March 3, 2025
North Florida Land Trust to honor lawmakers and volunteers for conservation work
A new park is proposed in Clay County. Image via North Florida Land Trust.

Image from iOS
The land preservation group will hold an event to honor the award recipients March 30 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) named three lawmakers to as honorees spotlighting those who have helped the environmental conservation organization in 2025.

Former House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, is one of the honorees. So too are Rep. Sam Garrison, a Clay County Republican, and Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican.

Jack Thornton, who donated 400 acres of property to the NFLT, will also be recognized for that contribution. And Keith and Suzanne Langenberg will be given joint credit via the Volunteer of the Year award.

“All of our award winners this year have played a big part in saving and preserving Florida’s natural spaces, and we greatly appreciate all of their efforts,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT.

“We could not do what we do without the support of people like Paul Renner, Jennifer Bradley, Sam Garrison, the dedication to conservation from landowners like Jack Thornton, and the stewardship of the land from those like Keith and Suzanne Langenberg. We appreciate all of their dedication to the mission of protecting natural spaces because it is now or never.”

Renner is being honored with the Conservation Legacy Award. Both Garrison and Bradley are named “NFLT Partner of the Year.”

Thornton and his family donated their land on Amelia Island to the NFLT that keeps the property under environmental protection near Egan’s Creek and Fort Clinch State Park in Nassau County. The tract of land is now known as the Thornton Family Preserve. Thornton is only the second recipient of the Charlie Commander Land Conservation Award which was established in 2024.

The Langenbergs are being honored for all their volunteer work in serving as stewards of the NFLT’s Bogey Creek Preserve, a 75-acre stretch of protected land in the northern Jacksonville area.

All the awards will be presented at the NFLT Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on March 30 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The North Florida Land Trust was established in 1999. The nonprofit environmental organization has been responsible for preserving tens of thousands of acres of land in the First Coast area and in areas further inland.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon

