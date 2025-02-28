February 28, 2025
Democrats’ legislation would mandate Florida’s universities and state colleges be used for early voting
Rupublicans turn out in large numbers for the Miami-Dade early vote.

Floridians, in general, are big fans of early voting.

A pair of Democrats are pushing a new law to make it mandatory for Florida’s public universities and colleges to be used as early voting sites.

Sen. Tina Scott Polsky and Rep. Debra Tendrich filed bills that would require main campuses to be opened up for early voting, which is something some counties are already doing in Florida.

The legislation (SB 1634, HB 1473) requires at least one early voting site at a school’s main campus, and also calls for a public awareness campaign to inform students about voting opportunities. The campaign, “at a minimum,” must inform students through regular mail and electronic mail, as well as social media and signs around campus, according to the measures.

The identical bills address early voting, which in some places, like Orange County, drew long lines during the General Election as people were deciding between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as several high-profile referendums on abortion rights and legalizing marijuana. Some people waited two or more hours in line, a group of Orange County Democratic leaders said in a letter voicing their concerns and complaining about the early voting sites being understaffed.

Nearly 9 in 10 Floridians said they supported early voting, according to a poll conducted by Tyson Group last year of 1,000 likely voters.

If passed, the new legislation would take effect July 1.

Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, and Tendrich, a Lake Worth Democrat, did not return messages for comment Friday.

Their bills were filed just before Regular Session convenes Tuesday

Lawmakers were already called to Tallahassee for three Special Sessions earlier this year that were focused on immigration enforcement. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills that beefed up laws over illegal immigration, gave $250 million to local law enforcement for reimbursement for taking up on more immigration enforcement responsibilities and took away in-college tuition waivers from undocumented students known as Dreamers.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

