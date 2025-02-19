Jacksonville Bold for 2.19.25: Bar Rescue

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will speak to the local legal community on Thursday. The Jacksonville Bar Association officially supports her position in an ongoing conflict with the legislative branch.

The group hosts Deegan at noon; she will address lawyers at the DoubleTree Hilton.

The remarks come amid legal controversy between Deegan’s General Counsel, Michael Fackler, and the City Council, which doesn’t think the Avondale attorney they unanimously confirmed in 2023 is calling “balls and strikes” in his so-called “chartertutional” reading of local law.

The primary issue is the rate raise the Council wanted to give to Meridian Waste, which Deegan vetoed. Fackler believes the “separation of powers” puts the Mayor in charge of rate-paying authority.

The JBA backs Fackler, the son-in-law of local legal power broker Hank Coxe, saying it is “disappointing to see Council members condemn our city’s lawyer because his legal advice has not comported with their agenda.”

Expect this and other local issues to make for a quotable hour later this week, especially given ongoing complaints about the Mayor’s Office and dialogue breakdowns with the Council. Live quotes published by the Daily Record this week point to a rough period on the 4th Floor of the St. James Building.

“We should be able to respect each other and converse and coordinate things and do things in such a way that shows the public that they can trust us and that we’ll work well together for their benefit. But I’m not seeing that or hearing it right now,” said Republican Chris Miller.

Current Council VP (and likely next President) Kevin Carrico, also a Republican, managed to throw shade at both the Mayor’s Office and a potential GOP rival in the 2027 mayoral race.

“Say Rory Diamond is off in Twitterland saying horrible things about the administration and picking fights, and then he has something he needs to prioritize and has to go through all these loops and chains. Well, human nature is if he’s picking on my boss, let’s teach him a lesson. We’re going to put that on the bottom of the stack,” Carrico said.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rahman Johnson is saying what many people are thinking about the mayoral suggestion to the Council to use 630-CITY to report issues for the executive branch’s departments to address.

He says the “900-pound gorilla in the room” is that the system doesn’t work.

“There have been myriad occasions where I’ll put in the information and they’ll close the ticket or (when) I put in the information and nothing happens,” the first-term legislator from the Westside said.

Atomic DOGE

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean continues to enthuse about Donald Trump, the Department of Governmental Efficiency, and Elon Musk.

“The American taxpayer is dancing in the street,” he said on Newsmax over the weekend. “Everywhere I go, I’m getting high-fives. ‘Go get them. We’re proud of you. And we can’t be more prouder than of Elon and Donald Trump, who are doing work that desperately needs to be done, for sure.'”

Bean also defends Musk’s “special access” to the Treasury Department systems, saying it’s similar to that held by “thousands of other government employees who are always on that system.”

“They will prevail in the end,” the Fernandina Beach Republican says. “And when Donald Trump prevails, America prevails.”

Immigration song

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is one of House Speaker Daniel Perez’s picks for the State Immigration Enforcement Council, joining his Charlotte County counterpart Bill Prummell.

“The devastating impacts of illegal immigration can be seen here in Jacksonville and across our state. In 2024, our officers seized nearly 15 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill over 2 million Americas, and in the last four years, JSO officers have responded to 970 fentanyl deaths,” said Waters. “I am honored by Speaker Perez’s confidence in me and eager to get to work ensuring Florida provides President Trump the support he needs as he continues to secure our borders and restore safety and security for the American people.”

“Sheriff Waters and Sheriff Prummell are dedicated law enforcement leaders who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to public safety,” said Speaker Perez. “Their extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as Florida continues to take strong, decisive action to enforce immigration laws and protect our citizens.”

Museum momentum

Rep. Kiyan Michael is carrying the House version (HB 659) of Sen. Tom Leek’s bill to formalize the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force’s recommendation to build that structure in St. Johns County.

Her bill is identical to Leek’s. It contemplates a nine-person Board of Directors, with three gubernatorial appointees (one of whom serves as Chair), three appointees each of the Senate President and House Speaker, and two House members and two Senators picked by their chamber’s respective leaders.

Appointees would need to be selected by July 31, and the bill would go into effect at the beginning of the month.

The museum looks at Black military history, along with the histories of slavery and segregation, prominent African American Floridians, historically Black colleges and universities, and the “inherent worth and dignity of human life, with a focus on the prevention of genocide.”

The St. Johns County Commission is responsible for providing administrative support.

Port plus

One down, one to go.

That’s where JAXPORT is at on two vehicle berth expansions at Blount Island.

Berth 22 was a $60 million project that took a year, but it’s worth it. Now, the port can handle vehicle terminals that are 750 feet long — more than the length of two football fields.

“Maintaining congestion-free vessel facilities as cargo volumes grow is an important part of our short and long-term planning processes,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “These upgrades allow us to serve our auto customers more efficiently while providing additional capacity for future growth, so we can continue to build on our position as one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports.”

The state funded 75% of the project.

And another one is on deck.

That’s expected to be completed in two years.

Happy motoring.

Board boost

Two familiar local names have advanced to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority Board.

Max Glober, the vice president of Marketing at First Coast Energy, previously served on the Jacksonville Historical Preservation Commission. He earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina.

Donnie Horner III is the vice president of investor relations for Intrepid Capital Management, a trustee for the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association, and a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He has a political science degree from the Naval Academy and an MBA from Jacksonville University.

As always, these appointments are contingent on Senate confirmation.

Beach blessing

The Florida Wildlife Federation has announced it will transfer a coastal parcel on Anastasia Island’s Crescent Beach to the Putnam Land Conservancy, ensuring the land remains undeveloped.

FWF President and CEO Sarah Gledhill said in a press release that the transfer will ensure future generations have a piece of untouched Florida.

“By conserving this parcel, we are ensuring that future generations will have a piece of coastal Florida that remains untouched by development,” Gledhill said. “It’s a powerful reminder that every step toward conservation makes a difference.”

FWF said the transfer is a significant conservation move and underscores the commitment to preserving Florida’s coasts, especially in highly developed areas.

“Partnerships like the one between FWF and the Putnam Land Conservancy offer a way to ensure that natural areas can be protected even in areas where land is highly coveted,” FWF said.

Since 1936, PLC has united conservationists, anglers, hunters, recreationists, and wildlife enthusiasts to protect Florida’s ecosystems.

PLC CEO and conservation director Willy Losen said the donation highlights the importance of partnerships to keep Florida pristine for future generations.

“By working together, we ensure that even in highly sought-after areas like Crescent Beach, vital pieces of our coastal heritage remain untouched to protect wildlife habitat and inspire a sense of connection to the natural world,” Losen said.

FWF is further dedicated to safeguarding Florida’s water, wildlife, and wild spaces to maintain Crescent Beach’s natural beauty, while PLC conserves land and water in Putnam and surrounding areas.

Waterworks

JEA is launching the Greenland Water Reclamation Facility for E-Town and St. Johns customers.

The $148 million facility, which includes odor control safeguards, currently treats 1.1 million gallons of wastewater for customers in the southern part of the public utility’s service area. By March, it will be capable of processing 4 million gallons of the same.

JEA says it’s good for the environment.

“The facility will help protect Jacksonville’s waterways and natural resources. Reclaimed water reduces (the) discharge of treated effluent into the St. Johns River. It also helps offset groundwater withdrawal from the Floridan aquifer. And reclaimed water contains beneficial nutrients that help our lawns and plants grow,” the utility asserts.

Connecticut connection

Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) is adding another nonstop air service to New England.

Avelo Airlines has added nonstop service to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut. The twice-weekly flights began Feb. 14. The days of the Avelo Airlines flights from Jacksonville to New Haven will run on Mondays and Fridays. The flights will be aboard a Boeing Next-Generation 737 airplane.

The one-way flights to the Connecticut destination begin with fares starting at $49.

“We are excited to start service at JAX and begin a new era of convenient, affordable, and industry-leading reliable air travel in Jacksonville,” Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said. “This service makes visiting Southern Connecticut, and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer, easier than ever on the nation’s most reliable airline. We also know our new flights make getting to Northeast Florida’s famous beaches, and its abundance of outdoor activities and historic culture easier than ever for Connecticut travelers to enjoy.”

The new routes and flights come as JIA marked a record-setting year for travelers in 2024.

JIA officials announced in January that the airport broke records again, with more than 7.6 million passengers passing through the facility in 2024. That’s up from the 7.45 million passengers who used the airport in 2023. Passenger travel in 2024 was up 2.4% over 2023, smashing the record that had already been set in 2023.

Haiku 4u

17 syllables.

3 lines.

One contest.

The St. Johns County Cultural Council is looking for your haikus through the end of the month.

Three categories are involved: Students aged 8-12, 13-17, and adults.

“Authors of the First-Place haiku will each receive a $100 prize, and the winning haiku will be published on StJohnsCulture.com, in our electronic newsletter, and the AC PAPA Literary Journal,” the Council notes.

Honorable mention winners get publication and $25 apiece.

That’s more than $1.30 per syllable (for those counting).

This year’s theme: Preserving St. Johns County.

Sweet Symphony

For 2025, the Jacksonville Symphony celebrates “75 years of symphonic joy.”

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1949, was chartered and performed its inaugural concert on March 8, 1950, in the packed auditorium of the George Washington Hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

Last week, the Symphony presented the City Council with a 75th-anniversary plaque recognizing the milestone.

Thumbs-up

On Tuesday, the St. Johns County Commission unanimously approved The Fiorentino Group as its lobbying firm for state legislative services.

Before the vote, Marty Fiorentino, the firm’s founder and president, highlighted their track record representing the county. He noted that The Fiorentino Group has secured over $100 million in state funding for St. Johns County during the past five years.

Wedded bliss

It turns out that St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court Brandon Patty’s group wedding on Valentine’s Day was a smashing success, with 12 couples tying the knot.

Everyone got there on their own paths but celebrated communally.

Perhaps no path was more inspirational than that of Rebecca Reese and Darrel Hubbard, Jr.

They met at a YMCA gym program for cancer survivors, then started fishing together … before they realized the ultimate prize catch was each other.

They are still battling cancer, but they are finding support in one another.

Another couple that married met in the Philippines on a humanitarian mission. Both are members of the Navy.

GM hire

The Jaguars have narrowed the list of candidates for the team’s general manager position to five men, none of whom have done the job before.

Like the new coaching staff, the Jaguars seem determined to hire new faces in important positions in the franchise’s football leadership.

So far, executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile are all first-timers at their respective new jobs.

Here is what each potential general manager could bring to the role:

Ethan Waugh is the Jaguars’ interim general manager, the highest-ranking personnel man after former GM Trent Baalke was fired. It is a bit puzzling that owner Shad Khan would include Waugh as a finalist after he begrudgingly cleaned house this offseason. Khan has been notoriously loyal to his NFL team’s head coaches or general managers, often to a fault. Waugh understands the scouts, and the process used this past season, although any benefit derived from that knowledge would be inconsequential in years to come.

Ian Cunningham is the Chicago Bears’ assistant general manager. He previously worked for two better-regarded NFL scouting staff: the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the director of college scouting when Doug Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win. Cunningham would be a young general manager (40 years old), which may be something Khan wants to pursue along with a 39-year-old head coach.

James Gladstone has spent the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, the last four as the director of scouting strategy. He and Coen have known each other since their days in Los Angeles. During his time in L.A., Gladstone has found outstanding players through the late rounds of the draft. He’s known as an innovative thinker, which Khan values — in business and football.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, 48, has spent his entire NFL scouting career with the Green Bay Packers. He worked his way up from training camp intern to vice president of player personnel. Like Cunningham, Sullivan has been a part of a scouting team that has produced consistent success. He also interviewed with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets.

Josh Williams has more experience than most of the candidates the Jaguars interviewed. He has spent 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers scouting department. Currently the team’s scouting and football operations director, he worked as a college scout and dealt with pro personnel. He would seem to have the most varied resume of any candidate.

The decision on who will lead the Jaguars’ personnel efforts should be made within the next week and a half. According to NFL guidelines, a team must have a general manager by the end of February.