February 20, 2025
‘Run, Byron, Run!’: Donald Trump all but endorses Byron Donalds to be next Florida Governor
Byron Donalds seeks to turn Donald Trump's campaign promise into law.

trump donalds
The President promised his 'Complete and Total Endorsement' if the Congressman runs.

President Donald Trump made clear who he wants as the next Governor of Florida.

In a Truth Social post, Trump all but endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds to run as the state’s next chief executive in 2026.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump posted.

The President noted his familiarity with Donalds, whom he considered for his running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign, and with his family, including school choice advocate Erika Donalds.

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” Trump posted. “Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always-under-siege Second Amendment.”

Donalds, a Naples Republican, indeed has taken several steps that signal a likely run for Governor, including bringing on prominent campaign staffers like Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Earlier, Trump hinted that he wants to see Donalds seek higher office. Just last week, he shared a Victory Insights poll first reported by Florida Politics that had Donalds leading a field of contenders for Governor.

That poll notably didn’t include First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has polled well since signaling more serious consideration of running herself. Of course, DeSantis was also a fixture alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis when he unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican nomination last year, something the President likely has not forgotten.

Trump’s latest post goes a step further and encourages Donalds to formally run, promising to receive arguably the most important endorsement in Republican politics right now.

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump posted. “RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

This isn’t the first statewide race in 20266 where Trump has weighed in. He also gave an early endorsement to state Sen. Joe Gruters for Florida Chief Financial Officer shortly before the Sarasota Republican formally filed for the Cabinet post.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories