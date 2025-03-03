Bob Rommel to work with Erika Donalds at America First Policy Institute’s Florida chapter

Former state Rep. Bob Rommel will serve as the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Florida State Chapter’s Executive Director.

That means the Naples Republican will end his Florida Senate candidacy for outgoing state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo’s seat.

“Florida is a model for economic freedom and limited constitutional government,” Rommel said. “I’m honored to continue my public service with AFPI, an organization committed to protecting the values that make Florida strong — educational freedom, free speech, and a thriving economy. We will continue to lead the nation in advancing the America First agenda with policies that bring prosperity to all Floridians.”

The move should also end speculation that Rommel will run for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ seat in Congress. But Rommel will remain in the Donalds political orbit, working directly with Erika Donalds, the school choice champion recently named as both AFPI’s Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity and of the AFPI-Florida State Chapter.

“Bob is a proven leader who has advanced policies promoting freedom, opportunity, and prosperity,” Erika Donalds said. “His extensive experience in both the private sector and public service makes him uniquely qualified to lead AFPI’s efforts in Florida. I have no doubt that under his leadership, the Florida chapter will effectively champion the values that make our state a beacon for the America First movement.”

Erika Donalds, who is married to U.S. Rep. Donalds, has long been considered the Congressman’s top political adviser. The Congressman just announced that he will run for Governor in 2026 with the support of President Donald Trump.

That means Rommel’s move away from the ballot puts him a little closer with potentially the next First Family of Florida.

It’s a different path than what Rommel initially charted when he left the Florida House in 2024, precluded by term limits from seeking another term after eight years of service. Rommel raised more than $2 million for a potential Senate bid before the close of 2024.

But Passidomo, a former Senate President who will be termed out next year, has endorsed state Rep. Lauren Melo, another Naples Republican, as her preferred successor. That set up a serious obstacle to Rommel’s ambitions to the seat.

More recently, Rommel’s name had been bandied about following Donalds’ announcement for Governor as a potential contender in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Several Southwest Florida lawmakers privately suggested they would sit the race out if Rommel ran for that seat.

But Rommel’s hire at AFPI means will not be considering a run for federal office this election cycle.