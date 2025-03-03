How Florida teams stand in hunt for NCAA Tournament bids

Some college basketball conference tournaments have already begun, but most postseason championships begin next week. With a dozen Division I teams in the state of Florida, all but one team will have to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a rundown by conference:

ASUN Tournament tipped off Sunday, March 2

The University of North Florida lost in the first round of the ASUN Tournament to Austin Peay. The Ospreys finished the season 15-17, 8-10 in ASUN play and will not gain an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Stetson lost in the first round of the ASUN Tournament to Central Arkansas on Sunday. The Hatters ended the season with a record of 8-24 and were 6-12 in conference play. The Hatters will also not gain an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Jacksonville (18-12, 12-6 ASUN) is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament Monday.

Florida Gulf Coast (18-13, 13-5 ASUN) hosts Queens University in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament Monday.

SWAC Tournament begins Tuesday, March 11

Florida A&M hosts Southern on Monday night and travels to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday evening.

Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling on Monday and Florida A&M on Saturday. The SWAC has never placed two teams in the NCAA Tournament in the same year, so the only way for either the Rattlers or Wildcats to make the Big Dance is to win the SWAC Tournament.

ACC Tournament begins Tuesday, March 11

Florida State (16-13, 7-11 ACC) has clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament, but the Seminoles’ seeding for the conference tourney is still in doubt. FSU could finish as high as eighth or as low as 15th. Seeds 10 through 15 must play in the first round of the Tournament, making the road to an automatic bid that much more difficult. Florida State does not have the résumé to earn an at-large bid to the field of 68.

Miami (6-23, 2-16 ACC) plays at Georgia Tech on Tuesday and then wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against North Carolina State. The Hurricanes have struggled this season and can finish no higher than tied for last place in the conference. They will miss the ACC Tournament and will not have the chance to earn the conference’s automatic bid into March Madness.

BIG 12 Tournament begins Tuesday, March 11

The University of Central Florida (15-14, 6-12 Big 12) has games remaining against Oklahoma State on Wednesday and at West Virginia on Saturday. The Knights’ only path to the Big Dance is to win the Big 12 Tournament. All 16 teams will play in the Big 12 Tournament, with seeds 9 through 16 playing in the first round. UCF will almost certainly have one of the lower seeds.

American Athletic Conference Tournament begins Wednesday, March 12

Florida Atlantic University (16-13, 9-7 AAC) travels to UAB on Thursday and concludes the regular season at home against East Carolina on Sunday. The Owls will have to win the American Athletic Conference Tournament to earn a spot in the Big Dance.

The University of South Florida (13-17, 6-11 AAC) is scheduled to play one more game in the regular season on Friday at Memphis. All 13 teams in the conference make the tournament and the 12th and 13th seeds play in the first round on March 12, with second-round games the following day. The top four seeds in the conference earn byes to the quarterfinals. The Knights must win the conference tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 12

Florida (25-4, 12-4) is the only team in the state with a résumé to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Gators play at Alabama on Wednesday and then conclude the regular season at home against Ole Miss on Saturday. Florida could earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gators are likely to be one of the top four seeds in the conference, earning them a bye to the quarterfinals.