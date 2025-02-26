Byron Donalds makes it official. He’s running for Governor

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds officially announced that he will run for Florida Governor.

“I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next Governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds said in a prime-time interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future.”

The long-expected move came days after the Naples Republican received a speculative endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Donalds just won a third term in Congress representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District over Democrat Kari Lerner. He first won his seat following a competitive Republican Primary in 2020, then went on to easily defeat Democrat Cindy Banyai in the heavily Republican district. Before his election to the U.S. House, Donalds served two terms in the Florida House.

In 2024, he spent more time campaigning for Trump across the country, becoming one of the Republican President’s most prominent surrogates. He was briefly considered as Trump’s running mate, a role that ultimately went to Ohio Republican JD Vance.

But the close relationship with the President made for little suspense when Trump publicly encouraged Donalds to run in a Truth Social post.

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump posted. “RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

Several other prominent Republicans could still run for the GOP nomination, most notably First Lady Casey DeSantis, whose favorability ratings exceeded Donalds’ in a recent University of North Florida poll. Other potential candidates include Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, now a One America News host. Republicans Matt Taylor and Robert William have already filed.

Hannity asked Donalds his thoughts on potential competitors, especially Casey DeSantis.

Donalds said that while he thought Gov. Ron DeSantis had done a good job over the last six years leading the state, including protecting the environment, it was time for a change. He recalled Sen. Rick Scott’s financial focus during eight years as Governor and said it was time once again for someone with a business background to lead the Florida government.

“We have an insurance problem in our state. You know my career in banking insurance and financial services,” Donalds said. “I want to make sure that we solve this problem for the people of Florida, and it’s going to mean bringing every stakeholder to the table because the people of Florida is what’s going to matter. We got to solve it. We’ve got to stabilize those costs.

“I want to turn Florida into the financial hub of the world. Digital assets has made a home in South Florida. I want to make sure that we become the most business-friendly state in our country, for businesses to incorporate in our state, but then also for the state to take the lead on cryptocurrency and digital assets.”

Many have suggested Donalds will easily beat any opponents based on Trump’s endorsement alone.

“It sends an undeniable message that Trump has a long memory and anybody who dares challenge his endorsed candidates in Florida will find themselves caught in his crosshairs,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican running for Chief Financial Officer with Trump’s support.

Consultants in Southwest Florida said Donalds long demonstrated tremendous political acumen.

“The only person that is going to stop Byron Donalds from being the next Governor of Florida is Jesus Christ if he drops him dead before Election Day,” said Naples-based consultant Matt Hurley of Victory Insights. “The Donalds ERA in Florida politics has officially begun. The next decade is going to be an amazing thing to watch.”

Fort Myers-based consultant Terry Miller of TM Consulting said the mechanics to establish Donalds as a front-runner have clearly been in the works for some time.

“It’s not any surprise Trump endorsed Byron,” Miller said. “(Donalds) has been telegraphing for some time he will be running for this seat and his relationship with the President is well known — from being a public surrogate in the campaign to just last week going to the Daytona 500 with him. That relationship is strong. So it’s an expected move, but the move Byron needs to establish himself as the front-runner and most likely to box anyone else out.”