’t signify a crisis but rather a test of the system. A genuine constitutional crisis would only arise if Trump defied a Supreme Court ruling.

The real crisis will come if Trump defies a Supreme Court ruling. If that happens, and it could, the left may wish it hadn’t squandered its credibility by crying wolf so often about crises that didn’t exist. Readers can relax in the meantime.

— OPINIONS —

“Are Trump and Rubio already having their first fight?” via Max Boot of The Washington Post — Richard Grenell, Trump’s special-missions envoy, flew to Caracas in late January. There, he met with Nicolás Maduro, resulting in a photo of the U.S. diplomat shaking hands with the leader of a “criminal narco-regime.” Maduro agreed to release six detained Americans and to accept Venezuelan deportees from the United States. And what did the dictator get in return, besides international legitimization? The administration isn’t saying, but so far, it has maintained the exemption from U.S. sanctions that Chevron received from the Biden administration for operating in Venezuela. My sources tell me that Rubio and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, another hard-liner on Venezuela, are not happy about it and are resisting any further relaxation of sanctions.

“Ignoring judicial orders cannot be allowed” via the Orlando Sentinel and New York Daily News editorial boards — This week, Rhode Island Federal Judge John McConnell ordered the Trump administration to immediately restore funding it had frozen during its illegal wide-ranging funding suspension last month, as an appeals court rejected the White House’s effort to keep funding blocks in place — amid widespread reports that billions of dollars are still being blocked despite multiple court orders to release the money. It was remarkable that McConnell had to issue this order and that he’s done so twice now after the administration failed to heed it. The judge reminded federal officials that continuing to ignore his order could be cause for criminal contempt. He and every federal judge must insist that judicial orders be obeyed.

“Ben Albritton: Florida should be ready for a rural renaissance” via the Orlando Sentinel — Our rural communities are full of opportunity. When I travel across the Panhandle, the Big Bend, and the Heartland, I see so much of that unrealized opportunity. Opportunity in rural Florida doesn’t just mean development. What I see are opportunities to improve our rural quality of life while preserving the time-honored way of life that has been deeply cherished by generation after generation. That’s why I’m using my two-year term as Senate President to fight for a rural renaissance in Florida. We need to update our laws to reflect what a rural community can look like in modern Florida. We need to focus on smart community investments and infrastructure improvements that support the growth our rural communities want and that benefit existing businesses to grow and transition based on the needs of our economy.

“Conflicts abound in new Florida push against kratom compound” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Global Kratom Coalition (GKC) is campaigning to restrict access to 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) in Florida, following similar efforts in other states. Citing safety concerns, this move contrasts with research suggesting 7-OH has the potential for safe pain relief. The American Kratom Association and Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust advocate for regulation, not prohibition. The GKC, founded by J.W. Ross, who has a background in embezzlement, also founded Botanic Tonics, the maker of Feel Free, a product facing scrutiny for alleged addictiveness and harmful effects. Facing backlash, the GKC is accused of scapegoating 7-OH to divert attention from their own product. The GKC has also made donations to politicians and the University of Florida.

“Democracy defeats arrogance in Mayfield case” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The Florida Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the Secretary of State’s attempt to block Debbie Mayfield from running for her old state Senate seat. The court found that the Secretary overstepped his authority by misinterpreting term-limit laws. The court emphasized that the Secretary’s duty is limited to ensuring proper paperwork filing, not determining candidate qualifications. The ruling underscores the importance of adhering to the Constitution’s text, preventing bureaucratic overreach. This decision upholds the rule of law and limits political interference in elections.

— ALOE —

“NASA sets coverage of Firefly’s first robotic commercial moon landing” via NASA — Firefly Aerospace will attempt a Moon landing with its Blue Ghost lunar lander March 2, targeting a 3:45 a.m. EST touchdown near Mare Crisium. The landing is part of NASA’s CLPS initiative and Artemis campaign. NASA and Firefly will host a joint live broadcast of the landing starting at 2:30 a.m. EST on NASA+ and Firefly’s YouTube. The Blue Ghost, launched Jan. 15, carries 10 NASA experiments to study the Moon’s environment and test technologies for future lunar missions. NASA continues to work with multiple American companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the agency’s CLPS initiative. This pool of companies may bid on contracts for end-to-end lunar delivery services, including payload integration and operations, launching from Earth, and landing on the surface of the Moon. NASA’s CLPS contracts are indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a cumulative maximum value of $2.6 billion through 2028.

“‘Captain America: Brave New World’ surges to $100 million opening weekend” via Auzinea Bacon of CNN — “Captain America: Brave New World” grossed $88.5 million domestically over the weekend, projected to hit #4 for Presidents Day openers. Comscore believes this will lead to a “revival” of audience support for the MCU. This debut lines up with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and the franchise’s success. While “Deadpool & Wolverine” was an outlier, the box office has increased this year. Disney will release three Marvel films in 2025 and looks to improve the brand’s reputation.

